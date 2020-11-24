The Best Zodiac Gifts for the Most Dedicated Astrology Lover You Know

Astrology expert Nina Kahn's new book offers an in-depth reading of astrology that's great for that friend who wants to know even more about the zodiac signs. $19.39, Amazon.

These candles are entirely customized based on the selected date of birth, and go a step above your average astrology trinket by including numerology and tarot information. The votive even offers tidbits about the strengths and weaknesses of the specific birthdate, with an aroma specifically chosen based on chart reading. $38, Birthdate Co.

She'll get the best night's sleep in these cozy pajamas, no matter what the planetary situation is—well, we can't make any promises when Mercury goes into retrograde, but at least she'll be comfy. $88, BedHead.

Holiday parties might be on pause this year, but the zodiac-lover in your life will love these astrology-inspired cocktail napkins to use around the house. $140, Neiman Marcus.

The luxury-loving Taurus in your life will adore this engraved crystal whiskey glass. If you gift them some fancy whiskey, too, then you'll really be in their good graces. $44, Amazon Handmade.

Even the biggest astrology know-it-all will fall in love with this personalized book, with a truly customized and unique reading of their entire birth chart, not just their sun sign. It incorporates numerology, too, for a full understanding. $115, Birthdate Co.

The rational Aquarius knows how important a solid eight hours of sleep is every night, and this silky soft eye mask will help her achieve that. $50, Night.

This colorful astrology book is just for Sags (there are other versions for the rest of the zodiacs, of course), and we love that it's a chic addition to her coffee table, too. $11.95, Aerie.

We can't think of a more perfect gift for the water-ruling Pisces than these gold zodiac earrings, complete with a dangling freshwater pearl. Plus, each pair comes with a handwritten reading by astrologer Alice Bell. $225, Jennifer Behr.

Trying to find a stylish celestial gift for the astrology maven in your life? We've got you covered. Scroll through for our top picks for the horoscope-adoring lady this holiday season.

























It’s never easy finding your closest friends and family the perfect holiday gifts that they’ll truly love, but you can’t go wrong with a present that shows just how well you know them. If your best pal is constantly talking about her birth chart (which she knows by heart), or your sister is always telling you how the lunar eclipse is especially impactful for her because of her rising Scorpio, or your aunt is only able to schedule big events when the stars align, then we have the perfect gift ideas for you.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

We found all the perfect zodiac-inspired gifts for the most enthusiastic amateur (or professional, TBH) astrologer in your life. Whether she’s an attention-adoring Leo, an oh-so compassionate Cancer or an always-adventurous Sagittarius, these are the best presents to give your favorite astrology lover this year. We promise she’ll love them, even if Mercury is in retrograde.