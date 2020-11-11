The Ultimate Luxury Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman

By
The holidays are just around the corner, but don't worry if you haven't found the perfect gift just yet. Scroll through for the most stylish and unique present ideas that she'll absolutely love.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Artis Crystal Brushes

Even the most extravagant beauty lover loves a brush upgrade, and you can't get more luxe than these Swarovski crystal-covered, limited edition make-up brushes from Artis. $200, Artis.

Courtesy Artis

Avec Les Filles Bonded Faux Fur Midi Coat

This oversized, plush faux-fur coat is the chicest outerwear we've seen this year. $279, Avec Les Filles.

Courtesy Avec Les Filles

Yoga Design Lab Infinity Yoga Mat

An eco-friendly and stylish yoga mat with the right amount of cushion and grip, for the workout-loving lady. $98, Yoga Design Lab.

Courtesy Yoga Design Lab
Hill House Home Athena Nap Dress

Cottagecore is here to stay, which means this sparkly nap dress is the perfect holiday season gift. $200, Hill House Home.

Courtesy Hill House home

Electric Picks Noble Necklace

Glitz up her neckmess situation with this gold lion pendant. $198, Electric Picks.

Courtesy Electric Picks

Pom Pom at Home Finn Throw

A chunky knit throw warms up any bedroom or living space. $207, Pom Pom at Home.

Courtesy Pom Pom at Home
Eileen West White Petal Ruffle Nightgown

Nightgowns don't have to be old-fashioned, and the Sleeping Beauty in your life will love this girly ensemble. $78, Eileen West.

KBH Jewels Wonder Women Rose Gold Ring

You can't go wrong with this "wonder women" ring, with sparkly diamonds set on a rose gold band. $600, KBH Jewels.

Courtesy KBH Jewels

Belvedere Silver Saber Bottle

A nice bottle of vodka is a perfectly fine gift, but why not upgrade with this customizable bottle, complete with an LED light? It'll look so chic on her bar cart even after it's finished. $165, ReserveBar.

Courtesy Belvedere
WeWoreWhat Vintage Danielle One-Piece

A stylish new one-piece for her next warm-weather getaway. We're very into the gold chain, too. $195, Shop WeWoreWhat.

Courtesy WeWoreWhat

Birdies The Swan Slipper

These pointy-toe slide-ins are comfy and classic. $120, Birdie's.

Courtesy Birdie's

Chanel Sublimage L'Extrait Intensive Restoring Treatment

The most special lady in your life deserve the most luxurious of skincare routines, and you can't get more indulgent than this new Chanel antiaging treatment, which requires just a tiny drop of the ultra-concentrated product for major results. $650, Chanel.

Courtesy Chanel
Universal Standard Rainier Short Hooded Puffer

The perfect winter puffer is hard to come by, and we're loving this super warm, classic jacket from Universal Standard. $228, Universal Standard.

Courtesy Universal Standard

Sakara Popcorn Trio

Those giant containers of special holiday popcorn are one of the best parts of this time of year, and the health-focused lady will especially love this clean, nutrient-rich version. $45, Sakara.

Courtesy Sakara

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 Sneakers

She'll love the dreamy lilac color of these new sneakers. $149.99, New Balance.

Courtesy New Balance
Assouline 'Paris Chic' Book

A glossy tome of the most romantic city in the world to liven up her coffee table. $95, Assouline.

Courtesy Assouline

Grey State Londyn Pant

A comfortable yet stylish loose, cropped pant she'll wear everywhere. $108, Grey State.

Courtesy Grey State

Ganni Padded Beaded Headband

She'll channel her inner Kate Middleton (and Blair Waldorf) in this chic padded headband. $205, Nordstrom.

Courtesy Nordstrom
Cosabella Magnolia Robe

A scalloped lace robe with deep blue accents for those days when a regular old robe simply won't do. $225.50, Cosabella.

Courtesy Cosabella

Wildling Aura Collection

This four-piece set has everything she'll need for the most amazing at-home lymphatic body drainage and massage, including a brush, stone, oil and activator. $149, Wildling.

Courtesy Wildling

Givenchy Antigona Soft Bag

A luxurious wine-colored handbag she'll carry all season long. $2,450, Givenchy.

Courtesy Givenchy
Caraway Cookware Set

She'll be the chicest chef ever with this limited edition marigold cooking set. $395, Caraway.

Courtesy Caraway

Kilian Holiday Miniature Carafe Set

Kilian's intoxicating perfumes are a cult-favorite for a reason, but it's not always easy to find the perfect scent you know she'll love. This five-piece gift set fixes all that, because she'll get to test out a few of the perfumer's fragrances to find her new favorite. $240, Kilian.

Courtesy Kilian

Italic Kinsey Wool Cashmere Double Faced Robe Coat

She'll adore this chic camel-colored coat. $225, Italic.

Courtesy Italic
Aperol

There's nothing like a summery Aperol Spritz, even in the colder months, to transport you right to the Amalfi Coast. $25.99, Drizly.

Courtesy Aperol

Hat Attack Luxe Chelsea Hat

A classic wool chapeau she'll wear all season long. $202, Hat Attack.

Courtesy Hat Attack

Farmacy Beauty House of Gold Set

This three-product set includes an amazing AHA resurfacing serum, mask and moisturizer, so she can test out a whole new routine. Plus, for every kit sold, the brand donates five healthy meals to a family in need. $60, Farmacy Beauty.

Courtesy Farmacy Beauty
Saie Day to Night Box

A two-piece kit with a mascara and a silk sleeping mask. $74, Saie.

Courtesy Saie

Piglet Plum Open-Toe Slippers

Slippers are a very important wardrobe piece right now, so elevate her at-home look with this fluffy wine-colored pair. $59, Piglet.

Courtesy Piglet

Fekkai Keep Calm CBD Discovery Set

A four-product hair discovery kit for the CBD enthusiast. $39, Fekkai.

Courtesy Fekkai
Dear Annabelle Racy Notecards

Personalized gifts really go the extra mile, like this customizable notecard set with engraved gold lettering. $80, Dear Annabelle.

Courtesy Dear Annabelle

Cecile Bahnsen Lulu Puff-Sleeved Top

An incredibly chic, textured black puff-sleeve blouse for the (socially distanced) holiday party of our dreams. $880, Moda Operandi.

Courtesy Cecile Bahnsen

Osea Vagus Nerve Duo

Everyone could use a bit more relaxation and self-care right now, and this duo set is perfect for just that, with a calming pillow mist and soothing oil. $72, Osea.

Courtesy Osea
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

This truly might be the best hair dryer out there. It's super lightweight, inflicts the least damage from heat and dries hair so quickly. Plus, this adorable pink set comes with a round brush and detangling comb. $399.99, Nordstrom.

Courtesy Dyson

Agnes Bethel Origin Pumps

She'll love these strappy grey suede heels. $322.50, Agnes Bethel.

Courtesy Agnes Bethel

Lululemon Sweat Intention Onesie

A workout onesie is crucial for fitness in the New Year. $118, Lululemon.

Courtesy Lululemon
Mala Collective White Chindi Meditation Sit Set

Taking time for yourself is more important than ever, which is why she'll really appreciate this luxe meditation pillow set. $348, Mala Collective.

Courtesy Mala Collective

Eberjey Printed Gisele PJ Set

The perfect pajamas for lazy days at home. $120, Eberjey.

Courtesy Eberjey

Keds x Kate Spade Champion Leather Embroidered Lips Sneakers

An elevated and unique take on the iconic Keds sneaker, in all-leather with an embroidered lip design. $94.95, Keds.

Courtesy Keds
Guerlain Rouge G Premium Lipstick Shade and Lipstick Set

This might be the most luxurious lipstick yet, with a rich red shade encased in a limited edition crystal bee-bedecked case. $290, Guerlain.

Courtesy Guerlain

Charbonnel et Walker Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles

Why not satisfy a sweet tooth with indulgent and luxurious champagne truffles? $28, Sur La Table.

Courtesy Sur La Table

Moscot Golda Sun Sunglasses

Pink-tinted glasses so she'll have true rose-gold vision. $320, Moscot.

Courtesy Moscot
Highline Wellness CBD Starter Bundle

The CBD-lover will definitely appreciate this four-product set, complete with gummies, oil and cream. $100, Highline Wellness.

Courtesy Highline Wellness

Softwear Burgundy Pullover

The softest burgundy-colored pullover she'll want to live in for cozy days at home. $78, Softwear.

Courtesy M. Cooper Creative for Softwear

Ilia Eye Heart Clean Holiday Set

Clean beauty is important, and this three-product gift set includes mascara, eye liner and a lid tint. $45, Sephora.

Courtesy Ilia
Madewell Clair Lace-Up Boot

A '90s-inspired lace-up boot to add to her shoe repertoire. $198, Madewell.

Courtesy Madewell

Carriere Freres Siberian Fir and Henan Cedar Candle

A perfectly seasonal votive she'll want to light all through the holidays. $62, Carriere Freres.

Courtesy Carriere Freres

Laura Bailey x Iris and Ink Josephine Dress

Gifting her this pretty satin dress also helps do good, as 10 percent of sales proceeds go to Save the Children. $225, The Outnet.

Courtesy The Outnet
