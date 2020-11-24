The Best Zodiac Gifts for the Most Dedicated Astrology Lover You Know

By
Trying to find a stylish celestial gift for the astrology maven in your life? We've got you covered. Scroll through for our top picks for the horoscope-adoring lady this holiday season.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Jennifer Behr Pisces Zodiac Earrings

We can't think of a more perfect gift for the water-ruling Pisces than these gold zodiac earrings, complete with a dangling freshwater pearl. Plus, each pair comes with a handwritten reading by astrologer Alice Bell. $225, Jennifer Behr.

Courtesy Jennifer Behr

Virgo Star Sign Soft Pink Yoga Mat

The smart and logical Virgo in your life will love this customized pink yoga mat, to use for all her favorite workouts. $49, Society6.

Courtesy Society6

Capricorn Zodiac Journal

A custom journal for the hardworking and ambitious Capricorn, because of course they'll want to write every single thing down. $22, Amazon Handmade.

Courtesy Amazon Handmade
Estee Lauder Leo Zodiac Powder Compact

The attention-adoring Leo will love this glitzy gold compact. $59.99, Saks Off 5th.

Courtesy Saks Off 5th

Zodiac Book Collection: Sagittarius

This colorful astrology book is just for Sags (there are other versions for the rest of the zodiacs, of course), and we love that it's a chic addition to her coffee table, too. $11.95, Aerie.

Courtesy Aerie

Aquarius Zodiac Silk Beauty Eye Mask

The rational Aquarius knows how important a solid eight hours of sleep is every night, and this silky soft eye mask will help her achieve that. $50, Night.

Courtesy Night
PJ Salvage Zodiac Long-Sleeve Jersey Lounge Top

She'll love lounging around in this zodiac-accented top. $62, Neiman Marcus.

Courtesy Neiman Marcus

Coton Colors Zodiac Gemini Square Trinket Bowl

She can use this pretty little tray to hold her jewelry on the nightside table. $12, Neiman Marcus.

Courtesy Neiman Marcus

Birthdate Co. Birthdate Book

Even the biggest astrology know-it-all will fall in love with this personalized book, with a truly customized and unique reading of their entire birth chart, not just their sun sign. It incorporates numerology, too, for a full understanding. $115, Birthdate Co.

Courtesy Birthdate Co.
Taurus Star Constellation Engraved Crystal Whiskey Glass

The luxury-loving Taurus in your life will adore this engraved crystal whiskey glass. If you gift them some fancy whiskey, too, then you'll really be in their good graces. $44, Amazon Handmade.

Courtesy Amazon Handmade

Vintage Astrology Zodiac Wheel Floor Pillow

This comfy floor pillow features every sign of the zodiac, so if your astrology-loving pal has roommates, no one will feel left out. $79.99, Society6.

Courtesy Society6

Burke Decor Cancer Jubilee Astrological Cup

A celestial mug that the sensitive Cancer will so appreciate. $24, Burke Decor.

Courtesy Burke Decor
Chakra Zulu Crystals for Libra

These crystal sets feature stones chosen specifically for a certain sign, like this assortment of Libra-focused gems including yellow jasper, black tourmaline, lapis lazuli, labradorite and pink mangano calcite. $40, Chakra Zulu.

Courtesy Chakra Zulu

Be Your Own Astrologer Leather Book

A leather guidebook that will give her even more insight into her full astro birth chart. $89, Pottery Barn.

Courtesy Pottery Barn

Sagittarius Disk Zodiac Bracelet in 14k Yellow Gold

An ultra-luxurious zodiac coin bracelet for the adventurous Sag to proudly show off their sign. $1,756, Allurez.

Courtesy Allurez
Scorpio Zodiac Necklace

A delicate celestial necklace with the Scorpio constellation. $54, Made by Mary.

Courtesy Made by Mary

Good American Aries Boyfriend Sweatshirt

A comfy sweatshirt for those rare days that an Aries wants to just laze at home. $89, Good American.

Courtesy Good American

Leo Zodiac Olde English Adjustable Ring

A bold gold ring for the fiery Leo. $18, The Sis Kiss.

Courtesy The Sis Kiss
Astrology Lover Box

They'll harness all the power of the zodiacs with this astro-lover box, complete with a special candle, moon matches, sun spray, custom incense burner, leather journal and moon crystal. $110, House of Intuition.

Courtesy House of Intuition

Kim Seybert Astrology Cocktail Napkins

Holiday parties might be on pause this year, but the zodiac-lover in your life will love these astrology-inspired cocktail napkins to use around the house. $140, Neiman Marcus.

Courtesy Neiman Marcus

Gemini II Wall Clock

A pretty vintage-inspired wall clock for your favorite Gemini. $31.99, Society6.

Courtesy Society6
BedHead Zodiac Short Sleeve Classic PJ Set

She'll get the best night's sleep in these cozy pajamas, no matter what the planetary situation is—well, we can't make any promises when Mercury goes into retrograde, but at least she'll be comfy. $88, BedHead.

Courtesy BedHead

Birthdate Co. November 15 Candle

These candles are entirely customized based on the selected date of birth, and go a step above your average astrology trinket by including numerology and tarot information. The votive even offers tidbits about the strengths and weaknesses of the specific birthdate, with an aroma specifically chosen based on chart reading. $38, Birthdate Co.

Courtesy Birthdate Co.

Scorpio Kitchen Towel

Looking for an astrology-themed stocking stuffer for your favorite wicked mastermind? Consider this sassy kitchen towel. $12, Amazon Handmade.

Courtesy Amazon Handmade
Musee Taurus Zodiac Bath Bomb Gift Set

A relaxing bath bomb emblazoned with their zodiac sign, for when they just need to have some me-time. $24, Anthropologie.

Courtesy Anthropologie

Astrology for Life: The Ultimate Guide to Finding Wisdom in the Stars

Astrology expert Nina Kahn's new book offers an in-depth reading of astrology that's great for that friend who wants to know even more about the zodiac signs. $19.39, Amazon.

Courtesy Nina Kahn

Zofia Day Libra Charm 14K Gold

This is definitely a splurge, but your lucky Libra pal will fall in love with this shiny celestial charm. $1,200, Maisonette.

Courtesy Maisonette
Framed Vintage Astronomical Chart

This vintage-y astrology chart depicts all the constellations in the starry sky. $99, Pottery Barn.

Courtesy Pottery Barn

Aerie Cotton Boybrief Virgo Underwear

Even the most serious Virgo will love this zodiac underwear. $4.99, Aerie.

Courtesy Aerie

Farm Rio Gemini T-Shirt

An oversized tee with a Gemini graphic she can wear all the time. $31.50, Farm Rio.

Courtesy Farm Rio
Sterling Forever Capricorn Zodiac Adjustable Ring

She'll love this simple zodiac ring. $58, Sterling Forever.

Courtesy Sterling Forever
It’s never easy finding your closest friends and family the perfect holiday gifts that they’ll truly love, but you can’t go wrong with a present that shows just how well you know them. If your best pal is constantly talking about her birth chart (which she knows by heart), or your sister is always telling you how the lunar eclipse is especially impactful for her because of her rising Scorpio, or your aunt is only able to schedule big events when the stars align, then we have the perfect gift ideas for you.

We found all the perfect zodiac-inspired gifts for the most enthusiastic amateur (or professional, TBH) astrologer in your life. Whether she’s an attention-adoring Leo, an oh-so compassionate Cancer or an always-adventurous Sagittarius, these are the best presents to give your favorite astrology lover this year. We promise she’ll love them, even if Mercury is in retrograde.

