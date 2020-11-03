CBD Isolate vs Broad Spectrum—Buyer’s Guide (Updated 2021)

If you have never purchased CBD products before, this buyer’s guide will be a good starting point. We’ll be taking a look at two different types of products that you can choose from: isolate or broad spectrum. You’ll be hearing these two terms a lot when you’ll be purchasing CBD products, be it on a regular basis or otherwise.

We’ll be taking a look at a comparison of the two along with their respective benefits. You may choose one that may work best for you due to such benefits like better bioavailability. But nonetheless, you’ll eventually find something that can help with chronic pain or other health issues you may be dealing with.

With that said, let’s begin with our comparison of CBD isolate versus broad spectrum.

CBD Isolate vs Broad Spectrum Comparison

Why should you use isolate or broad spectrum? What are the benefits that they each have?

Let’s start with our tale of the tape comparisons:

CBD Isolate

CBD isolate uses CBD from the cannabis plant. It excludes all the other ingredients like THC, flavonoids, and terpenes. In other words, isolate is typically 99 percent CBD and nothing else.

In terms of affordability, isolates will be more affordable than broad spectrum CBD items. That’s because the less ingredients it contains, the lesser the price. If you are looking for CBD products on a budget, then odds are you’ll probably be looking at isolates first.

CBD Broad Spectrum

Unlike isolate, broad spectrum CBD contains flavonoids, terpenes, and other cannabinoids (with the exception of THC). The THC is removed from the CBD after the initial extraction takes place.

To simply put it, broad spectrum is more of a hybrid of isolate and full spectrum CBD. It has the effectiveness of full spectrum CBD products thanks to the inclusion of many non-THC cannabinoids.

Top Broad Spectrum

Top CBD Isolate

CBDistillery Oil – Most Product Variety Extract Labs CBD Isolate – Most Versatile

What Are The Benefits Of Broad Spectrum?

There are plenty of reasons why broad spectrum could be a good choice for you. One of the main reasons is effectiveness. That’s because it contains enough cannabinoids to produce what is known as the “entourage effect”.

The “entourage effect” is defined as the cannabinoids working together to ensure that you get the best health benefits possible from CBD. So if you are looking for something that will provide you with a good amount of effectiveness and plenty of beneficial results, broad spectrum just might be your go-to option.

Broad spectrum CBD products will typically be oils and tinctures that will be used for pain relief. The bio-availability will be much higher since the oil can be applied under the tongue and can go directly to the bloodstream in a matter of minutes.

Some have relied on CBD for improving their mental well-being. Broad spectrum CBD will provide that calming effect for those with anxiety and other mental issues. It has also worked for those who have dealt with physical pain, inflammation, and stiffness.

Either way, broad spectrum CBD provides some excellent benefits with the help of the entourage effect. Best of all, without the THC included you don’t feel “high” as a result.

What Are The Benefits Of Broad Spectrum?

Since CBD isolate doesn’t contain all the cannabinoids and flavonoids, the effectiveness may be lower than broad spectrum. This may depend on person to person.

Broad spectrum is generally the more popular choice and will help those who deal with pain from arthritis, fibromyalgia, neuropathy, pain from cancer, and chronic back pain among others. If you suffer from epilepsy, then using CBD products will reduce the likelihood of seizures. Finally, those who suffer from anxiety or sleep issues related to it will see a near 80 percent reduction (and improved sleep in the process).

On the other hand, if you are looking for what might be the less powerful form of CBD but can still provide you with plenty of effective benefits, CBD isolate could be the ideal choice. Especially if you have never used CBD before and have concerns about the potency.

Best CBD Broad Spectrum Products with Product Info

We will now be taking a look at three of the best CBD broad spectrum products that we have chosen for review. These were hand-picked based on the features listed below. They have passed our rigorous tests with flying colors and are among some of the most effective CBD Broad Spectrum products out there.

Here are the three products that we suggest:

The first item on our list is the CBD Oil Tincture from CBDmd. The company is based in North Carolina and has sold products for persons and pets for a few years. What you’ll see here is a variety of oil tinctures that come in different flavors and sizes. Most of the tinctures will have four different flavors to choose from (with the exception of those with the larger mg dosages like 5000 or 7500 mg).

Since they are broad spectrum products they contain no THC. The hemp is grown in the United States and is third-party lab tested. It’s also a good option for those who adhere to a vegan diet. You can mix the oil into various foods that you eat on a regular basis.

Those who eat yogurt or have a smoothie for lunch can add a drop or two (as directed) along with it. Alternatively, they can add a drop under their tongue if they want a fast-acting method.

Features

Comes in 6 different sizes: The tinctures are available in the following (in mg): 300, 750, 1500, 3000, 5000, and 7500 mg. Choose the size that will fit your needs

Available in four different flavors: The tinctures come in natural, berry, orange, and mint flavors

Third-party lab tested: All of their tinctures are third-party tested by an independent lab to ensure that it contains the right amount of CBD and other cannabinoids

Mix with foods and beverages or under the tongue: Choose how you want to take your oil drops. You can mix it with your favorite snacks or with a smoothie. For something fast-acting, just place it under your tongue for a minute

Lab Testing

CBDmd provides lab results for all of their CBD products. You can count on all batches being top quality and without any impurities. That is why we always recommend them.

Price: Prices range from $29.99 to $339.99.

Coupon: BLISS for 20% off sitewide

Pros

Four different flavors to choose from

Derived from US grown hemp

Comes in different doses

Available in various doses

Effective for most users

Cons

None

Why should you buy this product?

With a few flavors to choose from, it can make any kind of snack or beverage tasty. But if you are just doing stand alone drops under the tongue, the flavor will still be just as good. Either way, you have different dosages and potency to choose from. Depending on the amount of pain or anxiety you might be dealing with, you can always start out small and work your way up when it comes time to buy a new supply.

Learn more at CBDmd.com

If you are looking for CBD broad spectrum edibles, you should check out the gummies made by CBDfx. This California-based company has been in the game for about six years. And they make some very tasty gummies that you can eat on a regular basis to get the full effects of broad spectrum CBD.

They offer different CBD gummies that focus on different health benefits. You can get gummies that will make a great substitute for your regular multivitamin (both for men and women) or eat a CBD gummy that will help you get a good night’s sleep. What makes these great is that no matter which CBD supplement you choose, you get the same price.

CBDfx does not extract the CBD oil from cannabis using solvents. It’s made from USA based hemp and is cruelty free. If CBD supplements made by high ethical standards are a gold star for you, then there is no doubt in our mind that you choose these.

Lab Testing

All of the bottles of CBD gummies by CBDfx have been lab-tested by an independent third party to ensure that you are getting the best quality and purity you can get. From start to finish, the CBD extract has been treated with the best care. All of their CBD extracts undergo strict testing for any pesticides and dangerous chemicals.

Thus, you are getting one of the safest CBD supplements on the market bar none. If that isn’t enough for you to snag a bottle for yourself, then weren’t not sure what will.

Price: $49.99

Coupon: BLISS20 for 20% off sitewide

Pros

Contains no harmful chemicals or additives

Available in different flavors

Includes CBD gummies for multivitamins, biotin, and more

Affordably priced

Contains many essential vitamins and ingredients

Cons

Higher priced

Why should you buy this product?

With plenty of options available including multi-vitamins, biotin, or just regular gummies you have a wide variety of health benefits that you can get out of them. They are tasty, sugar-free and all you need are just one to get you through the day.

Learn more at CBDfx.com

For our final CBD Broad Spectrum product, we’ll be taking a look at the Joy Organics Cream. There are two different creams that are available from the brand: regular unscented and cool menthol sports cream. If you are looking for a CBD cream that will provide you with smooth skin then this might be the cream you like.

Aside from CBD, this contains other organic ingredients such as olive oil, safflower oleosomes and organic aloe leaf juice. This not only gives you silky smooth skin, but it can also help dull down or get rid of any pain so you can get through the day or even sleep better at night.

Lab Testing

According to the rigorous lab testing that this cream has undergone, there is no evidence of any chemical residue or harmful chemicals that it can leave behind or get absorbed. Plus, you won’t find a single heavy metal in this cream. If you are looking for a cream that leaves out the unhealthy ingredients, this will be exactly what you need.

Price: $32.95

Coupon: BLISS15 for 15% off sitewide

Pros

No heavy metals or chemical residue

Keeps skin silky smooth

Helps relieve pain

Aids in sleep

Easy to absorb

Cons

None

Why should you buy this product?

Joy Organics is recognized as an industry leader and you can always count on a quality product from them. Creams have been one of the main go-to sources for CBD consumption and there’s a great reason why. The application is straightforward and extremely effective.

Learn more at JoyOrganics.com

Best CBD Isolate Products with Product Info

Now, we’ll be taking a look at the best CBD isolate products we’ve selected. There are two that we’ll be looking at. Let’s start with the first item on the list:

The first one on our list is from CBDistillery. This company was founded in 2016 and is currently based in Colorado. Aside from offering all kinds of CBD products like powders and gummies, they also offer CBD isolate oils. All three of the oil tinctures available come in 30 ml containers, but with three different doses.

It contains 99 percent pure CBD that will ensure the best safety possible when taking it regularly. Just put a drop of oil under your tongue for just ten to twenty seconds before swallowing. It will go to work fast to dull or stop any pain that you might be dealing with regularly.

This uses non-GMO hemp oils and uses natural farming practices, so you know for sure that you’re getting CBD oil that is not being extracted using unsafe methods like solvents. With no bad aftertastes, this might be worth giving a try whenever you want to reduce the amount of pain or if you want to relax and fall asleep.

Lab Testing

All of CBDistillery’s products are tested by independent third-party labs. These oils contain no THC or cannabinoids. And they have shown that they contain 99 percent pure CBD. These have also been lab tested for potency to ensure that you get a good amount of strength in one dose.

Prices: $32 (500mg), $55 (1000 mg) $120.00 (2500 mg)

Coupon: BLISS15 for 15% off sitewide

Pros

Available in three different doses

Lab-tested for purity and potency

No harmful chemicals or pesticides

Great for pain relief and as a sleep aid

Contains 99 percent pure CBD

Cons

Shipping may take a little longer for some

Why should you buy this product?

If you are looking for a fast-acting CBD oil that will provide a lot more benefits without the extra ingredients, this is perfect. You’ll feel relaxed in a short amount of time. And you don’t have to take too long to wait before swallowing it. Some oils will require you to wait at least a minute or two before you swallow it.

Learn more at CBDistillery.com

Our last CBD isolate we’ll be looking at is from the Extract Labs brand. The brand is also based in Colorado and has plenty of CBD products available including their CBD isolate. You get 20 mg of CBD in one serving using the small scoop and up to 40 mg in the large scoop.

It’s unflavored and leaves no bad aftertaste. This is perfect for when you want something that will get you through the day or night. So if you need pain relief or something to help you relax and fall asleep, you can take one drop and call it good.

This isolate is made from pure CBD that is extracted into crystalline powder form. It uses no chemicals and solvents, making this free of any harmful ingredients or pesticides. Plus, with no cannabinoids or THC, it can still be effective enough for just one scoop.

Lab Testing

According to the Extract Labs Website, all of their products are independent and third-party lab tested. None of their products contain any kind of heavy metals, solvents, or pesticides. In the case of CBD isolates, they also contain no cannabinoids or THC.

Price: $25.00

Coupon: BLISS15 for 15% off sitewide

Pros

Excellent for stress, pain, and a restful sleep

No bad aftertastes

Made from high-quality CBD

Contains no chemicals or pesticides

Contains 20-40mg of CBD in one scoop

Cons

May be on the pricey side

Why Should You Buy This Product?

If you are looking for a simple go-to isolate for those days of stress or pain, then there’s a good chance you might like this powder. You get a good amount of CBD in one scoop, which is nice considering that 40mg should be enough to get you through for a while.

Learn more at ExtractLabs.com

How Did We Choose The Best CBD Broad Spectrum and CBD Isolate Products?

We were able to review CBD products that were both in the broad spectrum and isolate categories. They were hand-picked based on some aspects such as the hemp source, the process of which the CBD was extracted from, potency, and others. This information will help you know where your product comes from, what ingredients are inside, and the kind of lab tests they underwent before being released to the market.

Take note of the following features below since you’ll need to look for them when choosing a CBD product. Here’s what you need to look for and why:

Hemp Source

Knowing where the hemp was grown and sourced from is important. Most of the products we chose were from hemp that was grown and harvested in the United States. That’s because most of the products will be sold and shipped to customers within the country.

Extraction Process

What kind of extraction methods have been used for the production of CBD? Each product may differ from another. Were solvents used? Did the brand use CO2 extraction? And what difference will it make when it comes to the products you choose?

Other Ingredients

Are there any other ingredients other than the usual? Are they natural or artificial? Keep in mind however that natural ingredients will stand out a lot better. Artificial ingredients may contain chemicals that could be harmful to your health if taken in large amounts. In short, natural should always be favored over artificial in terms of additional ingredients for the sake of improving your own health.

Lab Results

CBD brands will typically send samples of their CBD products to third-party independent labs. They want to show their customers that they hold themselves accountable and to a higher standard. Plus, the lab results will provide the most accurate readings of how much CBD and THC is contained in their products. On top of that, you’ll get an accurate reading of the cannabinoid profile as well. Simply put, you’ll know exactly what you’re going to get should you buy the product itself.

Manufacturer Standards

The more you know about the manufacturer’s standards, the more confident you’ll feel in buying their products. That’s because they want to build that lifelong trust with their users. They’ll tell you upfront about the safety standards that are being followed to ensure that the products are used safely and without any adverse effects.

Brand Transparency

CBD brands will go to great lengths to be the most transparent among their competitors. They won’t hide anything or cover things up. They’ll give you the straight truth and nothing but. We were very careful in who we chose in terms of CBD brands and their products. The more information they unveil about lab results, what users expect when they use a brand’s products, and other pertinent information the more transparent they are.

Price

Price is clearly one of the things that any customer should keep in mind when shopping for the right CBD products. Granted, some of them don’t come cheap. However, there are CBD products that may be too low of a price you may question it’s effectiveness or whether or not if it would actually work.

If you are on a budget, we suggest finding the best CBD products that you can afford in terms of effectiveness, overall quality, and potency. Don’t sacrifice these qualities just to save a few dollars. If anything, we made sure that some of the products that we chose were affordable for most budgets.

Reviews

Reviews should be taken with a grain of salt. The reason we say this is because anyone can write a positive (or even a negative) review of a product. It’s important to take a look at the more authentic, detailed reviews from previous users. Don’t just take a look at the five star reviews.

Consider taking a look at the three and four star reviews to find any potential cons with the product. Take notes if such downsides are a cause for concern. But nevertheless, enough positive social proof may help you make a more informed and careful decision about a product.

Benefits Of CBD

We’ll be briefly taking a look at some of the benefits of CBD. This way, you’ll have a good idea of what to expect when using a CBD product (be it a CBD isolate or broad spectrum). Here are some of the following common benefits reported among users:

Relieves Anxiety

If you suffer from anxiety issues, you may benefit from using CBD on a regular basis. Not only will it help you calm down, it has also reduced the effects of anxiety including a rapid heart rate. Those who suffer from PTSD have also reported improved symptoms.

Pain Relief

CBD is seen as a viable alternative to over the counter medications. Especially when someone is dealing with pain associated with arthritis. However, CBD relieves pain in ways Tylenol or Advil cannot. This includes pain associated from spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, and other types of chronic pain.

Cancer treatment

Those who undergo cancer treatments on a regular basis will likely suffer from side effects from the treatment or any types of symptoms associated with cancer. As cannabis has long been one of the best types of treatment for many negative side effects of cancer treatments, CBD has also been added to the mix. It is proven to fight off treatment side effects while also blunting any efforts of tumor cells reproducing, therefore leading to tumor shrinkage.

Is CBD Just For Humans?

CBD is not just safe for humans. It’s also proven to help pets as well. As pets age, they can suffer from arthritis, mobility issues, and other age-related health effects. However, your pet won’t get high from CBD since the products designed for pets will likely be an isolate or broad spectrum (of course, this means no THC).

Pets can be prescribed CBD oil as a way to reduce joint pain and even anxiety in dogs. Just one small dose may be enough to last them the entire day (depending on the potency of the product).

Conclusion

If you are using CBD products for the first time or have used them and want to try either isolate or broad spectrum, there are plenty of items on the market to choose from. You can choose between the three broad spectrum items or the two CBD isolates mentioned above. Regardless of which type you choose, the worry about getting “high” is thrown out the window.

As far as we know, both CBD isolate and broad spectrum are two of the safest types of CBD that are available on the market. While they are both potent depending on the dosage, they are just as effective at relieving pain or keeping you calm.