Photo Stick Reviews, Is The Photo Stick A Scam? Must Read Before Buying

Do you ever wish you could store more photos in one place, free up storage on your computer by saving your photos elsewhere or wish you could find photos on your computer more easily? Anyone who loves to capture life’s precious moments has probably felt this way at one point or another. Luckily, there’s a solution for all of those issues, and it is the Photo Stick. The Photo Stick is designed to safely store your photos off your device, freeing up ample storage space, and transfer them to and from other devices.

We have looked into the Photo Stick carefully and provided a review to help you determine if the Photo Stick is the right solution for you. In this detailed review you’ll find answers to every question you may have about the Photo stick.

What Is the Photo Stick?

The Photo Stick is designed to store thousands of photos at once, securely and safely. You may think that would require a product that’s overly expensive, however, that’s not the case! This product has been popular for a while now due to its storage capabilities and its compact and portable design.

Many people compare the Photo Stick to a storage drive or a flash drive. While it is similar to those, it is not the same. The Photo Stick is what we call “smart storage”. The Photo Stick manages to store your files in an efficient and easily accessible way, easing the complication and workload for you. It finds files for you, which means you don’t have to sort through loads of folders or waste time hunting down your pictures. All of that work is done for you, which is why there are so many positive reviews about it.

So yes, it is kind of like a flash drive. It serves the same purpose by holding many files at once, but it is also so much more. The Photo Stick is designed to do what other flash drives and storage devices can’t – by finding files for you, it saves time and avoids the hassle of sorting and locating photos. Overall, this makes it infinitely easier to transfer your files quickly and simply.

How Does the Photo Stick Work?

The technology behind the Photo Stick is fascinating. It comes with software embedded on it that locates files fast, searching through your entire computer and then copying those files onto the Photo Stick device. You can operate the device on any computer.

It can also be used to transfer files from one computer to the next. The Photo Stick will act as a bridge between them, and you can place files from one computer onto the stick, take the stick with you and then insert it into the other computer. That can be very convenient if the two computers are not close together.

When using the Photo Stick, theres no need to worry about duplicate files saved onto the device, Photo Stick automatically removes the duplicates from the device. Other devices do not have this capability. It automatically filters duplicates to save you storage space and to reduce confusion.

It can also find files that you can’t find yourself. You may have misplaced files on the computer and have not been able to locate them… perhaps they’re in the wrong folder, under the wrong name or simply saved in a place that doesn’t make sense. Photo Stick can retrieve those files for you and add them to the device.

Pros and Cons of The Photo Stick

Pros and cons of the Photo Stick will help you determine if it’s the right product for you.

Pros:

Works on Most Computers- from Macs to Windows PCs to laptops, it is designed to be used on any device.

Easy to Use- The instructions are straightforward with onscreen prompts directing you to successfully loading and storing your photos on the Photo Stick. No need to look at pages of instructions.

Powerful Software- The Photo Stick software locates appropriate video, photo and other document files so you don’t have to find them yourself.

Ample Storage- There are different storage sizes of the the Photo Stick. The smallest offers 8GB.

Works Fast- You can benefit from speedy software at work as soon as you plug in the Photo Stick. You will see it work right away, and your computer will recognize it is there. It sorts and copies files for you quickly too. How long it takes depends on how many files you have to transfer over, but even a massive copying job should only take a few minutes

Affordably Priced- Photo Stick starts at $35 for the smallest option.

No Risk to You- This product comes with a money back guarantee – if you are not satisfied with the PhotoStick, you can easily request a refund.

Cons:

Doesn’t Work on Mobile Devices- There are two kinds of Photo Stick storage devices. One of them (Photo Stick mobile) works for mobile devices, like iPhones, and other smart devices. The other one works for personal computers and laptops, like Macs and Windows systems. You want to make sure you get the right one, because they don’t work on the same devices. Pay close attention to what you are getting and make sure that it is compatible with the device or devices that you plan to use it with.

Not All Devices Are Compatible – while the Photo Stick works on almost every computer, occasionally a device will not work on a computer likely due to an unknown virus or interfering software. This is incredibly rare, but we want you to be aware in case this occurs for you.

To Back Up All Your Photos & Videos from Your PC & Mac – CLICK HERE

To Back Up All Your Photos & Videos from Your Mobile Device – CLICK HERE

Photo Stick Customers Reviews

We looked through content about the Photo Stick to bring you this review scanning customer reviews all over the internet. We want to inform you of what real consumers think about the Photo Stick

Here are what people are saying about Photo Stick:

Carol Glynn wrote on Amazon that she bought the Photo Stick to find files automatically, and it did just that. She said it worked as it was supposed to.

Dave, a paralegal, wrote on Amazon that while customer support was kind of slow for the product, it was very easy to use. He says he knows his images are safely stored on the device, and he likes how much space is on the Photo Stick, estimating he will likely never run out of space on his.

On eBay, a user by the name of Alligator Bait said that the photo stick was simply one of his best ever purchases. He says even though he is 75 years old, the device was easy to use.

Also on eBay, user Basketball13 said the device eliminated his duplicates – every single one of them. He was also impressed by how much storage it offered and how it found files for him.

Click Here to Read Unbiased Photo Stick Reviews By Real Customers On Facebook

Should You Buy The Photo Stick?

Weighing the pros and cons and what customers are saying, you may still be wondering whether you should invest in the Photo Stick.

The main decision lies in whether to buy a Photo Stick or a flash drive. The main reason consumers go with the Photo Stick over a flash drive is the Photo Stick’s ease of use and time saving capabilities. Not only that, but the Photo Stick is much more affordable than competing products.

The secure storage is a major benefit, being able to have the entirety of their personal photos stored in one, safe place is very important.

Of course, while the Photo Stick is a great product with great value, it is up to the individual consumer to decide if it’s right for them.

What Is the Photo Stick Mobile and How It Works?

There are two different kinds of Photo Stick devices, the Photo Stick for PCs and Photo Stick for iPhones.

The Photo Stick for mobile offers the same benefits as the PC version. It locates files for you, works fast, keeps your photos secure and stores thousands of photos at once.

The PhotoStick for mobile is convenient and a great way to clear space on your smartphone. It works with iPads and smartphones of all kinds (including Android devices). With all of our applications and conversations already stored on our mibile devices, why waste space with photos when you can safely store them elsewhere?

Does The Photo Stick Work Quickly?

Some reviews state that the Photo Stick works “lightning fast”. Most who use it will say that it works very quickly, as your computer will recognize the device and create an immediate notification that it is plugged in, followed by asking what you want to do with it.

The process of finding and copying files is also very speedy, taking only a few seconds up to a few minutes, depending on how many files are on your computer. It can copy thousands of file in minutes – overshadowing competition by a long shot!

The Photo Stick is going to find every compatible file on your device and copy them over for you. Right now, there is no way to sort out which files you want to copy and store and which ones you want to leave alone. The Photo Stick is designed for simplicity. It works on its own, leaving you with minimal work.

CLICK HERE To GET The Photo Stick For PC & Mac at 40% Off

CLICK HERE To GET PhotoStick Mobile FOR ANDROID & IOS

How Many Photos Can You Store With Photo Stick?

There are a few different storage size options that you can choose from. The basic Photo Stick is 8GB, which is probably going to offer enough storage for most people. The 8GB holds up to 3,500 averaged sized photos and videos.

The next size 64GB which can hold up to 30,000 photos and videos. This is primarily used by professional photographers or those with careers in social media.

Finally, you have the 128GB which can securely hold up to 60,000 photos and videos.

It’s important to note that these storage numbers are based on typical file sizes, so you may be able to fit slightly more or slightly fewer files than mentioned.

CLICK HERE To GET PhotoStick Mobile FOR ANDROID & IOS

What Types of Files Can the Photo Stick Find?

A very common question, the software on the Photo Stick finds and retrieves jpegs and gif files from your device. This being said, it can store a wider variety of files such as .mov, mpeg 4, avi, bmp, and tiff. The Photo Stick cannot retrieve those from you device, you must manually add these types of files.

There are no issues with compatibility when transferring them to and from another device.

How to Run The Photo Stick?

The Photo Stick is very easy to run. It is designed to do just about everything on its own. Once you plug it into your computer’s USB port, it will start up on its own. Your computer will then notify you that the device is plugged in and ready to use. It will then prompt you to answer what you’d like to do with it.

It’s important to note that each computer is different, so the process may vary from device to device, regardless, the Photo Stick is overall very self-explanatory.

Does The Photo Stick Need to Install Anything on Your Device?

When hearing that the Photo Stick has software on it, you may be concerned about an unwanted program or app being installed on your device. This does not happen with the Photo Stick. Everything it needs to operate is within the device itself. There are no files or apps needed to use and operate the device.

The Photo stick works with standard exiting programs on most computers, using your hard drive for most of its operations. It doesn’t connect to the internet and doesn’t require cloud storage or a password. There is simply nothing outside of your computer and the device needed to make this work – no files to download, no service to sign up for and no subscription fees or other hidden costs.

You also do not need to worry about spyware or malware being downloaded onto your device as the PhotoStick only copies files that have been added from your own device.

It’s a completely safe and harmless product that will not put your computer at risk, will not take up unnecessary storage and will not introduce foreign programs to your computer.

Does The Photo Stick Work with Your Device?

The Photo Stick is designed for use with most versions of computers. It works with PCs, Macs, most laptops and other devices that have USB ports. Keep in mind, though, that it will not work with mobile devices like smartphones, iPads, iPhones, and Android devices. Those require the PhotoStick mobile in order to copy and safely store photos.

Your computer needs to have either a Windows or Mac operating system and a USB drive. No internet connections is required for operation. The device works with Mac 0S X version 10.7 as well as Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, XP and Vista. If you aren’t sure what you have, check your device first before buying the Photo Stick.

If you buy Photo Stick and run into some compatibility issues or some other kind of problem where it won’t work with your specific device, then you should contact customer support. The manufacturer provides customer support service to answer questions that you may have and to help resolve any issues that could arise. They can help you troubleshoot problems with compatibility and help you figure out if you have the right kind of computer to use Photo Stick with.

The Photo Stick Backup All Your Photos And Videos With Just 1 Click – Claim Your 40% Discount Right Here

What Is the Price of Photo Stick?

The smallest Photo Stick, 4GB, costs $34.99. However, discounts are readily available for use, sometimes offering a savings of up to 40%.

The next size up, the 8GB, costs $49.99. Similar to the 4GB, you can often find discounts to use.

The largest size, the 128GB, is just $79.99. Compared to other options, this is extremely affordable for the amount of storage it offers. And of course, be on the lookout for discounts!

The Photo Stick makes for a great gift for family and friends, so take advantage of the offers currently available.

Lastly, a great thing about the Photo Stick is that there are no extra or hidden costs.

To Back Up All Your Photos & Videos from Your PC & Mac – CLICK HERE

To Back Up All Your Photos & Videos from Your Mobile Device – CLICK HERE

Final Verdict

The Photo Stick is a solid product that should meet the storage needs of nearly anyone. Consumers like it for its security, convenience and efficiency.

The Photo Stick is definitely worth a try for anyone interested in storing their files outside of their devices.

Between the positive Photo Stick reviews and the long list of exceptional features and benefits, this is a great choice for anyone looking for a storage solution. And, since it comes with a money back guarantee, it’s risk free!