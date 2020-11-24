The Best Zodiac Gifts for the Most Dedicated Astrology Lover You Know

Jennifer Behr Pisces Zodiac Earrings
We can't think of a more perfect gift for the water-ruling Pisces than these gold zodiac earrings, complete with a dangling freshwater pearl. Plus, each pair comes with a handwritten reading by astrologer Alice Bell. $225, Jennifer Behr.
Virgo Star Sign Soft Pink Yoga Mat
The smart and logical Virgo in your life will love this customized pink yoga mat, to use for all her favorite workouts. $49, Society6.
Capricorn Zodiac Journal
A custom journal for the hardworking and ambitious Capricorn, because of course they'll want to write every single thing down. $22, Amazon Handmade.
Estee Lauder Leo Zodiac Powder Compact
The attention-adoring Leo will love this glitzy gold compact. $59.99, Saks Off 5th.
Zodiac Book Collection: Sagittarius
This colorful astrology book is just for Sags (there are other versions for the rest of the zodiacs, of course), and we love that it's a chic addition to her coffee table, too. $11.95, Aerie.
Aquarius Zodiac Silk Beauty Eye Mask
The rational Aquarius knows how important a solid eight hours of sleep is every night, and this silky soft eye mask will help her achieve that. $50, Night.
PJ Salvage Zodiac Long-Sleeve Jersey Lounge Top
She'll love lounging around in this zodiac-accented top. $62, Neiman Marcus.
Coton Colors Zodiac Gemini Square Trinket Bowl
She can use this pretty little tray to hold her jewelry on the nightside table. $12, Neiman Marcus.
Birthdate Co. Birthdate Book
Even the biggest astrology know-it-all will fall in love with this personalized book, with a truly customized and unique reading of their entire birth chart, not just their sun sign. It incorporates numerology, too, for a full understanding. $115, Birthdate Co.
Taurus Star Constellation Engraved Crystal Whiskey Glass
The luxury-loving Taurus in your life will adore this engraved crystal whiskey glass. If you gift them some fancy whiskey, too, then you'll really be in their good graces. $44, Amazon Handmade.
Vintage Astrology Zodiac Wheel Floor Pillow
This comfy floor pillow features every sign of the zodiac, so if your astrology-loving pal has roommates, no one will feel left out. $79.99, Society6.
Burke Decor Cancer Jubilee Astrological Cup
A celestial mug that the sensitive Cancer will so appreciate. $24, Burke Decor.
Chakra Zulu Crystals for Libra
These crystal sets feature stones chosen specifically for a certain sign, like this assortment of Libra-focused gems including yellow jasper, black tourmaline, lapis lazuli, labradorite and pink mangano calcite. $40, Chakra Zulu.
Be Your Own Astrologer Leather Book
A leather guidebook that will give her even more insight into her full astro birth chart. $89, Pottery Barn.
Sagittarius Disk Zodiac Bracelet in 14k Yellow Gold
An ultra-luxurious zodiac coin bracelet for the adventurous Sag to proudly show off their sign. $1,756, Allurez.
Scorpio Zodiac Necklace
A delicate celestial necklace with the Scorpio constellation. $54, Made by Mary.
Good American Aries Boyfriend Sweatshirt
A comfy sweatshirt for those rare days that an Aries wants to just laze at home. $89, Good American.
Leo Zodiac Olde English Adjustable Ring
A bold gold ring for the fiery Leo. $18, The Sis Kiss.
Astrology Lover Box
They'll harness all the power of the zodiacs with this astro-lover box, complete with a special candle, moon matches, sun spray, custom incense burner, leather journal and moon crystal. $110, House of Intuition.
Kim Seybert Astrology Cocktail Napkins
Holiday parties might be on pause this year, but the zodiac-lover in your life will love these astrology-inspired cocktail napkins to use around the house. $140, Neiman Marcus.
Gemini II Wall Clock
A pretty vintage-inspired wall clock for your favorite Gemini. $31.99, Society6.
BedHead Zodiac Short Sleeve Classic PJ Set
She'll get the best night's sleep in these cozy pajamas, no matter what the planetary situation is—well, we can't make any promises when Mercury goes into retrograde, but at least she'll be comfy. $88, BedHead.
Birthdate Co. November 15 Candle
These candles are entirely customized based on the selected date of birth, and go a step above your average astrology trinket by including numerology and tarot information. The votive even offers tidbits about the strengths and weaknesses of the specific birthdate, with an aroma specifically chosen based on chart reading. $38, Birthdate Co.
Scorpio Kitchen Towel
Looking for an astrology-themed stocking stuffer for your favorite wicked mastermind? Consider this sassy kitchen towel. $12, Amazon Handmade.
Musee Taurus Zodiac Bath Bomb Gift Set
A relaxing bath bomb emblazoned with their zodiac sign, for when they just need to have some me-time. $24, Anthropologie.
Astrology for Life: The Ultimate Guide to Finding Wisdom in the Stars
Astrology expert Nina Kahn's new book offers an in-depth reading of astrology that's great for that friend who wants to know even more about the zodiac signs. $19.39, Amazon.
Zofia Day Libra Charm 14K Gold
This is definitely a splurge, but your lucky Libra pal will fall in love with this shiny celestial charm. $1,200, Maisonette.
Framed Vintage Astronomical Chart
This vintage-y astrology chart depicts all the constellations in the starry sky. $99, Pottery Barn.
Aerie Cotton Boybrief Virgo Underwear
Even the most serious Virgo will love this zodiac underwear. $4.99, Aerie.
Farm Rio Gemini T-Shirt
An oversized tee with a Gemini graphic she can wear all the time. $31.50, Farm Rio.
Sterling Forever Capricorn Zodiac Adjustable Ring
She'll love this simple zodiac ring. $58, Sterling Forever.
It’s never easy finding your closest friends and family the perfect holiday gifts that they’ll truly love, but you can’t go wrong with a present that shows just how well you know them. If your best pal is constantly talking about her birth chart (which she knows by heart), or your sister is always telling you how the lunar eclipse is especially impactful for her because of her rising Scorpio, or your aunt is only able to schedule big events when the stars align, then we have the perfect gift ideas for you.
We found all the perfect zodiac-inspired gifts for the most enthusiastic amateur (or professional, TBH) astrologer in your life. Whether she’s an attention-adoring Leo, an oh-so compassionate Cancer or an always-adventurous Sagittarius, these are the best presents to give your favorite astrology lover this year. We promise she’ll love them, even if Mercury is in retrograde.