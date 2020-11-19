The Unique and Indulgent Luxury Stocking Stuffers for the Most Dapper Man You Know

By
Having trouble finding him the perfect stocking stuffer this year? Don't fret, because we found the petite presents he'll love. Scroll through to see all the best pint-sized gifts.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless V2 Earbuds

These ergonomic earbuds are great for the guy who's always complaining about his annoying headphones, and they come in a stylish grey case. $299.95, Neiman Marcus.

Courtesy Neiman Marcus

Acqua di Parma Barbiere Hair Care

This luxe grooming set includes shampoo, shaving cream, aftershave, cologne and hair clay. $130, Acqua di Parma.

Naadam Signature Cashmere Gloves

Gift him these cashmere gloves that will keep his hands warm in the winter, and they're also touchscreen friendly, so his fingers won't freeze when he needs to send a text. $75, Naadam.

Courtesy Naadam
Advertisement

Yes Plz Coffee Subscription [SPONSORED]

Mail-order coffee? Yes plz. A Yes Plz subscription delivers a unique blend of freshly roasted beans straight to your doorstep. The beans are roasted only days prior, so your coffee is as fresh as it gets. $17 and up, Yes Plz Coffee.

Courtesy Yes Plz Coffee

Oblio Wireless Sanitizing Charger

This sleek tech gadget is actually a charging station with built-in UV sanitizing, which is ideal for the current WFH situation. $79.90, Anthropologie.

Courtesy Anthropologie

Maison Francis Kurkdjian L'Homme À la Rose

Spoil your favorite guy with a luxe cologne, because roses are for everyone. $275, Neiman Marcus.

Courtesy Neiman Marcus
Advertisement

Que Insulated Water Bottle

It's an unfortunate fact that using a water bottle can result in a slightly off taste, but not this one. Que's water bottle is made with a ceramic interior, to avoid any weird tastes, and it's insulated so your drink will stay cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours, depending on your choice of beverage. $29.95, Que.

Courtesy Que

J. Crew Cashmere Scarf

A classic and understated cashmere he'll wear all winter long. $49.50, J. Crew.

Courtesy J. Crew

Foreo Luna 3 for Men Deep Facial Cleansing Tool

Men are into skincare, too, and this tool helps clean away dirt, oil and dead skin while removing ingrown hairs and preventing razor burn. $199, Nordstrom.

Courtesy Nordstrom
Advertisement

Gap White Beanie

A casual ribbed beanie he can throw on whenever. $19.95, Gap.

Courtesy Gap

Credo Hand Sanitizer Spray

Hand sanitizer is still one of the most-coveted items out there, and this clean beauty formulation is made without any nasty ingredients, but is still super effective. It's also infused with essential oils. $8, Credo.

Courtesy Credo

Kotn Sweater Sock

A cozy pair of socks he'll love. $16, Kotn.

Courtesy Kotn
Advertisement

Hess Collection Lion Tamer Cabernet Sauvignon

You can't go wrong with adding a bottle of vino to his stocking. $42, Hess Collection.

Courtesy Hess Collection

Saint Laurent D-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

Classic tortoiseshell shades are the only accessory he needs right now. $380, Mr. Porter.

Courtesy Mr. Porter

Cilque Plush Silk Face Mask

This 100 percent silk mask won't irritate his skin. $29, Cilque.

Courtesy Cilque
Advertisement

Mer-Sea Good Spirits Herringbone Sandbag Candle

A fragrant and adorable holiday candle, with an inviting aroma of balsam, cedar, whiskey and fire. We love that it comes wrapped in a herringbone fabric with a leather tie. $28, Mer-Sea.

Courtesy Mer-Sea

Montblanc Meisterstück Platinum-Coated Classique Ballpoint Pen

The true gentleman knows to always keep a pen handy, and this platinum-accented writing instrument is definitely a step above the rest. $420, Montblanc.

Courtesy Montblanc

Cote Men-icure Set

Guys like to take care of their nails, too, and this manicure set is perfect for all his grooming needs. $65, Cote.

Courtesy Cote
Advertisement

Parachute Home Classic Slippers

A cushy pair of terry slippers to laze around the house. $39, Parachute Home.

Courtesy Parachute Home

Tom Ford Full-Grain Leather Billfold Wallet

Spruce up his wallet situation with this lovely leather billfold style. $350, Mr. Porter.

Courtesy Mr. Porter

Anderson's Suede Belt

A timeless suede belt he'll get so much use out of. $160, Mr. Porter.

Courtesy Mr. Porter
Advertisement

Jacques Torres Chocolate Winter Wonderland 16-Piece Bonbons

Fulfill a chocoholic's dreams with this collection of holiday-themed sweets. $44, Jacques Torres Chocolate.

Courtesy Jaques Torres

Welly Holiday Tin

Even the least accident-prone guy will still appreciate this seasonal holiday tin filled with bandaids and cream. $9.99, CVS.

Courtesy Welly

The USB Lighter Company Soft-Touch USB Rechargeable Lighter

Help him transition to all things eco-friendly with this rechargeable lighter. $45, Food52.

Courtesy Ty Mecham for Food52
Advertisement

Next Stop Candles Montauk

Bring a little of the beach into his home with this Montauk-inspired votive, with an aroma of lilies and salt air. $40, Next Stop Candles.

Courtesy Next Stop Candles

Harry’s x Tom Dixon Razor

A very fancy razor to add to his stocking, because he deserves the best. Plus, it'll look nice in the bathroom. $30, Harry's.

Courtesy Sally Williams for Harry's

Alo Yoga Block

The yogi in your life will surely appreciate this sleek black block accessory for his practice. $24, Alo Yoga.

Courtesy Alo Yoga
Advertisement

Courant Grey Leather Airpods Pro Case

Upgrade his Airpods with this leather charging case. $45, Courant.

Courtesy Courant

Compagnie de Provence Aromatic Lavender Liquid Marseille Soap

Yes, fancy soap is now a very good stocking stuffer idea, because this is 2020 and perusing hand wash is the new online shopping. $6, Cie Luxe.

Courtesy Cie Luxe

Roe Caviar Personalized Gift Set

Nothing says luxury like a personalized caviar treat, in our humble opinion. $150, Roe Caviar.

Courtesy Roe Caviar
Advertisement

Bottega Veneta Woven Leather Pen Tray

A woven leather tray he can use to decorate at home. $399.99, Saks Off 5th.

Courtesy Saks Off 5th
Slideshow | List
- / 32

Shopping for the always-fashionable guy isn’t easy, especially when you want to give him a holiday gift he’ll really love, and even more so when you’re trying to make sure it’s the perfect stocking stuffer-sized present.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Don’t worry if you’re at a loss in your search for a petite gift he’ll adore, because we’ve found the best stocking stuffers that show him just how much you care. From classic tortoiseshell sunglasses and cashmere gloves to headphone upgrades and cozy slippers, these are the pint-sized gifts to buy him this holiday season.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, slideshow, Men's Fashion, Headphones, Grooming, Cologne, Gift guides, Montblanc

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]
[^<>()[]
[^<>()[]
[[0-9]
[[0-9]
[0-9]
[0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z-0-9]
[a-zA-Z]
[a-zA-Z]
[name=email-address]
[name=email-address]