The Ultimate CBD Gift Guide for the 2020 Holiday Season

The holidays are just around the corner and it’s sure to be a season like no other. Many of us will be separated from our families, and all of us will be perhaps just a little bit more stressed out than during a non-pandemic holiday season. So with a year like we’ve had, what better gift to give your loved ones than the gift of relief and relaxation?

Our curated list of the top ten best CBD products to gift the CBD lover in your life this 2020 holiday season is sure to not disappoint.

Overview

CBD is a natural ingredient that promotes pain and stress relief and can help with sleep and appetite issues, among other things. Finding a fantastic CBD product would make for a wonderful gift for all the CBD lovers in your life. It can be difficult to sift through the oversaturated market of the CBD industry, which is why we took the liberty of compiling a curated list of all the top quality products that will be sure to please even the most difficult to shop for.

Without further ado, check out our top ten selects.

by Colorado Botanicals

If you’re looking for very high-quality and delicious CBD-infused gummy, then these are what you’ve been looking for. Colorado Botanical’s gummies are THC-Free, vegan, and non-GMO. The high quality ingredients make it perfect for individuals who take special care with what they put into their bodies, as many of us do these days. Use code OBSERVER to get 25% OFF your first order! Ends 12/18 11:59 PM PST

by Cornbread Hemp

Cornbread Hemp’s USDA Organic Whole Flower CBD Oil is the number-one rated USDA organic CBD oil available in America today. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who appreciates natural wellness products of the highest quality. Unlike most CBD oils, Cornbread Hemp starts by separating organic hemp flowers from the leaves and stems. Then, they extract the oil using organic sugarcane ethanol to create a CBD oil with a naturally delicious taste of cannabis flowers, no added flavoring needed. It’s the most potent CBD oil allowed by federal law. Cornbread Hemp products are legal to ship to all 50 states.

by CBDPure

For a high-level dose of full-spectrum CBD oil in a convenient oral capsule, look no further than CBDPure softgels. Each convenient softgel delivers over 25 milligrams of high-potency CBD, as well as all the minor cannabinoids and terpenes found in organic US raised hemp. With no artificial flavors or lab-made additives, CBDPure softgels provide your daily dose of CBD the way nature intended.

by 43 CBD

This 2000mg USDA organic CBD oil features a full spectrum blend of CBD derived from hemp grown at local farms in the mountains of Southwest Colorado. This full spectrum tincture is crafted with organic and all-natural farming practices in Colorado, where the soil is tested to the highest standards to ensure that contaminants, chemicals or pesticides are NEVER used with this CBD oil.

by R+R Medicinals

For a tasty treat packed with 25mg of full-spectrum hemp extract, R+R Medicinals makes the ideal gummy. Each gummy in the 30 count jar contains natural terpenes, flavonoids, antioxidants, and phytonutrients for the perfect entourage effect. And these delicious doses are completely guilt-free: vegan and made with natural flavors.

by Lord Jones

For the beauty guru in your life, the Lord Jones Whole Plant Formula CBD Lip Balm is the perfect stocking stuffer. The trendy brand excels with this product, combining 25mg CBD with 18% extra virgin olive oil, shea butter, mimosa wax, grapefruit oil, rosemary oil and beeswax to make for the softest, most supple lips possible.

by CBDistillery

CBDistillery™ has served the CBD industry as a prominent value leader since 2016. Over 2 million people have chosen CBDistillery™ in the United States, and the 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture is their overall top seller. With nearly 3,000 verified reviews, this product offers relief and relaxation to beginners and experienced CBD customers alike. CBDistillery™ proudly operates with a vision to bring high quality, affordable, and effective CBD to the world.

by Happy Dance CBD

Happy Dance’s CBD Full Body Butter is packed with 200mg CBD per container, great for topical pain relief and soothing. The cream is also comprised of plant-based oils and butters as well as rosemary and rice bran extracts – all the good stuff to keep your skin soft, smooth, and full of antioxidants.

by Joy Organics

Joy Organics’ Premium CBD Gummies come in two flavors: strawberry lemonade and green apple, and both are delicious. Each gummy contains only 10mg CBD – so this might be a great gift for a beginner CBD-user.

There’s something for everyone, as they say – especially when it comes to CBD. And with products like these as gifts, everyone on your list is going to have a very relaxed, well-deserved holiday.

by CBDfx

CBDfx makes two types of CBD capsules that target different issues. Their night capsules, which contain 30mg broad-spectrum CBD per dose, are made with sleep-enhancing botanicals like valerian root and magnesium to help with falling asleep. In the AM, their morning capsules help to add a little pep to your step with time-released caffeine in addition to the 30mg CBD per pill.