The Royal Family Reunited for the Remembrance Day Service in London

By

Queen Elizabeth attended the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at The Cenotaph on Sunday. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images/Pool

The royal family reunited for a somber event on Sunday, as Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, among others, gathered together for the annual Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph.

It appears to be the first time so many of the senior royals have attended one engagement together since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March. England is now under a second lockdown, which went into place last Thursday.

Kate Middleton joined Camilla Parker-Bowles, the Queen, the Countess of Wessex and other senior royals on the balcony. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images/Pool

Subscribe to Observer’s Royals Newsletter

This year’s scaled-down Remembrance Day service, which honors fallen servicemen and women, was a bit different from in the past due to the COVID-19 crisis. There are usually large crowds, including members of the public as well as military families, gathered on the sidewalks to view the ceremony, but this year, the service was closed off to the public.

Everyone kept a safe social distance, even on the balconies. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall stood socially distanced on the balcony of the Cenotaph above Whitehall, and Queen Elizabeth, who usually stands between her daughter-in-law and granddaughter-in-law, instead stood on a separate balcony with her lady-in-waiting, who has been part of the Queen’s “bubble” during the pandemic.

Prince Charles, Prince William and others laid wreaths of poppies to honor and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in war.

Prince William laid a wreath. Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry, who served in the British Armed Forces for a decade, reportedly made a personal request for a wreath to be laid on his behalf at the service, but according to the Sunday Times, courtiers at Buckingham Palace denied him permission to do so. Per the Times, the Queen wasn’t made aware of her grandson’s request, and the Duke of Sussex is “deeply saddened” by the decision.

Prince Harry requested a wreath be laid on his behalf, but was denied permission to do so. Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry did still honor Remembrance Day , as according to CNN, he and Meghan Markle recognized the solemn occasion by laying flowers at the graves of two Commonwealth soldiers at the Los Angeles National Cemetery over the weekend.

The Royal Family Reunited for the Remembrance Day Service in London
Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, British Royal Family, Prince William, Royal family news, Royal news