The Best Holiday Candles to Light Up the Most Festive Time of Year

A comforting bouquet of black currant, ebony wood and Douglas fir. Plus, the candle comes with stationary, for those thank you cards you forgot to write this year. $65, EF Collection.

A festive fusion of gingerbread, cinnamon and vanilla sugar, and to top it off, this candle comes with a candle at the bottom, for the best energy. $36, Wakeheart.

Trudon's Christmas collection this year is inspired by Moroccan souks, hence the shimmering glass vessel. This particular candle smells of leather, cashmere wood and candied chestnuts. $125, Trudon.

We love a good berry bouquet for the holidays, like this delicious fragrance of blackberry, cassis, sage, grapefruit, plum and geranium, with light notes of caramel and blackcurrant. $25, Cie Luxe.

There's nothing more comforting than the delicious smell of a Christmas cookie, and this candle will make you feel like you're in the middle of a bakery, with an aroma of sugar, cinnamon, caramel, honey and vanilla. $21.99, Amazon Handmade.

Holiday scents aren't all about woodsy notes and warm spices, like this lovely fragrance of redcurrant, mandarin nectar and heliotrope, all in a glowing red vessel. $65, Lafco.

The holidays can be quite stressful, and this candle features a mix of essential oils with mandarin, cinnamon and tonka bean to help unwind. $52.50, Neom Organics.

We were already sold on this candle just from the name Silver Bells. It's a comforting, Christmas-y scent of clove, bay, fir and eucalyptus, with notes of sandalwood, oakmoss, sandalwood and vanilla. $45, Fvith.

Fill your home with some very glamorous cheer with this lavish Fornasetti bougie. It's a mix of cedar, incense, lavender and thyme. $230, Bluemercury.

You can't go wrong with Diptyque, and the French fragrance house's holiday collection is so good. This Amber Feather candle offers a cozy fragrance of orange, cinnamon, ginger and amber, all in a very festive vessel. $78, Diptyque Paris.

We love that this candle is a combination of festive pines with the salty ocean ocean breeze. The adorable velvet ribbon and tree tag packaging is just *chef's kiss.* $48, Mer Sea.

There's no confusion over what inspired this true holiday votive, with its fragrance of spruce, cinnamon and vanilla. $18, Primally Pure.

Byredo just re-released its beloved Altar candle for the holidays, and with its delightful scent of clove, bay, ylang ylang, Haitian vetiver and carnation, it's easy to understand why it's a winter favorite. $85, Byredo.

This collection is inspired by sparkly holiday parties, which we're all missing right about this. This particular candle is a festive mixture of palo santo, incense and cypress bark. $36, Otherland.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian is one of our all-time favorite fragrance houses, and their holiday offerings are so chic, like this simple balsam fir candle with a wintery metallic-accented vessel. $66.80, UrbanStems.

















The holiday season has arrived, and this year, we just want to stay cozy at home. There’s nothing like lighting the most delightful seasonal candle to usher in the most festive mood, especially since we’re all spending way more time inside than we may have expected to at this time of the year.

A chic votive changes the entire atmosphere of a room, and is one of the simplest ways to give your home a little cheer. No matter if you’re the most enthusiastic holiday lover or you’re more tepid about these festive days (it’s a hard time, TBH), lighting a luxurious candle is a game changer.

Don’t fret if you’re overwhelmed by all the candles out there, because we’ve found the best holiday votives to brighten up your home. Not only are these the most delicious scents, but they’re so pretty, too. From hints of fir trees, cinnamon, incense, cloves, vanilla or anything in between, these are candles to indulge in right now.