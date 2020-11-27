Organic CBD Products That Actually Live Up to the Hype

If you’ve been having a hard time finding the perfect CBD product, you’re not alone. These days, you might see CBD oils at your local drug store, maybe even on the counter of your corner bodega, at coffee shops they sell CBD lattes, and CBD creams and balms might even be found next to the mascara at a Sephora these days. In short, CBD is everywhere and such a highly saturated market makes it ten times harder to make a decision about which brand and which product will work best for you.

The biggest problem with this over-saturation is that there are more inferior products than there are quality ones. How can you be sure that you’re getting top tier CBD that’s guaranteed to work for your specific needs? Well, luckily, a curated list like this one is your best bet. We’ve taken the liberty of doing all the research for you, scanning reviews, ratings, lab results, and ingredient lists to determine which products are worthy of your time and attention.

Before we dig in, let’s go over the score criteria by which we went about ranking these products.

CBD Score Criteria

A number of factors are important to judging CBD quality. We focused on the few absolute essential elements that can define a CBD product’s reputation:

Ingredient Quality: We’re looking at the specific ingredients used in the product, where the ingredients were sourced, how fresh the batches were before being sent out and the quality-control measures enacted to ensure purity.

Value: A pricey CBD product doesn’t always mean it’s the best. We looked for the cost-effectiveness of the product, with its quality weighed against the quantity and price.

Transparency: This is the availability of information about the product, its means of production, third-party test results and sales/refund policies as provided by the brand.

User Reputation: No one wants to be patient zero on a product, which is why we examined the reputability of the brand based on user reviews and comments from across the internet.

Overall: Our final verdict on the product as a whole, considering all of the elements above.

5 Organic CBD Products Worth the Hype

Product: CBD Bundle

Overview

Price: Normally $110, on sale for $59.99

Bundle Includes: 15-count 25 mg CBD gummies, 1000 mg full-spectrum CBD oil, 2 pack of CBD pre-rolls

Type of CBD: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Batch records available for all products on the site

Refund Policy: Exchange or full refund available within first 30 days

Description

Half Day CBD’s bundle is an amazing deal for the amount you get. The gratitude-driven company prides itself on its transparency and offers customers unlimited access to information regarding all of their products. The bundle has fruity gummies, oil, and pre-rolls so you can diversify your routine – which is especially handy if you’re not 100% sure what your preferred intake method is and want to try a little of everything.

The ingredients in all of the products are all natural and pesticide-free and derived from American-grown hemp. You can sleep easy knowing that this brand has top-quality CBD that you can trust.

Scorecard:

Ingredient Quality: 10/10

Value: 10/10

Transparency: 10/10

User Reputation: 10/10

Overall: 10/10

Discount: 45% OFF

Product: 2000mg Pure CBD Oil

Overview:

Price: $92.65-$109

CBD Per Serving: 50mg

CBD Type: Full-spectrum

Lab Results: Available on the site

Refund Policy: 30-day money-back guarantee

Description

Mission Farms repeats the mantra “from farm to family” multiple times throughout its website. This is just one testament to the company’s clear passion for creating all-natural, wholesome products with the sole intention to help people, whatever their health concern may be. Their 2000 mg Pure CBD Oil is no exception.

The oil is made from hemp extract and organic coconut oil and is enhanced with a natural cinnamon flavor – perfect for the upcoming cozy season. Mission Farms suggests the product is best for addressing health issues like inflammation, stress, or general discomfort.

Scorecard:

Ingredient Quality: 10/10

Value: 9.5/10

Transparency: 10/10

User Reputation: 10/10

Overall: 9.5/10

20% off coupon code: OBSERVER20

Product: Holiday CBD Dream Bundle

Overview:

Price: $77

Bundle Includes: Dreamsicle 1800MG and 500MG Pain Relief Salve

CBD Type: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Available on the site

Refund Policy: 30 day satisfaction guarantee

Description

The hemp that Proper Canna Naturals uses is grown organically in the Rocky Mountains – so you know your CBD will be super clean and ultra fresh. This is another bundle with a variety of products included, so it’s a great option if you’re looking for more bang for your buck.

The bundle includes their Dreamsicle 1800mg Full-Spectrum High Concentration Vanilla/Orange Flavor tincture – a warm and soothing flavor for a product that will be sure to help soothe you to sleep or to simply relax after a long day. The second product included is their 500mg Pain Relief Salve, a topical made with arnica, ylang ylang, and lavender flowers added alongside the organic hemp extract to ease and aches or pains you might have.

Scorecard:

Ingredient Quality: 10/10

Taste: 10/10

Value: 10/10

Transparency: 10/10

User Reputation: 10/10

Overall: 9.5/10

Product: 25mg Full Spectrum Hemp Soft Gels

Overview:

Price: $64.99

CBD Per Serving: 25mg

CBD Type: Full-spectrum

Lab Results: Upon request

Refund Policy: N/A

Description

Jing Botanicals 25mg Full Spectrum Hemp Soft Gels is a no frills, simple, easy CBD intake option. For anyone who doesn’t want to mess around with fancy flavors, or portioning out doses, this might be your best bet.

The container comes with 30 capsules to be taken when needed. And for those concerned that a soft gel may include more suspicious ingredients, no need to fret. The ingredient list is short, the capsule is made out of gelatin, and inside you’ll only find the cannabinoids and some MCT oil.

Scorecard:

Ingredient Quality: 9/10

Value: 9/10

Transparency: 8/10

User Reputation: 8/10

Overall: 9/10

Product: Cool Mint Salve

Overview:

Price: $44.99

CBD Type: Full-spectrum

Lab Results: Available on the site

Refund Policy: 30-day money-back guarantee

Description

DaoZen’s founders have a business mantra: the Japanese word “Kaizen” which roughly translates to “constant and neverending improvement”. With this in mind, it’s safe to say that this is a company who cares about making the best quality product for their customers. And their Cool Mint Salve is a perfect example.

The salve, which comes in a 30ml container and contains 300mg CBD total, is made with top quality organic CBD while all other ingredients are also all natural and organic – including the added eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil, spearmint oil, and menthol crystals. A little goes a long way with this salve, so just apply a little bit to where you’re experiencing pain and brace yourself for big relief.

Scorecard:

Ingredient Quality: 10/10

Value: 10/10

Transparency: 10/10

User Reputation: 8/10

Overall: 9/10

Product: CBD FREEZE Roll-On 1000mg

Overview:

Price: $62.99

CBD Type: Full-Spectrum

Lab Results: Upon Request

Refund Policy: Claims for damaged product must be made within 72 hours

Description

Tru Infusion’s CBD Freeze Roll-On balm is a perfect blend of 1000-mg CBD, lidocaine, and menthol. It’s cooling features along with the soothing elements of CBD delivers the perfect remedy for muscle aches and pains, while the roll-on packaging makes for smooth, effortless application.

As a company, Tru Infusion is dedicated to sourcing top-notch CBD. Their hemp comes from the farms of Colorado – which means healthy, nutrient rich product fed by the beautiful Colorado river. Their commitment to natural, fresh CBD is reflected in the top quality of their products, especially in this pain-relieving roll-on.

Scorecard: