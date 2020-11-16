Prince Harry and Meghan Are Spending Thanksgiving at Home in Montecito This Year

It’s been several months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their official royal roles and moved to the United States, and they’ve now settled into their new home in Montecito with their son, Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now getting ready to mark a big holiday milestone in their California mansion, as this month, they’ll celebrate their first Thanksgiving together in the States.

Prince Harry, of course, didn’t observe Thanksgiving until recently, but Meghan is a big fan of the holiday, and previously shared her favorite recipes and tips on her now-defunct blog, The Tig, including a snap of the then-actress with a very impressive roasted turkey she personally prepared.

Subscribe to Observer’s Royals Newsletter

It’s been a while since Meghan got to spend Turkey Day in the U.S., as last year, Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie spent Thanksgiving in Canada, where they were temporarily living in Vancouver Island while taking a break from royal duties. She’ll surely want to make this Thanksgiving extra special, since it’s Archie’s first in the family’s new Santa Barbara home.

Meghan’s a talented chef, and she’ll likely be cooking the whole meal (or at least most of it) herself. The Duchess of Sussex has often spoken about her love of cooking; she even helped launch a charitable cookbook as one of her first royal initiatives.

Prince Harry and Meghan will have to keep the guest list intimate this year, as California residents are currently under strict guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. All gatherings, including holiday celebrations, must be held outside, and are limited to a maximum of three households. At least the Sussexes will still be able to celebrate with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles but has reportedly been staying with the Sussexes in the guesthouse at their Montecito estate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also set to ring in the Christmas holidays at their new home for the first time, as instead of flying back to the U.K., which would be particularly difficult due to the COVID-19 crisis and quarantine restrictions, they’re staying put in California.