Prince William and Kate Traveled to a Familiar Spot for a Low-Key Family Vacation

The U.K. is set to enter its second lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic in the coming days, but Prince William and Kate Middleton managed to get in a quick family vacation before the country shuts down again.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the Isles of Scilly for a brief family staycation last week, during their two elder children’s half-term break from school, reports the Sun.

It’s the second time Prince William and Kate have taken their three children to the English vacation spot, located near Cornwall, this year. The Cambridges also traveled to Tresco, in the Isles of Scilly, over the summer, for a short family trip.

The family of five rented a four-bedroom stone cottage during their most recent stay, per the Sun, and though the weather wasn’t exactly ideal (it was rather cloudy, with relatively low temperatures), they apparently still loved their time there.

A fellow vacationer told the Sun that the royals “seemed [like] a normal family on holiday, intent on keeping to themselves.”

Prince William and Kate typically spend their children’s half-term breaks at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk country home, but perhaps they wanted to switch it up since they spent so much time at the Sandringham retreat over the past several months, during the first U.K. lockdown.

It was recently reported that Prince William actually tested positive for COVID-19 back in April, shortly after his father, Prince Charles, also contracted the virus. The Duke of Cambridge reportedly wanted to keep the diagnosis private because he didn’t want to alarm the public at a time when there was so much happening.

It’s not yet clear if Prince William and Kate are planning on returning to Anmer Hall for the second COVID-19 lockdown, as since schools are still staying open (at least of as of now), they’ll probably remain at Kensington Palace in London, so that Prince George and Princess Charlotte can still attend in-person classes at Thomas’s Battersea.