Scott Disick Sold His Renovated Hidden Hills Farmhouse for $5.6 Million

By
Scott Disick just sold his Hidden Hills farmhouse. Scroll through to peek inside.
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
He first listed the Los Angeles residence for $6.89 million in September last year.
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
He sold the house for $5.6 million.
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
Disick purchased the estate for $3.24 million in April 2018.
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
The home spans 5,663 square feet.
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
There are custom details throughout.
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
There's a big fireplace in the family room.
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
The reality television personality completed a major renovation.
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
He chronicled the remodel process on 'Flip It Like Disick.'
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
The open kitchen is fitted with oak cabinetry and Miele appliances.
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
The breakfast nook.
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
The house is composed of five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
There's serious wine storage.
The home is outfitted with two owner's suites.
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
One is on the main level, with Fleetwood pocket doors that lead outside.
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
The second owner's suite is located upstairs, with a private fireplace and sitting area.
And a huge marble bathroom.
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
Plus a walk-in closet.
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
There's a zero-edge pool and spa outside.
There's a covered lounging area outside.
The home sits on 1.33 acres.
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
Disick still owns one other home in Hidden Hills.
Courtesy Berlyn Media/The Agency
It took over a year, but Scott Disick has finally parted ways with his renovated Hidden Hills mansion. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality has been trying to find a buyer for the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home since September 2019, when he listed the farmhouse-style abode for a somewhat ambitious $6.89 million.

The house has undergone a number of price cuts, and was most recently on the market for $5.95 million. The final sales price, however, comes to a total of $5.6 million.

It’s still a profit from the $3.24 million that the self-proclaimed lord paid for the 5,663-square-foot Los Angeles abode in April 2018. Disick did, however, complete a major renovation during his ownership; he documented his journey with the home on his real estate reality show, Flip It Like Disick.

Scott Disick completed a major renovation on the home. Sam Tabone/WireImage

A 10-foot glass pivot door leads into the open-concept home, per the listing shared by The Agency brokers Kozet Luciano and Andre Manoukian. The airy kitchen is fitted with stainless steel Miele appliances, white oak cabinetry, a large center island and grey marble countertops, as well as bar seating.

There’s also a casual breakfast nook, in addition to a more formal dining room, which is open to a family room with a fireplace.

There are two owner’s suites; the larger is located upstairs, with a fireplace, walk-in closet and a palatial marble bathroom with a steam shower, soaking tub and double vanity.

Fleetwood pocket doors on the main level lead outside, where there’s a covered al fresco dining and entertaining area. The backyard is outfitted with a zero-edge pool, spa, gas fire pit and a reclaimed wood pavilion.

Disick still owns another home elsewhere in Hidden Hills, for which he paid $5.96 million five years ago.

It’s been a busy few months in the extended Kardashian-Jenner real estate universe. Kylie Jenner purchased homes in Holmby Hills as well as Hidden Hills earlier this year, and Khloe Kardashian recently set a record when she sold her Calabasas mansion for $15.5 million, shortly after she and Kris Jenner scooped up side-by-side homes elsewhere in Hidden Hills.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, Los Angeles, Los Angeles real estate, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian

