The Best Holiday Candles to Light Up the Most Festive Time of Year

By
'Tis the season! Scroll through for our favorite festive candles to light for the holidays.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Mon Beau Sapin White Scented Candle

Maison Francis Kurkdjian is one of our all-time favorite fragrance houses, and their holiday offerings are so chic, like this simple balsam fir candle with a wintery metallic-accented vessel. $66.80, UrbanStems.

Courtesy Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Otherland Gilded Collection Sacred Dusk

This collection is inspired by sparkly holiday parties, which we're all missing right about this. This particular candle is a festive mixture of palo santo, incense and cypress bark. $36, Otherland.

Courtesy Otherland

Byredo Altar

Byredo just re-released its beloved Altar candle for the holidays, and with its delightful scent of clove, bay, ylang ylang, Haitian vetiver and carnation, it's easy to understand why it's a winter favorite. $85, Byredo.

Courtesy Byredo
Primally Pure Holiday

There's no confusion over what inspired this true holiday votive, with its fragrance of spruce, cinnamon and vanilla. $18, Primally Pure.

Courtesy Primally Purem

Mer Sea Holiday Sea Pines Coaster Candle

We love that this candle is a combination of festive pines with the salty ocean ocean breeze. The adorable velvet ribbon and tree tag packaging is just *chef's kiss.* $48, Mer Sea.

Courtesy Mer Sea

Diptyque Paris Amber Feather

You can't go wrong with Diptyque, and the French fragrance house's holiday collection is so good. This Amber Feather candle offers a cozy fragrance of orange, cinnamon, ginger and amber, all in a very festive vessel. $78, Diptyque Paris.

Courtesy Diptyque Paris
Fornasetti Regalo Gold Candle

Fill your home with some very glamorous cheer with this lavish Fornasetti bougie. It's a mix of cedar, incense, lavender and thyme. $230, Bluemercury.

Courtesy Bluemercury

Fvith Silver Bells

We were already sold on this candle just from the name Silver Bells. It's a comforting, Christmas-y scent of clove, bay, fir and  eucalyptus, with notes of sandalwood, oakmoss, sandalwood and vanilla. $45, Fvith.

Courtesy F

Skandinavisk Skog

This candle will transport you to a dreamy forest, via pine needles, fir cones, birch sap and lily of the valley. $45, Cie Luxe.

Courtesy Cie Luxe
Sicily Hill Champagne Candle

Have your own holiday party with this champagne-scented votive. $69, Sicily Hill.

Courtesy Sicily Hill

Neom Christmas Wish Scented Candle

The holidays can be quite stressful, and this candle features a mix of essential oils with mandarin, cinnamon and tonka bean to help unwind. $52.50, Neom Organics.

Courtesy Neom

Lafco Winter Currant

Holiday scents aren't all about woodsy notes and warm spices, like this lovely fragrance of redcurrant, mandarin nectar and heliotrope, all in a glowing red vessel. $65, Lafco.

Courtesy Lafco
Paddywax Green Glass Cypress and Fir

A wintery aroma of cypress, fir, eucalyptus and pine. $27, PaddyWax.

Courtesy Paddywax

Amazon Handmade Christmas Bakery

There's nothing more comforting than the delicious smell of a Christmas cookie, and this candle will make you feel like you're in the middle of a bakery, with an aroma of sugar, cinnamon, caramel, honey and vanilla. $21.99, Amazon Handmade.

Courtesy Amazon Handmade

Urban Apothecary London Bay Berry

We love a good berry bouquet for the holidays, like this delicious fragrance of blackberry, cassis, sage, grapefruit, plum and geranium, with light notes of caramel and blackcurrant. $25, Cie Luxe.

Courtesy Cie Luxe
Trudon Gabriel Christmas Candle

Trudon's Christmas collection this year is inspired by Moroccan souks, hence the shimmering glass vessel. This particular candle smells of leather, cashmere wood and candied chestnuts. $125, Trudon.

Courtesy Cire Trudon

Wakeheart Comfort Crystal Candle

A festive fusion of gingerbread, cinnamon and vanilla sugar, and to top it off, this candle comes with a candle at the bottom, for the best energy. $36, Wakeheart.

Courtesy Wakeheart

Amazon Handmade Sweet Water Decor Warm and Cozy

This scent of pine, orange, cinnamon and fir is the epitome of winter. $20, Amazon Handmade.

Courtesy Amazon Handmade
EF Collection XO Candle

A comforting bouquet of black currant, ebony wood and Douglas fir. Plus, the candle comes with stationary, for those thank you cards you forgot to write this year. $65, EF Collection.

Courtesy EF Collection

Longaberger Toasted Vanilla Spice Holiday Candle

Get in the holiday spirit by lighting this cinnamon, clove bourbon and vanilla candle. $43.20, Longaberger.

Courtesy Longaberger
The holiday season has arrived, and this year, we just want to stay cozy at home. There’s nothing like lighting the most delightful seasonal candle to usher in the most festive mood, especially since we’re all spending way more time inside than we may have expected to at this time of the year.

A chic votive changes the entire atmosphere of a room, and is one of the simplest ways to give your home a little cheer. No matter if you’re the most enthusiastic holiday lover or you’re more tepid about these festive days (it’s a hard time, TBH), lighting a luxurious candle is a game changer.

Don’t fret if you’re overwhelmed by all the candles out there, because we’ve found the best holiday votives to brighten up your home. Not only are these the most delicious scents, but they’re so pretty, too. From hints of fir trees, cinnamon, incense, cloves, vanilla or anything in between, these are candles to indulge in right now.

