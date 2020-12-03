Away’s New Mini Gift Sets Are Perfect for This Holiday Season

The winter holiday season is now in full swing, and even though it’ll be a bit longer until we’re able to pack up our suitcases and take that dreamy vacation we’ve been thinking about for so long, you can still find a way to indulge in your travel wanderlust while responsibly staying at home.

We’re talking about travel-worthy gifts, of course, and luckily, Away just launched a new, limited edition collection of Mini Gift Sets.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The drop is composed of three Minis, each of which is carefully curated with travel-sized products perfect for this odd year. And don’t worry, the sets don’t require any travel—instead, the three Minis are filled with essentials that are just as ideal for an at-home spa day or a road trip as they are for your next jet-set adventure, because 2021 is just around the corner.

The Bliss Set, which comes in the silver aluminum and costs $95, is filled with self-care essentials, because we could all use a little calm right now. It includes items like hand sanitizer, a Bolden brightening moisturizer, Pursoma foot soak scrub, NOTO deep serum and Karité hand cream.

There’s also the green Adventure Set ($75), with products like Alder face serum, Kinfield Waterbalm, and Salt & Stone face wipes, sunscreen stick and lip balm, for those who are constantly raving about the great outdoors but are also more of the glamping variety.

Finally, there’s the Boost Set ($75), which comes in Away’s dreamy blue Coast and features an assortment of feel-good products for a little extra energy and cheer, including a Habit N°41 SPF mister, Organic Bath Co. hand sanitizer and Golde’s superfood latte sample and papaya face mask.

Once you’ve used up all the products in the Mini, you can still use the adorable pint-sized suitcase to hold toiletries, tech necessities or anything else you need to keep organized.

The Mini Gift Sets just launched on Away’s website, so if you’re still searching for the perfect gift for your most travel-obsessed pal this year, make sure you scoop one up before they sell out—and maybe check out something for yourself, because you deserve something nice this holiday season, too!