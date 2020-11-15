Scott Disick Sold His Renovated Hidden Hills Farmhouse for $5.6 Million

Disick still owns one other home in Hidden Hills.

Scott Disick just sold his Hidden Hills farmhouse.



















It took over a year, but Scott Disick has finally parted ways with his renovated Hidden Hills mansion. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality has been trying to find a buyer for the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home since September 2019, when he listed the farmhouse-style abode for a somewhat ambitious $6.89 million.

The house has undergone a number of price cuts, and was most recently on the market for $5.95 million. The final sales price, however, comes to a total of $5.6 million.

It’s still a profit from the $3.24 million that the self-proclaimed lord paid for the 5,663-square-foot Los Angeles abode in April 2018. Disick did, however, complete a major renovation during his ownership; he documented his journey with the home on his real estate reality show, Flip It Like Disick.

A 10-foot glass pivot door leads into the open-concept home, per the listing shared by The Agency brokers Kozet Luciano and Andre Manoukian. The airy kitchen is fitted with stainless steel Miele appliances, white oak cabinetry, a large center island and grey marble countertops, as well as bar seating.

There’s also a casual breakfast nook, in addition to a more formal dining room, which is open to a family room with a fireplace.

There are two owner’s suites; the larger is located upstairs, with a fireplace, walk-in closet and a palatial marble bathroom with a steam shower, soaking tub and double vanity.

Fleetwood pocket doors on the main level lead outside, where there’s a covered al fresco dining and entertaining area. The backyard is outfitted with a zero-edge pool, spa, gas fire pit and a reclaimed wood pavilion.

Disick still owns another home elsewhere in Hidden Hills, for which he paid $5.96 million five years ago.

It’s been a busy few months in the extended Kardashian-Jenner real estate universe. Kylie Jenner purchased homes in Holmby Hills as well as Hidden Hills earlier this year, and Khloe Kardashian recently set a record when she sold her Calabasas mansion for $15.5 million, shortly after she and Kris Jenner scooped up side-by-side homes elsewhere in Hidden Hills.