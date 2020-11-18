The Cute and Luxurious Stocking Stuffers She’ll Love This Year

By
We promise, good things do come in small packages! If you don't believe us, just scroll through for all our favorite luxury stocking stuffer ideas to gift the stylish lady in your life this year.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Hill House Home Noor Headband

A sparkly blue satin headband is the crystal-accented hair accessory she desperately needs right now—it's basically an everyday tiara. $100, Hill House Home.

Courtesy Hill House Home

RMS Beauty Kiss of Color Daily Lip Balm Set

A set of just-barely tinted balms to help her get rid of chapped lips during the cold winter months. $25, Credo Beauty.

Courtesy Credo Beauty

Iris and Ink Merino Wool and Cashmere Beret

Your favorite Francophile will live her Parisian girl dreams in this chic beret. $55, The Outnet.

Courtesy The Outnet
Knesko Rose Quartz Gemstone Roller

This soothing rose quartz facial roller helps calm skin and aids in lymphatic drainage. It also balances the heart chakra. $80, Knesko.

Courtesy Knesko

Tom's Mauve Faux Fur Nahla Slipper

Fluffy slippers adorned with pom poms are our new wardrobe stable, to be quite honest. $49.95, Tom's.

Courtesy Tom's

Vue by Sek Gold Star Necklace

A delicate star necklace to add to her everyday jewelry look. $89, Vue by Sek.

Courtesy Vue by Sek
Bombas Merino Tie Dye Gift Box

Socks don't have to be boring. These very on-trend tie-dye merino wool socks are perfect to wear at home or out, and the best part is that for every pair purchased, a pair is donated to someone in need. $78, Bombas.

Courtesy Bombas

Necessaire The Body Ritual

This limited-edition holiday set includes Necessaire's beloved body serum, body wash, body exfoliator and body lotion, so she can pamper herself at home. $80, Necessaire.

Courtesy Necessaire

Alo Yoga Glass Water Bottle

Help her be more eco-friendly and leave single-use plastic behind in 2020 with this pretty pink glass water bottle. $40, Alo Yoga.

Courtesy Alo Yoga
Mott and Bow Fitted V-Neck Tee

A timeless white tee she'll wear all the time. $30, Mott and Bow.

Courtesy Mott and Bow

Goldmine Adaptogen Powder [SPONSORED]

This powder line of adaptogenic herb and supermushroom blends will help increase the body's ability to resist the damaging effects of stress, restore physiological function, and support homeostasis. $28 and up, Goldmine.

Courtesy Goldmine

The Well Dry Brush and Body Oil Set

It's all about making your own at-home spa right now, and this body dry brush and oil will help her do just that. The "relax" body oil makes it even better. $75, The Well.

Courtesy The Well
Edie Parker In Bloom Earrings

These pink earrings are the perfect reminder of the warmer days ahead. $150, Edie Parker.

Courtesy Edie Parker

OHOM Kopi Mug and Warmer Set

Add to her current WFH desk situation with this very high-tech mug. It has a charger that keeps her favorite beverage warm and doubles as a phone charger, too. $75, Nordstrom.

Courtesy Nordstrom

Pietro Simone Travel Set

Celeb skincare expert Pietro Simone is known for his incredible facials, and you can bring a little of his magic home with this three-piece set, comprised of a cleanser, serum and moisturizer. $183.98, Pietro Simone.

Courtesy Pietro Simone
Celine Small Triomphe Wallet in Shiny Smooth Lambskin

She'll adore this petite, pale pink leather wallet. $630, Celine.

Courtesy Celine

Lisa Eldridge Fantasy Florals Velvet Beauty Kit

Celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge launched an adorable limited-edition beauty kit for the holidays, complete with a lipstick, lip gloss and lip liner, all in a very useful bag. $82, Lisa Eldridge.

Courtesy Lisa Eldridge

Aaron Basha Blue Beaded Stretch Bracelet Bundle

These evil eye bracelets, which are protective and symbolize friendship, come in a pack, so she can give them out to all her favorite people—including you. $75, Aaron Basha.

Courtesy Aaron Basha
Caileur Mini Moisturizer and Mask Set

A mini set filled with serums, moisturizers and masks for her to test out during her next at-home self-care day. $75, Caileur.

Courtesy Caileur

Christian Dior DiorStellaire Sunglasses

She'll love these chic sunglasses. $445, Sunglass Hut.

Courtesy Sunglass Hut

Overland Rosewood Cashmere-Lined Lambskin Leather Gloves

Buttery-soft pale grey leather gloves for when the temperatures drop. $69, Overland.

Courtesy
Floral Street Discovery Set

Eight mini perfumes for her to try out, so she has choices. $19, Sephora.

Courtesy Floral Street

Angelica Joy Jewelry Radiante Anklet

A pretty gold anklet is a unique and more unexpected jewelry choice for the holidays. $490, Angelica Joy Jewelry.

Courtesy Angelica Joy Jewelry

Sun Bum Limited Edition Scrunchie 3-Pack with Revitalizing 3 in 1 Leave In

A scrunchie and hair conditioning gift set so she can give her tresses some extra attention. $19.99, Sun Bum.

Courtesy Sun Bum
Steamery Cirrus No.2 Steamer

Those of us who are constantly dealing with wrinkled clothing will really appreciate this rather adorable pink mini steamer. She can pack it for any trips in the future or just bring it along in her purse for a few touch-ups. It also works to steam curtains, bedding and anything else at home. $130, Steamery.

Courtesy Steamery

Snowe Marble Mini Bowl

A tiny marble bowl for her to stylishly store her knick knacks. $20, Snowe.

Courtesy Snowe Home

With Clarity Star Lab Diamond Cluster Earrings

Diamonds might be a girl's best friend, but you'll be right up there after gifting her these sparkly earrings. $650, With Clarity.

Courtesy With Clarity
EO French Lavender Hand Cream

A lovely lavender-scented hand cream that will really come in handy with all the extra soap we're using this year. $8.99, EO.

Courtesy EO

Brunello Cucinelli White Scarf

A winter-white scarf to add to her winter accessories edit. $717, The Outnet.

Courtesy The Outnet

Hanky Panky Occasions Box Original High-Rise

Everything, including underwear, is more fun when it comes in cheerful holiday wrapping. $22, Hanky Panky.

Courtesy Hanky Panky
Go-To To Go

The skincare brand made a travel-sized mini set that includes a cleanser, face oil and cream, all in a cute peach-accented zip bag. . $40, Go-To Skincare.

Courtesy Go-To Skincare

Hairstory Hair Balm x Blissy Silk Sleep Mask Bundle

Treat her to this silk sleep eye mask and hair balm set, so she can really up her beauty routine at night. $49, Hairstory.

Courtesy Hairstory

Strathberry Rose Street Jewelry Box

A mini leather jewelry box for her to organize her favorite baubles. $275, Strathberry.

Courtesy Strathberry
Onzie Starry Night Shortie

The yogi in your life will love this comfy workout leotard. $64, Onzie.

Courtesy Onzie

MZ Wallace x Supergoop Must-Haves Kit

This collab includes Supergoop's Sun Balm and Unseen Sunscreen in a chic MZ Wallace blue pouch. $95, Supergoop.

Courtesy Supergoop

Well Told Health Beauty Sleep Supplement

We think one of the best gifts of all is a good night's sleep, so give her these vegan supplements, with organic lemon balm and raspberries, to help her catch up on some much-needed rest this holiday season. $30, Well Told Health.

Courtesy Well Told Health
Barre3 Props Kit

Home gyms (or tini nook, if we're being honest) are the norm for now, and the wellness-loving lady in your life will appreciate this workout prop kit, complete with a core ball and resistance band. $36, Barre3.

Courtesy Barre3
As much as we love a big, over-the-top gift, sometimes the best things really do come in small packages. Not only can the little presents be some of the most luxurious of them all (ahem, very sparkly jewelry), but they also show all the thoughtfulness that went into finding the perfect mini-sized gift.

Don’t fret if you’re not sure what to add to her stocking this year, as we’ve already found the best pint-sized presents out there. Scroll through to see the unique and indulgent stocking stuffers she’ll absolutely love, including the softest leather gloves, a rose quartz roller, heated mug and body brush.

