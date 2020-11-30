Prince Harry and Meghan Are So Excited to Decorate Their Montecito Home for Christmas

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently celebrated their first Thanksgiving together with their son, Archie, at their new home in California. They kept it intimate this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and had a low-key dinner at their Montecito abode, complete with traditional Thanksgiving dishes.

Now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are happily looking ahead to the winter holiday season, as they’re getting ready to mark their first Christmas in California, and per People, are “excited to decorate for Christmas.”

Prince Harry and Meghan will likely keep their Christmas holiday festivities rather small, similarly to Thanksgiving, due to the COVID-19 crisis, though Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, is expected to join.

Meghan is reportedly super excited about hosting the family’s first Christmas at their new home, and is planning on keeping it traditional and cooking all her favorite recipes.

While an invite to the Sussexes’ holiday fête might not be in the cards, we do have an idea of how Meghan will be decorating the family’s palatial abode for their celebrations this year, as before she married Prince Harry and became royalty, Meghan spoke with Grazia about her favorite Christmas party entertaining tips, including her ideal decor situation. She said that she likes to keep her tablescape “simple and crisp” in all-white, including white flowers in “low vases” as the “perfect centerpiece,” with more elaborate accent pieces like gilded plates and napkin rings.

She also said she likes to use garland or magnolia branches to trim the “outline of a mirror of beautiful piece of artwork,” for a fresh twist on the holiday tradition.

It’s been a big year for the Sussexes, as they stepped down from their senior royal roles, moved to California and prepared for the launch of their new non-profit foundation, Archewell. They’ve also dealt with major difficulties and sadness, as Prince Harry and Meghan suffered a huge loss this year. Meghan recently bravely revealed that she experienced a miscarriage over the summer, shortly after the Sussexes moved into their new home. She wrote a powerful personal essay in the New York Times about her pregnancy loss, and reflected on the importance of making sure to ask people if they are ok during this difficult year.