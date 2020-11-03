The Best Natural Deodorants to Try That Actually Work

If you're looking for a simple solid deodorant stick, try this brand out. It goes on a little thick, but that's not a bad thing, and it also features coconut oil, shea butter and essential oils. This formula does contain baking soda, but there's also a sensitive skin version made without. Oh, and in case you were wondering what, exactly, diamonds and daggers smell like, we're here to tell you it's rose, bergamot and jasmine. $10, American Provenance.

Native has a ton of yummy scents to choose from, and the coconut and vanilla has us dreaming of the warm-weather getaway we're in desperate need of at the moment. This is a powder stick formula, and while the consistency can be a bit chalky, it's nothing unmanageable and doesn't stain clothes. It does have baking soda in it, as well as magnesium hydroxide, which definitely helps to neutralize odor and combat excess moisture. There's also coconut oil and shea butter, for the smoothest underarms. If you're feeling very seasonal, we recommend trying out one of the pumpkin spice or blood orange scents. $12, Native.

Myro is a great eco-friendly option, as once you buy the case (in your color of choice), you can just subscribe for the refills, without having to buy the entire package all over again. The new Myro+ formula is their strongest yet, with a full 24 hours of odor protection. $17, Myro.

This roll-on deodorant comes in more than 12 different fragrances, so there's a scent for everyone. It's free of baking soda, and instead contains a mixture of essential oils, sea salt, tapioca starch and coconut oil. $15, Each & Every.

This stick deodorant does have a small amount of baking soda to help combat body odor, but doesn't bother sensitive skin. The combo of kaolin clay, zinc oxide, coconut oil and essential oils is ideal for fighting B.O. and absorbing moisture, and we're also very into the packaging. Plus, lavender actually helps fight bacteria and calm inflammation and irritation. $20, Primally Pure.

This plant-based deodorant is free of baking soda, gluten, parabens and mineral oil, all in a gel-stick formula that neutralizes odor. $7.95, Green Goo.

This extra smooth, baking soda-free roll-on formula doesn't irritate sensitive skin. It contains kaolin clay, which helps remove impurities, and moringa, which has antibacterial properties and helps to purify and deeply cleanse. It also includes papaya, which helps exfoliate, and tea tree oil to combat odor. If you happen to naturally sweat a lot, we recommend making sure to reapply one extra time throughout the day. $15, Farmacy Beauty.

Curie's solid stick deodorant is great for those who tend to sweat a bit more, but still want to get on the natural train. It contains a small amount of baking soda to help keep you dry for the whole day, and we really love the white tea aroma. $12, Curie.

This sweat-activated cream deodorant comes in a very convenient tube, so you can squeeze out exactly how much you need, without it getting everywhere. It comes in a ton of different fragrances, including this floral linen that has us reminiscing about warmer days. $9.99, Type A.

This serum-based, baking soda-free product from Kosas is actually what first got us on the clean deodorant bandwagon. It uses a mixture of AHAs to fight B.O. while simultaneously helping to calm, smooth and gently exfoliate the skin under your arms. The AHAs also aid in lowering the actual pH of your armpits, so that it's more difficult for odor-causing bacteria to grow there. It's one of our personal favorites, and will convince even the biggest of skeptics that natural deodorant really does work. $15, Kosas.

You won't find any aluminum, baking soda, alcohol, parabens nor synthetic fragrance in the ingredient list for this natural deodorant. It's infused with bergamot extract and probiotic enzymes to help neutralize B.O., plus corn starch to help get rid of extra moisture. We're obsessed with the new bergamot scent, though it also comes in eucalyptus. The glide-on formulation doesn't irritate the sensitive skin under your arms, and it doesn't leave much residue. $22, Malin + Goetz.

Megababe's adorably packaged deodorant has a very devoted (and well-deserved) following. The stick formula goes on super sheer, and the mix of coconut, green tea, vitamin E, sage, sandalwood and horsetail plant all works to very successfully fight odor. It's also made sans baking soda, and is truly a bed of roses. $14, Megababe.

You don't have to spend a ton of money for a quality deodorant. Taos Aer's products are made in small batches, for a high concentration that keeps your armpits dry all day long. The creamy gel formula goes on easily; it turns into a powder, so there's no sticky aftermath. It's also infused with essential oils, and the palo santo and blood orange fragrance is lovely for the fall—such a good alternative to perfume these days. $11.99, Target.

This all-natural, vegan brand offers both solid and spray formulas, and the latter really stands out. Spritz the deodorant under your arms and any other spot you need. You can also use it as a perfume or room spray, if you're so inclined. And as a little gift to you, Freedom gave Observer readers a special discount code. Use Observer20 to get 20 percent off all products. $17, Freedom.

Nécessaire's cream deodorant is free of aluminum, baking soda and synthetic fragrance. You do need to be careful not to smudge it all over your clothes, but it does its job very well, with no need to reapply during the day, and no irritation. "The Deodorant is the first clean deodorant to feature a gentle blend of multi-acids and a multi-mineral complex to combat odor control," Nécessaire co-founder Randi Christiansen told us. "We believe the use of gentle acid is a new modern approach to deodorant without the use of aluminum, baking soda and synthetic fragrance. Finding the right blend of acids and merging it with mineral powders makes The Deodorant a clean, effective treatment for odor control and makes it a new approach." You also get to choose from a few essential oil-infused scents, which we love. $20, Nécessaire.

Making the switch to clean beauty in great in theory, but it’s not always quite as easy to actually swap out all your favorite products for their natural counterparts. This is especially true when it comes to trying out natural deodorant, and that’s largely due to the fact that the vast majority of people would rather use a chemical-filled antiperspirant and stay sweat- and B.O.-free than spend a day emanating a less than pleasant fragrance.

But natural deodorants have come a long way from when they first popped up on the market, and there are *finally* formulas that don’t leave chalky residue everywhere and, you know, actually work.

So, what’s the big different between natural deodorants and antiperspirants, and why should you make the switch? We turned to the experts for answers.

“It’s all about the aluminum, or the lack thereof!” Megababes founder Katie Sturino told Observer. “Antiperspirants use aluminum to physically block sweat ducts. When you ditch the aluminum and switch to natural deodorant, your sweat ducts are open and your body can now release the sweat it naturally creates and expels.”

Instead of blocking sweat like an antiperspirant, “deodorants help to target the natural bacteria that grows under the arm that leads to odor,” Nécessaire co-founder Randi Christiansen explained.

Aluminum is a somewhat controversial ingredient within the beauty sphere, largely due to the debate over its potential link to breast cancer. Studies thus far haven’t been conclusive, but we still think it’s best to stay away from aluminum in your deodorant, as it can also be super irritating to those of us with sensitive skin.

“My mom had breast cancer twice. Thankfully she survived, but I’m not willing to take the chance on aluminum,” Sturino explained. “I love the peace of mind I get with natural deodorant and knowing that I’m not putting potential toxins in my body.”

It takes your body a few weeks to adjust to natural deodorant, so be prepared to sweat more than you’re used to during the transition period. Since we’re living in the era of social distancing, there’s truly never been a better time to make the switch.

“A tip during the detox stage would be to stay consistent,” Christiansen told Observer. “The other tip is to know that what works for one, may not work for you. Giving a few different deodorants a try is important.”

It’s also important to remember that sweating is normal. “For so long, the expectation has been you shouldn’t ever have to deal with armpit sweat,” Sturino said. “A common misconception is that sweat equals stink. In its pure form, sweat actually doesn’t stink; however, sweat is a breeding ground for bacteria. It’s the bacteria that forms on the sweat that causes B.O.”

Of course, not all natural deodorants are equally effective. A good natural deodorant should have two components, per Sturino. First, a “wetness-absorbing agent to instantly absorb sweat, helping to keep you dry, and two, antibacterial properties to ward off the stink-producing bacteria.”

We’ve done the hard work for you and found the best natural deodorants out there right now, so scroll through to see the top picks we recommend if you’re thinking about making the switch.