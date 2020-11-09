Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Already Sold Their Montecito Mansion for $33.3M

There's also a guest house, security office and cabana on the property.

There's another built-in fire pit in the backyard.

They added on a second parcel to the estate.

The home sits on over nine acres.

The views of the ocean are incredible.

The kitchen is fitted with black marble countertops and wood cabinetry.

The main house is composed of four bedrooms.

It's still a significant profit from the $27 million they paid for the home in January 2019.

They listed the home for sale in October for nearly $40 million.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi already sold their Montecito compound. Scroll through to see inside.















It didn’t take long for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi to score an impressive sale in Montecito. The couple already found a buyer for their palatial Santa Barbara compound, less than a month after listing the home.

DeGeneres and de Rossi sold the Bali-inspired estate, known as Salt Hill, for an impressive $33.31 million, and while it’s not the entire $39.9 million they were hoping for when they put the house on the market in October, it’s still a major profit from the $27 million the couple paid for the mansion in January 2019.

Even though DeGeneres and de Rossi didn’t own the home all that long, they did complete a renovation and expansion during their tenure. The talk show host and the retired actress $1.9 million for an adjacent property earlier this year, reports Variety, in order to create a massive 9.3-acre compound.

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom main house spans almost 8,200 square feet, with walls of glass and open spaces throughout.

The airy great room features an impressive wood ceiling, and is separated into a dining enclave as well as a living area with a fireplace.

The kitchen is fitted with stainless steel appliances, center island, black marble countertops and wood cabinetry, per the listing held by Riskin Partners.

Sliding glass doors open to a covered porch with seating nooks and a built-in fire pit. There’s a second fire pit in the backyard, as well as a sparkling infinity pool, pickleball court and a private pond.

There’s also a 1,400-square-foot guest house, a cabana and a security office on the property.

DeGeneres and de Rossi are known for their constant home transactions, as they’ve bought and sold a number of homes on the West Coast, primarily in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara. Earlier this year, they sold their spare Montecito home to Ariana Grande, thought they continue to own their Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased from Adam Levine for $45 million last year.