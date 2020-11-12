The 7 Best Credit Repair Companies and Services of 2021

Having poor credit can make it a real challenge when it comes to buying a home, car, or getting any type of loan. A low credit score can result in your loan application being denied or it can cause you to pay higher interest rates than normal.

Even if your bad credit is a result of errors on your credit report that aren’t your fault, trying to fix the problem by yourself can be extremely difficult and frustrating. That’s where credit repair companies come into the picture.

A credit repair service is a company that works on your behalf to remove negative items on your credit report such as late payments, liens, charge-offs, debt collections, bankruptcies, and more.

However, not all credit repair companies are created equal. Each company has their own pricing structure and unique methods for repairing your credit score.

We’ve reviewed 17 different credit repair services to figure out which ones are effective, reliable, and provide the best value. Below you’ll find our top picks for the best credit repair companies of 2020.

Top 7 Best Credit Repair Services of 2021

Credit Saint: Best Company Overall

Credit Saint is our top choice for the best credit repair company. Credit Saint has had an outstanding A+ rating at the Better Business Bureau for over 10 years and has helped thousands of customers successfully improve their credit scores.

Credit Saint starts by offering you a free consultation to go over your credit history and to identify negative items that are damaging your credit. Once problem areas have been identified, Credit Saint will send challenges to all 3 credit bureaus on your behalf in an attempt to remove them from your credit report.

Credit Saint can help remove questionable negative items such as:

Collections

Late Payments

Bankruptcies

Repossessions

Liens

Foreclosures

Judgements

Hard Inquiries

Credit Saint is one of the most aggressive credit repair companies (which is a good thing) but they understand that one size does not fit all. They have 3 different levels of service packages to choose from, depending on your needs.

The Credit Polish package includes challenges to the 3 major credit bureaus, free score analysis, a credit score tracker, and 5 challenges of negative items per dispute cycle.

The Credit Remodel package includes everything in the Credit Polish package but also includes inquiry targeting, on-going credit monitoring through Experian, and 10 negative item disputes per cycle.

The Clean Slate package is the most aggressive option available. It includes everything in the above packages, but also comes with sending Cease & Desist letters on your behalf as well as challenging an unlimited number of inaccurate items on your report.

Out of all the credit repair agencies we reviewed, Credit Saint offers the best bang for your buck. You’ll be assigned a personal case advisor that will be in touch with you every step of the way while they work to fix your credit.

Here is what we like most about Credit Saint:

A+ BBB Rating For Over 10 Years

Online Dashboard To Monitor Your Progress

90-Day Money Back Guarantee

Free Consultation and Score Analysis

Lexington Law: Most Reputable Credit Repair Firm

Founded in 1991, Lexington Law is an actual law firm that specializes in credit repair services. Lexington Law is the biggest credit restoration firm in the United States, with over 10,000,000 negative items removed from their clients’ credit reports in just 2017 alone.

Lexington Law is a company with a team of paralegals and lawyers that use specific laws to protect your credit from situations that may be out of your control. This credit repair company can help you if your credit score has been negatively affected by:

Identity Theft

Divorce

Military Service

Student Debt

Medical Bills

Lexington Law first works by obtaining a copy of your credit reports and then analyzes them for negative items that are harming your score. Their law firm will then send disputes on your behalf to challenge inaccurate items. They’ll provide you with an online dashboard, so you’ll have access to your progress every step of the way as well as solutions that can help you repair your credit even faster.

Lexington Law provides 3 different credit repair packages to choose from, depending on your needs. Price ranges from $89.95 to $129.95.

The Concord standard service is their basic package with prices starting at $89.95 per month. This includes challenging harmful items with the 3 credit bureaus as well as your creditors.

The Concord premier package includes everything in the standard service as well as score analysis, TransUnion alerts, and removing hard inquiries. This option costs $109.95 per month and is their intermediate service.

PremierPlus is their top of the line credit repair service that includes everything in the above packages as well as cease and desist letters, FICO score tracker, identity theft protection, and a suite of personal finance tools. This is their most powerful package at a price point of $129.95 per month.

Here is what we like most about Lexington Law:

Over 183 million challenges and disputes sent on behalf of their clients since 2004.

Real attorneys that are experts at credit repair law

Remove charge offs, late payments, collections, and foreclosures

Free credit report consultation and score analysis

Sky Blue Credit: Best Value

Sky Blue Credit is a credit repair company that helps clean up errors on your credit profile and raise your score so you can enjoy lower interest rates and get approved more easily when applying for a loan.

The unique selling point of Sky Blue Credit is their flat-rate pricing structure for all of their services. One low monthly fee gets you every feature they offer without confusing pricing plans or costly upgrades. Their price point of $79.95 is one of the lowest in the industry, offering excellent value for those on a budget.

Sky Blue Credit Repair disputes 15 items on your credit report (5 items per bureau) every 35 days. This is a great value compared to credit repair companies that only dispute items every 45 to 60 days, charging you monthly fees during the process.

Once you sign up with Sky Blue, you’ll be provided a detailed analysis of your credit history including any hard-to-spot errors that could be harming you. Once problems are identified, Sky Blue will send customized disputes on your behalf. They also will send re-dispute letters if necessary, to maximize their chances of success. They also check on the statue of limitation for any debt you have as well.

Sky Blue offers their services free of charge for the first 6 days while they gather your reports and also offers an impressive 90-day money back guarantee. If you’re looking for the best credit repair services while on a budget, Sky Blue Credit is a great option to consider.

CreditRepair.com: Best Credit Repair App

CreditRepair.com is a credit repair agency that boasts over 1,800,000 removals on their clients’ credit reports since 2012. Here is their 3-step credit repair process:

Once you sign up, they will pull your credit reports and identify items from your credit history that might be hurting your score. They then build a game plan for repairing your credit as quickly as possible. Their credit pros then interact with the credit companies to challenge inaccurate items including charge offs, liens, hard inquiries, foreclosures, and more. Continuous monitoring of your credit for issues that may arise.

CreditRepair.com provides a variety of tools that help you get your credit score repaired as quickly as possible and keep you in the loop during the entire process. You’ll get a personal online dashboard, score tracker, mobile app, text and email alerts, as well as TransUnion credit monitoring.

CreditRepair.com offers 3 different plans depending on your needs and budget:

Basic – Recommended service level for those with just a handful of negative items to dispute.

Moderate – Best for individuals with a moderate amount of negative items.

Aggressive – Perfect for people that have a large number of negative items.

With monthly plans starting at just $99.95, CreditRepair.com is one of the best credit repair companies in the industry. Here is what we like most about CreditRepair.com

Free credit report summary with action plan

On-going credit monitoring services provided by TransUnion

Personalized credit repair plans to meet your needs

Useful mobile app that allows you to easily track your progress

The Credit People: Fastest Credit Repair

The Credit People is one of the top credit repair companies of 2020. This company has been in business for over 15 years, offering both monthly pay-as-you-go and six month flat-rate service plans.

The Credit People markets itself for unbeatable customer satisfaction and has earned features in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and SmartMoney.

The Credit People says that it can improve your credit score by 53 to 187 points. It’s important to note that these figures are estimates because credit repair companies cannot guarantee their services. (More on this in a moment.) The company also has had nearly 1.5 million negative items removed from credit reports since 2004.

The best overall company for repair speed has an equally impressive pedigree for quality. According to The Credit People website, lenders approved 71% of its users for home loans, and 78% secured auto loans. Its average customer saw a 32% improvement in their credit score after joining.

Some of the other perks of joining The Credit People include:

24/7 account access

Unlimited disputes

Debt and inquiry validation

FCRA certification

Toll-free customer support

The company charges an annual fee of $419 rather than a monthly one, making it cheaper than other credit repair services. You can try The Credit People for one week for $19 to see if you like it. The company also offers a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Pyramid Credit Repair: Best Customer Service

Pyramid Credit Repair Company has assisted people with bad credit for nearly a decade. It originally started as a self-help software company in 2011 but has exploded in scope. Today, the New York-based business has 273 dedicated team members and more than 8,000 support team members.

Pyramid Credit Repair offers three packages to improve your credit score: Singles Plan, Couples Plan, and 24/7 Protection. The packages have the same features, including personalized support, finance tools, and no contracts. If you sign up for the Couples Plan, you receive a 50% discount for the first month. Veterans and teachers receive an additional 20% to 15% off, respectively.

The company offers an online safeguard with its 24/7 Protection plan. Credit professionals monitor your scores and reports for inexplicable fluctuations. They also watch the dark web and provide a $25,000 insurance policy in case of identity theft.

Thousands of people trust Pyramid Credit Repair to fix their bad credit. The company has a 4.8 out of five rating on TrustPilot, though it lacks a rating from the Better Business Bureau. Sign up today and take advantage of the company’s flexible billing options.

Ovation Credit Services: Best Guarantee

More than 120,000 people have already improved their credit score, thanks to Ovation Credit Services. The company has made a name for itself with cost-effective results and outstanding customer support. Ovation takes pride in building personal relationships with its customers and finding customized solutions to improve their credit reports.

All clients receive a free consultation during their initial appointment. The meeting gives case advisors a chance to review someone’s credit history and determine the appropriate services. Its site states that a quarter of people have at least one error on their credit report, and more than half have outdated information.

After you sign up to get started with Ovation, your advisor will file disputes on your behalf. That can involve writing goodwill letters or contesting late payments with creditors. Ovation Credit works with credit reporting bureaus to make sure you have an accurate credit score.

The company has a first work fee of $89 for its basic package. After the first month, the work fees drop to $79 per month. Ovation Credit Services has a Better Business Bureau rating of A+ and a 4.3 rating on TrustPilot.

How Do Credit Repair Companies Work?

The best credit repair companies start by downloading your credit reports from each of the major credit bureaus. You can download these documents for free once per year, too, thanks to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. All you have to do is visit annualcreditreport.com or call (877) 322-8228.

The credit repair agencies will send your credit reports through a review process where credit professionals look for errors. Some of the most common mistakes include incorrect balances, inaccurate personal information, and data management errors. Credit repair companies find the ones that drag down your credit score and correct them.

Unfortunately, they can’t fix these items with a magic wand. Companies need to gather evidence proving that the credit report has false information. Building a persuasive case can take anywhere from a few hours to a few days.

Your service provider will then send the dispute and evidence to the appropriate credit monitoring companies. Credit bureaus have a legal obligation to respond within 30 days. They will contact your credit repair company, explain whether they corrected the alleged error and why.

Factors to Consider Before Choosing A Credit Repair Company

Setup Fee

Credit repair can be expensive. Fortunately, most credit repair companies don’t charge a setup fee for you to get started. If a company asks for a large upfront payment, know that it violates the Credit Repair Organizations Act.

Money-Back Guarantee

Most businesses also offer a money-back guarantee because of the Credit Repair Organizations Act. The statute requires credit repair companies to complete their services before charging clients. Most places work around this stipulation by using a monthly pricing model and offering a money-back guarantee.

Don’t let a money-back guarantee make or break your decision. We understand that it’s comforting to have that guarantee in writing before you start. However, it’s more important for you to pick the best credit repair company for your needs.

Free Consultation

Even if you have good credit, you can benefit from a free consultation. Credit repair companies can determine what you’re doing well and where you can improve. They may find questionable items, such as tax liens, late payments, or charge-offs, that lower your score.

Consultants can fix your credit score now and in the future. Learning good financial habits will stop you from making credit repair an annual occurrence. Some tips from credit pros to improve your credit score include:

Paying your bills on time

Paying off debt

Keeping credit card balances low

Only applying for new lines of credit when you need them

Not closing unused lines of credit

Asking to increase your available credit

Flat Fee or Monthly

You have two choices when paying for a credit repair company: a flat fee or a monthly one. Most companies use a monthly fee so that consumers will have greater flexibility with their payments. For instance, Sky Blue offers a flat rate of $79 per month instead of a one-time fee. On the other hand, The Credit People charges a one-time payment of $419 per year, which translates to $34.91 per month.

Good Customer Service

Most credit repair companies offer the same services with slight variations. One of the ways that businesses stand out is through customer service. The best credit repair companies have knowledgeable and friendly credit pros who guide you toward the optimal credit repair options.

If you have bad credit, the odds are that you want to see results as quickly as possible. Exceptional customer service teams will monitor your credit score 24/7 and send you notifications when they see improvements. They can also relay results about disputes and challenges on your credit report.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews let you know if previous clients had a positive experience with a particular credit repair company. Sites such as Yelp, Google, Yellow Pages, and Angie’s List collect reviews from customers worldwide. While customer reviews shouldn’t make or break a company for you, they can make it easier to find a worthwhile provider.

Don’t forget to check with the Better Business Bureau, too. The non-profit organization helps consumers identify reliable and trustworthy organizations from all industries, and it gives a rating to most companies. Visit its website to see if your credit repair company has a positive BBB rating and customer reviews.

How Long Does It Take to Repair Your Credit?

Credit repair takes three to six months before you can expect to see progress. It may not take as long if you correct your credit score annually or have only a few mistakes. If you have never looked at your credit report, though, it may take more than six months to improve your credit.

Are Credit Repair Companies Worth It?

The process is the same whether you fix your credit with an agency or by yourself. You gather credit reports, look for errors, and submit dispute letters. It helps to have a credit professional guiding you through the process, especially if you’re not a credit expert.

The best credit repair companies take the burden off of you when fixing your credit. They handle error identification, gather documentation, and send dispute letters. Credit repair companies also understand what evidence credit bureaus want if they’re trying to eliminate negative items.

The small sign-up fee or monthly charge can save you tens of thousands of dollars in the long run. A few points on your credit score can make all the difference in your loan and credit card interest rates. As we mentioned earlier, visiting top credit repair companies can save you $40,000 on your 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.

Remember, fixing your credit score isn’t a one-time transaction. It’s something you work on your entire life, so you should develop a favorable rapport with creditors and lenders. Take the time to repair your credit and learn good financial habits that are priceless.

How Much Does Credit Repair Cost?

Most credit repair companies charge a monthly fee between $79 and $129. You may also pay a setup fee or enrollment fee on top of the flat rate. The credit repair service usually takes several months to work but can last a year.

You can buy credit repair software that cuts down the time to navigate credit reports and bureaus. Some companies have a freemium, where you can download the essential software and pay for exclusive features. Most credit repair software costs between $40 and $400, including our favorite, Turbo Score Home.

Do Credit Repair Services Guarantee Results?

Beware of any claims that sound too good to be true. Even the best credit repair companies can’t eliminate a lot of negative credit information quickly. Credit monitoring bureaus take the same amount of time to correct errors, whether they come from everyday people or credit repair companies.

The same goes for promises of specific increases in your credit score. Credit reports are complex documents that fluctuate with every transaction you make. Don’t allow a credit repair company to guarantee results that it can’t keep.

How To Avoid Credit Repair Scams

The federal government passed the Credit Repair Organizations Act in 1968. The statute prohibits credit repair companies from making false or misleading statements about their products or services. Any companies that offer credit repair services must provide contracts in writing and give consumers a chance to cancel the arrangement.

Credit repair companies cannot accept payment until they finish the services. Because it takes six months to improve a credit score and repair credit, you can theoretically wait that long before paying, too. Many companies use a setup or signup fee, first work fee, and monthly payment structure to circumvent this rule.

Being a smart consumer means knowing your rights. The Fair Credit Reporting Act lets you dispute any errors for free. You do not have to pay a company for this service, though it helps to have a credit professional on your side.

Exercise skepticism if the credit companies can’t give you a straight answer or if they provide misleading information. For instance, you should avoid any credit repair companies that tell you to avoid contacting the nationwide credit monitoring bureaus. Don’t let the company misrepresent your information by creating a new identity and credit report with your Social Security Number, either. Make sure they safeguard your privacy.