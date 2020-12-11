All 52 New Projects Disney Announced at Its Investor Day

We’ll have in depth analysis of the industry-shaking moves announced by Disney at its Thursday Investor Day presentation throughout the day. But before diving into the Xs and Os, we first need sort through the avalanche of new projects the Mouse House confirmed and announced. So here’s every single upcoming title in the works.

Lucasfilm

Around 10 new Star Wars series are coming to Disney+, two Star Wars theatrical films have been confirmed, and the final Indiana Jones movies has officially been set into pre-production.

STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

The Mandalorian is producing two spinoff series: Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka. All three shows will intersect in future crossovers.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Previously announced, this animated series follows a group of rogue clone stormtroopers first made popular in The Clone Wars.

Star Wars: Andor: The Rogue One prequel spinoff starring Diego Luna will arrive on Disney+ in 2022.

The Acolyte: Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland brings us a new tale set in the High Republic era with a focus on the Dark Side.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The long-gestating return of Ewan McGregor is finally shaping up and Hayden Christensen will be returning as Darth Vader.

A Droid Story: A new heroic droid will be introduced R2D2 and C3PO.

Star Wars: Lando: A new “event series” coming to Disney+ that revolves around Lando Calrissian.

Star Wars: Visions: An anime anthology series with Eastern influences.

STAR WARS MOVIES

Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman 1984) will direct the next theatrical Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron, arriving in theaters December 2023. Rogue Squadron was a Rebel Alliance starfighter squadron founded by Luke Skywalker.

Disney confirmed that Taika Waititi will be helming a Star Wars feature due out in 2024.

Pixar and Disney Animation

DISNEY ANIMATION

Raya and the Last Dragon, due out March 5, 2021, will receive a day-and-date release in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, where Mulan debuted for $30.

Zootopia Plus, a series based on the little-seen creatures of Zootopia, will arrive on Disney+ in spring 2022.

Baymax!, focused on the helpful health-focused robot of Big Hero 6, is arriving on Disney+ in early 2022.

Moana will be receiving a longform musical comedy series spinoff set to arrive on the streamer in 2023.

Tiana, based on The Princess and the Frog, is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will be writing music for Pixar’s new Columbia-set musical comedy Encanto.

Original longform series Iwaju made with Kugali Media is premiering on Disney+ in 2022.

Here’s a first look of the young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today. Lightyear launches into theaters June 17, 2022. pic.twitter.com/QfXnHsBLcO — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

PIXAR MOVIES

Lightyear, starring Chris Evans, will tell the origin story of the “real” Buzz Lightyear pilot who inspired the famous toy line. It is scheduled to hit theaters in summer 2022.

Luca, set in a seaside town of Italy, will arrive in theaters June 2021.

Turning Red follows a 13-year-old girl who is changing during puberty and also has the ability to transform into a giant red panda when she gets excited.

PIXAR ON DISNEY+

Dug Days, which follows the dog from Up, is set after he and his master return to suburbia from the jungles. It is set to premiere on Disney+ in fall 2021.

Pixar Popcorn is a new series of shorts focused on beloved Pixar characters which is set to debut next month.

Lightning McQueen and Mater will be starring in their own Cars followup series coming to Disney+ in fall 2022.

Pixar’s first original longform animated series will be Win or Lose, about a coed middle school softball team in the week leading up to the championship game. Each episodes will be told from the perspective of a different member of the team. It will hit Disney+ in fall 2023.

Marvel

MARVEL ON DISNEY+

WandaVision released a new trailer as the first MCU series set to hit Disney+ on January 15.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier received its first full trailer and will follow right on WandaVision‘s heels in March.

Loki received its first full trailer as an Avengers: Endgame followup. The series will arrive May 2021.

Hawkeye confirmed that Hailee Steinfeld will be appearing in the series as Kate Bishop. It will debut in “late fall 2021.”

The highly-anticipated What If?, an animated Marvel Studios series that features the same voice cast as the blockbuster films, received its first full trailer.

Ironheart will follow teenaged Riri Williams, who reverse engineers Tony Stark’s armor to protect her Chicago neighborhood.

Armor Wars will star Don Cheadle’s War Machine after Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands.

Secret Invasion will star Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos as they unearth a secret Skrull conspiracy.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that Tatiana Maslany will play the lead role in She-Hulk with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner also appearing. Feige also teased that other MCU characters will pop up.

Iman Vellani was confirmed as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel and Feige revealed that she will co-star in the sequel to Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

James Gunn will write and direct a live-action Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+ set to arrive in 2022. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still set to hit theaters in 2023.

I Am Groot will be comprised of a series of short films starring Groot as he interacts with other Marvel characters.

MARVEL MOVIES

As was rumored, Feige confirmed that Black Panther will not recast the late Chadwick Boseman, and director Ryan Coogler is working on a new concept. The film is still scheduled to arrive July 2022.

Feige teased that official announcements on Mahershala Ali’s Blade will be coming in the near future.

Peyton Reed will return to direct a third Ant-Man film, officially titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Jonathan Majors was confirmed to appear as Kang the Conqueror, a fan-favorite villain from the Marvel comics.

Feige confirmed that WandaVision, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the untitled third Spider-Man feature are all connected.

MCU Spider-Man director Jon Watts is now developing a new Fantastic Four movie, which Marvel gained when Disney acquired Fox.

