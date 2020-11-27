Best Senior Dating Sites for Meeting Singles Over 50, 60, or 70+

Dating doesn’t stop at 50, 60 or 70. Thanks to “senior” dating sites, you can toss yourself totally into the online dating scene — and meet local singles your age with ease.

But how do you start dating safely, considering the online dating sphere isn’t regulated? How do you differentiate the best 50+ dating sites from the fakes? Which sites cater to the seniors, even?

We’ve tackled these, and more, questions in this article. But first, let’s take a look at the best senior dating sites for older adults.

Top Senior Dating Sites, By Type

1. eHarmony – Best Dating Site for Seniors Overall

A large community of senior singles

A compatibility matching system

Meet other seniors locally

A high success rate

Contact other members freely

eHarmony boasts the largest community of senior singles online. Here, you can also communicate freely with other senior members in your search for a match.

And if you’re looking to meet a partner locally, eHarmony couldn’t be more helpful. They ensure your matches are near your location so you can meet up conveniently, should you choose to.

The matching process is compatible enough. Because it’s based on members’ personalities and preferences, you’re likely to bump into a compatible partner, which is a plus.

As if it’s not enough, the site features a ton of success stories: most of their senior members have found compatible matches and exchanged marriage vows, even.

2. SilverSingles – Exclusive dating site for those 50+

Safe and easy to use

Personality check during sign up

Free membership is available

Dedicated to senior singles

Daily matches are available

If you’re seeking a place specifically set aside for seniors, SilverSingles could fit the bill. They let you access up to seven matches a day so you can do your thing.

Like with eHarmony, you can join this easy-to-navigate platform for free. You’ll have to undertake a personality survey before joining to ensure you’re matched to compatible partners only.

SilverSingle couldn’t be safer thanks to their SSL Encryption system. They also have a fraud detection system to help weed out fake profiles.

And thanks to their mobile app, you can search for potential matches on the go — you don’t have to be carrying your PC everywhere.

3. Christian Mingle – Best Site for Christian Dating Site for Seniors

Strict verification system

A balanced gender proportion for seniors

Daily matches are available

Free membership

Users seek long-term dating

Christian singles in the house, raise your hands! Christian Mingle could help connect you to a potential life partner. The platform boasts a balanced gender ratio so there’s someone for everyone.

Most senior folks here are into serious connections, too, just in line with your Christian faith.

Christian Mingle lets you sign up for free, and they offer you daily matches. Their stern verification system ensures you don’t cross paths with bots, either.

And if you’re always on the go, don’t be afraid to sign up, too. Christian Mingle’s dating app is available on both Android and iOS devices. Download it or free and get the ball rolling.

4. Senior Friend Finder – Best Casual Dating Site for Seniors

Members seek different kinds of relationships

Easy-to-use interface

Fraud detection algorithms

Free membership with more features

Various contact modes

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a serious relationship or a short-term thing, this platform might be a good fit. They cater to seniors who’re into different kinds of relationships. And their fraud detection algorithms ensure that bots don’t find a seat on the site.

Unlike with other senior dating spots, you have access to most of the core features for free at this easy-to-navigate place. Whether you want to chat with potential matches, view their photos, and more, you don’t have to spend a penny.

Plus, the fact that Senior Friend Finder offers various contact modes, including visuals, is a bonus. You only have to pick whichever one you prefer.

5. JDate – Best Dating App for Jewish Seniors

Access singles’ events

Free membership

A near-equal gender distribution

User-friendly interface

Users seek long-term connections

One of the best spots with a dating app, JDate is the place for Jewish seniors looking for a serious relationship. And no, you don’t have to be Jewish to join. Simply head to the site and sign up.

Several users are into serious commitments, and the almost-proportional gender balance increases your chances of finding a match.

JDate organizes singles events, both online and online, which makes it easier to get acquainted with potential partners. It’s free to join the platform — and you can even browse potential matches’ profiles.

The user interface couldn’t be friendlier, considering your age!

6. Elite Singles – Best Dating Site for Professionals Over 40

Personality assessment for new members

Professional-level matchmaking

Free membership is available

Members are active

Verified, detailed profiles

Picky seniors with a college education (who’re seeking to date seniors), come on and grab a seat at Elite Singles. The platform’s professional-level matchmaking system is a plus: matches are based on a personality test, boosting compatibility.

The members here are active, too. Consequently, you’re likely to be contacted by potential matches when you’re least expecting it.

Each one of the profiles is not only verified but also detailed so you can benchmark possible partners before contacting them. And like with most platforms on this list, membership at Elite Singles is free, unless you opt to upgrade it.

7. OurTime – Best Senior Dating Site in the UK

Laid-back website ambiance

Face-to-face communication

Dedicated to seniors over 50

A large user base

View other members’ photos for free

Singles over 50, where are you? OurTime might be the place for you. The platform is dedicated to seniors your age and boasts a large user base — increasing your chances to find a match.

OurTime’s laid-back site ambiance is a plus, too, considering your age (you’re a senior citizen, right?).

And how about contacting possible dates face to face? OurTime boasts a video-chat feature, making for memorable communication. You can also view other user’s photos for free.

For those seniors who don’t mind browsing the website on the go, you’re covered with a mobile app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices.

8. It’s Just Lunch – Best Site for Senior Matchmaking Service

Real-life matchmaking

Ideal for busy senior professionals

Complimentary phone interview

Dates are set at convenient hours

Members seek serious relationships

If you’re a busy single senior, you might want to look no further than It’s Just Lunch. They offer personalized matchmaking, from certified matchmakers, based on personality compatibility.

This is the only platform on our list that features a phone interview during registration. Meaning, you’re less likely to meet fakes here.

The vast majority of seniors at It’s Just Lunch seek meaningful relationships. Which is a plus considering older folks are looking to settle down. And dates are set over lunchtime mostly, just so they don’t compromise your working hours.

Caters to folks aged 45+

Good gender distribution

The interface is simple to use

Optimized for mobile browsing

Contact other members for free

And now look at this one! A place that’s been dedicated to mature singles for the last 18 years. Yet, Senior Match isn’t confined to dating. They let you seek travel buddies aged 45+ — and other types of companionship.

To prove they truly cater to the senior dating population, Senior Match won’t approve any new accounts for people younger than 45 years.

Senior Match is one of the places with a balanced gender ratio, making it likely to find a date. And while they currently don’t have a dating app, their site is optimized for mobile browsing, with all the desktop features included.

The platform has a simple-to-use port. Sign up for and contact potential matches for free.

10. Catholic Match – Best Catholic Dating Site for Senior Citizens

An equal gender distribution

The senior members are active

Complimentary membership months

Profiles are comprehensive

Free membership

To our Catholic seniors looking to give online dating a shot, this platform might not disappoint. The older members are active, and their equal gender ratio means there’s someone for you. Also, considering the senior folks here are into serious dating, it goes well with your Catholic faith.

Each one of the user profiles couldn’t be more comprehensive. Skim through these to get a thing or two about potential matches before contacting them.

Catholic Match lets you sign up for free, and you can browse possible partners’ profiles without spending a dime. Note, you’ll need to answer some faith-based questions on your profile.

Here’s the best part about this Jewish platform: they give you complimentary months should you fail to bump into a potential match during your first six months.

A large user base

High member activity

Six free membership months

Detailed profiles

Free membership

A whopping 20 years in the matchmaking game is no joke! This probably explains why Match guarantees you’re going to meet someone on the platform. If, for any reason, you don’t, Match gives you six membership months for free.

This platform has high member activity, and the user base couldn’t be larger, boosting your chances of finding a match. The profiles are detailed enough, too, so you can get a quick picture of possible partners before going all in.

At Match, senior folks are into serious dating. Membership is free, and you can filter profiles based on handy parameters, including location and age range.

You’ll also find seniors meeting people they’ve knocked into in real life thanks to the platform’s Missed Opportunity feature.

12. OkCupid – Best Free Senior Dating Site

Personality compatibility matching system

A large user base

Members are active

Comprehensive profiles

Contact potential matches for free

It doesn’t matter if you’re a senior citizen, but you can dip your toes into a variety of relationships at OkCupid. The platform boasts a personality compatibility matching approach, helping weed out incompatible matches.

The large user base, which is also active, boosts your chances of running into possible dates. Member profiles are detailed, just so you know what you’re getting into before making the first move.

And, unlike most dating sites on our list, OkCupid lets you contact other members for free. Complimentary membership is available as well.

Senior Dating Sites: Your Questions Answered

Can Only Seniors Apply to Senior Dating Sites?

Well, it depends on which corner of the web you’re accessing. Some online dating sites allow only seniors to join. They don’t allow younger people at all. Senior Match is a good example.

Some platforms, meanwhile, are dedicated to both the senior and younger people. Sugar daddy dating sites (where you’ll find seniors dating younger people) are a good example.

And other websites have no age restrictions at all. Here, the seniors meet people aged 18+ — no specific age range is specified.

Why Should I Use a Senior Dating Site?

Firstly, these are the best dating sites for you: they are dedicated to senior dating, and you’re likely going to bump into folks with similar interests and experiences.

It couldn’t be easier finding potential dates in your age group as well, unlike on other sites, where you need to browse a good chunk of profiles for the same.

We’ve also found out that most dating sites for seniors offer a rigorous personality survey during sign up. Which helps separate the humans from the robots.

When it comes to the user interface, a considerable number of senior platforms have a laid-back port, making for hassle-free navigation.

What Are Some Pro Tips for Using Senior Dating Sites?

Here are a few of them:

Hop onto a Reliable Site

Considering there are countless fakes out there, you want to use a trusted online dating site only. The platforms we’ve recommended above might come in handy.

Have Practical Anticipations

Of course, you’re a senior citizen, and so might be your potential partner. So, expect it t reflect in their photos — grey hair, wrinkles, and all. That way, you’re unlikely to shun a possible life partner due to physical looks.

Know When to Bring Up Your Baggage

Given your age, chances are you are divorced or have lost your spouse. Or, maybe, you’ve been into a bunch of relationships already. It’s not uncommon to have grown-up children, too.

Now, don’t bring up all this baggage during your first contact with a potential match. It could scare them away.

Are Dating Sites for Seniors Safe?

Nearly all leading senior dating sites are safe. But considering the online dating world isn’t regulated, it can provide ground for senior people meeting fakes here and there.

Here’s how to ensure you’re staying safe, even on one of the best dating sites.

Do your research before joining a platform

Sign up on websites that are an authority in the industry

Never dish your financial info to a stranger, even if you’re matches

When it comes to initial physical meetups, do it in a public spot

Confirm that potential websites process payments safely

The Takeaway on Senior Dating Sites

We hope that these top online dating sites make for a great opportunity to meet senior people and find love, even at your age!

Our Winner is eHarmony. Despite the site’s membership price, their satisfaction guarantee couldn’t be more reliable. Our first and second runner-ups are SilverSingles and SeniorFriendFinder, in that order. Both dating sites are dedicated to serving senior singles.

Now, don’t let the age factor be a hindrance, but go take the online dating world by storm!