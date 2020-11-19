The Unique and Indulgent Luxury Stocking Stuffers for the Most Dapper Man You Know

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless V2 Earbuds
These ergonomic earbuds are great for the guy who's always complaining about his annoying headphones, and they come in a stylish grey case. $299.95, Neiman Marcus.
Acqua di Parma Barbiere Hair Care
This luxe grooming set includes shampoo, shaving cream, aftershave, cologne and hair clay. $130, Acqua di Parma.
Naadam Signature Cashmere Gloves
Gift him these cashmere gloves that will keep his hands warm in the winter, and they're also touchscreen friendly, so his fingers won't freeze when he needs to send a text. $75, Naadam.
Yes Plz Coffee Subscription [SPONSORED]
Mail-order coffee? Yes plz. A Yes Plz subscription delivers a unique blend of freshly roasted beans straight to your doorstep. The beans are roasted only days prior, so your coffee is as fresh as it gets. $17 and up, Yes Plz Coffee.
Oblio Wireless Sanitizing Charger
This sleek tech gadget is actually a charging station with built-in UV sanitizing, which is ideal for the current WFH situation. $79.90, Anthropologie.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian L'Homme À la Rose
Spoil your favorite guy with a luxe cologne, because roses are for everyone. $275, Neiman Marcus.
Que Insulated Water Bottle
It's an unfortunate fact that using a water bottle can result in a slightly off taste, but not this one. Que's water bottle is made with a ceramic interior, to avoid any weird tastes, and it's insulated so your drink will stay cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours, depending on your choice of beverage. $29.95, Que.
J. Crew Cashmere Scarf
A classic and understated cashmere he'll wear all winter long. $49.50, J. Crew.
Foreo Luna 3 for Men Deep Facial Cleansing Tool
Men are into skincare, too, and this tool helps clean away dirt, oil and dead skin while removing ingrown hairs and preventing razor burn. $199, Nordstrom.
Gap White Beanie
A casual ribbed beanie he can throw on whenever. $19.95, Gap.
Credo Hand Sanitizer Spray
Hand sanitizer is still one of the most-coveted items out there, and this clean beauty formulation is made without any nasty ingredients, but is still super effective. It's also infused with essential oils. $8, Credo.
Kotn Sweater Sock
A cozy pair of socks he'll love. $16, Kotn.
Hess Collection Lion Tamer Cabernet Sauvignon
You can't go wrong with adding a bottle of vino to his stocking. $42, Hess Collection.
Saint Laurent D-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
Classic tortoiseshell shades are the only accessory he needs right now. $380, Mr. Porter.
Cilque Plush Silk Face Mask
This 100 percent silk mask won't irritate his skin. $29, Cilque.
Mer-Sea Good Spirits Herringbone Sandbag Candle
A fragrant and adorable holiday candle, with an inviting aroma of balsam, cedar, whiskey and fire. We love that it comes wrapped in a herringbone fabric with a leather tie. $28, Mer-Sea.
Montblanc Meisterstück Platinum-Coated Classique Ballpoint Pen
The true gentleman knows to always keep a pen handy, and this platinum-accented writing instrument is definitely a step above the rest. $420, Montblanc.
Cote Men-icure Set
Guys like to take care of their nails, too, and this manicure set is perfect for all his grooming needs. $65, Cote.
Parachute Home Classic Slippers
A cushy pair of terry slippers to laze around the house. $39, Parachute Home.
Tom Ford Full-Grain Leather Billfold Wallet
Spruce up his wallet situation with this lovely leather billfold style. $350, Mr. Porter.
Anderson's Suede Belt
A timeless suede belt he'll get so much use out of. $160, Mr. Porter.
Jacques Torres Chocolate Winter Wonderland 16-Piece Bonbons
Fulfill a chocoholic's dreams with this collection of holiday-themed sweets. $44, Jacques Torres Chocolate.
Welly Holiday Tin
Even the least accident-prone guy will still appreciate this seasonal holiday tin filled with bandaids and cream. $9.99, CVS.
The USB Lighter Company Soft-Touch USB Rechargeable Lighter
Help him transition to all things eco-friendly with this rechargeable lighter. $45, Food52.
Next Stop Candles Montauk
Bring a little of the beach into his home with this Montauk-inspired votive, with an aroma of lilies and salt air. $40, Next Stop Candles.
Harry’s x Tom Dixon Razor
A very fancy razor to add to his stocking, because he deserves the best. Plus, it'll look nice in the bathroom. $30, Harry's.
Alo Yoga Block
The yogi in your life will surely appreciate this sleek black block accessory for his practice. $24, Alo Yoga.
Courant Grey Leather Airpods Pro Case
Upgrade his Airpods with this leather charging case. $45, Courant.
Compagnie de Provence Aromatic Lavender Liquid Marseille Soap
Yes, fancy soap is now a very good stocking stuffer idea, because this is 2020 and perusing hand wash is the new online shopping. $6, Cie Luxe.
Roe Caviar Personalized Gift Set
Nothing says luxury like a personalized caviar treat, in our humble opinion. $150, Roe Caviar.
Bottega Veneta Woven Leather Pen Tray
A woven leather tray he can use to decorate at home. $399.99, Saks Off 5th.
Shopping for the always-fashionable guy isn’t easy, especially when you want to give him a holiday gift he’ll really love, and even more so when you’re trying to make sure it’s the perfect stocking stuffer-sized present.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
Don’t worry if you’re at a loss in your search for a petite gift he’ll adore, because we’ve found the best stocking stuffers that show him just how much you care. From classic tortoiseshell sunglasses and cashmere gloves to headphone upgrades and cozy slippers, these are the pint-sized gifts to buy him this holiday season.