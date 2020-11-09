Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Already Sold Their Montecito Mansion for $33.3M

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi already sold their Montecito compound. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Riskin Partners
They listed the home for sale in October for nearly $40 million.
Courtesy Riskin Partners
The final sales price comes to $33.31 million.
Courtesy Riskin Partners
It's still a significant profit from the $27 million they paid for the home in January 2019.
Courtesy Riskin Partners
The main house is composed of four bedrooms.
Courtesy Riskin Partners
It spans over 8,200 square feet.
Courtesy Riskin Partners
Sliding glass doors open to a porch with a fire pit and seating areas.
Courtesy Riskin Partners
The kitchen is fitted with black marble countertops and wood cabinetry.
Courtesy Riskin Partners
The architecture is inspired by Bali.
Courtesy Riskin Partners
The views of the ocean are incredible.
Courtesy Riskin Partners
The home sits on over nine acres.
Courtesy Riskin Partners
They added on a second parcel to the estate.
Courtesy Riskin Partners
There's another built-in fire pit in the backyard.
Courtesy Riskin Partners
The pickleball court.
Courtesy Riskin Partners
The infinity pool.
Courtesy Riskin Partners
There's also a guest house, security office and cabana on the property.
Courtesy Riskin Partners
The pond.
Courtesy Riskin Partners
It didn’t take long for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi to score an impressive sale in Montecito. The couple already found a buyer for their palatial Santa Barbara compound, less than a month after listing the home.

DeGeneres and de Rossi sold the Bali-inspired estate, known as Salt Hill, for an impressive $33.31 million, and while it’s not the entire $39.9 million they were hoping for when they put the house on the market in October, it’s still a major profit from the $27 million the couple paid for the mansion in January 2019.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are frequent house flippers. Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Even though DeGeneres and de Rossi didn’t own the home all that long, they did complete a renovation and expansion during their tenure. The talk show host and the retired actress $1.9 million for an adjacent property earlier this year, reports Variety, in order to create a massive 9.3-acre compound.

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom main house spans almost 8,200 square feet, with walls of glass and open spaces throughout.

The airy great room features an impressive wood ceiling, and is separated into a dining enclave as well as a living area with a fireplace.

The kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, center island, black marble countertops and wood cabinetry, per the listing held by Riskin Partners.

Sliding glass doors open to a covered porch with seating nooks and a built-in fire pit. There’s a second fire pit in the backyard, as well as a sparkling infinity pool, pickleball court and a private pond.

There’s also a 1,400-square-foot guest house, a cabana and a security office on the property.

DeGeneres and de Rossi are known for their constant home transactions, as they’ve bought and sold a number of homes on the West Coast, primarily in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara. Earlier this year, they sold their spare Montecito home to Ariana Grande, thought they continue to own their Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased from Adam Levine for $45 million last year.

