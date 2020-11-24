Home Set: The Ultimate November Style Upgrade

We're big proponents of wearing blue light glasses, which help protect your eyes from the consequences of constant screen usage, like headaches. We're also very into these whimsical Harry Potter toppers, which attach magnetically for those days you're just into the idea of being at Hogwarts. $90, Pair Eyewear.

We love that Pai is totally clean and vegan, and their new eye serum is such a good alternative when you're trying to avoid sticky creams. The ultra-light cooling serum helps firm and sooth the sensitive skin near your eye, while still delivering much-needed hydration. $59, Pai Skincare.

Everyone could use a bit more self-care right now, and this celestial box includes a smudge stick, rose quartz crystal and serum, for the ultimate cleansing TLC. $55, Before Noon.

You can't go wrong with a deliciously soft cashmere sweater, and we're coveting this ladylike style to cozy up in this season. $495, Rebecca Taylor.

Skin can get painfully dry this time of year, but these stem cell serums are so good for extra moisture and a major glow. Plus, the Bio-luminous Dewy Essence protects your skin from blue light and pollution. $160, Orpheus.

We already love how comfy and cute these high-rise joggers are, but the best part is that a portion of the sales proceeds go to the Good+Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to end multigenerational poverty. $175, Alice and Olivia.

This vegan and organic supplement helps to relax and calm your body by lowering cortisol, as well as aiding in digestion. The "Calm" capsules are especially welcome right considering the permanent state of anxiety so many of us are dealing with right now. $47, Arrae.

This creamy matte lipstick might be the most indulgent beauty product we've seen in quite a while, but we'd expect nothing less from Hermes. The pretty pink shade is a limited edition color, and comes in the chicest case. $72, Hermes.

Embrace your inner Parisian with this très français romper from sustainable French brand Gaala. It'll be a hit even if we're just Zoom-ing holiday parties this year. $285, Wolf and Badger.

Welcome to Home Set. Scroll through to see our favorite style, wellness, beauty and home items and accessories right now.











Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a chic French girl romper and pretty cashmere gloves to the most luxurious lip color and the perfect self-care crystal box, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.