Let Bandier x Solid and Striped’s New Collab Inspire Your Next Vacation Getaway

We could all use a little break from our day-to-day right now.

Bandier and Solid & Striped just launched the dreamiest collection. Scroll through to get a sneak peek at the collab.











As we enter what feels like the 100th month of 2020, many are getting understandably antsy, especially as we approach the holiday season. It’s important to remember to adhere to social distancing and stay-at-home protocols (wear a mask, please!), and even though jetting off on an exotic vacation might not be on the agenda at the moment, you can still fulfill a little bit of that wanderlust from the safety of your own home, thanks to Bandier’s new collection with Solid & Striped.

Activewear retailer Bandier partnered up with Solid & Striped on a limited edition collaboration, and the entire activewear and swimwear collection is inspired by dreamy getaways. The drop is all about taking a little break from our current everyday routine…and also a break from the sweatpants we may or may not have worn the past three days straight.

The collection features bikini and one-piece swimwear styles, as well as fashionable activewear sets and athleisure, all of which are meant to give you a little freedom and escape after the many, many months we’ve all been staying at home.

It combines the best aspects of both brands, like Bandier’s stylish yet comfortable activewear that’s just as fitting for a morning workout as it is for an afternoon lunch meeting, and Solid & Striped’s mix of classic, sporty, feminine and functional swimwear.

The drop includes three sports bra and leggings sets, two styles of shorts and a windbreaker, all in a variety of colorways. For swimwear, there are two bikini styles (one a classic, string-ier look, as well as a sportier version), in addition to two one-pieces (one with a spaghetti-strap top and stylish belt, the other with a higher neckline).

“The collection has a nostalgic sport vibe with clean lines, bold blocking and contrast tipping on classic silhouettes,” Ardith Singh, the Vice President of Design at Bandier, told Observer. “We also took a lot of inspiration from their swim collection from a trim standpoint, using chunky zippers and re-envisioning their iconic belt detail through an active lens.”

“From a color palette perspective, we have the perfect neutrals of black, cream, and olive; punctuated with bright, classic pops seen in the Solid & Striped swimwear collection,” Singh explained. “We’ve really captured the optimistic energy that we all need to keep us motivated right now.”

The collection just launched on both Bandier and Solid & Striped’s websites. Scroll through the slideshow above to get a sneak peek at the chic collab, and maybe get some inspo for your next getaway.