5 Best Weight Loss Pills and Diet Supplements of 2020

With so many weight loss pills and diet supplements available, picking a high-quality product that actually works can feel like an overwhelming task.

Between the fat burners you see over the counter, prescription weight loss medications you see on TV, and the diet pills sold online, there is no shortage of options.

But with so many weight loss pills on the market, with each one claiming to be the best, how do you REALLY know which products work as well as advertised?

We’ve reviewed over 23 of the best weight loss pills to see which supplements are the most effective. We analyzed the top diet pills on a variety of factors such as ingredients, dosage, side effects, price, and customer reviews.

While some diet pills provide amazing results, most don’t work nearly as well as the manufacturer claims.

If you’re looking to lose weight, burn fat, and look the best you’ve had in years, here are the best weight loss pills on the market.

Top 5 Best Weight Loss Pills of 2020

LeanBean : Best Weight Loss Pill For Women

Instant Knockout : Best Weight Loss Pill For Men

TrimTone : Most Effective Thermogenic Fat Burner

PhenQ : Best For Losing Over 30 LBs

Powher Cut : Strongest Appetite Suppressant

1) Leanbean: Best Weight Loss Pills For Women

LeanBean is our top choice for the best fat burner for women. This powerful weight loss pill uses all-natural ingredients to help you burn stubborn fat, kickstart your metabolism, and suppress your appetite. LeanBean has rave reviews from thousands of women across the world, including many instagram models and influencers that swear by its effectiveness.

Here is how LeanBean works:

Banish Cravings – One of the key ingredients inside the LeanBean formula is an appetite suppressant called Glucomannan. This soluble fiber makes you feel fuller between meals, allowing you to reduce calorie intake and burn fat more easily.

Boost Metabolism – LeanBean uses a safe blend of natural thermogenics and minerals to boost your body’s metabolism. By increasing your metabolic rate, your body will use your body fat more often as a fuel source.

Boost Energy and Focus – LeanBean includes a vitamin complex to help guard against nutrient deficiencies, while also providing a clean energy boost.

LeanBean’s formula consists of 11 ingredients including:

Konjac Fibre (Glucomannan)

Choline

Chromium Picolinate

Vitamin B6, B12

Chloride

Zinc

Green Coffee

Turmeric

Garcinia Cambogia Extract

Acai Berry

Piperine

The recommended dosage for LeanBean is 2 capsules, 3 times per day. For the best results, it’s recommended to drink a glass of water with each serving.

LeanBean is one of the few weight loss pills on the market that is specifically designed for the female body. Compared to other diet supplements, LeanBean is very low in stimulants and doesn’t contain any pure caffeine in it.

If you’re a woman looking for a weight loss pill that gets results, LeanBean is a great option to consider. With a 90-day money back guarantee, you have virtually nothing to lose by giving it a try.

Weight loss pill that’s designed specifically for the female body

Reduce appetite, burn fat, and reduce fatigue

Includes 11 all-natural ingredients that are safe and free of side effects

Provides clean energy boost without a heavy dose of stimulants

90-Day money back guarantee

Click Here For The Lowest Price on LeanBean

2) Instant Knockout: Best Weight Loss Pills For Men

Instant Knockout is a weight loss pill that was originally developed to help pro boxers and MMA fighters burn fat and get shredded before an upcoming fight. Instant Knockout is now available to the general public and is getting rave reviews from men all over the world.

Instant Knockout works by using a hard-hitting, 3-pronged approach to losing weight. Here’s how it works:

Increases Your Body’s Metabolism – Instant Knockout uses natural thermogenics to help your body burn fat at a higher rate, even while you’re resting.

Reduce Hunger Cravings – Instant Knockout uses appetite suppressants such as Glucomannan to help reduce hunger cravings, making it much easier to stick with any diet program. Glucomannan makes you feel fuller between meals, reducing the amount of fat storing foods that you eat.

Boosts Energy Levels – Instant Knockout uses energy boosting stimulants to increase your energy and focus, allowing you to power through your workouts much easier than before.

Instant Knockout uses all-natural ingredients that are not only safe, but also effective. This product contains no cheap fillers and all of its ingredients are dosed at the optimal levels for maximum results.

Here are the ingredients inside of Instant Knockout:

Green Tea Extract

Cayenne Pepper Seeds

Glucomannan

Caffeine Anhydrous

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

GTF Chromium

Zinc

Piperine

One bottle of Instant Knockout contains 120 capsules, which is enough for a 30 day supply. For the best results, it’s recommended to take this weight loss pill 4 times per day. By taking four separate doses, your body will be able to burn fat for a longer period of time than if you were taking all 4 pills with one serving.

Instant Knockout is the perfect diet pill for men that want a powerful fat burning supplement that scorches belly fat, reduces cravings, and boosts energy levels. Since it contains energy boosting stimulants, it’s a great option for men that live an active lifestyle and want an extra edge in the gym. Amazing results without prescription weight loss pills

One of the best weight loss supplements for men

Free of unwanted side effects

Burn stubborn body fat while suppressing appetite

90-Day Money Back Guarantee

Click Here For The Lowest Price on Instant Knockout

3) TrimTone: Most Effective Thermogenic Fat Burner

TrimTone is a fat burner for women that’s designed to burn fat, reduce appetite, and boost metabolism. The best part about TrimTone is it uses 100% natural ingredients, meaning there is no prescription required.

TrimTone works by stimulating thermogensis inside your body, converting stored fat into energy. It literally turns your body into a fat burning machine, allowing you to burn calories even while you rest. By burning through stubborn body fat 24 hours a day, you will be able to reach your weight loss goals quicker than ever.

TrimTone also helps you curb cravings with appetite suppressing ingredients. By having better control over your cravings, you’ll be able to avoid unnecessary calories for a slimmer waistline.

TrimTone prides itself in only using high quality ingredients, free of fillers and unnecessary ingredients that you can hardly pronounce. Here is the full active ingredient list inside of TrimTone:

Caffeine (100mg) – Helps burn fat through thermogenesis and lipolysis.

Green Coffee Beans – Lowers insulin levels, improves metabolism, and burns fat.

Green Tea Extract – Helps to increase metabolism and the hormones that help break down fat cells.

Grains of Paradise – A thermogenic herb that burns fat, regulates blood sure levels, and scorches belly fat.

Glucomannan – An appetite suppressant that makes you feel fuller for longer, reducing your cravings and calorie intake.

The recommended dosage for TrimTone is one pill each morning with water before breakfast. This dosing system is much more convenient than other supplements that require you to take it 3-4 times per day. Since it does have a small dose of caffeine, it can be used as a pre-workout supplement as well.

Whether you’re looking for long-term weight maintenance or a weight loss aid to help you achieve your best body, TrimTone is one of the best options on the market. If you’re not satisfied with your results from TrimTone, you can return it within 100 days for a no-questions asked refund.

This weight loss pill is best used for women looking for a natural fat burner that works quickly. Women that live an active lifestyle will appreciate the extra energy and focus that TrimTone provides.

Manufactured in the United States

Fast Results Seen In Just Weeks

100% Natural Ingredients, Free of Side Effects

Effective Fat Burner and Appetite Suppressant

100 Day Money Back Guarantee

Click Here For The Lowest Price on TrimTone

4) PhenQ: Top Rated Weight Loss Supplement

PhenQ is a popular weight loss pill that promises to help you lose weight from multiple angles, helping you reach your goals faster than other products. This diet supplement has been used by over 190,000 customers from around the world, and the reviews have been nothing short of positive.

Here is how PhenQ can help you lose weight:

Burns stubborn body fat that is resistant to diet and exercise.

Suppresses your appetite, resulting in lower calorie intake and fat loss.

Blocks fat production, helping to prevent weight gain.

Improves mood and energy levels, so you can tackle whatever life throws your way.

The high quality formula inside of PhenQ is produced in the United States and the UK in GMP and FDA approved facilities. Here are the ingredients inside of this weight loss pill:

Capsimax Powder – A thermogenic fat burner that helps you slim down and stop the formation of new fat cells.

Chromium Picolinate – An essential mineral that helps curb sugar and carb cravings, making it much easier to lose weight.

Caffeine – Activates the fat burning process through thermogenesis. Gives you the energy, focus, and motivation you need to power through your day.

Nopal – An appetite suppressant that is rich in amino acids. Helps reduce extra weight caused by fluid retention.

L-Carnitine Fumarate – An amino acid that helps turn body fat into an energy source. Helps combat fatigue and tiredness while dieting.

The weight loss pill reviews for PhenQ have been pretty impressive. Some users report losing as many as 10 pounds during the first month of using this product. It has rave reviews from men and women alike, and it appears to work faster than most diet pills on the market.

PhenQ is perfect for men or women that are looking to lose more than just a few pounds of body weight. If you need to lose more than 30 pounds and are looking for an effective weight loss pill to get you there, PhenQ is for you. You can try it risk-free for 67 days, so you can purchase with confidence.

20% Off Using Coupon Code: Sale20

Get 2 Free Bottles if You Buy A 3-Month Supply

Effective Weight Loss Results From Multiple Angles

Made From 100% Vegetarian and Vegan Ingredients

67 Day Money Back Guarantee

Click Here For The Lowest Price on PhenQ

5) Powher: Natural Diet Pill That Works Fast

Powher Cut is a fat burner pill designed for women by a company called Ultimate Life Ltd. This weight loss pill uses a clinically proven system that combines better dosing with more capsules per month than most other diet pills on the market.

The key active ingredient inside of Powher Cut is a soluble fiber called Konjac Fiber. This natural ingredient works to reduce your appetite and calorie intake, making it much easier to avoid snacks and sugar cravings. For maximum effect, Powher includes a 3g daily dose of Konjac Fiber, more than other weight loss pills.

Powher contains a healthy dose of natural caffeine to give you a real energy boost throughout the day. But since it only contains 100mg of caffeine, it won’t cause the jitters like other weight loss pills that load up on stimulants.

Powher also contains a clinical dose of Choline, a key nutrient that’s required by the body to assist with metabolism. Choline has been shown to help your body digest and absorb dietary fat. It also helps your body breakdown fats to be used as an energy source.

Here is the full ingredient list inside of Powher Cut:

Magnesium

Selenium

Chromium Picolinate

Iron

Konjac Root

Choline

Natural Caffeine

Powher Cut is very simple to use – just 2 capsules with breakfast, lunch, and dinner. If you’re a woman looking for a proven appetite suppressant with a natural caffeine kick, Powher Cut is a great option. This natural weight loss pill comes without unpleasant side effects and comes with a money back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.

Natural ingredients that work

Optimal dosing for all key ingredients

Low-stimulant formula without the jitters

One of the best sellers among women

90-day money back guarantee

Click Here For The Lowest Price on Powher Cut

How Did We Rank The Top Weight Loss Pills?

Ingredients

While weight loss pills aren’t necessarily healthier when they have natural ingredients, we highly recommend finding a brand with natural ingredients. A non-synthetic ingredient reduces your overall environmental impact and has a lower likelihood of irritation. You also won’t need to worry about the possible side effects of consuming artificial colors, fillers, and chemicals.

Exercise a healthy dose of skepticism if a company touts a proprietary formula. This tactic is often a fancy way for a manufacturer to avoid disclosing its ingredients. Make sure you know all the ingredients you’re putting in your body before buying a weight loss pill.

Customer Reviews

Always check out customer reviews before buying any diet pill to help you lose weight. Other users can provide valuable insights into the pros and cons and warn you of side effects. While customer reviews shouldn’t make or break your purchase, they can go a long way in shaping your opinion about a specific weight loss drug.

Safety

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate the statements that supplement manufacturers put on bottles. Currently, the only FDA-approved weight-loss drug for children is Alli (Orlistat). Ask your doctor about the long-term health effects of weight loss supplements before starting a new diet or taking supplements.

Price / Guarantee

The price of guaranteed weight loss pills vary with the quality of ingredients and the number of pills in a bottle. Most companies offer enough weight loss pills for one month and charge $40 to $60 per bottle. Some places offer “buy one, get one free” deals and money-back guarantees so that you can save money on your initial purchase.

Types of Weight Loss Pills

Thermogenic Fat Burners

Thermogenesis means heat-producing. Your body naturally generates heat to burn calories and absorb nutrients. Some supplements offer thermogenic weight loss pills that speed up your metabolism and its fat-burning capabilities.

Most fast weight loss pills use green tea or caffeine to activate thermogenesis. These stimulants increase adrenaline in the bloodstream and coax your fat cells into releasing fatty acids for energy. Some other thermogenic ingredients include raspberry ketones, capsaicin, garcinia cambogia, and yohimbine. If you need recommendations, you can check out Discover Magazine for a list of the best fat burners to help you lose weight.

Carb Blockers

Carb blockers zig where other weight loss supplements zag. They prevent your body from digesting carbohydrates, thanks to a group of compounds known as alpha-amylase inhibitors. You can find these compounds in beans and wheat flour.

Carb blockers stop your digestive system from breaking down complex carbs, such as potatoes, pasta, and bread. These foods continue through the stomach and large intestines without your body absorbing them. The inhibitive effect means carbs wouldn’t contribute calories to your diet.

Appetite Suppressants

Appetite suppressants help people feel full when they’re not. It’s a useful weight loss option if you find yourself continuously overeating because you feel empty. Some of the most popular appetite suppressants include glucomannan, green tea extract, garcinia cambogia, and conjugated linoleic acid.

Caffeine is arguably the most common ingredient in appetite suppressants. It works by influencing your body’s ghrelin production. This hormone stimulates your appetite and tells your brain to increase food intake. Caffeine dulls these signals so that you can take control of your hunger and health.

Most Popular Weight Loss Pill Ingredients

Glucomannan

Glucomannan is a natural dietary fiber that comes from konjac root, also known as elephant yam. The satiating ingredient absorbs water and forms a dense fiber in the stomach. The appetite suppressant has even earned the nickname “the broom of the intestines.”

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract contains several useful compounds, including antioxidants and caffeine. It helps people boost their energy levels and metabolic rate, making it easier to get daily exercise and burn calories. The supplement also tamps down the appetite so that you won’t deal with hunger pangs.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Green coffee bean extract comes from unroasted coffee beans. The popular supplement provides numerous health benefits, including improved cholesterol and blood pressure levels. Researchers believe the high concentration of chlorogenic acids is the main reason it can help people cut weight.

Garcinia Cambogia Extract

Garcinia cambogia comes from the Malabar tamarind, a tropical fruit from Indonesia. Scientists say the extract may help people control their hunger and lower blood sugar levels. The main ingredient is hydroxycitric acid, which encourages the body to use stored fat for energy.

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Conjugated linolenic acid (CLA) comes from grass-eating animals, such as deer and goats. While CLA has many varieties, C9 t11 is the one you’re most likely to find in your weight loss products. Studies link CLA to superior fat burning and weight loss.

Raspberry Ketone

A raspberry ketone is a natural molecule found in blackberries, cranberries, and other fruits. Raspberry ketone has gained recent attention for its weight loss properties. Scientists discovered that the molecule helps mice increase fat breakdown, regulate their metabolism, and control blood sugar levels.

Forskolin

Forskolin comes from the Indian Coleus plant, which primarily grows in India, Nepal, and Thailand. Research suggests that it can help treat glaucoma, obesity, and heart conditions. A small study found that men who took 250mg of forskolin for three months lost more weight than men in the placebo group.

Prescription Weight Loss Pills To Consider

Orlistat (Alli)

Orlistat (Alli) is the OTC alternative to Xenical. The 60mg pill is ideal for adults with BMIs above 25 who plan to adopt a low-fat and low-calorie diet. Orlistat decreases the amount of fat people can absorb after eating.

The enzyme lipase breaks down fat when it reaches your intestines. Orlistat blocks lipase, so the body can’t store the fat for future energy. Orlistat also inhibits your body from absorbing soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K.

Take the FDA-approved weight loss pill up to three times a day for optimal results. A doctor may recommend consuming Orlistat 30 to 60 minutes before your next meal. Side effects may include soft stools and gassiness.

Contrave

Contrave is a prescription weight loss drug from Currax Pharmaceuticals. The pill can eliminate hunger pangs and control cravings, thanks to a mixture of two medicines, naltrexone and bupropion. Naltrexone is a doctor-approved drug for treating alcohol and opioid addiction, while bupropion helps with depression.

Currax Pharmaceuticals has completed three long-term studies testing Contrave. One year-long trial found that 46% of subjects lost at least 5% of their body weight compared to 23% for the placebo group. Potential side effects include dizziness, nausea, and constipation.

Phentermine

Phentermine functions like an amphetamine. The compound alters your central nervous system, elevating your heart rate while lowering your appetite. Phentermine is a common weight loss drug for people with diabetes and high cholesterol.

The drug convinces your brain to release more neurotransmitters. These hormones control your metabolism and appetite and “trick” you into exercising more and eating less. Side effects can include dizziness, chest pain, headaches, and trouble breathing.

Belviq

Belviq gives people the power to control their appetite. The drug influences neurotransmitters’ signals in the brain, so you feel full even after eating a small meal. Belviq is a useful tool to treat obesity for people of all ages and health conditions.

While Belviq can make a significant difference in your waistline, it can’t treat underlying issues. The weight loss formula won’t cure diabetes, high cholesterol, or heart disease. Some of the potential side effects include sore throat, irregular heartbeat, nausea, and seizures.

Xenical

Xenical is the prescription version of Alli (Orlistat.) Both drugs use Orlistat to prevent the body from absorbing dietary fat up to 30%. The difference is that Xenical is prescription strength.

If you want to get the most out of Xenical, use it while on a diet. Research suggests that the combination can lower body mass up 10%. A study from the Baylor College of Medicine performed a 54-week trial and found that 57% of participants lost more than 5% of their weight compared to 34% in the placebo group.

Take Xenical three times a day before meals. The weight loss prescription eliminates undigested fats within one to two days of consumption. Side effects include soft stools, abdominal pain, and low vitamin D levels.

How Fast Do Diet Pills Work?

You will notice diet pills’ effects almost immediately. For instance, if you try Leanbean, you won’t feel hungry a few minutes after having the pill. The same applies if you take Trimtone–you’ll feel a surge of energy from the coffee beans and green tea.

Instant effects don’t mean instant results. In the best-case scenario, you may lose weight within a week. If you want to see significant weight loss, stick with the pills for several months.

Weight loss takes a long-term commitment and a multi-faceted approach. While pills and supplements can help, they’re not powerful enough to work alone. You also need to maintain a low-fat diet and doctor-approved exercise.

Can You Buy Weight Loss Pills Over The Counter?

You can find over-the-counter weight loss pills, though results will vary. While they can help you lose weight, doctors don’t have substantial research analyzing their long-term benefits and side effects. If you want the best products on the market, you’re better off checking out Instant Knockout, Powher, or one of the other weight loss options on our list.

Most over-the-counter weight management products fall into one of two categories: dietary supplements and non-prescription drugs. The FDA only oversees the non-prescription products, such as Orlistat. Manufacturers must demonstrate to the FDA that a product is safe and effective for long-term human consumption.

Dietary supplement producers have more leeway about claims. While they should make honest statements, the FDA doesn’t review or approve the marketing. If the FDA can prove that a weight loss medication is not safe, it may ask the manufacturer to remove it from shelves.

Do Fat Loss Pills Have Any Side Effects?

Weight loss pills tend to have few side effects. The existing side effects will vary depending on the formula. The FDA doesn’t regulate the claims that supplement manufacturers make, so you should take them with a grain of salt.

Fat blockers, such as Orlistat, may cause gas and irregular bowel movements. A stimulant-type drug may raise your heart rate, high blood pressure, and odds of insomnia. Any supplement that influences your neurotransmitters, including Belviq and Contrave, may cause dizziness, headaches, and nausea.

Everyone has unique health, tolerance, and needs. Side effects will vary from person to person and between over-the-counter products and prescription drugs. If you use a weight loss medication with stimulants, use it for less than three months to avoid long-term side effects.

Final Thoughts – Are Weight Loss Pills Right For You?

If diet and exercise aren’t enough, a weight loss supplement provides a helpful way to achieve your fitness goals. These safe and effective weight loss pills provide the bump you need to shed pesky pounds. Each brand uses a slightly different formula to maximize weight loss, whether you want to reduce your appetite, mitigate absorption, or burn more fat.

While we highly recommend using a good weight loss pill, talk with your doctor about weight loss products first. Doctors can evaluate your health, provide medical advice, and let you know if certain diet pills have side effects. A doctor can also offer you prescription weight-loss drugs, like Alli (Orlistat) and Belviq, instead of over-the-counter varieties.