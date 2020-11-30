Prehistoric Rock Art Depicting Now-Extinct Animals Discovered in Colombia

One year ago, a team of British-Colombian researchers that was funded by the European Research Council came upon a remarkable discovery in the Serranía de la Lindosa, an extremely remote part of the Colombian Amazon. The discovery is a remarkably monumental example of prehistoric art: a nearly eight-mile stretch of paintings of both humans and mysterious animals that spans a steep cliffside, and which has been referred to as the “Sistine Chapel of the ancients.” According to new reports, some of the drawings that have been discovered depict creatures that have long since gone extinct: a certain type of camelid, Ice Age-era horses and a palaeolama.

These discoveries had previously kept secret in order for them to be revealed on Jungle Mystery: Lost Kingdoms of the Amazon, a television series on Channel 4 that will air in December, but they’re also beginning to be remarked upon in the press. The enormous scale of the paintings, and the variety of the animals depicted in the artwork itself, indicates that they were produced by Amazonian peoples who lived in that part of the world 12,500 years ago.

More rock art discovered in Colombia: one of the world’s largest collections of prehistoric rock art discovered in the Amazon rainforest https://t.co/MocEup51SP pic.twitter.com/4ROHTy2TpC — Bradshaw Foundation (@BradshawFND) November 30, 2020

The sheer volume of the artwork that’s been discovered will take an incredibly long time to understand entirely. “When you’re there, your emotions flow…We’re talking about several tens of thousands of paintings,” José Iriarte, a professor of archaeology at Exeter University and the leader of the group that discovered the drawings, told the Guardian. “It’s going to take generations to record them…Every turn you do, it’s a new wall of paintings.”

Iriarte added that the complexity of the paintings made them even more valuable to researchers and historians. “We started seeing animals that are now extinct,” Iriarte continued to the Guardian. “The pictures are so natural and so well made that we have few doubts that you’re looking at a horse, for example. The ice-age horse had a wild, heavy face. It’s so detailed, we can even see the horse hair. It’s fascinating.”

Additionally, the artwork itself serves as a reminder of how different the Amazon rainforest’s flora and fauna used to look. If we’re moved by the forest’s awesome beauty and power now, that’s nothing compared to the megafauna of centuries past.