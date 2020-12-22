Home Set: Stylish Holiday Must-Haves to Celebrate the End of 2020

Pangaia Flwrdwn Fitted Short Puffer Jacket
This eco-friendly and very chic off-white puffer is made using a bio-based wildflower fill (Flwrdwn!), which is totally biodegradable. We're also very into the belted silhouette. $650, Pangaia.
Montserrat Cadaques Necklace
We love a good pearl moment, especially when it's a dainty, two-tiered necklace like this one. $90, Montserrat.
Inhabit Cashmere Pointelle Crew
Sweater weather season is here, so treat yourself to a pretty cashmere piece like this red top, with delicate pointelle details that happen to look great on Zoom. $468, Inhabit.
Vintner's Daughter Limited Edition Active Botanical Serum
There's a reason beauty connoisseurs rave over this serum, and while it's an admittedly pricey product, it's well worth it. The serum contains over 22 active ingredients, which help tone and firm skin while fighting signs of aging and giving you a true glow. If you really want to treat yourself this holiday season, we recommend trying this limited edition bottle, with a custom design inspired by Napa Valley. $325, Net-a-Porter.
Linne Botanicals Scrub Face Mask
It's extra important to exfoliate in the winter, when skin tends to get a bit drier. This organic scrub is gentle yet effective, with essential oils that help heal skin issues and give us a little much-needed calm. $68, Linne Botanicals.
Mikoh Portugal 2 One-Piece
Yes, it is winter, but that isn't stopping us from dreaming about beach days to come—or sitting in silent envy over those lucky enough to be in the sun right now. We're obsessed with the fit and color of this chic one-piece, and we really love that it doubles as a bodysuit. $228, Mikoh.
Alo Yoga Head-to-Toe Glow Oil
Your favorite athleisure brand branched into beauty this year, and did not disappoint. We're already loving Alo Yoga's entire skincare line, especially this Vitamin C-infused oil, which you can use truly head-to-toe (body, face and hair) for a serious glow and hydration boost. $48, Alo Yoga.
Karen Millen Italian Stretch Wool Trouser
A tailored trouser instantly elevates your whole aesthetic in a way jeans simply cannot. $239.40, Karen Millen.
Bishop & Young Front-Tie Jumpsuit
This ultra-flattering jumpsuit is an effortless wardrobe staple. $110, Bishop & Young.
Mutha F* Racism Scented Candle
A tuberose scented candle (with hints of jasmine, mimosa and vanilla) that also helps fight racism? Yes, please. 100 percent of the profits from this votive go towards fighting racial injustice, in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. $60, Mutha.
Allies of Skin Molecular Saviour Probiotics Treatment Mist
This facial mist is great for when you want a gentler toner to use as the first post-cleanse step in your skincare routine. It's ultra-hydrating, which is a major asset during the colder months. $59, Dermstore.
Ba&sh Wilie Wrap Jacket
We never realized how much we wanted a silk seafoam green blazer until spotting this adorable jacket, but that's just where we're at now. $197.50, Ba&sh.
Soma Sunday Pants
Sometimes, you just need a good lounging outfit, which means finding the softest joggers possible. We love that these have a slimmer fit, so you don't feel like you're walking around in baggy sweatpants. $56, Soma.
Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a silky blazer and luxurious glow oil to a stylish bio-degradable puffer coat and delicate cashmere sweater, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.