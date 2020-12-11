Best Testosterone Booster Supplements of 2021

Testosterone is the hormone that plays a vital role in a man’s health. It aids in maintaining muscle mass, helps with sex drive, and also supports bone density.

Testosterone levels vary with age. Production of the hormone will be at its peak during early adulthood. The levels start to dwindle with each passing year.

When the body is not producing enough testosterone, it is referred to as ‘low T’. But we are not necessarily talking about really low levels. Here, we are focused on boosting levels as age advances, so you feel confident, perform better in bed, and don’t give up on the goal for a ripped look.

A man over 40 years old will definitely have significantly lower T-levels when compared to one in his ’20s. As you may know, there are numerous products in the market that promise to enhance levels. Navigating through them to pick the right one is a challenge.

Also, not all products are transparent about contents and side effects. Here, we have put together a list of the top 5 testosterone boosters that we recommend.

Also included are the details of the supplements, that encompasses ingredients, advantages, dosage, and side effects. An important point worth mentioning is that these 5 testosterone boosters are made using natural ingredients.

Top 5 Natural Testosterone Boosters:

Testogen – Strongest T-Booster Testo-Max – Best Customer Service Prime Male – Best for Men Over 40 TestRX – Best for Libido TestoFuel – Helps with Muscle Growth

Why Should You Consider a Testosterone Booster?

As mentioned above, levels of the hormone drop as age advances. Between the ages of 20 and 25 is when the levels are at their highest.

As you enter the mid-thirties, your hormone level gradually starts to decrease. Lowering of testosterone levels with age is a normal process. Nevertheless, what transpires is that the body’s various functions that are supported by the hormone are affected.

You will notice that cutting down weight becomes difficult despite working out; sexual performance is not as good as it used to be earlier, and muscle development is impacted. Also, muscle growth slows down substantially.

But you need not worry just yet. There are natural solutions, in the form of dietary supplements, that are available in the market. Testosterone boosters that are made from natural elements should be given a chance as numerous people have benefited from these supplements without any adverse side effects.

Bare in mind that these supplements are not designed to enhance levels of someone in their 60s to match with their younger self in their 20s. They are created to boost levels, so the body performs all the required tasks that are dependent on the hormone level with relatively better outcomes.

Best Testosterone Boosters: Review of the Top 5

Sifting through the many boosters available in the market is an arduous task. Narrowing it down to the top 5, all the more difficult. We invested a lot of time to find the right supplements.

The entire process involved filtering out what appeared to be fake, reading available content to understand the exact functioning of the hormone, the factors that really support it, and finally selecting the few good ones backed by reviews from content customers.

While picking the top 5 products, the brands, their reputation with regards to the other products they offer, blogs about fitness and health, and all relevant aspects were considered.

Below are the top 5 testosterone boosters we recommend:

1. Testogen – Strongest Testosterone Booster

A 100% natural supplement that is effective

Has been in the market for 5 years and has a reputation for success.

It has been ranked as the best in numerous surveys.

The company offers free global shipping.

Testogen is an all- natural supplement with ingredients that have the ability to boost testosterone levels. The product was launched by MuscleClub Limited in the year 2014 and, ever since, has been garnering a lot of attention for positive results without concerning side effects.

The supplement contains 11 powerful ingredients obtained from natural sources. The combination of the ingredients supports your body in improving the production of testosterone. It helps add muscle mass, boost energy levels and Libido, and enhance focus.

List Of Ingredients

The following are the 11 ingredients used in Testogen:

D-Aspartic Acid

Korean red ginseng extract

Nettle leaf extract

Fenugreek extract

Boron

Black pepper extract

Magnesium

Vitamin D3

Zinc

Vitamin B6

Vitamin K1

How Does Testogen Work?

Testogen helps facilitate the production of testosterone. In other words, it enables the body to produce more of the hormone and gradually increase the levels naturally.

Improved Libido

With a boost in Libido due to the supplement, sex life gets better. With consistent use of the supplement, you will notice that you can perform better in bed.

Enhanced Concentration

The supplement, Testogen, helps to improve focus and concentration. If you have issues concentrating on what you are working on, this supplement will help you boost the vital male hormone, testosterone.

Muscle Mass Can Be Improved

To get lean and strong muscles and get rid of fat, exercise alone is not sufficient when testosterone levels are low. Testogen aids in the process by enhancing the levels. Also, with the increased energy levels that Testogen is known to provide, burning fat is relatively easy. You can read the full testogen review here.

How to Take Testogen

It is recommended by the company to take the capsules before breakfast. Unlike most dietary supplements, that are one or two pills in a day, this is different.

You need to take FOUR capsules in one day, roughly about 20 minutes prior to having breakfast. One bottle is a 1-month dose, which is 120 capsules. The supplement is created for men 18 years or older.

Pros:

The supplement is made from natural ingredients only.

A significant amount of research went into making the supplements.

Shipping is free on orders, which also applies to global shipping orders.

Offers a money-back guarantee. The product can be returned within 100 days of purchasing it if you are not satisfied with the results.

No harmful side effects

Cons:

It can only be purchased online.

How to Buy Testogen and Available Deals?

Testogen can be bought from the official Testogen website.

A one-month supply of 120 capsules costs $59.99, and the shipping cost is $7.95

Two months package comes with a bonus 1-month free supply, that is a total of 360 capsules at $119.99 (savings worth 89.98). There is free shipping for this option.

Three months package comes with a bonus 2 months free supply, that is a total of 600 capsules at $179.99 (savings worth $169.96). There is free shipping for this package.

You will receive a free e-book with information related to a testosterone friendly diet with your order. The company also offers a 100-day guarantee. 100% of your money is returned if you are not convinced and return the product within 100 days of purchasing it.

2. Testo-Max – Best Customer Service

Aims at enhancing strength & performance

It is made of natural substances

Does not have any harmful side effects

Created after substantial research

Testo-Max is manufactured by CrazyBulk, a well-known supplement company based in the United Kingdom. The company emphasizes on quality, efficiency and customer service. Thus, the supplement created using natural ingredients is safe and is believed to yield results in as soon as 14 days.

List of Ingredients

The following are the main ingredients used in Testo-Max:

Vitamin D3

Vitamin K1

Vitamin B6

Magnesium

Zinc

D-Aspartic Acid

Nettle Leaf Extract

Ginseng Red Powder

Fenugreek Extract

Boron

Bioperine

How Does Testo-Max Work?

The main goal of the supplement is to help improve your overall strength & performance. It has been designed specifically for that purpose, and the combination of ingredients does just that in a safe and efficient manner.

Helps with Improving Muscle Mass

Testosterone levels are enhanced with the supplement, which in turn helps increase the flow of blood to muscles. Thus, more nutrients and oxygen reach muscles. Muscle growth rate improves, not to mention stamina also gets better.

Boost in Confidence

When testosterone levels are low, your mood is affected. You will not have the motivation to do anything. Also, the probability of losing temper easily increases. Testo-Max has the potential to fix the problem, and you begin to feel confident in everything you do, including in the bedroom.

Improved Sex Drive

One of the primary goals of Testo-Max is to help with your Libido. The supplement enables harder, longer-lasting erections. This boost in sexual health translates to better sex life.

How to Take Testo-Max

The makers of the capsule recommend taking 4 capsules per day on an empty stomach before breakfast.

Take the pill on both workout and non-workout days. Repeat the cycle. Each bottle contains 120 pills, just enough for a month considering the recommended serving by the manufacturer.

Pros:

Excellent customer service team

Helps boost strength & libido

Contains all-natural ingredients

Prepared in a GMP certified lab, undergoes a significant amount of testing.

Cons:

It may take several months for the results to surface.

Only available for sale on the Official Website.

How to Buy Testo-Max and Available Deals

The product can be purchased from the Official CrazyBulk Website. A one-month supply costs $59.99.

3. Prime Male – Ideal for Men Over 40

Works well for older men

Shipping is free worldwide

Ingredients are 100% organic and are supported by research

The company claims that in 12 days, you can boost testosterone by 42%

Prime Male is produced by Roar Ambition, LTD. The company based out of the UK is famous for the various supplements it offers, all of which are GMP certified and made of natural ingredients. The company claims the cutting-edge formula of Prime Male improves vitality levels and is ideal for mature men.

Prime Male is made for men who are seeking to increase their stamina, enthusiasm, and vigor. Experts that created the product have ensured that every ingredient is in the right quantity to make a difference.

List of Ingredients

The following are the 12 ingredients used in Prime Male:

D-Aspartic Acid

Red ginseng extract

Bioperine

Mucuna Pruriens extract

Boron

Nettle root

Luteolin

Zinc

Magnesium

Vitamin K12

Vitamin B6

Vitamin D3

How Does Prime Male Work?

Prime Male ensures key nutrients are delivered in the right amount, and the vitality that is lost can be regained. Furthermore, energy levels can be maximized.

Delivers Key Nutrients and Improves Health in General

Prime Male is a blend of essential elements that help you improve testosterone levels, enhance metabolism, and support the immune system. It is packed with health benefits. Blood sugar levels and blood pressure can be controlled and also helps maintain cardiovascular health.

Restore Vitality and Maximize Energy

If you’re looking for that vitality, energy, and zest you used to have earlier, give Prime Male a try. It is believed to live up to expectations based on the high quality, scientific formulation that delivers benefits that work collectively to help you feel better. There are numerous reviews by customers backing it.

Burn Fat and Build Muscle

This safe and scientifically designed supplement helps you build muscle. If the dwindling levels of testosterone hindered it, though you spent a significant amount of time at the gym, this supplement will take care of it, and soon you will notice the fat melting away while the muscle mass is enhanced.

How to Use Prime Male

The company recommends taking one capsule four times a day with a snack or meal. Space out the intake, maybe after each of the three meals and one after the evening snack. To ensure optimum results, you must take the pill consistently and daily.

Pros:

Just like the company claims, it does help mature men, based on reviews.

Natural components in the right measure work like an excellent blend of key nutrients. The product is an outcome of research and was put through testing before it was launched.

The brand offers free shipping worldwide.

Cons:

It can only be purchased online. Though it is available at other websites, buying from the Official Website ensures you get the authentic product and helps you take advantage of special deals.

How to Buy Prime Male & Available Deals?

Prime Male can only be purchased from the Official Prime Male website.

A one-month supply of pills, that is, one bottle of 120 pills, costs $69.

Two boxes equivalent to 2 months dose costs $138

Then there is the package that comes with 4 boxes, wherein 1 box is free and costs only $207

4. TestRX – Helps Improve Libido

TestRX is another popular testosterone boosting supplement made from natural ingredients that help you shed weight while retaining muscle mass.

The testosterone-boosting ingredients in TestRX are specially formulated to ensure that you build lean, strong muscles while improving your libido.

List of Ingredients

The following are the main ingredients used in TestRX:

ZMA (Zinc Magnesium Aspartate)

Vitamin D3

Fenugreek extract

Vitamin K2

Magnesium

Vitamin B6

D-Aspartic Acid

Zinc

How Does TestRX Work?

TestRX is a product made from natural components. There are no chemicals and any other concerning ingredients, including steroids. Your body gets the needed nutrient boost to increase testosterone production.

Higher Energy Levels

TestRX enhances testosterone levels naturally and ensures that you concentrate better and are always energized. Results that were not visible despite rigorous workouts become evident when the workout is supported with the supplement.

Increases Libido and Helps Shed Extra Pounds

TestRX is formulated to not only help build lean muscle mass, but also increase your libido. This means that the unique ingredients in TestRX can help you improve your performance in all aspects of your daily life.

How to Take TestRX

The company recommends taking 2 capsules a day. Each box comes with 60 pills, designed for 30 days.

Pros:

Dosage is strong and effective.

Best natural t-booster for boosting libido.

Constituents are all-natural; chemicals are not included.

The ingredient ZMA helps with a better quality of sleep.

Cons:

It is only available for purchase on the Official Website.

Free shipping only on bulk orders. How to Buy TestRX & Available Deals?

The best place to purchase TestRX is from the Official TestRX Website.

There are packages that offer 1 month, 2 months, 3 months, up to 6 months supply.

Free shipping can be availed only on the 3 months to 6 months supply packages, which encompasses free shipping worldwide.

5. TestoFuel – Suitable for Gaining Muscle Mass

The primary purpose is to help improve muscle mass

Muscle stamina also receives a boost

The company offers a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Men who are working hard to gain muscle and are unable to do it, will benefit immensely from TestoFuel, which helps boost testosterone levels and is primarily aimed at improving muscle mass. While you continue your gym routine, this pill supports your efforts and helps in experiencing results worth your efforts.

Free from any chemicals, the product is a pure natural supplement, obtaining all the goodness from plant extracts and using them to regain testosterone levels.

List of Ingredients

The following are the main ingredients used in TestoFuel:

D-Aspartic acid

Fenugreek seed

Asian Red Panax Ginseng

Oyster extract

Zinc

Magnesium

Vitamin B12

Vitamin K2

How Does TestoFuel Work?

All the workout, sweating out at the gym, and all the protein intake but no positive results. This supplement addresses just that. Outcome matches your efforts when you notice muscle building up gradually and also a reduction in fat eventually.

Increase in Muscle Mass

The low testosterone had been the issue that probably went ignored while you kept working out. Also, stored fat is believed to limit testosterone levels. Nevertheless, with this supplement, fat metabolism is regulated, and better testosterone levels help in muscle building.

Self-Esteem gets a Boost

The drive to try harder at work or the gym is lost when testosterone levels drop. But, with this supplement, the hormone levels increase and motivate you to perform every task with enthusiasm, which in turn helps with elevated morale and self-esteem.

How to Take TestoFuel?

The dosage that is recommended is 4 pills in a day. A single bottle arrives with 120 pills, which will be sufficient for one month or, to be precise, 30 days.

Pros:

Safely and naturally aids in muscle growth.

Increases strength and reduces body fat

Improves your mood and serves as a morale-boosting supplement

There is a 90-day money-back guarantee by the company.

Cons:

It is available for purchase only on the Official Website.

Worldwide delivery is only for the bulk package.

How to Buy TestoFuel & Available Deals?

The best way to purchase TestoFuel is by visiting their Official Website.

The current offer is 4 boxes at the cost of 3 with free delivery anywhere in the world, and it also comes with 2 free e-books, which are workout and nutrition guides.

The other two options include purchasing a single box or the 2 boxes package with free delivery only in the UK and USA.

Testosterone Booster Ingredients (Natural Sources)

Let’s understand the working of testosterone before we dive into the ingredients that contribute towards boosting the hormone levels.

Testosterone is essential or vital for various functions in the body. It serves more than one purpose.

Brands generally have an approach wherein they focus on a particular issue and find ingredients that are best suited for that specific problem.

Elaborating on the aforementioned, one particular testosterone booster facilitates muscle building while the other helps burn fat and the third one focuses on enabling a better quality of sleep.

Though all boosters, in general, increase the hormone levels and address all issues up to a certain percentage, they are designed predominantly to address one specific concern.

The most popular ingredient is ZMA, which includes vitamin B6, zinc, and magnesium. There are studies that back the role these ingredients play in enhancing testosterone levels. Furthermore, ZMA is known to improve sleep quality, enabling the body to streamline itself naturally.

Some other ingredients used in natural boosters include fenugreek, long jack, D-aspartic acid, and many more.

While each ingredient mainly focuses on a single issue, it adds nutrients to the body, which help with maintaining health in general, such as antioxidants and some other nutrients that limit the unfavorable hormones from increasing.

Signs That Point to Low Testosterone Levels

Any lay man, and not necessarily a medic, can assess if testosterone hormone levels are low for themselves. Of course, knowing how low requires medical help.

Below are symptoms that indicate that levels may be low, and your body require attention:

Decrease in Muscle Mass

Muscle mass tends to lessen with age due to dwindling testosterone levels in the body. If you feel your muscle mass is decreasing at a concerning pace, despite exercising and eating well, it is a clear indication of low hormone levels.

Accumulation of Fat

If you accumulate body fat despite working out and sticking to a healthy diet, it may be due to low T levels.

Additionally, gynecomastia is a condition when breast tissue in men seems enlarged due to an imbalance in hormone levels. Testosterone drops so low that the ratio with respect to the reproductive hormone, estrogen gets disrupted.

Frequent Changes in Mood

If for no reason, you tend to feel depressed and don’t seem to suffer from any infection or the flu, then it is possible that the low T levels are causing the mood swings. When values slump drastically, you may find it hard to focus and are almost always irritable.

Decreased Libido

Sex drive decreases as age advances. Nevertheless, if there is a sudden lack of interest in sex, then the testosterone level plummeting could be the cause.

Sustaining Erections Becomes A Challenge

When testosterone levels are low, the brain does not receive the signal to produce nitric oxide, which is required to enable a chain reaction that facilitates an erection. So, if you experience erection issues, it is possible, testosterone is low in the body.

How Do Testosterone Boosters Work?

Testosterone boosters are designed to address a particular issue. They are created accordingly by picking specific ingredients and combining them in the required proportion suitable for that issue.

1. Freeing up Testosterone, so it is Available

The body has enough testosterone. The low T problem stems from the fact that a substantial percentage is bound by the protein globulin. Thus, it is unavailable when required. Studies suggest that nearly 60 percent of the entire amount is available for use.

Some of the testosterone boosters function by limiting the globulin production. The ingredients are chosen for that purpose. Thus, free testosterone levels are increased in the body through the use of this booster.

2. Lowering Prolactin and Estrogen levels

The hormones prolactin and estrogen are found in huge quantities in women when compared to men. But in certain scenarios, the levels rise even in a man’s body, which is undesirable. The consequence is the lowering of testosterone levels.

The rise is attributed to an enzyme, aromatase, that contributes to enhanced estrogen production. Some of the testosterone boosters are produced with ingredients that limit aromatase production. Thus, estrogen is limited, and a sufficient amount of testosterone gets released using this booster.

3. Serve as Dietary Supplements for Nourishment

The brain and the endocrine glands together generate sufficient testosterone naturally. But the organs need the right nutrients from food. However, it appears that diets these days are missing some essential ingredients that aid in testosterone manufacturing.

Testosterone boosters of the highest quality ensure that the body receives all the nutrients to enable testosterone production.

Benefits of Testosterone Boosters

The numerous issues that emerge from low levels of testosterone that we have seen in earlier sections can be addressed, either entirely or at least to a certain degree, with testosterone boosters.

Better Blood Circulation

Testosterone helps with red blood cell production. To make sure muscles get the required amount of oxygen, red blood cells are essential in good quantities.

Studies have shown that men with low testosterone are prone to heart ailments. Thus, testosterone is needed for the appropriate functioning of the cardiovascular system.

Improved Bone Density

Bone density is negatively impacted by dwindling testosterone levels. It can cause osteoporosis and also makes you susceptible to injuries. That is the primary reason athletes prefer to take testosterone boosters, so athletic performance is not affected by lowered bone density.

Helps Build Lean Muscle Mass

For a ripped look, people opt for testosterone boosters. It helps burn fat and aids in gradually building a lean muscle mass. Bodybuilders are inclined to take testosterone boosters specifically for that reason.

Improved Libido

If you want help with sex drive, try testosterone boosters. It is very likely that you will not be disappointed. Also, if you have issues sustaining an erection for a considerable amount of time, you must consider the boosters. A large number of people have benefitted.

Better Mood

Constant irritability and a depressed feeling could all be due to low T levels. Testosterone boosters can assist with fixing mood swings and enable you to feel energetic. Several studies have shown that a good amount of testosterone leads to more energy, less fatigue, and also less mood swings.

Side Effects of Testosterone Boosters

Since all of the products listed above are made from natural ingredients, the risk of side effects is generally very low. Adhering to dosage recommendations by the manufacturer will ensure that you do not experience any adverse side effects. Nevertheless, every person’s body is not alike, and some do experience mild side effects, which will not last long and are not concerning.

Talk to a doctor before committing to a testosterone booster supplement if you have other health issues and are on medication.

Dosing Suggestions for Best Results

The manufacturer launches a product with guidelines about the dosage, something the company releases after research and testing. Adhering to it is the right thing to do.

Less dose will not yield results, and overdosing could be harmful.

General guidelines for testosterone capsules are as below:

For Men who are 50+, 4-5 pills each day

For Men 40 years and older, 3-4 pills in a day

When it comes to bodybuilding, 4 pills maximum in one day, preferably before breakfast.

Conclusion

Testosterone levels drop with age. Between 20 and 25 years, the levels are at the peak. Eventually, once you touch 30, the levels start to decrease. For men belonging to the age group between 30 and 55, testosterone boosters help enhance levels of free testosterone.

Despite a rigorous workout and healthy diet, if you cannot get rid of body fat and are unable to build a well-toned, lean muscle, then opting for a testosterone booster can help.

Furthermore, the inability to sustain erections and lack of interest in sex can be addressed with testosterone boosters. The aforementioned issues can be attributed to low testosterone levels. The pills provide nourishment that contributes towards fixing the problems.

The recommended dosage is specified to boost testosterone by 30% or up to 50%. We believe Testogen, Prime Male, and Testo-Max are the best boosters available in the market.

When you decide to start taking a testosterone booster, consult a doctor, especially if you have a medical condition, and take other medications.