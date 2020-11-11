The Ultimate Luxury Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman

Artis Crystal Brushes
Even the most extravagant beauty lover loves a brush upgrade, and you can't get more luxe than these Swarovski crystal-covered, limited edition make-up brushes from Artis. $200, Artis.
Avec Les Filles Bonded Faux Fur Midi Coat
This oversized, plush faux-fur coat is the chicest outerwear we've seen this year. $279, Avec Les Filles.
Yoga Design Lab Infinity Yoga Mat
An eco-friendly and stylish yoga mat with the right amount of cushion and grip, for the workout-loving lady. $98, Yoga Design Lab.
Hill House Home Athena Nap Dress
Cottagecore is here to stay, which means this sparkly nap dress is the perfect holiday season gift. $200, Hill House Home.
Electric Picks Noble Necklace
Glitz up her neckmess situation with this gold lion pendant. $198, Electric Picks.
Pom Pom at Home Finn Throw
A chunky knit throw warms up any bedroom or living space. $207, Pom Pom at Home.
Eileen West White Petal Ruffle Nightgown
Nightgowns don't have to be old-fashioned, and the Sleeping Beauty in your life will love this girly ensemble. $78, Eileen West.
KBH Jewels Wonder Women Rose Gold Ring
You can't go wrong with this "wonder women" ring, with sparkly diamonds set on a rose gold band. $600, KBH Jewels.
Belvedere Silver Saber Bottle
A nice bottle of vodka is a perfectly fine gift, but why not upgrade with this customizable bottle, complete with an LED light? It'll look so chic on her bar cart even after it's finished. $165, ReserveBar.
WeWoreWhat Vintage Danielle One-Piece
A stylish new one-piece for her next warm-weather getaway. We're very into the gold chain, too. $195, Shop WeWoreWhat.
Birdies The Swan Slipper
These pointy-toe slide-ins are comfy and classic. $120, Birdie's.
Chanel Sublimage L'Extrait Intensive Restoring Treatment
The most special lady in your life deserve the most luxurious of skincare routines, and you can't get more indulgent than this new Chanel antiaging treatment, which requires just a tiny drop of the ultra-concentrated product for major results. $650, Chanel.
Universal Standard Rainier Short Hooded Puffer
The perfect winter puffer is hard to come by, and we're loving this super warm, classic jacket from Universal Standard. $228, Universal Standard.
Sakara Popcorn Trio
Those giant containers of special holiday popcorn are one of the best parts of this time of year, and the health-focused lady will especially love this clean, nutrient-rich version. $45, Sakara.
New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 Sneakers
She'll love the dreamy lilac color of these new sneakers. $149.99, New Balance.
Assouline 'Paris Chic' Book
A glossy tome of the most romantic city in the world to liven up her coffee table. $95, Assouline.
Grey State Londyn Pant
A comfortable yet stylish loose, cropped pant she'll wear everywhere. $108, Grey State.
Ganni Padded Beaded Headband
She'll channel her inner Kate Middleton (and Blair Waldorf) in this chic padded headband. $205, Nordstrom.
Cosabella Magnolia Robe
A scalloped lace robe with deep blue accents for those days when a regular old robe simply won't do. $225.50, Cosabella.
Wildling Aura Collection
This four-piece set has everything she'll need for the most amazing at-home lymphatic body drainage and massage, including a brush, stone, oil and activator. $149, Wildling.
Givenchy Antigona Soft Bag
A luxurious wine-colored handbag she'll carry all season long. $2,450, Givenchy.
Caraway Cookware Set
She'll be the chicest chef ever with this limited edition marigold cooking set. $395, Caraway.
Kilian Holiday Miniature Carafe Set
Kilian's intoxicating perfumes are a cult-favorite for a reason, but it's not always easy to find the perfect scent you know she'll love. This five-piece gift set fixes all that, because she'll get to test out a few of the perfumer's fragrances to find her new favorite. $240, Kilian.
Italic Kinsey Wool Cashmere Double Faced Robe Coat
She'll adore this chic camel-colored coat. $225, Italic.
Aperol
There's nothing like a summery Aperol Spritz, even in the colder months, to transport you right to the Amalfi Coast. $25.99, Drizly.
Hat Attack Luxe Chelsea Hat
A classic wool chapeau she'll wear all season long. $202, Hat Attack.
Farmacy Beauty House of Gold Set
This three-product set includes an amazing AHA resurfacing serum, mask and moisturizer, so she can test out a whole new routine. Plus, for every kit sold, the brand donates five healthy meals to a family in need. $60, Farmacy Beauty.
Saie Day to Night Box
A two-piece kit with a mascara and a silk sleeping mask. $74, Saie.
Piglet Plum Open-Toe Slippers
Slippers are a very important wardrobe piece right now, so elevate her at-home look with this fluffy wine-colored pair. $59, Piglet.
Fekkai Keep Calm CBD Discovery Set
A four-product hair discovery kit for the CBD enthusiast. $39, Fekkai.
Dear Annabelle Racy Notecards
Personalized gifts really go the extra mile, like this customizable notecard set with engraved gold lettering. $80, Dear Annabelle.
Cecile Bahnsen Lulu Puff-Sleeved Top
An incredibly chic, textured black puff-sleeve blouse for the (socially distanced) holiday party of our dreams. $880, Moda Operandi.
Osea Vagus Nerve Duo
Everyone could use a bit more relaxation and self-care right now, and this duo set is perfect for just that, with a calming pillow mist and soothing oil. $72, Osea.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
This truly might be the best hair dryer out there. It's super lightweight, inflicts the least damage from heat and dries hair so quickly. Plus, this adorable pink set comes with a round brush and detangling comb. $399.99, Nordstrom.
Agnes Bethel Origin Pumps
She'll love these strappy grey suede heels. $322.50, Agnes Bethel.
Lululemon Sweat Intention Onesie
A workout onesie is crucial for fitness in the New Year. $118, Lululemon.
Mala Collective White Chindi Meditation Sit Set
Taking time for yourself is more important than ever, which is why she'll really appreciate this luxe meditation pillow set. $348, Mala Collective.
Eberjey Printed Gisele PJ Set
The perfect pajamas for lazy days at home. $120, Eberjey.
Keds x Kate Spade Champion Leather Embroidered Lips Sneakers
An elevated and unique take on the iconic Keds sneaker, in all-leather with an embroidered lip design. $94.95, Keds.
Guerlain Rouge G Premium Lipstick Shade and Lipstick Set
This might be the most luxurious lipstick yet, with a rich red shade encased in a limited edition crystal bee-bedecked case. $290, Guerlain.
Charbonnel et Walker Pink Marc de Champagne Truffles
Why not satisfy a sweet tooth with indulgent and luxurious champagne truffles? $28, Sur La Table.
Moscot Golda Sun Sunglasses
Pink-tinted glasses so she'll have true rose-gold vision. $320, Moscot.
Highline Wellness CBD Starter Bundle
The CBD-lover will definitely appreciate this four-product set, complete with gummies, oil and cream. $100, Highline Wellness.
Softwear Burgundy Pullover
The softest burgundy-colored pullover she'll want to live in for cozy days at home. $78, Softwear.
Ilia Eye Heart Clean Holiday Set
Clean beauty is important, and this three-product gift set includes mascara, eye liner and a lid tint. $45, Sephora.
Madewell Clair Lace-Up Boot
A '90s-inspired lace-up boot to add to her shoe repertoire. $198, Madewell.
Carriere Freres Siberian Fir and Henan Cedar Candle
A perfectly seasonal votive she'll want to light all through the holidays. $62, Carriere Freres.
Laura Bailey x Iris and Ink Josephine Dress
Gifting her this pretty satin dress also helps do good, as 10 percent of sales proceeds go to Save the Children. $225, The Outnet.
It’s not easy shopping for the most stylish woman you know, especially around the holidays. Don’t worry if you haven’t picked out the perfect present just yet, because we’ve done all the hard work for you, and found the most beautiful and unique gifts she’ll absolutely love.
Whether you’re shopping for your mom, sister, wife, aunt, girlfriend or any of the other special women in your life, we’ve got you covered. From fluffy slippers and sparkly jewels to champagne truffles and cashmere jackets, here’s what to buy the chicest lady you know.