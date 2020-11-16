The Best Gaming Chairs of 2020: Budget and Quality

One of the most important components of a gaming setup is the gaming chair, a proper gaming chair can transform a person’s gaming experience. Many people tend to neglect choosing the right chair because prices of gaming chairs can be the opposite of budget friendly. However, we have compiled a list of gaming chairs that fall into a variety of budgets.

So why does choosing the right chair make so much of a difference in the gaming experience? Primarily because of the time you spend in it. A dedicated and hardcore gamer will spend hours on end gaming which means they’re spending hours on end sitting in theor gaming chair.

Because of this, the chair not only has to be comfortable but ergonomic to avoid problems that stem from bad posture. Modern gaming chairs try to offer the best when it comes to ergonomics and comfort. However, some gaming chairs offer additional features making them hyper convenient and aid in the overall aesthetic of a gaming setup.

Just like all other components of a gaming setup, gaming chairs come in a variety of different price points. We’ve broken down the features of 15 gaming chairs from all price points that’ll help you decide which gaming chair is best for you and will make your gaming experience better overall.

GT Racing Pro GT099 $149.99

Key Features:

External Dimensions: 20.86″(L) x 21.26″(W) x 48.82″-51.97″(H)

Sitting Area Dimensions: 16”(L) x 19.68”(W)

Weight Capacity: 300lbs

90°-170° Recline Angle

Additional adjustable neck and lumbar pillows

Locking tilt

The first item on our list is the GT Racing GT099 from the brand’s Pro series lineup. Coming in at just under $170, it is one of the best budget gaming chairs out there. Its low pricing is one of the main reasons people believe it to be the perfect chair for beginners.

The GT Racing Pro GT099 features the typical gaming chair styling where the chair resembles a racing bucket seat of a sport’s car. It can be considered a racing chair as many people use this type of seat for racing games. It has padded bolsters on the back and on the seat pan which help tuck in the person sitting on it. Even with just 3” foam, most people claim that the GT099 is quite comfortable especially if the person sitting weighs under 250lbs. The chair can handle people weighing up to 300lbs, but it probably won’t be that comfortable for them.

Apart from that, you also get 2 external cushions that can be attached to the GT099 that act as adjustable neck and lumbar supports. This results in some flexibility when it comes to the ergonomics of this chair. The back can recline all the way to 170°, which won’t be necessary while gaming but it’s always nice to have that option. The tilt of the GT099 can also be locked at any set position by just pushing in a lever.

GT Racing Music GT890M $169.99

Key Features:

External Dimensions: 20.86″(L) x 21.26″(W) x 48.82″-51.97″(H)

Sitting Area Dimensions: 16”(L) x 19.68”(W)

Weight Capacity: 300lbs

90°-170° Recline Angle

Stereo Bluetooth Speakers in bolsters

Premium PU Leather upholstery

The next product is unique in the way that it has built in speakers inside its bolsters. Introducing the GT Racing Music GT890M. It belongs to GT Racing’s Music series lineup and, as you can probably tell by its name, it aims towards a music oriented clientele. All of the products in this line, including the GT890M, come with built in speakers for maximum sound immersion.

Now, most people associate incredible visuals and graphics with gaming. However, what is often ignored is the audio experience. While there are some pretty incredible gaming headphones available for people to use, wearing a pair continuously for long hours can get tiresome. This is where the speakers on the GT890M come to save the day. There are 2 of them located on each bolster right near the ears of the person sitting on it.

The speakers have bluetooth, which means that they can be paired to your computer wirelessly and give you a high quality surround sound experience without having to wear headphones. This is not only great for gaming but also for casual activities like listening to music or watching a movie. The possibilities are endless.

Apart from that, the chair retains all the usual features of the GT099 chair that we saw earlier. This includes the incredible 170° recline angle, the 300lbs weight capacity, and the comfortable premium PU leather upholstery. For $169.99, that does seem like a bargain.

GT Racing Footrest GT901 $179.99

Key Features:

External Dimensions: 20.47″(L) x 21.26″(W) x 48.8″-52″(H)

Weight Capacity: 330lbs

90°-170° Recline Angle

Retractable Footrest

Additional adjustable neck and lumbar pillows

Premium PU Leather upholstery

If speakers dont do it for you and you just want a normal, reasonably priced gaming chair that offers a bit more comfort, then look no further than the GT Racing Footrest GT901. At this point it has become pretty evident that GT Racing is the brand you need to go for if you need the best budget gaming chairs and the GT901 is a great example of that.

The GT901 belongs to the Footrest lineup in GT Racing’s gaming chair collection and, as you may have guessed, it has a footrest that’s retractable. In its normal position, the footrest is neatly tucked away beneath the seat pan. When it needs to be used, you can just slide it out and have some additional support for that extra bit of comfort.

That isn’t the only comfort upgrade, however, as you get slightly larger dimensions and a higher weight limit compared to the previous 2 chairs. The foam is also thicker and everything (Including the footrest) is wrapped in a premium PU Leather upholstery. Just like the previous 2 chairs, you also get an adjustable headrest pillow along with an adjustable lumbar pillow.

Being only $3 more expensive than the GT890M, the GT901 may lack the speakers but it sure as well makes up in the comfort department and, for most people that would seem to be a worthy upgrade.

Dowinx Gaming Chair LS-6689 $229.99

Key Features:

Weight Capacity: 350lbs

90°-180° Recline Angle

20° Controllable Rocking

USB Powered Massaging Lumbar Pillow

Carbon Fibre Textured PU Leather

Retractable Footrest

Taking a break from GT Racing, we come to Dowinx with its LS-6689 gaming chair. Now, Dowinx isn’t exactly the most popular brands out there. In fact, you might not even have heard about it before. However, Dowinx does exist and makes great gaming chairs as the LS-6689 will just show us.

Coming in at $230, the LS-6689 offers a huge upgrade of features over the GT Racing GT901 especially in terms of comfort. For starters, you get a more plush foam, which happens to be 6” thick. The weight capacity has also increased to 350lbs thanks to an industrial spec LANT gas cylinder that’s guaranteed to last a lot of years of use.

What makes the LS-6689 unique is its lumbar support pillow. It is powered by a USB input and it can give you a massage while you play your favorite games. While I admit the “massage” here is mere vibration but hey, something is better than nothing and I’d rather have a vibrating back pillow than a still one.

Since you’re paying over $200 for this, the build quality is significantly better than the previous 3 chairs. Everything is solid and you see less plastic and more metals. All the foam surfaces are covered with a premium carbon fibre textured PU leather that has an incredible embroidery stitched into it just like you’d see in luxury cars.

GT Racing Ace M1 $279.99

Key Features:

External Dimensions: 22.83″(L) x 21.26″(W) x 50.78″-53.93″(H)

Weight Capacity: 330lbs

90°-170° Recline Angle

Height Adjustable 4D armrests

Wear Resistant Fabric upholstery

Additional adjustable neck and lumbar pillows

GT Racing makes a return with its final product on this lista and it’s the Ace M1. The Ace lineup is considered the most premium in the GT Racing brand. However, the Ace M1 isn’t the most expensive gaming chair in its lineup which makes it the perfect bargain for $280 especially if you consider what you’re getting with it.

Starting off, the biggest difference that you’ll notice is that the Ace M1 doesn’t use PU Leather. Instead the whole chair is covered with a soft ash colored fabric that GT-Racing claims to be wear resistant. The good thing about fabric is that it’s more breathable so you won’t be sweating on it as much as you’d be while sitting on a leather chair. The downside, well, avoid spilling drinks on this as it’ll leave a stain.

The rest is classic GT Racing comfort with its plush foam and excellent ergonomics. You get the standard adjustable neck and lumbar support pillows. However, unlike the Dowinx LS-6689, the lumbar cushion doesn’t have a massage function. The overall design of this chair is subtle, which many people will like. It doesn’t look like a gaming chair in the sense that it’s not shouty and can easily be used as an office chair.

Respawn 900 $289.98

External Dimensions: 35.04″(L) x 20.71″(W) x 44.88″(H)

Weight Capacity: 275lbs

90°-135° Recline Angle

Integrated adjustable Footrest

Built in Cupholder

Removable Side Pouch for Controllers and Remotes

The Respawn 900 is the first purpose built gaming recliner on this list so far. This means that, unlike all the chairs that you’ve seen so far, this has a fixed base without any casters. However, that doesn’t mean that it lacks any sort of adjustments or flexibility. Far from it, in fact, it’s actually sturdier than any other gaming chair here.

Now, because of its design and for what it is, this should be considered more of a console gaming chair rather than a pc gaming chair. This mostly has to do with the absence of casters as they are needed when the chair is used with a desk to constantly move around and adjust.

With console gaming, however, the chair can just be placed at a certain spot where it can recline, swivel and can be used comfortably while gaming casually. The addition of a cupholder in the armrests would be a reason enough for many to buy this chair as most people prefer having a drink while having friendly online matches with their friends.

The rest is typical gaming chair specs. An impressive recline angle, an independently adjustable footrest, and a 275lbs weight capacity. Sure it’s not as versatile as a proper chair but, in terms of comfort and singularity of its purpose, it’s in a league of its own and that is why it deserves the near $290 price tag.

Vertagear S-Line SL2000 $329.99

Key Features:

Weight Capacity: 330lbs

Adjustable neck and lumbar pillows

90°-140° Recline Angle

2D Adjustable Armrest (upgradable to 4D)

Unique PUC Leather upholstery

20° Controllable Rocking

Cough up a hair over $300 and you’ll see yourself within the range of the Vertagear S-Line SL2000. Surprisingly, it is the least expensive offering from the brand, which makes it fit perfectly in this particular price bracket. If you look at the on paper specs of the SL2000, it may feel underwhelming but it has what it takes to be one of the best gaming chairs.

The SL2000 uses a PUC Leather upholstery instead of the PU and PVC leather, which has its benefits. PUC maintains the strength of PVC and the softness of PU leather. Pair that with the fact that the Vertagear SL2000 uses a high density mould shaping foam, you’ll be basking in comfort on this all day everyday. You don’t even have to worry about drinks as stains can be washed away.

Apart from that, you get the usual adjustable neck and lumbar support pillows. The armrests are 2D adjustable but they can be upgraded to 4D for a small price. Also like the GT Racing Ace M1, this has a design subtle enough to be used as an office chair without looking obnoxious. If you’re paying $300, you do expect to see a footrest and, unfortunately, the S-Line SL2000 is missing that luxury. Had it been included, this would’ve been perfect.

Cougar Ranger $376.16

Key Features:

External Dimensions: 33.07″(L) x 29.13″(W) x 40.4″(H)

95°-160° Recline Angle

Weight Capacity: 352.73lbs

Deployable Footrest

Neck and Lumbar Supports

Breathable PVC Leather upholstery

Much like the Respawn 900, the Cougar Ranger is not exactly a gaming chair. Instead it is a gaming sofa with its main target clientele being console gamers more than pc gamers. Just like a sofa, the Cougar Ranger has fixed feet instead of caster wheels and it’s padded all around with no exposed plastic or metal bits.

So how is the Cougar Ranger different from a regular sofa and inherently a gaming sofa? Well, to start off, it reclines like a gaming chair. If you push on the backrest, it will recline to an impressive angle of 160°. With that, the inbuilt footrest will also pop out, which happens to be connected directly to this mechanism.

Unlike all the other leather chairs in this list, the Cougar Ranger uses PVC Leather instead of PU Leather. The difference is that Cougar claims its PVC Leather to be more breathable, which gives it the durability of leather without making the user sweat. The Ranger also comes with integrated Neck and Lumbar support pillows that, unfortunately, are not adjustable. $376.16 seems a lot but considering it’s a versatile piece of furniture that can fulfill all your gaming needs – it deserves to be bought.

Arozzi Verona V2 $379.99

Key Features:

Weight Capacity: 231lbs

90°-165° Recline Angle

20° Controllable Rocking

Height Adjustable Armrests

Adjustable Neck and Lumbar Support pillows

Just like Dowinx, Arozzi is a relatively lesser known band, which means most of you won’t be aware about its existence. However, this less known brand makes some quality products, which is why one of its chairs has made it to this list. Costing $380, it’s the Verona V2.

One of the many reasons for such a high price tag for the Verona V2 might be the use of high density snug foam used on this product. Arozzi claims that the density of this foam is class leading at 45kg/m³ at the seat and 25kg/m³ at the seat back. This results in a much more plush and comfortable experience. Add to that adjustable neck and lumbar support with the same great foam and this might be one of the most comfortable chairs here so far.

The backrest can recline up to 165°, which might not be 180° like some other gaming chairs here but let’s be honest. There’s no comfortable way to recline it at 180° while gaming so 165° will be more than enough. Unfortunately, the armrests don’t have that 4D adjustment and, instead, they’re only height adjustable.

$380 seems a bit too much for a product with these specs but on paper specs aren’t everything. The people who’ve used the Arozzi Verona V2 have claimed an incredible reliability and the product lasts much longer than its competitors before something goes wrong. That’s something that’s worth a lot more than what people give it credit for and it kind of justifies the high price tag.

Vertagear S-Line SL5000 $389.99

Key Features:

External Dimensions: 26″(L) x 22.6″(W) x 48.6-52.6″(H)

Weight Capacity: 330lbs

90°-180° Recline Angle

Breathable PVC Leather upholstery

Additional Adjustable Neck and Lumbar cushions available

Optional Upgradable RGB LED Kit available

Vertagear makes some amazing gaming equipment but it’s most famous for its gaming chairs, as we’ll see quite a few of them here. The one we’ll be looking at now, however, is the S-Line SL5000. This $390 unit is the favorite of many gamers for its styling, comfort, and support while gaming.

Like the Cougar Ranger gaming sofa, the SL5000 uses PVC Leather upholstery. As we discussed earlier, PVC leather allows for a better airflow than PU leather resulting in a dramatic decrease in sweating. This is good news for people who live in a region with a warm climate and they intend to game for longer periods of time.

The SL5000 only comes in a Carbon Black color, and it doesn’t have any obnoxious contrast colors that make it stand out. This means that it is subtle enough to be used as a regular office chair, which is always good for the versatility of the gaming chair. The foam used here is also plush and offers competitive levels of comfort. The ergonomics are enhanced by the additional neck and lumbar cushions.

The most unique thing about the SL5000, or any other gaming chair from Vertagear in that case, is that it comes with an optional RGB LED lighting package. For a small additional cost, you can get wireless LED lights placed in the cutouts on the backrest. If you’re a normal person, this may not be anything special. But for gamers, RGB lighting is everything and it’ll go well with your specially designed gaming setup.

Secretlab Titan 2020 (PU Leather) $459

Key Features:

External Dimensions: 26.7″(L) x 26-29.1″(W) x 51.7-55.4″(H)

85°-165° Recline Angle

Weight Capacity: 290lbs

Integrated Adjustable Lumbar Support

Additional Neck Pillow with Memory Foam and Cooling Gel

High Quality PU Leather upholstery

Secretlab is pretty much royalty when it comes to gaming chairs. Its products are considered one of the best and the customization options available leave everything else in the dust. On top of all that the Secretlab Titan 2020 is an incredibly good looking chair that’ll look amazing with your gaming setup regardless of how you customize it.

For each Secretlab chair, you have 3 upholstery options, which is the primary defining factor for the price. The one we’re looking at right now is PU Leather, which happens to be the cheapest option, despite the $459 price. PU leather isn’t bad, however, and it definitely has its benefits compared to fabric. The accent color and contrast stitching can also be chosen separately, though it will come with an additional cost.

As far as the comfort is concerned, Secretlab really makes sure you get your money’s worth of product. The Titan 2020 uses Secretlab’s special cold cure foam, which not only is dense, but also has a longer life than regular foam and it will retain its original shape even with years of continuous use. The neck pillow uses memory foam and cooling gel to keep things comfortable and cool around the neck area.

Unlike all the previous chairs, this doesn’t have a separate lumbar pillow. Instead, the lumbar support is integrated inside the backrest and it can be adjusted by a dial on the side. For most people this is much better than a pillow but do note that, with this setup, the lumbar is not height adjustable.

Vertagear P-Line PL4500 $489.99

Key Features:

External Dimensions: 24.5″(L) x 21″(W) x 51.6 – 54.1″(H)

80°-140° Recline Angle

Weight Capacity: 440lbs

Adjustable 3D armrests

Additional Adjustable Neck and Lumbar cushions available

Optional Upgradable RGB LED Kit available

Hygenn X Coffee Fiber upholstery

Vertagear makes a return with its luxurious P-Line PL4500, which will set you back $490 if you decide to buy it. As you may have noticed by now that we’re into the premium chair market now and the products available here offer the best when it comes to gaming chairs. Thankfully, the PL4500 is no exception as we shall now see.

To start off, let’s reintroduce the gamer’s dream features that’s signature to the Vertagear products, the optional RGB Lighting. It’s incredible in the sense that it can transform the way a chair looks especially along with the gaming setup. The chair itself looks good with aggressive side bolstering and contrast color options. The backrest “only” reclines to 140° but, honestly, you won’t be needing any more than that.

The PL4500 is unique in the sense that it uses a Hygenn X Coffee Fiber upholstery. It has a fabric texture and feel, which means better breathability and soft to the touch. However, in addition to that, it also uses a Silver Lining Embroidery, which is claimed to reduce any sort of bacterial growth. All of this results in a comfortable, breathable, and hygienic gaming chair experience, which is worth the money.

Cougar Argo $499.99

Key Features:

External Dimensions: 22.07″(L) x 20.31″(W) x 48.81-50.98″(H)

Weight Capacity: 330.7lbs

Breathable Mesh upholstery

105°-130° Recline Angle

Lightweight Aluminum frame

3D Adjustable armrests

The same brand that gave us a gaming sofa now comes back with the Argo, that has to be one of the most different looking gaming chairs. The design of the Argo strays far from the traditional bucket seat design of gaming chairs and it looks more like an office chair. This is a good thing that, despite being a gaming chair, it can be disguised completely in an office environment while getting an enhanced level of comfort and support making it an ergonomic gaming chair.

The Cougar Argo also happens to be the only chair here with a mesh upholstery design, which is the preferred design for office chairs. Mesh offers the best possible breathability when compared with any sort of leather or leather or fabric. Needless to say, you won’t be worrying about sweating on this anytime soon. The downside of mesh is reduced comfort as it just isn’t plush enough with a reduced layer of foam.

For $500, you have premium materials like an aluminum metal frame, which is sturdy and lightweight. The headrest and lumbar support are built in with only the former being adjustable. The armrests are well padded and offer 3 dimensions of adjustability. Again, like an office chair the seat pan has sliding adjustability which allows for a better thigh support for some taller individuals.

Vertagear P-Line PL6000 $494.99

Key Features:

External Dimensions: 25″(L) x 21.7″(W) x 50.6-54.6″(H)

85°-140° Recline Angle

Weight Capacity: 440lbs

Additional Memory Foam Neck and Lumbar Pillow

Unique PUC Leather upholster

4D adjustable armrests

With a small price jump to $495, you get the second chair from Vertagear’s P-Line and it’s the PL6000 model. You may wonder what amazing features PL6000 has over the PL4500 which would justify its inclusion in this list. Well, to most people’s disappointment, all of that is thanks (or no thanks) to its upholstery.

Unlike the PL4500, the PL6000 uses a PUC leather upholstery in place of fabric. As we talked about earlier, PUC is the best of both worlds between PU and PVC Leather. Also, like fabric, it’s incredibly soft to the touch and gives the best possible breathability in leather. It does all that while maintaining that classic and premium look and feel of leather.

Apart from that, the Vertagear PL6000 maintains the signature Secretlab quality of being comfortable as well as durable. For added ergonomics, special memory foam neck and lumbar pillows are available and the entire chair has Vertagear’s ultra-premium high resiliency foam, which will maintain its shape.

Vertagear Triigger 350 SE $999.99

Key Features:

External Dimensions: 24″(L) x 19.7″(W) x 40.7-44.3″(H)

Weight Capacity: 330lbs

2D Adjustable padded armrests

Breathable Mesh upholstery

Additional headrest

Integrated Lumbar Support with height and depth adjustments

Finally, the last item on our list of the best gaming chairs of 2020 happens to be the Vertagear Triigger 350 SE. The best of the best the brand has to offer and possibly the best and the most comfortable gaming chair out there. What we are sure about is that fact that, with an eye watering price of $1000, it is insanely expensive. Is it worth spending that much? Let’s find out.

The Triigger 350 SE is the “Special Edition” version of the already expensive Triigger 350. With this, you get the additional adjustable and removable headrest, upgraded hubless casters, and a unique color option. As expected at this price, the materials used here are top notch. The mesh is made from TPEE fabric, the accents around the backrest from real Calfskin leather, the frame and base from Aluminum alloy, and the mechanism from Steel alloy.

In terms of comfort, you get all sorts of ergonomic adjustments such as a sliding seat pan, two-way adjustable lumbar support, armrests, and a headrest.

