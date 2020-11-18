The Cute and Luxurious Stocking Stuffers She’ll Love This Year

Hill House Home Noor Headband
A sparkly blue satin headband is the crystal-accented hair accessory she desperately needs right now—it's basically an everyday tiara. $100, Hill House Home.
RMS Beauty Kiss of Color Daily Lip Balm Set
A set of just-barely tinted balms to help her get rid of chapped lips during the cold winter months. $25, Credo Beauty.
Iris and Ink Merino Wool and Cashmere Beret
Your favorite Francophile will live her Parisian girl dreams in this chic beret. $55, The Outnet.
Knesko Rose Quartz Gemstone Roller
This soothing rose quartz facial roller helps calm skin and aids in lymphatic drainage. It also balances the heart chakra. $80, Knesko.
Tom's Mauve Faux Fur Nahla Slipper
Fluffy slippers adorned with pom poms are our new wardrobe stable, to be quite honest. $49.95, Tom's.
Vue by Sek Gold Star Necklace
A delicate star necklace to add to her everyday jewelry look. $89, Vue by Sek.
Bombas Merino Tie Dye Gift Box
Socks don't have to be boring. These very on-trend tie-dye merino wool socks are perfect to wear at home or out, and the best part is that for every pair purchased, a pair is donated to someone in need. $78, Bombas.
Necessaire The Body Ritual
This limited-edition holiday set includes Necessaire's beloved body serum, body wash, body exfoliator and body lotion, so she can pamper herself at home. $80, Necessaire.
Alo Yoga Glass Water Bottle
Help her be more eco-friendly and leave single-use plastic behind in 2020 with this pretty pink glass water bottle. $40, Alo Yoga.
Mott and Bow Fitted V-Neck Tee
A timeless white tee she'll wear all the time. $30, Mott and Bow.
Goldmine Adaptogen Powder [SPONSORED]
This powder line of adaptogenic herb and supermushroom blends will help increase the body's ability to resist the damaging effects of stress, restore physiological function, and support homeostasis. $28 and up, Goldmine.
The Well Dry Brush and Body Oil Set
It's all about making your own at-home spa right now, and this body dry brush and oil will help her do just that. The "relax" body oil makes it even better. $75, The Well.
Edie Parker In Bloom Earrings
These pink earrings are the perfect reminder of the warmer days ahead. $150, Edie Parker.
OHOM Kopi Mug and Warmer Set
Add to her current WFH desk situation with this very high-tech mug. It has a charger that keeps her favorite beverage warm and doubles as a phone charger, too. $75, Nordstrom.
Pietro Simone Travel Set
Celeb skincare expert Pietro Simone is known for his incredible facials, and you can bring a little of his magic home with this three-piece set, comprised of a cleanser, serum and moisturizer. $183.98, Pietro Simone.
Celine Small Triomphe Wallet in Shiny Smooth Lambskin
She'll adore this petite, pale pink leather wallet. $630, Celine.
Lisa Eldridge Fantasy Florals Velvet Beauty Kit
Celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge launched an adorable limited-edition beauty kit for the holidays, complete with a lipstick, lip gloss and lip liner, all in a very useful bag. $82, Lisa Eldridge.
Aaron Basha Blue Beaded Stretch Bracelet Bundle
These evil eye bracelets, which are protective and symbolize friendship, come in a pack, so she can give them out to all her favorite people—including you. $75, Aaron Basha.
Caileur Mini Moisturizer and Mask Set
A mini set filled with serums, moisturizers and masks for her to test out during her next at-home self-care day. $75, Caileur.
Christian Dior DiorStellaire Sunglasses
She'll love these chic sunglasses. $445, Sunglass Hut.
Overland Rosewood Cashmere-Lined Lambskin Leather Gloves
Buttery-soft pale grey leather gloves for when the temperatures drop. $69, Overland.
Floral Street Discovery Set
Eight mini perfumes for her to try out, so she has choices. $19, Sephora.
Angelica Joy Jewelry Radiante Anklet
A pretty gold anklet is a unique and more unexpected jewelry choice for the holidays. $490, Angelica Joy Jewelry.
Sun Bum Limited Edition Scrunchie 3-Pack with Revitalizing 3 in 1 Leave In
A scrunchie and hair conditioning gift set so she can give her tresses some extra attention. $19.99, Sun Bum.
Steamery Cirrus No.2 Steamer
Those of us who are constantly dealing with wrinkled clothing will really appreciate this rather adorable pink mini steamer. She can pack it for any trips in the future or just bring it along in her purse for a few touch-ups. It also works to steam curtains, bedding and anything else at home. $130, Steamery.
Snowe Marble Mini Bowl
A tiny marble bowl for her to stylishly store her knick knacks. $20, Snowe.
With Clarity Star Lab Diamond Cluster Earrings
Diamonds might be a girl's best friend, but you'll be right up there after gifting her these sparkly earrings. $650, With Clarity.
EO French Lavender Hand Cream
A lovely lavender-scented hand cream that will really come in handy with all the extra soap we're using this year. $8.99, EO.
Brunello Cucinelli White Scarf
A winter-white scarf to add to her winter accessories edit. $717, The Outnet.
Hanky Panky Occasions Box Original High-Rise
Everything, including underwear, is more fun when it comes in cheerful holiday wrapping. $22, Hanky Panky.
Go-To To Go
The skincare brand made a travel-sized mini set that includes a cleanser, face oil and cream, all in a cute peach-accented zip bag. . $40, Go-To Skincare.
Hairstory Hair Balm x Blissy Silk Sleep Mask Bundle
Treat her to this silk sleep eye mask and hair balm set, so she can really up her beauty routine at night. $49, Hairstory.
Strathberry Rose Street Jewelry Box
A mini leather jewelry box for her to organize her favorite baubles. $275, Strathberry.
Onzie Starry Night Shortie
The yogi in your life will love this comfy workout leotard. $64, Onzie.
MZ Wallace x Supergoop Must-Haves Kit
This collab includes Supergoop's Sun Balm and Unseen Sunscreen in a chic MZ Wallace blue pouch. $95, Supergoop.
Well Told Health Beauty Sleep Supplement
We think one of the best gifts of all is a good night's sleep, so give her these vegan supplements, with organic lemon balm and raspberries, to help her catch up on some much-needed rest this holiday season. $30, Well Told Health.
Barre3 Props Kit
Home gyms (or tini nook, if we're being honest) are the norm for now, and the wellness-loving lady in your life will appreciate this workout prop kit, complete with a core ball and resistance band. $36, Barre3.
As much as we love a big, over-the-top gift, sometimes the best things really do come in small packages. Not only can the little presents be some of the most luxurious of them all (ahem, very sparkly jewelry), but they also show all the thoughtfulness that went into finding the perfect mini-sized gift.
Don’t fret if you’re not sure what to add to her stocking this year, as we’ve already found the best pint-sized presents out there. Scroll through to see the unique and indulgent stocking stuffers she’ll absolutely love, including the softest leather gloves, a rose quartz roller, heated mug and body brush.