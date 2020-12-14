COVID-19 Vaccine Begins Rollout, With Significant Challenges, Controversies Ahead

The FDA officially authorized the emergency use of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. The next morning, a batch of nearly 3 million doses were loaded on FedEx and UPS trucks and departed from Pfizer’s manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
The first vaccine shipment is expected to arrive at 145 hospitals and clinics in 50 states and Washington D.C. on Monday, and in some places, it has already arrived. An additional 500 locations will receive delivery on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed project, on Saturday. The federal government aims to vaccinate 100 million Americans by the end of March—or sooner, if Moderna’s vaccine receives FDA emergency use authorization and starts shipping this month as well.
According to CDC guidelines, the first to receive Pfizer’s vaccines will be health care workers and nursing home residents and staff. However, there won’t be enough doses in December. According to expected delivery to each state tracked by The Washington Post and The New York Times, no state will receive enough doses to given the required two shots to all first-in-line recipients.
Oregon, Utah and Virginia are the only three states where December supply will cover the first shot for everyone in local health care systems and nursing homes. They will need a second shot in three or four weeks.
Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO) can barely contain his excitement as the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/slCzcHjDzh
— The Recount (@therecount) December 14, 2020
White House staff, who were originally promised access to the first batch of vaccines, now have to wait until all essential workers are vaccinated, president Donald Trump said last week.
A shipment of 6,800 doses will arrive in Washington D.C. this week to vaccinate some of the district’s high-risk residents. A total of 34,000 doses are expected to arrive this month. More will be needed to cover the capital’s 64,200 health care workers and nursing home residents.
Below are the detailed number of the first vaccine shipment and total December delivery expected in each state and how the numbers compare to first-in-line population.
Alabama
First shipment: 41,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 220,000 doses
First-in-line population: 289,000
Alaska
First shipment: 6,300 doses
Supply by year’s end: 32,000 doses
First-in-line population: 43,200
Arizona
First shipment: 58,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 440,000 doses
First-in-line population: 450,000
Arkansas
First shipment: 25,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 130,000 doses
First-in-line population: 186,000
California
First shipment: 330,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 1.8 million doses
First-in-line population: 2.36 million
Colorado
First shipment: 47,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 190,000 doses
First-in-line population: 317,000
Connecticut
First shipment: 32,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 170,000 doses
First-in-line population: 241,000
Delaware
First shipment: 8,800 doses
Supply by year’s end: 26,000 doses
First-in-line population: 63,300
District of Columbia
First shipment: 6,800 doses
Supply by year’s end: 34,000 doses
First-in-line population: 64,200
Florida
First shipment: 180,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 990,000 doses
First-in-line population: 1.34 million
Georgia
First shipment: 92,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 470,000 doses
First-in-line population: 557,000
Hawaii
First shipment: 13,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 65,000 doses
First-in-line population: 92,400
Idaho
First shipment: 14,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 89,000 doses
First-in-line population: 101,000
Illinois
First shipment: 110,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 570,000 doses
First-in-line population: 764,000
Indiana
First shipment: 55,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 300,000 doses
First-in-line population: 414,000
Iowa
First shipment: 26,000 doses
Supply by year’s end 200,000 doses
First-in-line population: 218,000
Kansas
First shipment: 24,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 170,000 doses
First-in-line population: 210,000
Kentucky
First shipment: 38,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 150,000 doses
First-in-line population: 258,000
Louisiana
First shipment: 40,000 doses
Supply by year end: 210,000 doses
First-in-line population: 303,000
Maine
First shipment: 13,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 58,000 doses
First-in-line population: 92,000
Maryland
First shipment: 51,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 210,000 doses
First-in-line population: 373,000
Massachusetts
First shipment: 60,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 360,000 doses
First-in-line population: 555,000
Michigan
First shipment: 84,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 340,000 doses
First-in-line population: 578,000
Minnesota
First shipment: 47,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 230,000 doses
First-in-line population: 390,000
Mississippi
First shipment: 25,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 130,000 doses
First-in-line population: 157,000
Missouri
First shipment: 52,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 280,000 doses
First-in-line population: 430,000
Montana
First shipment: 9,800 doses
Supply by year’s end: 49,000 doses
First-in-line population: 64,300
Nebraska
First shipment: 17,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 85,000 doses
First-in-line population: 138,000
Nevada
First shipment: 25,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 190,000 doses
First-in-line population: 139,000
New Hampshire
First shipment: 13,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 50,000 doses
First-in-line population: 87,600
New Jersey
First shipment: 76,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 400,000 doses
First-in-line population: 574,000
New Mexico
First shipment: 18,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 94,000 doses
First-in-line population: 117,000
New York
First shipment: 170,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 900,000 doses
First-in-line population: 1.65 million
North Carolina
First shipment: 86,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 470,000 doses
First-in-line population: 610,000
North Dakota
First shipment: 6,800 doses
Supply by year’s end: 27,000 doses
First-in-line population: 54,500
Ohio
First shipment: 100,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 530,000 doses
First-in-line population: 871,000
Oklahoma
First shipment: 33,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 200,000 doses
First-in-line population: 234,000
Oregon
First shipment: 35,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 270,000 doses
First-in-line population: 247,000
Pennsylvania
First shipment: 120,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 590,000 doses
First-in-line population: 904,000
Rhode Island
First shipment: 10,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 39,000 doses
First-in-line population: 80,500
South Carolina
First shipment: 46,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 240,000 doses
First-in-line population: 268,000
South Dakota
First shipment: 7,800 doses
Supply by year’s end: 30,000 doses
First-in-line population: 71,100
Tennessee
First shipment: 57,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 310,000 doses
First-in-line population: 446,000
Texas
First shipment: 220,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 1.6 million doses
First-in-line population: 1.71 million
Utah
First shipment: 26,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 180,000 doses
First-in-line population: 158,000
Vermont
First shipment: 5,900 doses
Supply by year’s end: 30,000 doses
First-in-line population: 37,300
Virginia
First shipment: 72,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 550,000 doses
First-in-line population: 485,000
Washington
First shipment: 62,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 340,000 doses
First-in-line population: 414,000
West Virginia
First shipment: 17,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 110,000 doses
First-in-line population: 122,000
Wisconsin
First shipment: 50,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 260,000 doses
First-in-line population: 390,000
Wyoming
First shipment: 5,000 doses
Supply by year’s end: 26,000 doses
First-in-line population: 28,100