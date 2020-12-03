Third Mysterious Monolith, Appearing in California, Has Reportedly Disappeared

If two is a coincidence, three is most certainly a trend: according to new reports, yet another mysterious metal monolith was installed atop Pine Mountain in Atascadero, a city in San Luis Obispo County, California. This appearance followed shortly after the first monolith appeared in Utah on November 18, as well as after the second monolith popped up in Romania later in the same month. Whereas the Utah monolith was dismantled 10 days after it appeared, and the pockmarked Romanian monolith vanished only four days after it was erected, it seems California monolith may have already disappeared: one person on Twitter has already posted a photo claiming that the structure is no longer present.

🚨 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 🚨 There is currently a monolith at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero!! (Photos by @Atownreporter) pic.twitter.com/0vPhEWYkeY — Connor Allen (@ConnorCAllen) December 2, 2020

The California monolith was first discovered on Wednesday afternoon and reported on by Atascadero News, which shared that dozens of local hikers have already made pilgrimages to the structure in order to check it out. Atascadero News also estimated that the latest monolith weighs approximately 200 pounds, and said that the monolith looks to be made of stainless steel and that it’s 10-feet tall and 18 inches wide. Interestingly, though, the California monolith is distinctly different from the Utah monolith in that it was not firmly attached to the ground, and was able to be easily knocked over with one push. Atascadero News also said that the California monolith appeared to be slightly more slender than the Utah version.

No one artist, governmental body or city official has yet come forward to claim ownership or authorship of the monoliths, which seem to be popping up like daisies in totally random areas. Until the next one appears, theories are multiplying faster than you can say “aliens.” And who knows? In a year this insane, alien art installations actually sound pretty reasonable.