COVID-19 Vaccine Begins Rollout, With Significant Challenges, Controversies Ahead

The FDA officially authorized the emergency use of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. The next morning, a batch of nearly 3 million doses were loaded on FedEx and UPS trucks and departed from Pfizer’s manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The first vaccine shipment is expected to arrive at 145 hospitals and clinics in 50 states and Washington D.C. on Monday, and in some places, it has already arrived. An additional 500 locations will receive delivery on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed project, on Saturday. The federal government aims to vaccinate 100 million Americans by the end of March—or sooner, if Moderna’s vaccine receives FDA emergency use authorization and starts shipping this month as well.

According to CDC guidelines, the first to receive Pfizer’s vaccines will be health care workers and nursing home residents and staff. However, there won’t be enough doses in December. According to expected delivery to each state tracked by The Washington Post and The New York Times, no state will receive enough doses to given the required two shots to all first-in-line recipients.

Oregon, Utah and Virginia are the only three states where December supply will cover the first shot for everyone in local health care systems and nursing homes. They will need a second shot in three or four weeks.

White House staff, who were originally promised access to the first batch of vaccines, now have to wait until all essential workers are vaccinated, president Donald Trump said last week.

A shipment of 6,800 doses will arrive in Washington D.C. this week to vaccinate some of the district’s high-risk residents. A total of 34,000 doses are expected to arrive this month. More will be needed to cover the capital’s 64,200 health care workers and nursing home residents.

Below are the detailed number of the first vaccine shipment and total December delivery expected in each state and how the numbers compare to first-in-line population.

Alabama

First shipment: 41,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 220,000 doses

First-in-line population: 289,000

Alaska

First shipment: 6,300 doses

Supply by year’s end: 32,000 doses

First-in-line population: 43,200

Arizona

First shipment: 58,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 440,000 doses

First-in-line population: 450,000

Arkansas

First shipment: 25,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 130,000 doses

First-in-line population: 186,000

California

First shipment: 330,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 1.8 million doses

First-in-line population: 2.36 million

Colorado

First shipment: 47,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 190,000 doses

First-in-line population: 317,000

Connecticut

First shipment: 32,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 170,000 doses

First-in-line population: 241,000

Delaware

First shipment: 8,800 doses

Supply by year’s end: 26,000 doses

First-in-line population: 63,300

District of Columbia

First shipment: 6,800 doses

Supply by year’s end: 34,000 doses

First-in-line population: 64,200

Florida

First shipment: 180,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 990,000 doses

First-in-line population: 1.34 million

Georgia

First shipment: 92,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 470,000 doses

First-in-line population: 557,000

Hawaii

First shipment: 13,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 65,000 doses

First-in-line population: 92,400

Idaho

First shipment: 14,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 89,000 doses

First-in-line population: 101,000

Illinois

First shipment: 110,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 570,000 doses

First-in-line population: 764,000

Indiana

First shipment: 55,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 300,000 doses

First-in-line population: 414,000

Iowa

First shipment: 26,000 doses

Supply by year’s end 200,000 doses

First-in-line population: 218,000

Kansas

First shipment: 24,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 170,000 doses

First-in-line population: 210,000

Kentucky

First shipment: 38,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 150,000 doses

First-in-line population: 258,000

Louisiana

First shipment: 40,000 doses

Supply by year end: 210,000 doses

First-in-line population: 303,000

Maine

First shipment: 13,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 58,000 doses

First-in-line population: 92,000

Maryland

First shipment: 51,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 210,000 doses

First-in-line population: 373,000

Massachusetts

First shipment: 60,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 360,000 doses

First-in-line population: 555,000

William Senior, Pharmacy Technician at BMC (L) moves two trays of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Boston Medical Center into the freezer. Each tray contains 975 doses of the vaccine and has to be kept between -60°F and -80°F.

Michigan

First shipment: 84,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 340,000 doses

First-in-line population: 578,000

Minnesota

First shipment: 47,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 230,000 doses

First-in-line population: 390,000

Mississippi

First shipment: 25,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 130,000 doses

First-in-line population: 157,000

Missouri

First shipment: 52,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 280,000 doses

First-in-line population: 430,000

Montana

First shipment: 9,800 doses

Supply by year’s end: 49,000 doses

First-in-line population: 64,300

Nebraska

First shipment: 17,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 85,000 doses

First-in-line population: 138,000

Nevada

First shipment: 25,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 190,000 doses

First-in-line population: 139,000

New Hampshire

First shipment: 13,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 50,000 doses

First-in-line population: 87,600

New Jersey

First shipment: 76,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 400,000 doses

First-in-line population: 574,000

New Mexico

First shipment: 18,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 94,000 doses

First-in-line population: 117,000

New York

First shipment: 170,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 900,000 doses

First-in-line population: 1.65 million

North Carolina

First shipment: 86,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 470,000 doses

First-in-line population: 610,000

North Dakota

First shipment: 6,800 doses

Supply by year’s end: 27,000 doses

First-in-line population: 54,500

Ohio

First shipment: 100,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 530,000 doses

First-in-line population: 871,000

Oklahoma

First shipment: 33,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 200,000 doses

First-in-line population: 234,000

Oregon

First shipment: 35,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 270,000 doses

First-in-line population: 247,000

Pennsylvania

First shipment: 120,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 590,000 doses

First-in-line population: 904,000

Rhode Island

First shipment: 10,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 39,000 doses

First-in-line population: 80,500

South Carolina

First shipment: 46,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 240,000 doses

First-in-line population: 268,000

South Dakota

First shipment: 7,800 doses

Supply by year’s end: 30,000 doses

First-in-line population: 71,100

Tennessee

First shipment: 57,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 310,000 doses

First-in-line population: 446,000

Texas

First shipment: 220,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 1.6 million doses

First-in-line population: 1.71 million

Utah

First shipment: 26,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 180,000 doses

First-in-line population: 158,000

Vermont

First shipment: 5,900 doses

Supply by year’s end: 30,000 doses

First-in-line population: 37,300

Virginia

First shipment: 72,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 550,000 doses

First-in-line population: 485,000

Washington

First shipment: 62,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 340,000 doses

First-in-line population: 414,000

West Virginia

First shipment: 17,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 110,000 doses

First-in-line population: 122,000

Wisconsin

First shipment: 50,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 260,000 doses

First-in-line population: 390,000

Wyoming

First shipment: 5,000 doses

Supply by year’s end: 26,000 doses

First-in-line population: 28,100