The Best Vibrators for Women: 6 Must-Know Vibrator Types and 25 Top Rated Picks

“I’m at the point now where just the sound of a vibrator turns me on!” – Betty Dodson, 1971 New York City

It’s been 50 years since Betty Dodson helped start a vibrator revolution through her Bodysex workshops. In the 1970s, the magic wand vibrator had just been released, and people were waking up to how awesome vibrators were for masturbation and sex.

Now vibrators are much less taboo (thank goodness!), and there are thousands to choose from.

With so many choices it can get overwhelming though, so in this post, we’re going to condense the vibrator world into a few thousand words, with the goal of helping you find the best vibrator for your individual needs, tastes, and anatomy.

The Best Vibrators, Category by Category

To make things easier, we’ve broken down the top 25 picks into 6 categories and explained each type of vibrator in detail.

Let’s get to it!

🔎 First look:

Winners by category:

Special mentions:

Best Wand Vibrators

Wand Vibrators are extremely powerful sex toys designed to be held against the clit/vulva for pleasure. They are often plugged in at the wall (for extreme power!) though many modern wand vibrators are cordless.

These wands produce deep, rumbly vibrations that penetrate deep into your body, stimulating your inner clitoral complex.

You see, the clitoris is more than just the little external area you see – it runs deep into your body to produce orgasmic full-body pleasure. A powerful wand toy is the easiest way to tap into this deep clitoral complex.

A word of warning – wand vibes are not for the faint of heart.

1. Doxy Extra Powerful Wand Vibrator – Most Intense Wand Vibrator

30% more powerful than Hitachi Magic Wand

9.5-foot long cable

Cast aluminum & plastic construction

We’re starting off with the big guns here.

Doxy is a UK-based sex toy company that specializes in wand toys like this one, so you can rest assured that they know what they’re doing.

30% more powerful than the famous Hitachi Magic Wand, the Doxy Extra Powerful Wand Vibrator is VERY INTENSE, with body-shaking toe-curling stimulation that is simply unforgettable.

With multiple vibrations speeds and modes to explore, you can start off slow and work your way up to the most intense setting, with deep rumbling vibrations transmitted through the cast aluminum and plastic head.

Apply some lube, strap in, and prepare for a ride.

2. Hitachi Magic Wand Original – The OG Wand Vibrator

Favorite of sex experts

2 simple settings

Deep, rumbling vibrations

The original wand massager that started it all back in the ’70s, here we have the original 2-setting corded Hitachi Magic Wand.

Now, I know what you’re thinking…

“Why the hell would I want a thing with only 2 settings that I have to plug in?”

This toy single-handedly led the movement toward exploring the female orgasm in the United States and beyond. Originally intended as a back massager, the Magic Wand allowed thousands of women to experience an intense orgasm for the first time in their lives. It’s a piece of vibrator history, frankly.

The 2 simple vibration modes are more than enough to get you off – truly one of the best vibrators of all time.

3. LoveHoney Deluxe Mini Metallic Wand Massager – Best Mini Wand Vibrator

USB rechargeable

Small travel size

10 speeds & 7 patterns

If you’re looking to try a wand massager but you don’t want to spend big-name prices, maybe you should give the LoveHoney Deluxe Mini Metallic Wand Massager a try.

USB rechargeable with a good battery life, many women like to use this solo or with a partner – letting their partner tease their pussy with this small easy-to-hold wand massager.

Count me in!

With a silicone head and flexible neck, this cute and stylish wand can reach every little nook and cranny of your sweet spots, producing mind-blowing orgasms that you’ll never forget.

Oh, and it’s only $49.99!

Best Mini Vibrators

Once again, many adult toys and vibrator products are designed for clitoral stimulation. From bullet vibes to rabbit toys, there is no shortage of vibes out there that tickle the clit.

But what if you really enjoy clit stimulation?

These sex toys are specifically designed to pinpoint the clitoris and pleasure it in a multitude of ways. There are oral sex simulators that use silicone “tongues”, clit suckers that use suction, toys that use sonic pulses, vibes that sit in the palm of your hand…the list goes on and on.

While we can’t cover every type of clit stimulator on the market, here are the 3 best clitoral stimulation toys!

4. Lelo Nea 2 – Best For Treating Yourself!

Ornate designs in 3 color options

8 vibration settings

USB charging with 4-hour battery life

I’ve referred to the Lelo Nea 2 as a “sexy pebble” in the past, and I reserve my right to do it again. This sexy pebble is gorgeous and comes in 3 distinctive color/design options – Deep Rose, Midnight Blue, and Obsidian Black.

Each design comes with a unique engraving-style art piece that reflects the slightly Eastern vibe they’re going for here. Of course, the artistic merits of the Nea 2 don’t make it FEEL better, but it really does feel like you’re treating yourself with this toy.

Now, onto the vibes!



There are 8 vibration settings to explore with this sexy pebble, all of which are powerful yet impressively quiet. You can easily use this toy solo, though many people choose to use it with a partner during lovemaking too.



Further justifying the steep price, the Nea 2 has a 4-hour battery life from just a 2 hour USB charge. It’s also 100% waterproof and submersible, so it’s the perfect addition to a sensual bubble bath.

Light candles, drop bath bomb, submerge sexy pebble.

5. Satisfyer Penguin – Best For Beginners

Suction & air pulses

11 intensity settings

Adorable penguin design

So you’ve tried vibrations… but have you tried suction?

This adorable penguin-themed product uses a combination of suction and air pulses to massage your clit, causing intense orgasmic shivers to shoot through your body.

It also has a cute little bowtie.

Whisper-quiet (supposedly) and boasting 11 different suction/pulse settings, there’s so much to explore with this clitoral stimulator that you can easily pass the hours away.

6. LoveHoney Ignite 20-Function Finger Vibrator – Wearable Finger Clit Vibrator

Wear on your favorite finger

Great for solo play or couples foreplay

17 patterns & 3 speeds

Okay, so while this product doesn’t do any fancy air pulses or sonic waves through your clit, it’s a great way to really pinpoint your clitoris with intense vibrations.

This finger vibrator slips onto your favorite finger, boasting a 3-inch-long body made from high-grade velvety soft silicone.

100% waterproof and USB rechargeable, the LoveHoney Ignite makes a sexy addition to your bath or shower.

The three speeds and 17 vibration patterns give you a ton of different sensations to try, and this cute little cheap vibrator even comes with a travel lock function, so there’s no accidental buzzing through airport security!

Take fingering to the next level.

7. Lelo Sona Cruise – Sonic Wave Clit Stimulation

Sonic waves & pulses

Full-body orgasms

8 different settings

You know when you’re at a club that’s playing loud music and you feel that pleasure from the speakers as the bass pounds through your body? That’s caused by sonic waves pulsing through your clitoral complex.

This toy replicates that feeling for hours.

Easily held in the palm of your hand, the Lelo Sona Cruise has 8 different pleasure settings to explore, allowing you to explore this unique avenue of sexploration that might just tip you over the edge into ecstasy.

Read some erotica, light some candles, get in the mood, and then let the Lelo Sona Cruise take you on a voyage like never before!

Best Rabbit Vibrators

Most people have heard of rabbit sex toys by now – you’ve heard your friends rave about them, you’ve seen them on Sex and The City, or you’ve seen them displayed gloriously in an adult store window.

But how do rabbit toys work?

It’s very simple – they use dual stimulation to vibrate both your clitoris (external) and your G-spot (internal) at the same time, leading to what’s known as a “blended orgasm” where these 2 types of orgasm build up and explode at the same time. It’s as awesome as it sounds.

There will be a shaft section that goes inside the vagina, and then some external “bunny ears” (hence the name) that tickle the clit externally. As well as vibrations, some rabbit vibes will also feature twirling, rotating, and other motions too.

This combination of sensations build up into one amazing full-body orgasm.



8. Lelo Soraya 2 – Best Rabbit Vibrator Aesthetics

Universal design

Velvety soft silicone

12 vibration modes

The Lelo Soraya 2 won the 2020 IF Product Design Award, so that’s a good indication it’s probably one of the best rabbit vibrator toys you can buy.

Designed to have a universal shape that pleasures the body shapes of all ladies, the Soraya 2 uses powerful motors and excellently sleek contoured curves to hit your sweet spots in jussssttttt the right way.

With 12 vibration modes, USB charging, and the classic Lelo velvety silicone exterior, it’s no surprise that this rabbit vibrator is slaying awards season.

9. Happy Rabbit 2 – Best Rabbit Ears Style

Unique beaded tip

3 speeds & 9 vibration patterns

USB rechargeable

Boasting a unique tip with beads for added sensations, the Happy Rabbit 2 is one of LoveHoney’s best rabbit toys without a doubt.

With 3 speeds and 9 vibe settings in the shaft, followed by 3 different speeds for the clitoral bunny ears, this toy truly allows you to tailor-make your orgasm. You’ll be weak at the knees in 2 minutes flat!

USB rechargeable and 100% waterproof, as any toy of this caliber should be, you can charge this baby from your laptop, PC, Xbox, wall outlet… wherever is most convenient for you.

10. Sweet Vibrations “Perfect Match” – Best Cheap Rabbit Vibrator

Return it for any reason (NQA)

Female-owned company

FDA-approved silicone

With 10 vibration settings, dual vibration motors, and a 2-hour battery life, it’s not hard to see why the “Perfect Match” has outperformed many of its competitors on Amazon.

Powerful, whisper-quiet, chic, pink, affordable – need I say more?

Sweet Vibrations is a sex toy company ran by a team of sex-positive women who simply want to offer women amazing orgasmic experience at affordable prices. They offer a “forever warranty” on all their sex toys.

So yes, you can try to reach a blended orgasm with this toy and if you don’t like the experience, they’ll give you your money back no questions asked.

11. 10-Function Rabbit Vibrator – Rotating Tip Rabbit Vibrator

Rotating & vibrating tip

5.5 inches of insertable length

Affordable price

If you’re looking to really massage your G-spot in just the right way, this well-priced toy from LoveHoney gives you multiple avenues to explore.

As well as the many vibration settings, the head of the shaft has 3 rotation speeds so you can massage that internal pleasure point in just the right way.

You can even REVERSE the direction!

This fairly large toy boasts a soft silicone shaft with penis-like vein details and 5.5 inches of insertable length, so there’s more than enough to fill you up nicely.

Affordable, customizable, well-made…truly one of the best vibrators.

Best Bullet Vibrators

The first sex toy of many people, bullet vibrators are small, cheap sex toys that are usually made from hard plastic or silicone.

These small toys should be placed on the clitoris or vulva externally, producing light clitoral stimulation through their high-frequency vibrations.

They’re very easy to use.

Most people use bullet vibes with some kind of water-based lube to increase the pleasure, though some people just use them directly onto the body. Personally, I’d recommend using a high-quality lubricant to keep the experience as comfortable as possible.

12. Lelo Mia 2 Lipstick Vibrator – Best For Discreet Play

Disguised as lipstick

USB rechargeable

6 vibration patterns

As you’ve probably guessed from the name, this fun little sex toy is designed to resemble lipstick, so it’s perfect for ladies who want to be discreet when they’re traveling.

If this falls out of your bag, no one would be any the wiser!

Also 100% waterproof with 6 pleasure settings, this small toy is one of the best vibrators for playing in the bath, shower, bedroom, or even in public if you’re feeling naughty enough. Go wild!

13. LoveHoney Dream Bullet – Cheap 10-Function Bullet Vibe

Price: $14.99

Perfect for beginners

100% waterproof – use in bath or shower

3 speeds & 7 patterns

Cheap, small, and high-quality, this bullet vibrator from LoveHoney is perfect for newcomers and young ladies (or guys) who want to play with a bullet vibrator for the first time.

100% waterproof, you can take this bullet into the bath or shower for some sexy underwater stimulation. Run a bubble bath, light some candles, play some lo-fi beats, and slip this baby under the water!

It’s a very enjoyable bath.

14. We Vibe Tango – Most Powerful Bullet Vibrator

Price: $79

VERY powerful toy

USB rechargeable

2 hour battery life

Billed as the world’s most powerful mini vibrator, the We Vibe Tango is a pricey product, but that’s for a reason – it’s extremely powerful and quiet.

It’s also 100% waterproof, which is an added bonus!

USB rechargeable with a long 2-hour battery life and multiple stimulation modes to explore, the We Vibe Tango is basically the crème de la crème of bullet vibes.

Best G Spot Vibrator

While many sex toys for women (and people with vulvas) are designed to hit the G-spot, this section contains adult toys that are made with the explicit purpose of massaging the G-spot to climax.

In case you don’t know, the G-spot is an internal pleasure point found on people assigned female at birth. It is 1-2 inches inside the vagina, located on the upper wall close to your belly button on the front side of the body.

These internal orgasms are INSANE.

Because of its unusual location, many women never have this area stimulated by regular sex or masturbation. If you’re looking to explore internal stimulation that you may have never felt before, get yourself one of these toys and prepare to feel like a literal goddess.

15. Fun Factory Tiger – Most Well-Designed GSpot Vibrator

Made in Germany

Ribbed flexible shaft

Curved tip for G-spot pleasure

In case you aren’t aware, Fun Factory is an excellent German company that engineers sex toys for all genders. If there’s anything Germany is known for in recent years, it’s kinky sex and engineering – a match made in heaven.

The Tiger has a flexible ribbed body made from medical-grade silicone, so every time you move the toy inside you, rippling sensations radiate through your pussy and make you feel VERY vulnerable.

In a sexy way, of course.

With easy controls, light up buttons, and a loop-handle base that’s easy to hold even with lube on your hands, the engineers at Fun Factory really do think of everything.



Although it’s not the sleekest or sexiest-looking toy in the world, you can tell that the Tiger is built to last. The powerful vibrations, curved tip, flexible body and ribbed shaft all combine to provide you with a wild night of pussy bliss.

16. LoveHoney Extra Quiet GSpot Vibrator – Inexpensive G-Spot Vibrator

Affordable price

Focused bulb tip

10 vibration settings

Extra quiet for discreet play, this LoveHoney toy has a focused bulb-style tip that is perfect at gently caressing your internal pleasure points without feeling too intense or aggressive. It’s great for newcomers.

Coated in silicone (always a plus for sex toys) this vibrator has 5.5 inches of insertable length and 5 inches of circumference, so it will satisfy even the pickiest of size queens out there.

10 vibration patterns are controlled by a single button on the base, making this product simple for those who aren’t well-versed in this type of intense stimulation.

It’s a safe, sexy toy at a brilliant price.

17. Lelo Gigi 2 – Waterproof G-Spot Vibrator

Flattened tip

8 vibe settings

Use in the bath or shower

If you’re having a hard time reaching your internal sweet spot, the Lelo Gigi has a uniquely broad tip that covers more surface area, maximizing your chances of hitting that all-important pleasure point!

100% waterproof, the Gigi 2 is perfect for a little bath or shower action.

Although it’s pricey, Lelo is a luxury adult toy brand known for their velvety silicone exteriors that feel amazing with lube as they glide around effortlessly inside you, stroking your inner nerve endings with ease.

What’s not to love?

18. Carter Vibrating Posable Dildo – Make Your Own Vibrator!

Price: $169 (more with certain add-ons)

10-speed bullet vibe (removeable)

Silicone construction

Harness & suction cup options

If you’re looking for something a little different and you don’t mind splashing the cash, why not try making a “Carter” on the New York Toy Collective website?

This unique tool allows you to customize the color, style, and add-on accessories to this vibrating dildo – a vibrating dildo which also happens to be perfectly shaped to hit your G-spot.

You can attach a harness for pegging, lesbian sex, or FTM packing. You can also request a high-grade silicone suction cup for sticking Carter to the wall or floor, exploring different positions until you hit the spot just right.

Best Remote Control Vibrators

When it comes to sexy toys, “remote control” might not be the first phrase that comes to mind.

However, these remote control vibrator products allow you to have amazing hands-free orgasms, whether you’re using them in the bedroom or you’re using them discreetly in the line at Starbucks!

Yep, these things are great for discreet public play – vibrating panties galore.

Many remote control vibes also allow long-distance lovers to tease one another sexually from opposite sides of the world, using a combination of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to send signals back and forth from thousands of miles away.

We’re really living in the future.

Remote control vibes use both dedicated remote controls and smartphone apps, depending on the company that makes them.

19. Lovense Lush 2 – Best For Long-Distance & Camgirls

Price: $119

Smartphone app control

Responds to tips on Chaturbate, Cam4, etc.

Wi-Fi controls your partner’s toy!

Widely considered one of the best vibrators ever made, this egg-style toy is often seen inside camgirls (and some camboys) on popular camming sites like Chaturbate and Cam4.

This is because it can vibrate at different strengths according to how much cam viewers tip, making for a great show!

Camming aside, the Lovense Lush 2 can also connect to the Lovense Remote app on you and/or your partner’s smartphone, allowing you/them to control the vibration strength and pattern with a simple slide of your fingers across the phone screen.

Made from pink medical-grade silicone, this whisper-quiet egg vibrator may earn camgirls a ton of money and may earn you a steamy night of long-distance hands-free screaming orgasms.

20. We Vibe Chorus – Couples Vibrator for Sex

Price: $199

Worn during penetrative sex

App control or dedicated remote control

10 intensity levels pleasure the clit/penis

In case you didn’t know, We Vibe is a Canadian company making adult toys designed to be used by couples, hence the name “We Vibe”.

The Chorus is one of their most popular products. It’s essentially a “clip on vibrator” that sits between the clitoris and the penis during sex, offering additional pleasure to both partners.

As you must’ve guessed, it’s also remote control!

Controlled via a smartphone app OR its dedicated remote (depending on what you prefer) there are 10 different vibration settings to try on the We Vibe Chorus, making it one of the most versatile and multifaceted products on this list.

We Vibe really thinks of everything.

21. Lovense Hush – Remote Control Butt Plug That Vibrates

Price: $119

App-controlled butt plug

Discreet public anal play for all genders

2 size options

The Lovense Hush is an app-controlled butt plug that allows you to control your anal vibrations (or that of a partner’s) directly from your smartphone through the Lovense Remote app.

People love to use this toy for all-day discreet public wear. Why?

Because it has a unique spiral neck design that traps lubricant inside your butt, keeping your ass nice and lubed up all day. It also has 120 hours of standby time, meaning the toy can sit in your anus waiting for instructions for days.

Once it gets vibrating, it can last for up to 2 hours!

In addition to all this, the Lovense Hush comes in 2 different size options so you can find the most comfortable fit for you.

Once you’re plugged in, you can swipe around on your phone or download user-created patterns to enjoy the various anal vibration sensations.

Conclusion – The Best Vibrator Overall

There is no single “best vibrator”… it all depends on your needs, preferences, budget, and the type of vibrator you like to use. One person might love massage wands while the other prefers rabbit vibrator toys…

You get the drift!

However, taking price point out of the equation, here are our recommendations of the best vibrators from each category:

Whether you decide to try clitoral stimulation, G-spot stimulation, blended orgasms, or anything else, we hope you find the perfect match for your body and sexual needs.

Have fun and stay safe!