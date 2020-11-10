Home Set: Our Feel-Good Favorites for November

Welcome to Home Set. Scroll through to see our favorite style, wellness, beauty and home items and accessories right now.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Function of Beauty Skincare Bundle

Function of Beauty gets that everyone's skin is different, and there's no single-formula for all. The skincare brand has customers take a quiz to find out the best recommended products for your regimen, including a cleanser, serum and moisturizer, all of which come in very Insta-ready pastel-hued packaging. $99.99, Function of Beauty.

Courtesy Function of Beauty

White House Black Market Faux Leather Runway Leggings

Experiencing athleisure fatigue from wearing the same pair of plain black leggings every day? Consider swapping them out for this chic (and comfy) faux leather version. $79, White House Black Market.

Courtesy White House Black Market

Sangre de Fruta Botanical Body Serum

Serum isn't just your face, especially if your skin is feeling super dry. This essential oil-infused body serum can also help reduce the look of stretch marks and blemishes, and it smells truly divine. $119, Sangre de Fruta.

Courtesy Sangre de Fruta
The Slept Life Weighted Satin Eye Mask

If you're one of the many having serious sleep issues with all that's going on in the world right now, you'll really appreciate this weighted satin eye mask, for a little extra comfort at bedtime. $42, The Slept Life.

Courtesy The Slept Life

Lemon Ginger Apple Cider Vinegar Shot

There's never been a better time to focus on your health. If you've been trying to get into the whole apple cider vinegar thing but just can't deal with the taste, we highly recommend trying out these daily shots, which are made with lemon and ginger as well as ACV, so you'll actually enjoy drinking them. $22, The Good Glow.

Courtesy The Good Glow

Flora Dancia Ilaria Sweater Coat

Sweater-coats are having a real moment right now, and we're absolutely here for it. Considering the current at-home situation so many of us are still experiencing, anything we can cozy up in while sitting on the couch and then double as a stylish outerwear moment gets major approval. This Italian-made wool-cashmere version is just perfect. $650, Flora Dancia.

Courtesy Flora Dancia
TruMedic MagicHands truShiatsu Neck and Back Massager

All this time sitting down and staring at a computer screen is giving us major neck and back pain, but an in-person massage is still out of the question for a number of us at the moment. This neck and back massager has four nodes for an extra intense massage, all from the safety of your own home. $179.99, TruMedic.

Courtesy TruMedic

On Gossamer Sleek Lace Bra

A simple and delicate black lace-accented bralette that's just as comfy as wearing a sports bra, but way chicer. $46, On Gossamer.

Courtesy On Gossamer

Mademoiselle Provence Lavender and Angelica Body Lotion

A good moisturizer is key this time of year, and this lavender scented cream is so soothing. $14.50, Mademoiselle Provence.

Courtesy Mademoiselle Provence
Champion Hex Sunglasses

Champion launched an exclusive premium eyewear collection with Glasses USA, and we're really into this limited-edition, gold-accented version for fall. $188, Glasses USA.

Courtesy Glasses USA
