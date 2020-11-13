Francis Lee Made ‘Ammonite’ to Pay Tribute to Women Who Were Unsung in Life

During non-COVID times, filmmaker Francis Lee goes to the movies five or six times a week. The British writer and director, whose second film Ammonite arrives in some theaters November 13 and on VOD December 4, spent years working towards a career in film, only directing his first movie, God’s Own Country, in his forties. His lifelong love for the medium is apparent in his work, but that love is personal as well.

“I would see anything and everything,” says Lee, speaking from his home in Yorkshire, where he still lives near his family. “It’s been a big shift from having that experience. A movie theater, for me, is my happy place. It’s where I can go and be immersed in a story and engage in characters and find resonance there and laugh and cry and feel sad or feel happy. That’s been a real loss.”

The pandemic has also meant a drastically different roll-out for Ammonite, which stars Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan. The film was meant to premiere at several canceled film festivals, although it did screen during the Toronto Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival. To see it finally released is a relief for Lee.

“First and foremost, nothing takes away from the difficulties that myself and everybody else are going through personally and practically,” the director says. “It would seem odd, really, for me to complain about what’s happened with the film. Of course there was some disappointment because the film was due to premiere at Cannes and then go to Telluride, and I was looking forward to going on that journey with it and meeting the audiences and other filmmakers. This is only my second film, so this journey still feels very new to me. That wasn’t to be and that’s personally disappointing, but I’m thrilled that in the U.S. and the U.K. [the distributors] have committed to putting the film in whatever cinemas they can. And also going on to a digital release so at least an audience will get to see it at some point.”

Lee wrote the screenplay for Ammonite in the spring of 2018, following the release of God’s Own Country, which won Best British Independent Film at the British Independent Film Awards, in 2017. He was inspired after reading about the life and work of 19th century British paleontologist Mary Anning, a woman who never quite got her due in a male dominated field and society.

“I was instantly struck by her and her circumstances, really,” he says. “Here was this person born into a life of poverty—working class—with very little education or access to education. And through her own ingenuity and determination and will to succeed and survive, she became one of the foremost paleontologists of her generation. The fact that she managed this in what was an incredibly patriarchal, class-driven society really struck some parallels with me. I’m a working class person who grew up in rural Northern England without a great education. I knew I would love to write and direct, but I looked at that world and thought, ‘It’s exclusive. It’s not for me.’ There was then something that made me want to really investigate her and her circumstances, and what that must have felt like for her. To have her work always being reappropriated by men or being looked over in such a way.”

In Ammonite, Lee delves into Mary’s relationship with Charlotte Murchison, a real-life woman who did actually come stay with Mary in the coastal town of Lyme Regis. The film depicts the growing relationship between Mary (Winslet) and Charlotte (Ronan), which ultimately becomes romantic and sexual. While there isn’t much historical evidence of the relationship being physically intimate, much of the story is based on historical fact. Lee even shot the film in Lyme Regis, where Mary spent years of her life hunting for fossils. He wanted to give the character a romance as a way of paying tribute to her work.

“The thing with Mary Anning is that she was just not recognized in her lifetime,” Lee notes. “All her work was re-appropriated by men. I wanted to tell a very respectful and elevating story of Mary. I wanted to do everything I could to give her that respect I felt she should have had at the time she was alive. I also knew I wanted to look at a deep human relationship—I love looking at deep human relationship.”

He also didn’t sweat the history too much, choosing instead to fill in its gaps: “There was no evidence whatsoever that Mary Anning ever had a relationship with a man. But there was evidence that she had these friendships with women. In this time where men owned women and men took ownership of her work, it didn’t feel right to give her a relationship with a man. I wanted to give her a relationship with an equal and that, to me, felt like a woman. So that aspect is my imagining of Mary.”

Although Mary and Charlotte’s relationship is fictionalized for the story, it ultimately raises questions about how we document history and the assumptions we make in that documentation. While Mary’s actual sexuality isn’t certain, it’s also completely possible that she did have a romance with another woman.

“You have to look at who has traditionally written history,” Lee says. “And there’s virtually nothing written about Mary Anning by her contemporaries. And I guess it’s because she was a working class woman. When sexuality is not defined as homosexuality, historian have always tended to presume heterosexuality. We now live in a world where there are different types of sexuality, and none of those things are ever really investigated. Interestingly, it can help with the context of a character or a historical figure if you view that person through a slightly different context.”

Both of Lee’s feature films have depicted same-sex couples (the director is gay himself), which isn’t something that Hollywood tends to produce much of in a given year. Both have been made with independent budgets in Britain, and it was only with the success of God’s Own Country that Lee was able to follow that with Ammonite. Still, though, a film about a relationship between two women is, unfortunately, considered a gamble.

“Neither of these films that I’ve made were Hollywood,” Lee says. “What was super interesting with the first one, God’s Own Country, was that when I wrote that script and I was trying to meet people or meet producers, I would meet them and they would always tell me how much they loved my writing and how they great they thought the story. But they would always ask me what else I was working on. And I would say, ‘No, I want to make this film.’ And they would say, ‘It’s a niche film. It’s small. It’s a limited audience.’ And, of course, it found an audience and one that wasn’t just centered in the LGBTQIA community.”

He adds, “If you look at female and female relationship films, as opposed to male and male relationship films, they still don’t make anywhere near as much money or get as much attention or play. That I find very confusing. There isn’t a female-female relationship film that’s had the giant success in terms of box office success of, for example, Brokeback Mountain.”

The filmmaker, who has already started writing his next script, is still grappling with what it means to be in the public eye. After casting Ronan and Winslet, Lee was faced with the reality that paparazzi trailed his production to Lyme Regis, already a challenging shooting location. Releasing Ammonite on the global stage, particularly during awards season, seems almost baffling to a director who has spent most of this year holed up in his house in Northern England.

“I’m quite a quiet person,” he says. “I liked to be very focused on the work. I hadn’t thought about what it would be like to be in a small town with Kate and Saoirse and what attention that would bring. You’re trying to do your very best work and you’re under quite an intense spotlight. I didn’t make God’s Own Country until I was 47, and I’d not come from a background where I knew how you did that. Prior to that I was working in a junkyard for 10 years. When I finally got to make it nobody knew who I was. Nobody knew who the two actors were. Nobody was particularly interested. When we premiered at Sundance and they began to be interested it was surprising, really, and odd. Moving into Ammonite, I still feel like a baby filmmaker. It’s pretty overwhelming.”

Ammonite is in select theaters today, November 13 and arrives on video on demand December 4.