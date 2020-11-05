Khloe Kardashian Sold Her Calabasas Mansion for a Record $15.5 Million

Another day, another Kardashian family real estate move. This time, it’s Khloe Kardashian and her Calabasas mansion, as the reality television personality just sold her extensively renovated Los Angeles home, setting a major record in the process.

Khloe sold the eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom abode for $15.5 million, and according to Variety, that’s about over $1 million more than the highest price previously paid for a home in the Kardashian-adored enclave of Calabasas.

It’s also a serious profit from the $7.2 million that Khloe paid none other than Justin Bieber for the house back in 2014. The home was listed with Compass broker Tomer Fridman.

The buyer is cosmetics guru and social media personality Dhar Mann, who revealed his new home on his Instagram account.

Khloe completed a major renovation during her ownership, which she subsequently showed off in an Architectural Digest spread alongside her sister, Kourtney.

The eat-in kitchen is fitted with a marble island and countertops, while the tented living room features a Levantine mirror. There’s also a silver-toned screening room.

The owner’s suite has access to a fully equipped glam room, of course, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality also converted two of the bedrooms into a truly palatial walk-in closet.

Khloe later created an ultra-luxurious nursery for her daughter, True, which at one point was furnished with a $4,500 lucite crib.

The backyard is configured with a sparkling swimming pool, a patio with swinging day beds and a courtyard with a fireplace.

Khloe already has her next home lined up, though, as she and Tristan Thompson recently purchased a new mansion right nearby, in the every Kardashian-filled area of Hidden Hills. It’s right next door to the home that family momager Kris Jenner just bought.