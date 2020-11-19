The Unique and Indulgent Luxury Stocking Stuffers for the Most Dapper Man You Know

Yes, fancy soap is now a very good stocking stuffer idea, because this is 2020 and perusing hand wash is the new online shopping. $6, Cie Luxe.

The yogi in your life will surely appreciate this sleek black block accessory for his practice. $24, Alo Yoga.

A very fancy razor to add to his stocking, because he deserves the best. Plus, it'll look nice in the bathroom. $30, Harry's.

Bring a little of the beach into his home with this Montauk-inspired votive, with an aroma of lilies and salt air. $40, Next Stop Candles.

Even the least accident-prone guy will still appreciate this seasonal holiday tin filled with bandaids and cream. $9.99, CVS.

Guys like to take care of their nails, too, and this manicure set is perfect for all his grooming needs. $65, Cote.

The true gentleman knows to always keep a pen handy, and this platinum-accented writing instrument is definitely a step above the rest. $420, Montblanc.

A fragrant and adorable holiday candle, with an inviting aroma of balsam, cedar, whiskey and fire. We love that it comes wrapped in a herringbone fabric with a leather tie. $28, Mer-Sea.

Classic tortoiseshell shades are the only accessory he needs right now. $380, Mr. Porter.

You can't go wrong with adding a bottle of vino to his stocking. $42, Hess Collection.

Hand sanitizer is still one of the most-coveted items out there, and this clean beauty formulation is made without any nasty ingredients, but is still super effective. It's also infused with essential oils. $8, Credo.

Men are into skincare, too, and this tool helps clean away dirt, oil and dead skin while removing ingrown hairs and preventing razor burn. $199, Nordstrom.

It's an unfortunate fact that using a water bottle can result in a slightly off taste, but not this one. Que's water bottle is made with a ceramic interior, to avoid any weird tastes, and it's insulated so your drink will stay cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours, depending on your choice of beverage. $29.95, Que.

This sleek tech gadget is actually a charging station with built-in UV sanitizing, which is ideal for the current WFH situation. $79.90, Anthropologie.

Mail-order coffee? Yes plz. A Yes Plz subscription delivers a unique blend of freshly roasted beans straight to your doorstep. The beans are roasted only days prior, so your coffee is as fresh as it gets. $17 and up, Yes Plz Coffee.

Gift him these cashmere gloves that will keep his hands warm in the winter, and they're also touchscreen friendly, so his fingers won't freeze when he needs to send a text. $75, Naadam.

These ergonomic earbuds are great for the guy who's always complaining about his annoying headphones, and they come in a stylish grey case. $299.95, Neiman Marcus.

Having trouble finding him the perfect stocking stuffer this year? Don't fret, because we found the petite presents he'll love.

























Shopping for the always-fashionable guy isn’t easy, especially when you want to give him a holiday gift he’ll really love, and even more so when you’re trying to make sure it’s the perfect stocking stuffer-sized present.

Don’t worry if you’re at a loss in your search for a petite gift he’ll adore, because we’ve found the best stocking stuffers that show him just how much you care. From classic tortoiseshell sunglasses and cashmere gloves to headphone upgrades and cozy slippers, these are the pint-sized gifts to buy him this holiday season.