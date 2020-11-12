The Ultimate Luxury Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Man You Know

By
Still searching for the perfect gift for the most stylish guy you know? Scroll through for the luxe presents he'll love.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Loro Piana Cable Knit Beanie

The most dapper man knows you can't beat Loro Piana, and he'll adore this deliciously soft cashmere beanie. $475, Mr. Porter.

Courtesy Mr. Porter

Desmond and Dempsey Corduroy Palm Tree Slippers

These cozy palm tree-embroidered slippers are like a tropical vacation for his feet. $91, Desmond and Dempsey.

Courtesy Desmond and Dempsey

Parachute Men's Waffle Lounge Set

Guys like matching lounge sets, too, like this ultra-comfy waffle cotton jogger ensemble. $149, Parachute.

Courtesy Parachute
Yes Plz Coffee Subscription [SPONSORED]

Mail-order coffee? Yes plz. A Yes Plz subscription delivers a unique blend of freshly roasted beans straight to your doorstep. The beans are roasted only days prior, so your coffee is as fresh as it gets. $17 and up, Yes Plz Coffee.

Courtesy Yes Plz Coffee

Byredo Tobacco Mandarin Perfume

Byredo's latest edition to its Night Veils collection is unbelievably good. The fragrance is just the right amount of citrusy and spicy. $330, Byredo.

Courtesy Byredo

Orlebar Brown Bulldog Sicilian Summer Mid-Length Swim Shorts

A trip to Italy might be out of the question, but he'll love these cheerful swimming trunks, with a print of the Belmond Villa Sant'Andrea in Sicily, as a nice holiday alternative. $345, Orlebar Brown.

Courtesy Orlebar Brown
Courant Catch:3 Accessory Tray

Upgrade his WFH set-up with this leather accessory, which charges all his devices and helps organize all his extra knick knacks. $175, Courant.

Courtesy Courant

Man Crates Whiskey Appreciation Crate

Your favorite whiskey connoisseur will love this customizable gift set, complete with a decanter, glasses, ice molds, coasters, a journal and even salted treats. $159, Man Crates.

Courtesy Man Creates

Bespoke Post Gift Cards [SPONSORED]

Bespoke Post is a monthly membership club delivering high-quality and seriously unique goods — from home and bar to outdoor gear, style picks, and more. Give the gift of a gift card worth the value of 1, 3, 6 or 12 boxes. $55 and up, Bespoke Post.

Courtesy Bespoke Post
Bruush Electric Toothbrush

You might not think of oral care as the most exciting of gifts, but we promise he'll love this sleek electric toothbrush, complete with six cleaning modes and a timer that tells you when to start brushing a different tooth area. $95, Bruush.

Courtesy Bruush

Gucci Brixton Horsebit Collapsible-Heel Leather Loafers

You can't go wrong with a pair of these classic leather loafers. $730, Mr. Porter.

Courtesy Mr. Porter

Skyline Chess London Marble and Acrylic Chess Set

Even if he's not exactly a chessmaster, he'll still enjoy this marble and acrylic set. $295, Mr. Porter.

Courtesy Mr. Porter
Banana Republic Cable Knit Scarf

A stylish and simple cable knit scarf he'll wear all the time. $80, Banana Republic.

Courtesy Banana Republic

Truff White Truffle Hot Sauce

Before you write off truffle-infused foods, we highly recommend testing out this hot sauce. $34.99, Truff.

Courtesy Truff

La Maison du Chocolat Holiday Cracker Advent Calendar

This indulgent 25-treat gift is perfect for the chocoholic. $70, La Maison du Chocolat.

Courtesy La Maison du Chocolat
Eberjey William PJ Set

The debonair man knows that super-soft matching PJ sets are the only acceptable sleepwear. $158, Eberjey.

Courtesy Eberjey

Edward Field Passport Holder

A leather passport case to prep for his next adventure. $97, Edward Field.

Courtesy Edward Field

Bluejay Premiere Edition Bike

This eco-friendly (and very chic) e-bike comes with a fancy motor, very long-lasting battery and is Gwyneth Paltrow-approved. Even if he's not Goop's biggest fan, he'll still love his new e-bike. $2,995, Bluejay Bikes.

Courtesy Bluejay Bikes
The Art of Shaving Heated Razor With Sandalwood Shaving Bundle

Treat him to an indulgent shaving kit. This set includes a heated razor, pre-shave oil, shaving cream and balm, in a lovely sandalwood scent. $300, The Art of Shaving.

Courtesy The Art of Shaving

Vuori Seaside Hoodie

An extra-comfy hoodie that's just as useful for a workout as it is for lounging around the house. $118, Vuori.

Courtesy Vuori

Theory Quilted Gloves

The most fashionable guy you know will love these quilted leather gloves. $195, Theory.

Coutesy Theory
Away Aluminum Carry-On Suitcase

Upgrade his luggage situation with this special aluminum-edition carry-on from Away. $475, Away.

Courtesy Away

Clase Azul Anejo Tequila

The tequila lover will adore this incredibly luxe gift, complete with a patterned bottle that depicts the evolution of agave. $500, Drizly.

Courtesy Clase Azul

Madewell Quilted Shirt Jacket

Gift him the perfect in-between-season jacket, for those days when he needs something to throw on over a sweater. $148, Madewell.

Courtesy Madewell
Bleusalt The Casa Pant

This comfy pant was designed for Cindy Crawford's husband, Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber, so you already know it's supermodel-approved. $185, Bleusalt.

Courtesy Bleusalt

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Fragrance Wardrobe 8-Piece Discovery Collection For Him

Can't decide what scent he'll love? You can't go wrong with this eight-piece set, so he can try out a few different fragrances. $275, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Courtesy Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Device

Elevate his workout routine with this Theragun, which helps to ease tension and soreness after just a few short minutes of use each day. $399, Nordstrom.

Courtesy Nordstrom
PopSockets PopWallet+ in Vegan Black Leather

The guy who hates carrying around a big wallet will definitely appreciate this tech gadget. $30, PopSockets.

Courtesy PopSockets

Carmina Norwegian Boots in Brown Suede

These beautiful suede boots, made by a fourth-generation family of Mallorca-based shoemakers, are sure to be a hit with the most stylish guy. They're classic but still on-trend, and so well-made. $555, Carmina Shoemaker.

Courtesy Carmina

Blenders Smooth Arrival Aura Snow Goggles

He'll be the most fashionable skier on the slopes with these new goggles, complete with anti-fog technology. $95, Blenders.

Courtesy Blenders
Nordstrom Four-Pack Masks

Masks might be the most crucial accessory at the moment (seriously, wear a mask!), so he'll definitely appreciate this addition to his collection, with four comfortable new styles. $20, Nordstrom.

Courtesy Nordstrom

Lord Jones CBD All-Natural Sugarplum Holiday Gumdrops

A very seasonal treat that combines the best of a classic candy gummy with CBD. $50, Lord Jones.

Courtesy Lord Jones

Five Two by Food52 Essential Cookware 11-Piece Set

He'll feel like a true chef with this shiny new 11-piece cooking set, complete with skillets, pots and pans, all fit for a culinary star. $429, Nordstrom.

Courtesy Nordstrom
Debut Carbon EVO Turntable

A glossy black turntable for your favorite music enthusiast. $499, Pro-Ject Audio.

Courtesy Pro-Ject Audio

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Billfold Wallet

Replace his tired old wallet with this timeless leather style. $460, Mr. Porter.

Courtesy Mr. Porter

Ryland Hank Perfect Cashmere Zip Hoodies

Elevate his loungewear look with this cashmere hoodie. $495, Ryland.

Courtesy Ryland
Johnnie Walker Blue Label Whiskey and Candle

A bottle of Blue Label is already a lovely gift, but take it the next level with this set, which includes a limited edition special candle. $299, Reserve Bar.

Courtesy Johnnie Walker

Assouline 'Marrakech Flair' Book

Gift him this brightly-colored book so the travel lover in your life can dream of Morocco. $95, Assouline.

Courtesy Assouline

Noonday Collection Leatherwork Dopp Kit

A leather-accented dopp kit to organize his toiletries, and prep for the next getaway—we promise, it'll happen at some point! $68, Noonday Collection.

Courtesy Noonday Collection
Goldmine Adaptogen Powder [SPONSORED]

This powder line of adaptogenic herb and supermushroom blends will help increase the body's ability to resist the damaging effects of stress, restore physiological function, and support homeostasis. $28 and up, Goldmine.

Courtesy Goldmine

Nike Air Max 270 Sneaker

An all-black sneaker to replace his boring old athletic shoes. $150, Nordstrom.

Courtesy Nordstrom

Lumin Skin Classic Maintenance Set

This skincare brand is specially formulated for men, for just the right amount of hydration and cleansing. This set comes with a cleanser, moisturizer and exfoliator. $48, Lumin Skin.

Courtesy Lumin Skin
Ralph Lauren Customizable Packable Jacket

This jacket is totally customizable, so you can show just how well you know him. $275, Ralph Lauren.

Courtesy Ralph Lauren

Serengeti Lenwood Sunglasses

He'll wear these sunglasses year-round. $290, Serengeti.

Courtesy Serengeti

Lafco Holiday Frosted Pine and Winter Currant Candle Set

He'll get right into the holiday mood when he lights these cozy candles. $80, Lafco.

Courtesy Lafco
Finding the perfect gift for the most dapper guy you know might be tricky, but it’s not an impossible task. At least, not anymore, because we’ve found the best presents that even the pickiest man with the most discerning taste will truly appreciate.

If you’re searching for a fashionable and unique gift for the guy who loves luxury (whether it’s for your dad, boyfriend, husband, brother or any other of the debonair men in your life), we’ve got the answer to all your holiday shopping woes. From a custom jacket and chic e-bike to cashmere sweaters and indulgent leather accessories, here’s what to buy the most stylish man you know.

