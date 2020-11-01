Rob Lowe Paid $3.75 Million for a Newly Renovated Home in Beverly Hills

It’s been less than a month since Rob Lowe sold his massive Montecito mansion for $45.5 million, but the actor is already making other real estate moves.

Lowe and his wife, Sheryl, just purchased a newly renovated five-bedroom, three-bedroom home, situated right in Beverly Hills, for $3.75 million.

Lowe must have really wanted the 2,940-square-foot abode, he paid a touch over the $3.695 million that the property was most recently listed for, notes Variety.

The home is definitely a serious downsizing moment from the palatial property the Lowes recently sold in Montecito, but it’s still very nice.

The Beverly Hills house featured wide-plank oak floors, custom steel doors and vaulted and beamed ceilings throughout. The eat-in kitchen is fitted with stainless steel Viking appliances, a large marble-topped center island and breakfast bar seating. It’s open to a family room with a large fireplace with a stone mantle, and is adjacent to another dining area.

The owner’s suite has its own private balcony, as well as a marble bathroom with a double vanity, a freestanding soaking tub and a separate glass-enclosed walk-in shower. There’s also a large walk-in closet.

An impressive entertaining space is set up outside, including a covered patio for an indoor-outdoor aesthetic, per the listing held by The Agency brokers James Harris and David Parnes. The backyard is also outfitted with a built-in fire pit, a pool and lounging areas.

It’s not clear if the Lowes plan on using this as their main residence, but considering just how large their 10,000-square-foot Montecito retreat was, this is a major downsize. Perhaps they plan on purchasing another, larger home to use as their primary home, or maybe they’re just ready to simplify their living situation.