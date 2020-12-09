Best Keto Diet Pills: Top 5 Ketone BHB Supplements for Weight Loss

The ketogenic diet is one of the most popular weight loss programs in the world due to its ability to melt away fat, boost energy levels, and sharpen your focus.

Ketosis is the state where your body begins to burn fat as an energy source instead of carbohydrates. While the results vary from person to person, some users report losing up to 20 pounds in a single month while on the keto diet!

Up until recently, the only way to reach ketosis was by eliminating all carbs from your diet, which is not an easy thing to do! But now, there are keto diet pills that can help put your body in ketosis, allowing you to experience rapid weight loss without a restrictive low-carb diet that makes you miserable.

However, not all keto diet pills are created equal. While some ketone supplements work amazing, others don’t have enough BHB (beta hydroxybutyrate) to raise your ketone levels at all.

We’ve reviewed the best keto pills on the market to determine which products actually work to put your body into a state of ketosis. All ketone supplements we reviewed were evaluated on their ingredients, dosage, customer reviews, and price.

If you’re ready to experience the amazing weight loss benefits of the keto diet, here are the best keto supplements that you’ll find anywhere, guaranteed.

Best Keto Diet Pill Supplements

Keto Trim : Best Keto Pills For Weight Loss

OneShot Keto : Best For Women Over 40

Keto Super Powder : Best Ketone Supplement For Men

Keto Trim

Keto Trim is the gold standard for effective and reliable fat burning ketone supplements. The formula uses beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB), a substrate that puts your body in a metabolic state of ketosis. The human body naturally makes BHB when sugar levels are low, so taking the diet pill will give you the spark necessary to power through your day.

Keto Trim provides people with a laundry list of benefits. The manufacturer claims that it aids in weight loss, appetite reduction, superior brain function, and faster recovery from exercise. The keto diet pills can even support digestive health and your sleep routine.

These ketone supplements make it easier than ever to start the keto diet and stick to it. Not only do they help your body achieve ketosis, but they also burn body fat almost instantly. The process generates ketones, a chemical found in the lever, that serve as an alternative to glucose. According to the company’s website, this ketone supplement provides users with 225% more energy.

Keto Trim stands out for its bold claims and all-natural ingredients. Some success stories show people losing up to one pound of body fat per day. You also can rest assured knowing there are no synthetic products or artificial dyes, thanks to its wholesome ingredients.

Helps Burn Stubborn Fat

Sharpens Mental Clarity and Focus

Naturally Increase Level of Ketones in Your Body

Lose Up To 1 LB Per Day

OneShot Keto

Say goodbye to diet and exercise and say hello to OneShot Keto. The weight loss supplement offers users an easy way to burn unwanted fat instead of carbs. One pill per day, and you can have a fitter figure in no time.

The secret behind OneShot Keto is beta-hydroxybutyrate. The advanced ketones accelerate fat burning, enabling you to lose up to five pounds of body fat in the first week. It targets stored fats so that unwanted deposits around the waist, hips, and stomach start disappearing a few days into your diet.

OneShot Keto can help you lose up to 20 pounds in the first 30 days. Continue taking the ketone supplements for two or four more months until you stabilize your appetite. This multi-month process ensures the best results as you transform your body into the healthiest version of itself.

OneShot Keto has earned national publicity, including coverage on CNN, Women’s Health, NBC, and CBS News. The ketone supplement features natural ingredients and a 100% money-back guarantee. These all-encompassing benefits are why people voted OneShot Keto as the best ketosis product in the country.

Burn Fat For Energy, Not Carbs

Release Fat Stores

Increase Energy Naturally

100% BHB (Beta-Hydroxybutyrate)

Keto Super Powder

Keto Super Powder offers a synergistic approach to help you lose weight. Instead of taking a cabinet’s worth of supplements, you can leverage the power of an all-in-one diet pill. The ketone supplement contains a cutting-edge blend of probiotics that ensure you achieve the ideal blood glucose levels, appetite control, and physique.

Keto Super Powder stands out as one of the few ketone supplements in powder form. It contains a healthy dose of extra virgin olive oil, so you get the saturated and monounsaturated fats you need to sustain the ketogenic diet. The formula also includes vitamin E, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids to speed up your body’s transition to a state of ketosis.

The high fat levels enable your body to go into ketosis and stay there. Your metabolism will process fat cells instead of carbohydrates, giving you up to 225% more energy. That way, you won’t feel sluggish or tired when you lose weight.

You can get all the benefits of traditional keto diet pills in powder form with Keto Super Powder. The pill lets you burn up to one pound of fat per day with next to no side effects. This ketone supplement also provides mental clarity and vigor for a one-of-a-kind diet experience.

100% Natural Pure Ketosis Formula

Includes Extra Virgin Olive Oil With Prebiotics

Improves Gut Health

Helps Your Body Achieve Ketosis Fast!

What is Keto BHB?

Beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) is one of the three ketones the human body produces naturally. These ketones appear when people are fasting or go on a high-fat, low-carb diet. Both scenarios involve the body utilizing more fat than carbohydrates for energy.

When the body breaks down a fat molecule, it becomes beta-hydroxybutyrate. The substrate serves as an alternative form of energy when glucose is unavailable. It boosts energy levels and facilitates bodily functions.

While there are three ketone bodies, BHB far outpaces acetone and acetoacetate in prominence. Part of the reason is that it aids the human body in multiple ways. In addition to providing energy, research suggests that beta-hydroxybutyrate may treat dry eyes, migraines, memory loss, and Parkinson’s disease.

What to Look for in the Best Keto Supplements

The best ketone supplements compliment the low-carb diet, which restricts what foods you can eat. The right pills will round out your nutritional intake and ensure a balanced diet. They can also reduce side effects like the keto flu while improving athletic performance.

One popular ingredient is magnesium, which can raise your energy levels, support healthy immunity, and regulate blood sugar levels. A ketogenic diet can put you at risk for a magnesium deficiency because the mineral exists primarily in foods that are high in carbs, such as fruits and legumes. A 200 to 400 mg supplement of magnesium makes it easier to sustain a state of ketosis.

You should also look for omega-3 fatty acids to maximize the impact of your keto diet. Omega-3 fatty acids like docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosatetraenoic acid (EPA) can lower your risk for heart disease and alleviate inflammation. These keto supplements also help maintain a healthy balance of omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids while you lose weight in ketosis.

Some other keto supplements to consider include:

Vitamin D

MCT oil

Digestive enzymes

Exogenous ketones

Mineral-rich foods

Stimulants are an excellent option to sustain weight loss while boosting your fitness. For example, beta-alanine is an amino acid that curbs fatigue and mitigates muscle exhaustion. Meanwhile, caffeine can add some pep to your step when it comes to athletic performance.

The best keto diet pills often have natural ingredients. Their wholesome formula reduces the chance of health complications, whether due to herbicides, pesticides, or chemical additives. They also deliver the essential nutrients to lose weight and keep it off.

How Do Ketone Supplements Work to Help You Lose Weight?

Keto supplements enable you to maintain a state of ketosis. Your body uses fats for fuel instead of carbohydrates. The process involves shifting your metabolism, which causes bodily changes.

Your liver creates ketone bodies as you enter ketosis. The most common ketones are BHB and acetoacetate. There’s also a third, less common one called acetone.

Ketone bodies provide fuel from burning fat. They provide the energetic and metabolic support you need to sustain the diet. Experts believe that ketone bodies play a vital role in weight loss.

Ketones come in two types: endogenous and exogenous. Endogenous means you naturally produce the ketone body. Exogenous means the ketone body comes from a synthetic source, such as a weight-loss supplement.

Ketone supplements themselves have two forms: ketone salts and ketone esters. Ketone salts describe ketones that adhere to salts, like magnesium, sodium, and potassium. They’re common in powder form.

Ketone esters involve BHB that attaches to alcohol molecules. The compound comes in liquid form and is more potent than ketone salts. Ketone esters also have a shorter impact on blood ketone levels than ketone salts.

Both ketone supplements influence the body’s ability to burn fat. Consuming ketone esters or ketone salts also gives users more wiggle room in their diet. They can get away with not following it strictly and continue to lose weight.

What Are the Health Benefits of Taking Keto Diet Pills?

Keto diet pills come with an array of benefits. The reason many people use them is for weight loss. Some manufacturers claim that users can lose one pound of body fat per day while on the ketogenic diet.

Many individuals experience rapid weight loss at the beginning of the ketogenic diet. According to The England Journal of Medicine, low-fat diets can help people lose two to three times more body weight than if they solely limit their carbohydrate intake. The process targets subcutaneous and visceral fat loss.

Subcutaneous fat exists under the skin, while visceral fat builds up in the abdomen and vital organs. Keto pills break down both forms to boost the user’s blood ketone levels. Healthy ketone levels can reduce metabolic dysfunction over time.

While weight loss may be the goal for many of us, it’s possible thanks to other benefits. For instance, the ketogenic diet reduces appetite, lowers triglyceride levels, and increases good cholesterol. It’s markedly beneficial for individuals with diabetes and insulin resistance who need healthy ways to lower their blood sugar and insulin intake.

Other benefits of keto diet pills include:

Lowering of blood pressure

Lowering of bad cholesterol levels

Reduced risk of heart disease

Reduced risk of diabetes

Even if you have never done a ketogenic diet before, it’s easy to start, thanks to keto pills. You just eat fatty fats that are low in carbohydrates. You also need to take one or two keto diet pills to keep your body in a state of ketosis. It’s that simple.

Do Keto Weight Loss Pills Have Any Side Effects?

You do not have to worry about severe side effects when trying the ketogenic diet. One of the few potential complications is the keto flu, which mostly resembles the traditional flu. The difference is that the keto flu comes from your body switching from glucose to fat, while regular flu cases result from a viral infection.

Ketosis can cause dehydration. Diets with a lot of fat typically have a diuretic effect, meaning people excrete more water and electrolytes than they consume. That’s because your body needs additional water when converting fat into energy.

Symptoms appear in the first four days. Even if you have high ketone levels, you may feel sluggish or nauseous. Some people compare the experience to drug withdrawal.

Other potential symptoms include:

Vomiting

Headaches

Irritability

Weakness

Constipation

Muscle cramps and soreness

Sugar cravings

Insomnia

Diarrhea

Lack of concentration

These symptoms can last up to one week and cause some people to quit their ketogenic diet prematurely. Moderate amounts of water and caffeine can stave off these issues. If your symptoms don’t go away, it’s a good idea to contact your doctor.

The Ingredients Inside of BHB Keto Capsules

No two BHB keto products are the same. While each manufacturer uses slightly different ingredients, there are some similarities between formulas. The most obvious one is beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB), also known as exogenous ketones or ketone salts.

BHB is a molecule that enables ketosis and coaxes your liver into making more ketones. Your body metabolizes these ketones for fuel instead of glucose. Ketone bodies can also replenish your electrolytes, maintain muscle development, and regulate blood glucose levels.

You’ll likely find several BHB variants listed on the keto pill label. They include magnesium BHB, calcium BHB, and sodium BHB. These forms of BHB imitate ketosis, allowing for rapid weight loss without substantial risks.

You may also find complementary ingredients in your keto diet pills. For example, MCT or medium-chain triglycerides, contain short-chain fatty acids that elevate blood ketone levels. Some fat burner manufacturers include natural extracts from coffee beans and apple cider to improve insulin and blood glucose levels.

How to Take Keto Pills for the Best Results

Your keto pill dosage depends on several factors, including your body weight, blood ketone levels, and health. For example, a 100-pound woman doesn’t need as many pills as a 300-pound man. As a rule of thumb, the average adult should take two tablets per day.

If you’re trying the keto diet for the first time, it’s a good idea to talk with a nutritionist first. Many healthcare professionals will recommend easing your way into the weight loss regimen. That may mean taking one pill per day for the first two weeks before transitioning to a higher dosage.

Take the keto pills 20 to 30 minutes before breakfast and dinner. This period provides enough time to elevate your blood ketone levels and bolster your appetite control. That way, you don’t feel the urge to overeat at each meal.

You will likely need to take a dietary supplement along with your keto pills. These additional tablets provide the essential vitamins and nutrients your body needs to sustain a state of ketosis. The best supplements will combat some of the side effects that you experience during the diet.

How to Avoid Keto Diet Supplement Scams

Avoid “Free” Trials

Who doesn’t love a free trial? The risk-free offer seems like the perfect way to try a new product, whether that’s a ketone supplement, a magazine subscription, or a tooth whitener. While these trials may start at a low or no cost, they can end up setting you back a small fortune.

Unscrupulous businesses use underhanded tactics to squeeze as much money out of you as possible. Many companies require you to use your credit card information to secure the free trial. The hope is that you’ll forget to cancel it and pay for subsequent billing cycles.

Businesses can also make it challenging to cancel your subscription, a technique known as a dark pattern. This deceptive form of user interface can include hard-to-read terms and conditions and pre-checked sign-up boxes. The misleading designs mean you can end up paying for supplements that you don’t want.

A little bit of research goes a long way in combating “too good to be true” free trials. Research the supplement manufacturer before committing to the purchase, making sure to read the terms and conditions and customer reviews. Don’t forget to mark your calendar when your free trial ends, so you have time to cancel before the first payment.

Fake Keto BHB Reviews (Fake Celebrity Endorsements)

Consider the following three statistics from Qualtrics:

93% of people read reviews before buying something online

88% of consumers trust online reviews as much as word-of-mouth recommendations

94% of people say a negative online review convinced them to avoid a product

The results are clear. Online reviews are a powerful tool for marketing and selling supplements. The problem is that less-than-trustworthy businesses create fake reviews to lend their ketone supplements more credibility.

In January 2019, Keto Fit Premium used supermodel Chrissy Teigen’s face to promote its ketone supplements on Snapchat. Teigen called the ads “completely made up” and threatened to sue. Snapchat later removed the ads and suspended Keto Fit Premium’s account.

Chrissy Teigen isn’t the only celebrity to inadvertently end up on ads without permission. The Better Businesses Bureau reports that Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Tim Allen, and Sally Field have had companies use their likeness to sell everything from wrinkle cream to weight loss supplements. As a rule of thumb, you’re better off asking your doctor for advice on keto supplements than a celebrity.

Keto Supplements Claiming to Be on Shark Tank

Companies are constantly looking for tricks to enhance their product’s reputation. One recent innovation is to use the phrase, “As Seen on TV” or, more specifically, “As Seen on Shark Tank.” In 2019, the ABC show, which involves entrepreneurs pitching business ideas to industry executives, featured a ketogenic cookie from the company Nui.

While none of the show’s stars endorsed the keto diet cookie, guest and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez did. He gave the business $300,000 in exchange for 10% of the company. According to CNBC, Nui sold more than $1.1 million worth of cookies over the following year.

The issue isn’t Nui. It’s the fact that the episode spawned a series of imitators. Shortly after it aired, a company called Shark Tank Keto appeared online, using a Shark Tank ad to hock its ketone supplements. The near-identical design and products made it easy for consumers to confuse it for Nui.

If you see a ketogenic diet product related to the show, there’s a good chance it’s a scam. Some supplement manufacturers use the association to sell people bogus diet pills. If you want to be safe rather than sorry, pass on Shark Tank-related ketone supplements.

The Science Behind Using Keto BHB Capsules for Weight Loss

Let’s say you’re not on a diet. Your nutritional intake includes 55% of your calories from carbohydrates, 25% from fats, and 20% from protein. Your body needs these energy sources to carry out a range of functions, from movement to cognition to digestion.

The first thing your body uses for fuel is glucose. It’s a multi-branched polysaccharide that forms when your body breaks down carbohydrates. If you eat a significant amount of carbohydrates, your body will convert the leftover molecules into glycogen and store them in your muscles and liver.

The problem is that you might eat too many carbohydrate-rich foods, like ice cream, bread, and pasta. When that happens, your body makes fat deposits to store them for future use. Keto pills invert how your body uses energy, so you burn fat before glycogen.

Ketone supplements work hand-in-hand with the ketogenic diet to make this happen. First, your body doesn’t have a lot of available glucose or glycogen because the diet limits your carbohydrate intake. Not only does this transition your body into a state of ketosis, but it also forces you to burn fat.

Second, your body needs a source of energy to offset the lack of energy it’s getting from glucose and glycogen. Enter ketone salts and ketone esters. Your body converts fat into these molecules for fuel, while the dietary supplements provide reinforcements so that you don’t feel fatigued.

Burning fat first and maintaining high blood ketone levels are the equivalent of winning the dietary lottery. Every day you stay in a state of ketosis, the more fat you’ll lose. It’s one reason why the ketogenic diet enables rapid weight loss. The nearly instantaneous results have also lent credence to a diet at a time when consumers want instant gratification.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Ketosis Supplements Really Work?

The best weight loss pills and ketosis supplements work if you can stick to the diet. If you don’t use them or eat too many carbs, all your hard work will be for nothing. The longer you stay in a state of ketosis, the more likely you are to achieve your ideal weight.

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed if you’ve never tried the keto diet. While the process contains some jargon, the underlying concepts are simple. Ketosis makes fat the body’s primary source of fuel so that you can get thin fast.

Some of the other benefits include:

Appetite reduction

Inflammation reduction

Muscle retention

Improved cognitive function

Part of the reason ketone supplements work is that they offset the associated diet’s lack of glucose and glycogen. The pills elevate the natural ketone levels in your bloodstream, so you get the kickstart you need. Maintaining a consistent diet and using the supplements will all but guarantee your success.

Do Ketogenic Pills Work Without the Keto Diet?

As we mentioned earlier, you can use ketogenic pills without the keto diet. The weight loss supplements provide a little more freedom when it comes to what you eat. However, if you want the optimal results, you should stick to the ketogenic diet.

The key is remaining in a state of ketosis. You’re fine as long as your body is burning fat before glucose or glycogen. If you consume too many carbohydrates or proteins, you’ll jeopardize your weight loss.

When you consume too many carbohydrates, your body reverts to its regular metabolic function. Instead of burning body fat, it uses glucose. Your weight loss will then come to a screeching halt.

Ketone supplements work best in conjunction with the ketogenic diet. It’s like Batman and Robin, Starsky and Hutch, or Shaq and Kobe. While you can have one without the other, they work better together.

How Long Does It Take for Keto BHB Pills to Work?

Keto BHB pills have a near-immediate effect. That’s because the body holds a finite amount of glucose and glycogen in your gut, muscles, and liver. Your stomach nears empty after three hours, which eliminates usable glucose, and according to Research Gate, liver glycogen only lasts up to six to eight hours during fasting. Your body starts to enter ketosis after the eight-hour threshold.

The ketone salts and ketone esters provide the boost you need to get through the day. They raise your blood ketone levels, so you can walk, climb, or run without feeling unusually tired. Ketone supplements also curb your appetite to reduce hunger.

Keto pills deliver the most noticeable effects at the beginning of the diet. You may lose up to a pound of fat per day as your body goes through gluconeogenesis, which involves using proteins and fats to sustain blood sugar levels. While the effects may taper over the following months, you’ll see fat loss as long as you stay in ketosis.

How Many Keto Tablets Do I Take Per Day?

The number of ketone supplements you take per day is a personal decision. It varies based on several factors, including your current health. If you’ve never taken ketone supplements, you should talk with a nutritionist to see what’s right for you.

Similar to Garcinia Cambogia supplements, most adults need to take two pills per day. Users should consume them before meals, so they can curb their appetite and prevent overeating. The ketone esters and ketone salts raise your blood ketone levels, so your body gets the fuel it would otherwise get from food.

How Much Fat Can I Lose on a Ketogenic Diet?

How much fat you burn during a ketogenic diet depends on your weight. You’ll lose a lot more weight if you’re 250 pounds compared to 150 pounds. Individuals that succeed with ketosis are the ones that stick to the diet and ketone supplements.

The average adult can expect to lose four to ten pounds a month during their state of ketosis. They can continue that trajectory as long as they sustain healthy ketone levels and a modest appetite. It doesn’t hurt to use dietary supplements to round out nutritional intake.

A successful ketogenic diet involves side stepping hurdles. The most common mistake is eating too many carbohydrates. If more than 10% of your diet comes from carbs, you’ll slip out of ketosis and negate the benefits of ketone supplements.

Other mistakes include:

Staying in a state of starvation

Overeating protein

Experiencing a food intolerance

Can Keto Diet Pills Help Burn Belly Fat?

Belly fat is a significant concern for many people. Not only does it lead to a flabby appearance, but belly fat also goes hand-in-hand with type 2 diabetes and heart disease. The bad news is that ketone supplements don’t specifically target extra pounds around the waistline. The good news is that they can eliminate belly fat over time.

Ketone supplements target subcutaneous and visceral fats, the latter of which you’ll find around your midsection. Ketosis gradually breaks down the fat from the hips, thighs, arms, and belly. The process is indiscriminate.

Diets with high sugar levels and refined carbs can constrict your blood vessel, making it a Herculean task to lose weight. Ketosis has the opposite effect. You’ll experience reduced inflammation when you use ketone supplements so that you can say goodbye to stubborn belly fat.

Are Keto Pill Supplements FDA Approved?

Keto diet pills are not FDA-approved. To understand why the FDA doesn’t oversee nutritional supplements, we need to go back to 1994 and the passage of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). The legislation defined dietary supplements as products with any of the following substances:

Vitamins

Minerals

Herbs or other botanicals

Amino acids

Dietary substances that increase caloric intake

Concentrates, metabolites, or extracts

Ketone supplements contain more than one of these substances. That means the FDA considers keto diet pills as food and not a drug. If the opposite were true, and the FDA declared keto pills as a drug, the agency would regulate what claims keto supplement manufacturers make.

Keto supplement manufacturers still have to follow some rules and regulations. For instance, they cannot claim that their diet pills will cure, prevent, treat, or diagnose disease. If a manufacturer says ketone supplements can “lower the risk for heart disease” or “reduce cholesterol,” they would get in legal trouble.

The other notable regulation is Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), which says that products must maintain a consistent level of quality. It requires manufacturers to make a good faith effort to minimize risks associated with their products, whether that’s a diet pill or an anti-inflammatory drug. GMP recognizes that some health risks are ever-present, so it’s essential to mitigate them as much as possible.

There’s only one scenario in which ketone supplements would require FDA approval. That’s when the manufacturer uses a “new” dietary ingredient with no prior history of marketability. In this case, the diet pill manufacturer must show the FDA why it’s safe for consumption.

Most ketone supplements contain all-natural ingredients, which minimize the risk for side effects. While manufacturers can’t guarantee that natural ingredients are safe, there’s a lower chance of complications when compared to artificial ingredients. Make sure to read the nutritional labels on your dietary supplements, so you know what you’re putting in your body.

Final Thoughts – Are Keto Boost Pills Right for You?

Take your ketogenic diet to the next level with keto pills. These safe and effective ketone supplements provide the helping hand you need to achieve your dream body. The ketone bodies deliver unparalleled fat-burning potential and consistent energy so that you can see results sooner rather than later.

Keto Trim, Keto Super Powder, and OneShot Keto are among the best ketone supplements on the market today. These easy-to-use weight loss pills contain all-natural ingredients and money-back guarantees, so you can try them risk-free. Try keto diet pills today and experience the difference ketosis can make for your waistline.