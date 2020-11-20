Best CBN Oil for Sleep: Buyer’s Guide

One of the most common problems people face nowadays that influences their overall well-being is sleep deprivation or insomnia. The busy lifestyle or everyday stress can cause trouble in falling asleep and we are all aware that when you’re not well-rested you can’t function properly. Many areas of your life will suffer and you would be agitated, tired, and slacking work or other tasks.

There are plenty of medications to improve sleep, but many people prefer to turn to the natural alternative without any serious side effects. One such alternative is the CBN oil. This is a brand new product that has quickly found its place in people’s wish lists.

For that reason, some of the best and most reputable CBD brands have introduced the CBN oil to their stores and this guide will help you find the best CBN oil available for sale.

What Exactly is CBN Oil

Before we dive deeper into the CBD brands and the main features of their products let’s examine what exactly is CBN oil. It may be confusing for many because CBD oil is the product that most people are already used to hearing, but this is something different. CBN is the medical abbreviation for Cannabinol, which is one of the many cannabinoids found in the hemp plant next to CBD, CBG, or THC.

CBN oil is a product made from CBN combined with CBD. At the moment, you can rarely find a pure CBN product, but it is believed that this compound works better in combination with CBD. It is usually in a 1:3 ratio of CBN+CBD and is mainly used to improve users’ sleep.

Difference Between CBD and CBN

As we’ve already mentioned CBD and CBN are different – this is not the same extract. Both have the same origin and are mainly used in the same way, but with different characteristics. Above all, CBN is less accessible than CBD. Since CBD is a more researched cannabinoid and there are plenty of products containing it, CBN is a product that is more difficult to be found.

The main difference between these two extracts is that CBN cannot be found in the raw hemp plant, but it evolves from THC as it degrades over time. However, despite the fact that it originates from THC, this cannabinoid is not psychoactive. Hence, you don’t have to worry about getting “high” by using CBN oil.

How to Use CBN Oil for Sleep

When speaking about CBD products it is a general recommendation to start off with a low dosage and work your way up. The reason behind this is to give your body time to adjust to the new product or herbal supplement and examine its reaction to it.

The same goes for CBN oil. If you’ve never tried CBN oil before you should try it first before you get a higher amount. Anecdotal evidence claims that CBN oil has sedating qualities which makes it a sleep aid. For that reason, it is suggested to use it for about an hour before you plan to sleep.

It would be ideal to try CBN oil on a non-working night just to be on the safe side. Some manufacturers often add terpenes and various herbs which can make the CBN oil more powerful and it would strengthen the sedation. If you don’t experience any side effects you can then increase your dosage.

CBN oil is available usually in oil tinctures and is used sublingually. In other words, you need to put one or two drops in your mouth and hold it under your tongue for 15 to 20 seconds before you swallow it. Alternatively, you can add it to food or drinks.

Where to Buy CBN Oil

If you are looking for a good night’s rest and no other medication or supplement is doing the trick for you, maybe you should try CBN oil.

Where to buy it? – Check out the most reputable CBD brands and you will find it. Even though it may seem difficult at first, as this is still a new product, once you visit the official websites of these brands you’re on the right track.

To make this task even easier, we have compiled a list of the best CBN oil available on the market and presented them here with their main features and prices.

CBN Oil WINNER – Best Quality for Price

When looking for a CBN or CBD product it’s important to get a high-quality product at a reasonable price. Our favorite CBD brand that is totally worth the money is Try The CBD. All their products are tested by a third-party lab which guarantees their safety and quality and you can find them at a great price.

If you’d like to try the CBN oil by Try The CBD you will get a 150mg of CBN and 450mg of CBD in a 1:3 ratio. Each bottle of these oil tinctures contains 30ml CBN oil and has 30 servings. At a price of only $59.99, you get a top-notch product with cannabinoids extracted from organic hemp grown in Colorado.

Moreover, Try The CBD has a special program for certain categories of users that include veterans, military, students, low-income individuals, people with disabilities who can buy their products with a 20% discount. On top of that, with every purchase, you collect points which will guarantee a discount or special offer for you.

Finally, their customer support team will make your shopping experience easier and more efficient, especially due to the fact that they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Key Features

1:3 ratio CBN+CBD 600mg

Organic hemp from Colorado

30 servings per bottle in 30ml (1oz)

Vegan and gluten-free

Third-party lab tested

Price $59.99

The runner-up on our list of the best CBN oil is the Colorado-based CBD brand HealthworxCBD. This brand prides itself on selling high-quality products made from organically-grown hemp and only natural ingredients are added.

At their store, you can find CBN oil which contains 450mg of CBD and 150mg CBN blended together. In a bottle of 30ml, the CBN oil tinctures contain 30 servings and a total of 600mg CBD+CBN blend in a 1:3 ratio.

This product is vegan friendly and pesticides-free. It contains organic MCT coconut oil as carrying oil and is a third-party lab tested for safety. The CBN oil by HealthworxCBD is sold at a price of $59.99 and you can even get one of the discounts they offer regularly as part of their loyalty program.

Key Features

Full-spectrum CBN+CBD in MCT Oil

CBN and CBD in 1:3 ratio

Non-GMO and Pesticides-free

Vegan friendly

Third-party lab tested

Price $59.99

CBDistillery

CBDistillery offers various top-quality CBD products including CBN oil. This product contains a 600mg of CBD+CBN blend in a 30ml bottle. Each serving of CBN oil contains 20mg of this blend, MCT oil, and natural terpenes.

This Colorado-based brand also uses only organic hemp to extract cannabinoids and ensures the quality of every product at their shop. All products are carefully tested by an independent lab and the lab results are available on the official website of CBDistillery.

In a 1:3 ratio, this CBN oil provides comfort and can be your natural alternative to help improve your sleep.

The CBN oil by CBDistillery is sold at a price of $60.00 per bottle.

Key Features

CBN + CBD Sleep Tincture 1:3

150mg of CBN and 450mg of CBD

20mg per serving

Non-GMO

Third-party lab tested

Price $60.00

American Shaman

The CBNight soluble CBN oil by American Shaman is made from non-GMO hemp grown organically in the USA. To verify this all products are tested by a third-party lab to ensure quality and safety.

The great thing about the American Shaman CBN oil is that you have the option to buy a sample-sized bottle with the amount of 5ml or a regular-sized bottle of 30ml CBN oil. Additionally, this product and all products available in their store are eco-friendly and gluten-free. They also have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The CBN oil by American Shaman is available for the price of $19.95 for the sample size CBN oil and $99.95 for the regular size.

Key Features

30ml CBD+CBN Oil

Made in the USA

Gluten-free

Strength: 4mg

Third-party lab tested

Price: $19.95 to $99.95

CBDfx

If you have already used CBN oil and would like to get a more potent product, CBDfx is the place to find it. This brand offers four different potencies of their CBN oil so you can choose from 500mg, 1000mg, 2000mg, and 4000mg of CBD + CBN Oil calming tincture.

This product is gluten-free and vegan and made from organic hemp grown in the USA. Each bottle contains 30ml of CBN oil in a curated blend of calming terpenes. All products by CBDfx are tested by a third-party lab for purity, safety, and quality.

The CBN oil is sold at a price from $39.99 to $169.99 depending on its potency.

CBDfx offers free shipping on all orders over $35.

Key Features

CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture

Four potencies: 500mg, 1000mg, 2000mg, 4000mg

Vegan & Gluten-Free

Made in the USA

Third-Party lab tested

Price: $39.99 – $169.99

Industrial Hemp Farms

The THC-free CBN oil by Industrial Hemp Farms is available in a 60ml bottle with 500mg of CBN without any other cannabinoids included. This is one of the few pure CBN oil tinctures available for sale.

The certificates of analysis for all products are published on their official website thus allowing you to check the content and see if the products are safe to use. These tests are conducted by a third-party lab. Industrial Hemp Farms is a CBD brand that uses only organic hemp made in the USA.

The Industrial Hemp Farms New Dawn CBN Oil can be purchased at a price of $39.99 for a single bottle, or buy in bulk of 25, 50, or 100 bottles at a price of up to $1,800.

Key Features

500 mg Cannabinol

60 ml Bottle

Made in the USA

Non-GMO

Third-party lab tested

Price: $39.99

Other CBN Products to Try

The most common CBN product used and available for sale is CBN oil. However, there are some alternatives to CBN oil tinctures and some manufacturers sell other products that contain this cannabinoid. Even though in reality all CBD products do have CBN in them that is still a very low amount of it.

Some CBN products are CBN capsules, disposable vape pens that contain CBN, CBN tea bags, and CBN isolate. Still, due to the fact that CBN is still a new cannabinoid, most people choose the standard product – CBN oil tinctures.

Is CBN Oil Safe to Use

Naturally, if you’ve never used CBN oil and would like to try it for the first time you would like to know whether it’s safe to use or not. Just like all CBD products, CBN is generally safe to use. However, there still isn’t enough proof of that due to the lack of research on CBN.

Consequently, it is not recommended for pregnant women or children to use CBN oil simply because there isn’t enough scientific research on the safety of this hemp extract. Also, it may interact with certain medications just as CBD does. So, you better check with your doctor before using CBN oil as it may interact with antibiotics and antimicrobials, antihistamines, blood pressure medications, blood thinners, or immunosuppressants.

Benefits of CBN Oil

CBN oil is popularly known as a sleep aid. What we have as evidence for this claim is the experience of some users and an older study conducted in 1975. According to this study, CBN has sedating effects. CBN is more prominent in the cannabis flower and it tends to make you sleepy. The tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA) after being exposed to air usually turns into CBN.

This extract also holds some anti-inflammatory properties and it may be beneficial for treating pain, some skin conditions such as psoriasis, glaucoma, and even cancer. Still, it’s very important to point out that due to the lack of research none of the existing studies can prove that CBN has certain health benefits.

The CBN Effects

What are the CBN effects actually?

Primarily CBN doesn’t work on its own, it is believed that it works better in synergy with CBD and other cannabinoids. There are some studies that point out the possible effects of CBN on different ailments.

CBN can stimulate the appetite according to a study conducted on rodents.

It could possibly reduce inflammation

CBN can be effective in pain relief especially for people who suffer from fibromyalgia

A 2005 study suggests that CBN can be neuroprotective.

These studies have all been conducted on animals, therefore more studies with humans involved are required to examine the effects and benefits from using CBN more thoroughly.

Can CBN Oil Make you High?

Although CBN originates from THCA this cannabinoid does not have any psychoactive properties. In other words, you can’t get high by using CBN oil, or any other product that contains CBN. The cannabinoid that causes these psychoactive effects is THC and all products usually contain only traces of it.

Additionally, according to the 2018 Farm Bill, all CBD products must contain only a controlled level of THC that shouldn’t be higher than 0.3%. This guarantees that the product wouldn’t have any intoxicating effects on users. CBN can only make users feel sleepy or relaxed, but would definitely not have any mind-altering effects.

Bottom Line

Ultimately, CBN oil can be a great natural alternative to many medications designed to improve sleep. Above all, this is not a chemical, it’s made from natural ingredients and organic plants so it is unlikely to be harmful to anyone.

Still, it is of prime importance to consult with your doctor before you take any CBN product especially if you have a therapy prescribed for treating certain health conditions. Put safety first and do your research thoroughly.

Lastly, make sure that you purchase CBD products from a reliable and trustworthy company. Otherwise, not only will you lose a certain amount of money you may jeopardize your health by using low-quality products. Follow our guide and make your pick wisely.