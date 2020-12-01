A Palace Staffer Sold Stolen Photos of Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry

Signed photos of Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry were stolen by a Buckingham Palace staffer. ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP via Getty Images

There’s been a major security breach at Buckingham Palace, but it wasn’t anyone trying to climb the gates this time. A catering staff assistant named Adamo Canto has pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, which occurred between November 11, 2019 through August 7, 2020. He’s being accused of stealing and selling a “significant quantity” of items from the Royal Household, including signed photos of Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry.

Prosecutor Simon Maughan said in court that Canto stole goods worth between $13,300 and $133,630, and listed 37 of the items on eBay for “well under” their actual value, per the BBC. Canto made around $10,300 selling the royal goods.

There was a major security breach at Buckingham Palace. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Canto’s role at Buckingham Palace changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he was tasked with more cleaning duties, which gave him access to offices and other areas at Queen Elizabeth’s official residence, where he wouldn’t usually have been allowed.

Police discovered the stolen items at Canto’s personal living quarters, at the Royal Mews in Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth hasn’t been living at Buckingham Palace, which is her official London residence, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images/Pool

Aside from the signed photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, the stolen goods also included a royal state banquet photo album from President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom last year, a Companion of Bath Medal that belonged to the Master of the Household, as well as a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order medal that the Queen gave Major General Richard Sykes back in 2010.

Canto also stole 77 items from the palace shop, plus pieces from staff lockers, the Queen’s Gallery shop and the Duke of York’s storeroom.

Canto stole a royal state banquet photo album from Trump’s visit to the U.K. last year. Dominic Lipinski- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Canto, who was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced at a later date, was warned by the judge that he faces possible jail time.

