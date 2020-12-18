Best Hair Growth Products: Top 10 Hair Regrowth Supplements and Serums

Hair is widely regarded as a sign of youth, vitality, and beauty, so it’s truly distressing when your hair starts thinning or falling out! Luckily, there are a variety of hair growth products on the market that can help.

But with so many hair growth products to choose from, with each one claiming to be the best, how do you REALLY know which ones work and which ones don’t?

We’ve reviewed 13 of the best-selling hair growth products on the market to determine which ones live up to the hype and which ones are a complete waste of money. We evaluated each product based on its ingredients, customer reviews, and price.

If you’re ready to stop thinning hair and regain your youthful appearance, here are the best products for hair growth.

1. Xcellerate 35: Best Hair Growth Product For Men

Xcellerate 35 is the best hair regrowth product for men. Xcellerate 35 is a topical hair loss treatment that has been clinically proven to improve hair density, length, and volume. In a clinical trial, men that used Xcellerate 35 improved their hair density by 268%, up to 2 1/2 times fuller. And best of all, results can be seen in as little as 14 days, making it one of the fastest working hair growth serums on the market.

The power behind Xcellerate is it’s proprietary blend of 35 lab-tested ingredients. This hair growth formula works by generating nitrogen oxide, which opens up potassium channels and improves circulation to the hair cells. As the blood supply to your hair follicles improves, it stimulates hair growth in a way that is superior to other hair growth formulas on the market.

Xcellerate 35 is really easy to use and it works for all types of hair. After you shower and dry your hair, simply apply Xcellerate 35 directly to your scalp once a day. Gently massage Xcellerate 35 into your scalp, allowing its vitamins and nutrients to absorb. Within 14 days, you should notice thicker, shinier, and healthier looking hair than you’ve ever had before.

Whether you have hair thinning, bald spots, or no hair at all, Xcellerate 35 is a product that can help. It’s backed by two clinical studies and testimonials from men that swear by it. If you’re still on the fence, you’ll be happy to know that Xcellerate 35 offers a full money-back guarantee for 60 days after purchase.

No Harmful Toxins or Harsh Chemicals (100% Natural)

Promotes Hair Growth By Strengthening Follicle and Stem

Increases Hair Density Up to 268% In Just 14 Days

60 Day Money Back Guarantee

2. Tressurge: Best Hair Regrowth Serum For Women

Tressurge is one of the best hair growth products for women. Tressurge is a clinically proven hair loss treatment designed to revive your hair cycle for stronger, thicker, and healthier-looking hair.

Such a feat is made possible by the workings of the product’s main ingredient: Minoxidil. Approved as a hair loss treatment by the FDA, Minoxidil promotes blood circulation to the hair follicles, prompting natural hair growth. In a clinical trial, here were the results from women that took Tressurge:

85% of women reported healthier-looking hair

88% of women said their hair looked fuller

93% of women said it helped visibly volumize their hair

In addition to Minoxidil, Tressurge contains a variety of hair-enriching ingredients such as Procapil, Biotin, Glycerin, Rosmarinum Officinalis, and Equisetum Arvense.

Hair loss in women is mostly due to androgens – naturally occurring hormones that negatively affect your hair growth cycle. Tressurge works to prevent the interference of Androgens on hair loss and provides a restorative effect on the hair follicle structure, which increases anagen hair count by up to 46%.

Here are some of the benefits of Tressurge:

Speeds up new hair growth

Activates hair follicles

Rejuvenates aging hair

Thicker and stronger hair

Repairs damaged hair

The customer reviews on Tressurge have been nothing short of amazing. Women of all ages and hair types have had great results with this product. Whether you’re looking to regrow new hair or grow thicker hair than you have now, Tressurge is a product that should be near the top of your list.

Clinically Proven Hair Loss Treatment For Women

Works On Any Hair Type

Great For Increasing Hair Thickness

3. Profollica: Best Product For Fast Hair Growth

Profollica is a 2-part system that combines a daily supplement and an activator gel to slow down hair loss and boost hair growth simultaneously. And the best part – it works equally well for both men and women!

Here are some of the benefits of taking Profollica:

Prevents the conversion of 5-alpha-reductase to DHT

Increase hair’s quality, elasticity, and texture

Promotes growth of new, healthy hair

Reduces scalp oiliness

Awakens dormant hair follicles back into the growth phase

Helps prevent greying and might restore hair color

Fortifies the body with nutrients know to stop hair loss

Provides relief from itchy, dry scalp conditions

Profollica works by blocking harmful DHT (dihydrotestosterone) from reaching your hair follicles. When left unchecked, DHT causes your hair to become brittle and thin, before falling out completely. The Profollica system helps stop the conversion of alpha-5-reductase enzymes from binding to free testosterone, which in turn, forms into dreadful DHT. Profollica stops hair follicle miniaturization in its tracks!

Step 1: Profollica Hair Supplement

The Profollica supplement contains Millet Extract, an ingredient that works right away to block the formation of DHT. This supplement is designed to be taken daily in order to reduce hair loss and increase growth.

Step 2: Profollica Hair Activator Gel

The second part of the Profollica system is a hair gel scalp treatment enriched with Trichogen, a clinically proven ingredient that increases hair growth in both women and men. It helps grow thicker, stronger, and healthier hair. The activator gel should be massaged into damp hair and scalp after showering.

The Pros and Cons

Profollica works very well, making it one of the best-selling hair loss systems on the market. The best part about Profollica is that the ingredients are 100% natural and have no known side effects.

The only downside to Profollica is that it’s not available in stores and can only be purchased directly from their website. However, there’s no prescription needed!

If you’re still on the fence, you’ll be happy to know that Profollica has an iron-clad 67 day money back guarantee if you don’t absolutely LOVE your results. When it comes to hair loss products, it doesn’t get any better than Profollica.

100% Natural Ingredients & Clinically Tested

Works For All Hair Types

Doctor Recommended Formula

2-Step Hair Loss System

67 Day Money-Back Guarantee

Natural Ingredients That Help Grow Hair Faster

Biotin

Biotin is the hair growth champion. Commonly known as vitamin B7, Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin that turns amino acids into keratin, the protein that serves as a major building block for our skin, nails, and (of course) hair. In addition to making hair grow, ingredients like Biotin moisturize your hair and contribute to extra strength by increasing elasticity.

A shortage of Biotin weakens the hair strands, leading to hair loss. The good news is that you can find this B vitamin in plenty of the foods we eat, including meat, legumes, and foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like avocados. Incorporate these into your diet or take a supplement to replenish your Biotin levels and, in turn, grow healthy hair.

Saw Palmetto

Saw palmetto is a berry plant that has a centuries-long history of medicinal use in Native American tribes. Because its berries block 5-alpha-reductase, saw palmetto has been gaining ground as one of the best alternative remedies for hair loss.

However, you don’t have to eat raw, whole berries in order to enjoy the benefits of saw palmetto. You can find the plant in a variety of forms such as tablets, capsules, and extracts, which are present in many hair growth products like Provillus and Folexin.

No matter which way you take it, saw palmetto should always be ingested with food to avoid a stomach ache. You should also avoid taking it with specific drugs. In particular, never take saw palmetto with aspirin or similar prescriptions because it has been shown to thin the blood.

You should also be aware that since saw palmetto interacts with hormones, it may render oral contraceptives ineffective. And while most people can take saw palmetto, pregnant and breastfeeding women should steer clear of the plant.

Hydrolyzed Collagen

This most prevalent protein in the human body helps form tendons, ligaments, and skin. And because it’s a protein, collagen provides amino acids like proline which are used to build keratin—and thus, hair.

For years, the body produces plenty of the protein on its own, but unfortunately, we lose collagen as we age. This decrease may contribute to hair loss, but you can add more collagen to your supply by taking it in the form of pills or powder. In the case of pills, the collagen is hydrolyzed, meaning it has already been broken down and is therefore easier to absorb.

Tocotrienols

Believe it or not, vitamin E actually consists of eight chemical compounds: alpha, beta, gamma, and delta tocotrienols and their tocopherol counterparts. Both tocotrienols and tocopherols combat oxygen-containing molecules called free radicals. These molecules are normal byproducts of your metabolism that, in excess, will kill your cells and damage your DNA. As a result, you will see signs of aging such as hair loss.

Therefore, adding these free radical-fighting compounds should keep your hair young and stimulate hair growth. More so than tocopherols, though, tocotrienols boast potent antioxidant abilities, so increasing the amount of tocotrienols in your body may especially prevent decay. And unlike tocopherols, tocotrienols have unsaturated side chains, which enable more efficient absorption.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba is a shrub native to the deserts of the southwestern United States and Mexico. Its seeds produce an oil-like wax that can be extracted to create a healthy hair oil. The oil’s composition makes it an effective moisturizer for your hair and scalp, and when added to conditioners, jojoba protects your hair from dryness, breakage, and split ends.

Besides being hydrating, jojoba serves as a growth oil because it’s rich in hair-strengthening elements including vitamins B, C, and E, as well as copper and zinc. By providing such nutrients, jojoba oil can prevent hair loss and promote hair growth.

Vitamins A & E

Like the rest of your body, your hair needs to be fed a variety of nutrients in order to thrive. Deficiencies in vitamins A and E are a major cause of hair loss. Thankfully, there are several ways to work foods abundant in A and E into your diet.

All cells need vitamin A to grow, including the cells in your hair. It also moisturizes the scalp by helping your skin’s sebaceous glands make sebum, your body’s natural oil. Good dietary sources include bright orange foods such as carrots and sweet potatoes, as well as leafy greens like spinach and kale.

As an antioxidant, vitamin E helps boost hair growth. You can find vitamin E in spinach, avocados, almonds, and sunflower seeds.

And of course, you can increase your levels of both A and E by taking multivitamins or other supplements.

Types of Hair Regrowth Treatments

Hair Growth Shampoo

Hair growth shampoo can be bought either over the counter or as a prescription.

Prescription biotin shampoo promotes hair growth at the base of the follicle and interrupts your hormone cycle so that testosterone doesn’t turn into dreaded DHT.

Over-the-counter hair growth shampoos provide the customer components that rebuild hair and repair damage to existing hair. Look for a shampoo with a formula rich in antioxidant ingredients like ginseng and vitamins B and E.

Vitamins (Prenatal)

Pregnant women take special multivitamins in order to provide enough nutrients for their baby to develop. They usually contain calcium, folic acid, iron, and plenty of A and E. According to many new mothers, taking these prenatal vitamins boosted their hair growth, so they may benefit you even if you’re not pregnant.

Hair Growth Oil

Over-the-counter topical medications like Rogaine often come to mind when people think of hair growth products. These nonprescription Minoxidil treatments come in liquid, foam, and shampoo forms. For the best results, women should apply the product to the scalp once a day, while men should rub it into the scalp twice daily.

Hair Growth Supplements

As you can glean from our descriptions of hair growth products like Profollica, Provillus, and Folexin, supplements are simply pills filled with nutrients and other chemical compounds. They usually come in capsule form, although tablets can also be found at your local drug store. Take the specified dosage by mouth on a regular basis for the best results.

Final Thoughts – Are Hair Growth Products Right for You?

If you want to restore your hair to its youthful beauty, a hair growth product such as a supplement may provide the nutrients you need to maintain your mane. These remedies are all natural, so why not give one of them a try? Best case scenario, you reverse your hair loss and look 10 years younger. If you ask us, that’s worth taking an extra pill in the morning.

Of course, you should always consult your doctor before adding any new substance to your regimen, especially if you are pregnant, taking blood thinners, or have any other condition that you think may be impacted by a supplement.

But generally, we believe that if you seek lush hair, a smooth scalp, and all the confidence that ensues, trying out a hair growth supplement is the first step you should take.