Best Graphics Cards 2021–Budget, Quality and Top Pick

Graphics cards have to be the most integral components in the world of gaming technology. Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen a significant increase in the popularity of gaming, which has subsequently led to an increase in popularity of graphics cards.

Now, if you were to buy a console or a purpose-built gaming laptop, you probably won’t have to worry that much about the graphics card as you don’t get much of a choice. However, if you want to build your own gaming PC, that’s when choosing the right card can make a lot of difference.

For those of you who don’t know, all computers come with an integrated graphics card, however, they are just there to get the basics done, which include playing videos and animations etc. If a task becomes too graphic intensive, you’ll probably have to invest in a system with a dedicated graphics card.

The graphical intensities can range from light photo editing to video editing to all out gaming and there’s a graphics card out there that’s perfect for the job. Balancing the budget and capabilities of the graphics card is the hardest part of the process, which is why we’re making it simple for you by listing some of the best gaming cards out there that you can buy.

Here is a list of the 10 best graphics cards that are best suited for your budget and graphical needs. They are ordered by the ascending order of their prices.

Note: Prices on Amazon may vary.

Key Features:

Clock Speed: 1530MHz (1725MHz boost)

1530MHz (1725MHz boost) Memory: 4GB GDDR6

4GB GDDR6 Memory Speed: 12Gbps

12Gbps Cores: 1280

1280 Outputs: DisplayPort 1.4a

HDMI 2.0b

DL-DVI-D

DisplayPort 1.4a HDMI 2.0b DL-DVI-D Max Resolution: 7680×4320@120Hz

7680×4320@120Hz Ray Tracing: No

We start off our list with the GeForce GTX 1650 Super from none other than NVIDIA. Now, it would be forgiven if most of you associate this brand with high end graphics cards but some of its older models can still be used for basic graphical needs. The GeForce GTX 1650 Super is a prime example in this case of basic yet budget friendly graphics processing.

This unit offers 4GB of GDDR6 memory at your disposal, which may not seem much, but it’s perfect for some people who don’t intend to do a whole lot of hardcore gaming. The base clock is 1530MHz but it can go all the way to 1725MHz with boost. This is good enough for a maximum output resolution of 7680×4320 while refreshing at 120Hz.

Coming in at just under $200, it’s a budget friendly package, at least compared to other products in this list. It’s perfect for 4K video editing along and also for some light games where having the best possible graphics isn’t the priority of the user. Anyone who’s looking for an entry level graphics card should definitely consider this.

Buy now from Amazon.

Key Features:

Clock Speed: 1530MHz (1785MHz boost)

1530MHz (1785MHz boost) Memory: 6GB GDDR6

6GB GDDR6 Memory Speed: 14Gbps

14Gbps Cores: 1408

1408 Outputs: DisplayPort 1.4a

HDMI 2.0b

DL-DVI-D

DisplayPort 1.4a HDMI 2.0b DL-DVI-D Max Resolution: 7680×4320@120Hz

7680×4320@120Hz Ray Tracing: No

As it’s quite obvious from the naming convention the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super is the direct successor to the previous entry and it’s that much better. It is much more recent compared to the GTX 1650 Super and thus takes the specs (and the price) up a notch.

At $240, the GeForce GTX 1660 Super sits comfortably well in the budget category as it offers 6GB of GDDR6 memory capacity with speeds of 14Gbps. The clock speed is 1530MHz (same as the GTX 1650) while it can go up to 1785MHz with boost. The output resolution and refresh rate is the same as that of its predecessor at 7680×4320 at 120Hz.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super’s target customer base is those people who are a bit more inclined towards entry level gaming but can’t quite afford the very best out there. It will most definitely run some light to moderate games at medium graphics and some heavy ones as well but at the lowest graphics settings. People who are okay with 1080p gaming will find it more than adequate.

Buy now on Amazon.

Key Features:

Clock Speed: 1500MHz (1770MHz boost)

1500MHz (1770MHz boost) Memory: 6GB GDDR6

6GB GDDR6 Memory Speed: 12Gbps

12Gbps Cores: 1536

1536 Outputs: DisplayPort 1.4a

HDMI 2.0b

DL-DVI-D

DisplayPort 1.4a HDMI 2.0b DL-DVI-D Max Resolution: 7680×4320@120Hz

7680×4320@120Hz Ray Tracing: No

Next in line is the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti from NVIDIA. This happens to be the top of the line product in the GTX 1600 family, though not the newest. On paper the GTX 1660 Super, that we saw earlier, may seem to have superior specs but the slightly older yet more expensive GTX 1660 Ti is definitely better in real world gaming performance.

As far as the specs are concerned, the base clock speed is 1500MHz going up to 1770MHz with boost, 6GB of GDDR6 memory with 12Gbps speed. What makes this superior than all the other graphic cards that we’ve seen so far is the number of cores. It has 1536 of NVIDIA’s CUDA Cores, which results in an overall better raw performance.

The GeForce 1660 Ti is intended to run the same type of games with the same settings as the GTX 1660 Super except that real world testing has proven that this gives significantly better frame rates as its slightly cheaper sibling. At $280, it costs $40 more than the GTX 1660 Super but will give better frame rates. If you know anything about the world of gaming, a higher frame rate equals a better gaming experience.

Buy now on Amazon

Key Features:

Clock Speed: 1375MHz (1560MHz boost)

1375MHz (1560MHz boost) Memory: 6GB GDDR6

6GB GDDR6 Memory Speed: 14Gbps

14Gbps Cores: 2304

2304 Outputs: DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC

HDMI 2.0b

DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC HDMI 2.0b Max Resolution: 7680×4320@120Hz

7680×4320@120Hz Ray Tracing: No

Next up, we get the first graphics card from AMD and it’s the Radeon RX 5600 XT. Now, most people prefer NVIDIA over AMD for gaming but there’s no denying that AMD produces some incredible graphics cards as the 5600 XT proves.

When you look at the spec sheet, the RX 5600 XT looks a bit underwhelming and that’s because it’s a slightly older unit made to compete with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060. The fact that we see the AMD on this list and not the NVIDIA goes to show that this was definitely one of the best graphics cards of its time and even today for under $300.

The Radeon RTX 5600 XT offers a 6GB GDDR6 memory running at 14Gbps. It has a clock speed of 1375MHz (1560MHz with boost) and is good for a maximum output resolution of 7680×4320 refreshing over at 120Hz. The raw power of this card comes courtesy of the 2304 cores, which is the best that you can get for the price.

This means that the AMD Radeon RX 5600XT can run all the games the previous cards could at slightly better graphics settings while giving better frame rates. For people looking at the best offering under $300, this is it. This card may be the best there is for 1080p gaming but for 4k, you’ll have to step up.

Buy now from Amazon.

Key Features:

Clock Speed: 1605MHz (1905MHz boost)

1605MHz (1905MHz boost) Memory: 8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6 Memory Speed: 14Gbps

14Gbps Cores: 2560

2560 Outputs: DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC

HDMI 2.0b

DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC HDMI 2.0b Max Resolution: 7680×4320@120Hz

7680×4320@120Hz Ray Tracing: No

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, in case you couldn’t tell, is the successor to the Radeon RX 5600 XT and offers incredible performance gains at the cost of a higher price tag, obviously. Just like its predecessor, this was also made to compete against an NVIDIA counterpart and this time it was the GeForce RTX 2060 Super. As of now this is the pinnacle of the AMD RX lineup.

Unlike its predecessor, however, the Radeon RX 5700 XT has impressive specs that justify its slightly higher price tag of $400. With it, you get 8GB DDR6 memory at 14Gbps. The clock speeds are where things start to get interesting as this runs at a minimum of 1605MHz while reaching 1905MHz on boost.

The number of processing cores also increases to a whopping 2560, which translates to an easy 1440p gaming at maximum graphics settings while belonging to a somewhat budget category. $400 isn’t exactly cheap but it’s still nothing compared to some top of the line models. The Radeon RX 5700 XT is recommended to casual gamers who need an exceptional graphics quality without going all out.

Buy now from Amazon.

Key Features:

Clock Speed: 1605MHz (1770MHz boost)

1605MHz (1770MHz boost) Memory: 8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6 Memory Speed: 14Gbps

14Gbps Cores: 2560

2560 Outputs: DisplayPort 1.4

HDMI 2.0b

DisplayPort 1.4 HDMI 2.0b Max Resolution: 7680×4320@120Hz

7680×4320@120Hz Ray Tracing: Yes

NVIDIA makes a return and this time it’s the GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphic card. With a price tag of $630, this stays way beyond the budget category to what would aptly be the midrange segment. With the increase in price, you get a well deserved increase in performance as this GPU is for people who want to take gaming a bit more seriously.

The GeForce RTX 2070 Super comes with a 1605MHz clock speed, capable of reaching 1770MHz and displaying 8K at 120Hz. It has an 8GB GDDR6 memory that can go up to 14Gbps, which seems pretty standard. However, what makes this worth all that extra cash is the inclusion of ray tracing technology.

For those not familiar, in the world of pc gaming or any sort of gaming, ray tracing is kind of a must for most hardcore gamers. According to Wikipedia, it is a “rendering technique for generating an image by tracing the path of light as pixels in an image plane and simulating the effects of its encounters with virtual objects. The technique is capable of producing a high degree of visual realism.”

It’s kind of self explanatory why most gamers would spend upwards of $600 for a graphic card and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super gives them quite a good reason to do so.

Buy now from Amazon.

Key Features:

Clock Speed: 1506MHz (1582MHz boost)

1506MHz (1582MHz boost) Memory: 11GB GDDR5X

11GB GDDR5X Memory Speed: 11Gbps

11Gbps Cores: 3584

3584 Outputs: DisplayPort 1.4

HDMI 2.0b

DisplayPort 1.4 HDMI 2.0b Max Resolution: 7680×4320@60Hz

7680×4320@60Hz Ray Tracing: Yes

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti may be 3 years old now but back then, it was the best graphics card NVIDIA had to offer. Some might even argue it was the best graphic card of the time as it still holds its own. Till this day it’s the best GPU from the NVIDIA GTX lineup and that can be judged from the fact that it outperforms the much newer RTX 2070 Super in similar games and graphic settings.

Being an older product does come with flaws, as it can be seen on the spec sheet. The base clock speed is just 1506MHz and it can only go till 1582MHz. The memory unit is an older GDDR5X which can only go as fast as 11Gbps. The output resolution is still 8K but it’s only limited to 60Hz.

However, there are some specs that even dominate today’s standards. The memory capacity, for example, is 11GB and the number of cores are a mind bending 3584. Initially it didn’t come with Ray Tracing but, thanks to updates, that feature is now enabled on this GPU. This goes to show that if these specs are considered good today, they would’ve been other worldly 3 years ago.

In real world gaming, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti dominates every other graphics card that has appeared before it, which is quite an achievement considering its age. This is probably why it’s still one of the all time favorite graphic cards among pc gamers and why they’re still willing to pay just shy of $800 for it.

Buy now from Amazon.

Key Features:

Clock Speed: 1350MHz (1635MHz boost)

1350MHz (1635MHz boost) Memory: 11GB GDDR6

11GB GDDR6 Memory Speed: 14Gbps

14Gbps Cores: 4352

4352 Outputs: DisplayPort 1.4

HDMI 2.0b

USB Type-C

DisplayPort 1.4 HDMI 2.0b USB Type-C Max Resolution: 7680×4320@120Hz

7680×4320@120Hz Ray Tracing: Yes

Now comes the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, the current flagship GPU from NVIDIA and the absolute pinnacle of NVIDIA’s RTX lineup. It is the successor to the legendary GeForce GTX 1080 Ti which means that it already has a lot of live up to. Spoiler alert, it does and is worthy of being called the best NVIDIA graphics card.

With the RTX 2080 Ti you get the same 11GB of VRAM except that now it’s GDDR6 and can reach speeds of 14Gbps. The base clock speed of 1350MHz (1635MHz when boosted) may seem underwhelming for a flagship graphics card but don’t let the specs fool you as the real world performance is what it’s all about.

Compared to its predecessor, the GTX 1080 Ti, this offers an incredible 50fps average increase in similar games with similar graphics settings. Again, this might not seem much considering the price difference but in the gaming world, it can make or break the experience. The addition of a USB-C output also makes this much more compatible with the technology of today.

ALSO READ: A DETAILED REVIEW OF THE TOP GRAPHICS CARDS OF 2020

$1400 is way out of most people’s budget but that’s the price one has to pay to build an ultimate gaming pc that can not only run the current games at maximum graphics without breaking a sweat but is also future proof just like its predecessor.

Buy now from Amazon.

Key Features:

Clock Speed: 1400MHz (1800MHz boost)

1400MHz (1800MHz boost) Memory: 16GB HBM2

16GB HBM2 Memory Speed: 6Gbps

6Gbps Cores: 3840

3840 Outputs: DisplayPort 1.4

HDMI 2.0b

DisplayPort 1.4 HDMI 2.0b Max Resolution: 7680×4320@120Hz

7680×4320@120Hz Ray Tracing: Yes

Now the mighty AMD Radeon VII, the best AMD card out there, better than anything else AMD has to offer and some even consider it to be a rival to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti despite the $500 price difference.

The Radeon VII shines the brightest in the memory department with a massive 16GB HBM2 VRAM. The memory speed however remains at 6Gbps thanks to the limitations of the HBM2 architecture as it’s considered slightly inferior to a GDDR6 setup. On the flip side, you do get a base clock speed of 1400MHz which can easily be boosted to 1800MHz. The number of core processors is also an incredible 3840, which makes it better than any AMD RX card out there.

Put this in your gaming pc and you’ll get some of the best gaming experience any other AMD GPU or even any RTX card (except maybe the RTX 2080 Ti). $1900 is probably too much for a powerful graphics card especially when there’s a relatively cheaper alternative available. This is where brand loyalty comes into play. For people who love and enjoy AMD cards, this is definitely for them.

Buy now from Amazon.

Our Top Pick:

Key Features:

Clock Speed: 1650MHz (1815MHz boost)

1650MHz (1815MHz boost) Memory: 8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6 Memory Speed: 15.5Gbps

15.5Gbps Cores: 3072

3072 Outputs: DisplayPort 1.4

HDMI 2.0b

DisplayPort 1.4 HDMI 2.0b Max Resolution: 7680×4320@120Hz

7680×4320@120Hz Ray Tracing: Yes

Of all the cards in this list, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super happens to find itself in a place with the perfect balance of price and performance. With this powerful graphics card, you get almost flagship levels of performance while spending less than $1000 for it. Sure, you’ll get better performance from the RTX 2080 Ti and even the AMD Radeon VII but those will cost you a fortune. Therefore the GeForce RTX 2080 Super is best of the best when it comes to value and is our top pick from this list.

The RTX 2080 Super offers an 8GB GDDR6 VRAM which can go up to 15.5Gbps. The base block is also back up from the likes of the GTX 1080 Ti at 1650MHz and up to 1815Mhz when on boost. The CUDA cores take a slight dip at 3072 but, thankfully, this can output a maximum of 8K at 120fps compared to the 60fps of the 1080Ti.

In real world gaming, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super offers a superior performance compared to the GTX 1080 Ti with better frame rates at similar graphic settings.

Buy now from Amazon.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.