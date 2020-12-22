Best CBD Oil for Dogs – Top Products of 2021

In recent years, CBD oil has become the keystone therapy for our dogs. Providing relief from pain, to anxiety, to seizures, and much more. CBD lends a plethora of benefits for your furry friend, and can greatly improve holistic wellness and overall quality of life. According to a study by Grand View Research, it is estimated that the market size for this extraordinary product will have surpassed an impressive $37.4 million USD as of 2020. For us to say the impact it has had on animals is anything less than tremendous, would be an understatement.

Editor’s Note: CBD oil that is created for the purpose of treating pets is similar to that of humans. But ultimately the process is unique. For starters, dogs are generally a lot smaller than people, a heavily weighted factor that is considered when formulating the potency of the final product. On top of this, all oils are distilled and refined with the mindset of having a finished product with components and properties that are more suited for a dog. A large amount of THC in a CBD oil can be dangerous to a dog’s health, which is why every reputable company that made the cut has gone through the lengths necessary to remove all, or as much as possible when creating a CBD intended for usage on canines. So, without further ado, we’d like to introduce our comprehensive list.

Top 5 CBD Oil for Dogs in 2021

Holistapet – Editors Choice CBDfx – Best Price cbdMD – Most Reputable The Anxious Pet – High Bioavailability PETLYcbd – 100% Organic

CBD for Dogs: How Did We Determine Our Top 5?

While CBD oil can help your pet feel great, not all CBD oils are made with the greatest ingredients.

When beginning to make this list, there were factors we always had to keep in mind in order to find the best of the best.

Quality of Ingredients

Concentration of CBD

Potency Options

Value for the Cost

Flavor

After sifting through various brands and products, these are the CBD oils that we found to be best for your dogs based on these criteria. The quality and effectiveness of their products make them a cut above the rest.

For example, a high concentration CBD oil might be great for owners with bigger dogs, but a chihuahua owner might go for something a little less potent just for ease of dosing. A picky dog might also prefer an oil with a more intense meat flavoring. It’s important to keep an open mind, and if the first attempt doesn’t turn out to be an immediate hit, don’t hesitate to try out another brand.

Top 5 Best CBD Oil for Dogs

1. Holistapet – Editors Choice

Pros:

Non-GMO, No Additives or Preservatives, Gluten and Dairy-Free

Largest Range of Potency Options

Excellent Subscription Services

Cons:

Occasionally Sells Out Due to High Demand

After looking at all the benefits and pros, our number one pick is hands down the Holistapet CBD Oil For Dogs. This oil is an absolute powerhouse. This third-party-tested oil is composed of only the finest of ingredients, and is completely free of GMOs, gluten, dairy, additives, or preservatives, making it a fantastic option for almost any dog. It has the highest potency range of all of the options on our list (ranging from 125mg all the way to 3000 mg) meaning that even the smallest of pups to the biggest of hounds can reap the benefits from this versatile product.

Holistapet prides themselves on their full-spectrum CBD oil, meaning that their oil is filled with more nutrients, amino acids, and vitamins that wouldn’t be found in a standard CBD product.

Full-spectrum CBD contains higher concentration of cannabis terpenes. This, paired with the excess of nutrients and vitamins, further enhances the benefits of using their oil and promotes better health with regular usage.

To make matters even better, Holistapet has an incredibly convenient subscription system. Upon placing a bottle into your virtual cart, you have the option of a monthly subscription which saves you a decent chunk of money and a good amount of time. No longer do you need to worry about running out, they always have you covered.

Learn more at Holistapet.com

2. CBDfx – Best Price

Pros:

Bang For Your Buck

Bacon Flavored

Good Potency Range

Cons:

One Flavor

CBDfx is a great option for your pet and it comes with a few really unique perks. For starters, this oil is the most affordable option on this list per milligram. Though you shouldn’t cut corners through costs when it comes to the health of your dogs, monthly bottles can add up fast.

This brand has excellent performance despite its lower price tag, so you can keep your wallet and your pup happy.

On top of the affordable price, CBDfx is bacon flavored to aid with ease of doses. It can sometimes be a struggle to get dogs to take CBD oil, especially if they’ve never had to ingest something administered via a dropper. It eliminates the challenges of giving your dog CBD and can be a great choice for dogs who might be skittish or picky eaters. It’s certainly great for any food-driven canine!

CBDfx is a tincture, and as such is mixed with MCT oil: an oil derived from coconuts that better helps your dog absorb the CBD. Their extraction process removes almost all of the THC, leaving in only small amounts in the final product.



Learn more at CBDfx.com

3. cbdMD – Most Reputable

Pros:

Multiple Flavor Options

Very Reputable

Great Subscription Savings

Cons:

More Expensive

cbdMD’s CBD Oil Tincture for Dogs comes in two flavors: natural and peanut-butter. With other oils, it can be such a pain to get your dog to take them, but the peanut butter option takes all that struggle away.

On their site, they also encourage owners to add a few drops to their dog’s food bowl. It’s simple, it’s mess-free, and best of all it’s a smart way to effectively administer the oil!

On top of being easy for your dog to take, the tincture is also incredibly convenient to keep stocked due to cbdMD’s subscription services. The site offers three options for subscription cycles: two weeks, one month, and two months. These options are standard, but helpful, and are wonderful as options for a variety of owners with a medley of needs. Opting to subscribe also induces a hefty amount of savings, so you can save yourself time and money.

Finally, cbdMD uses a broad-spectrum formula for their CBD oil tincture. Full-spectrum oils contain all of the different compounds found in hemp, including THC. Even if it’s a small amount, this THC must be refined or processed out of the oil to remove enough of it to make it safe. With cbdMD’s broad-spectrum products, they don’t even have to worry about this since there is no THC in broad-spectrum oils. Broad-spectrum still contains a lot of the other compounds found in full-spectrum CBD like terpenes, but it also has a compound known as cannabinol (CBN). CBN is believed to have antibiotic properties and is said to have even more anti-inflammatory qualities making this even better for your canine friend.



Learn more at cbdMD.com

4. The Anxious Pet – High Bioavailability

Pros:

High Bioavailability

Veterinarian Formulated

Fast Shipping

Cons:

Not Many Potency Options

If your dog needs relief fast, then The Anxious Pet is your brand. This full-spectrum CBD oil offers free next business day shipping and a 60-money back guarantee, significantly reducing the typical wait time that comes with ordering a product online. This makes it easy for pet owners to get started with using CBD oil.

The Anxious Pet also boasts their product’s high bioavailability, which means that it has a greater active effect. This is due to the carrier oil being formulated with organic coconut oil which does wonders in bolstering absorption.

Overall, The Anxious Pet is perfect for anyone who prioritizes using only the best organic ingredients on their dog. Their subscription services are super convenient, and they allow options to choose how long you go between refills. The options start at a refill every month and go as high as 9 months between refills.



Learn more at TheAnxiousPet.com

5. PETLYcbd – 100% Organic

Pros

Organically Grown Hemp

Meticulously Refined and Distilled

Gives Back to Pets in Need

Cons

Slow Shipping

PETLYcbd’s Pet Hemp CBD Oil for Dogs shines entirely for their creation process. The hemp that PETLY uses is 100% organic and is grown in Colorado. The farmers there care for and nurture a strain of hemp that is especially rich in phytocannabinoid, which, similarly to full-spectrum hemp, means more nutrients, vitamins, and amino acids for your pup.

Their raw hemp processing also ensures the highest quality of oil. In the warehouse, crops are dried until they’re ready to be milled into a powder. This is then sent off and shipped to be processed and refined into the finished product. After the oil has been made, PETLY moves on to distilling, and finally, refining the oil to obtain the best and highest quality results. It is during this refining process that even the tiniest amount of THC is eliminated. The refined formula is finally sent off to a lab. With PETLY, every batch of oil is tested for consistency as a way of keeping the quality of the product up.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, it does. For every unit sold, PETLYcbd donates $1 to pets and pet owners in need.



Learn more at PETLYcbd.com

FAQ: What is CBD Oil?

Cannabidiol oil or CBD oil is a component extracted from marijuana that is used for medicinal or supplementary purposes.

Most oils in this list are Full Spectrum CBD. This richly colored extract is widely recognized and cultivated for its higher concentration of terpenes. Terpenes are naturally occurring fragrance molecules that can be found in a wide variety of plants. It is basically what gives cannabis its unique musky smell and taste. It is believed to enhance the effects of CBD and the other cannabinoids found in a Full Spectrum CBD oil.

Just the smell of lavender is often enough to get one to calm down and relax; this is due to the presence of linalool: the terpene that gives lavender it’s distinct smell. Cannabis terpenes work in a similar fashion and are a big part of the oil’s ability to reduce anxiety.

The other type of CBD oil is derived from Phytocannabinoid-rich hemp.

Phytocannabinoid-rich hemp is less concentrated with terpenes when compared to full-spectrum hemp, but comes with the benefit of containing more of the original compounds found in the plant naturally. This allows for all the nutrients to be used in harmony, which is believed to help the body process and absorb the product more efficiently and effectively. Think of it this way: when you need more vitamin C, a supplement will work in a pinch, but it is generally agreed upon that it’s better to consume oranges or lemons where vitamin C occurs naturally.

Your body is built to process the naturally occurring vitamin C in fruit like oranges, and better knows how to extract those nutrients from naturally occurring places. Your dog is the same way. By presenting it with an oil that has a phytocannabinoid profile that more closely resembles the real thing, it’ll have an easier time getting what it needs out of the oil!

How Much Shall I Give My Dog?

Generally, each brand will have instructions for how to properly calculate dosing, but often it starts with identifying the size or weight of your dog. Each brand listed above has a few sizing options for each of their oils. This may be odd to say, but this isn’t like chips. With chips, you have “snack-sized” or “family-sized,” with the family-sized just meaning a bigger bag of chips. Here, the larger doses equate to a higher potency product. Basically, the more milligrams listed for a bottle of CBD oil, the more highly concentrated it is. This is a key thing to keep in mind when picking your CBD oil. A lower potency oil is typically formulated with smaller breeds in mind like Pomeranians, Dachshunds, or Pugs.

Giving them a higher potency oil created for larger breeds like Great Danes of Chau Chaus could be extremely dangerous and puts them at high risk of overdosing.

Different sources claim different dosing amounts, but it is generally accepted that a dog should receive a milligram of CBD per 5-10lbs of body weight (roughly 2.2-4.5 kilograms).

If this sounds confusing, don’t worry, as a lot of brands will have their own instructions for how to properly administer doses to your dog. In most cases, you find your dog’s weight range, pick a potency level that has been formulated for your dog’s weight, and from there it’s just following a measurement on a dropper. They might have you give them the entire dropper or just part of it depending on what you’re looking for or if it is your dogs first time trying CBD oil.

Is this Safe for my Dog?

Yes! As stated before, these CBD oils have been distilled and refined specifically with the mindset of removing as much THC as possible. In most of the products listed above, the THC has even been removed completely, leaving no chance for the oils to get your dog intoxicated. This is also why finding a great CBD oil is super important when looking for something to treat your dog with. Lower-grade CBD oils don’t always go through such a meticulous process before being put on the shelves. These CBD oils have been listed because they are effective and safe for your pooch!

Why is it so expensive? Can’t I just get a cheaper one?

These five CBD oils have been created with the finest ingredients and procedures to create a polished product that can be used without stress. A lower grade oil, as stated before, has the risk of containing a large amount of THC or even preservatives and additives. Some are even composed of lower grade carrier oils and various fillers.

All of these yucky extras can create a drastically watered-down product that doesn’t do much more than burn holes into your wallet.

CBD oil? Isn’t that Illegal?

CBD oil is not illegal! To break this up, one needs to first understand the difference between hemp and marijuana. While these are both cannabis plants the key difference lies in the THC content. Marijuana has a much higher THC content of over 0.3%.

CBD for dogs is formulated with the distinct intent of diminishing as much THC as possible therefore it falls into the Hemp category, containing as little to 0.1% THC, in most cases, absolutely none at all.

How often should I give my dog a dose?

For regular usage, certain brands will either recommend once or even twice a day. This is especially good for owners worried about their dogs having seizures or even just owners who want to improve their dog’s skin and coat health. Daily doses would also be a good amount for any dog dealing with minimal to significant discomfort or pain as it can reduce those certain sensations.

In some cases, owners might want to use CBD oil more sporadically. If a dog deals with severe anxiety on the daily then sure- daily doses sounds like a reasonable thing, but what about a dog that maybe only feels anxious during car rides? It wouldn’t make sense to give this dog CBD oil daily, especially if they have no other underlying conditions or problems.

Conclusion

Who’s there for you when you get home after a rough day of work? Who’s the first one to tell you that the mail man’s here and the last one to give up on you after moping around for a bit too long after that big break up. They’re your hiking buddy, roommate, and couch bud when you’re binging the latest shows. Your heated blanket even in the summer. It’s your dog! Your ride or die companion and all time best friend to the very end!

It sucks to see your best friend in disarray, and it sucks, even more, knowing that no amount of pats or treats can make it better…

CBD oil is a versatile product that will keep you happy and your dog’s tail wagging. It can treat a wide variety of conditions from anxiety to chronic inflammation, and can even be used to bolster a dog’s overall health. Finding a quality product that your dog likes and actually works can be difficult, but with this list making your final decision should be much easier.