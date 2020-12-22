Home Set: Stylish Holiday Must-Haves to Celebrate the End of 2020

Pangaia Flwrdwn Fitted Short Puffer Jacket

This eco-friendly and very chic off-white puffer is made using a bio-based wildflower fill (Flwrdwn!), which is totally biodegradable. We're also very into the belted silhouette. $650, Pangaia.

Courtesy Pangaia

Montserrat Cadaques Necklace

We love a good pearl moment, especially when it's a dainty, two-tiered necklace like this one. $90, Montserrat.

Courtesy Montserrat

Inhabit Cashmere Pointelle Crew

Sweater weather season is here, so treat yourself to a pretty cashmere piece like this red top, with delicate pointelle details that happen to look great on Zoom. $468, Inhabit.

Courtesy Inhabit
Vintner's Daughter Limited Edition Active Botanical Serum

There's a reason beauty connoisseurs rave over this serum, and while it's an admittedly pricey product, it's well worth it. The serum contains over 22 active ingredients, which help tone and firm skin while fighting signs of aging and giving you a true glow. If you really want to treat yourself this holiday season, we recommend trying this limited edition bottle, with a custom design inspired by Napa Valley. $325, Net-a-Porter.

Courtesy Vintner's Daughter

Linne Botanicals Scrub Face Mask

It's extra important to exfoliate in the winter, when skin tends to get a bit drier. This organic scrub is gentle yet effective, with essential oils that help heal skin issues and give us a little much-needed calm. $68, Linne Botanicals.

Courtesy Linne Botanicals

Mikoh Portugal 2 One-Piece

Yes, it is winter, but that isn't stopping us from dreaming about beach days to come—or sitting in silent envy over those lucky enough to be in the sun right now. We're obsessed with the fit and color of this chic one-piece, and we really love that it doubles as a bodysuit. $228, Mikoh.

Courtesy Mikoh
Alo Yoga Head-to-Toe Glow Oil

Your favorite athleisure brand branched into beauty this year, and did not disappoint. We're already loving Alo Yoga's entire skincare line, especially this Vitamin C-infused oil, which you can use truly head-to-toe (body, face and hair) for a serious glow and hydration boost. $48, Alo Yoga.

Courtesy Alo Yoga

Karen Millen Italian Stretch Wool Trouser

A tailored trouser instantly elevates your whole aesthetic in a way jeans simply cannot. $239.40, Karen Millen.

Courtesy Karen Millen

Bishop & Young Front-Tie Jumpsuit

This ultra-flattering jumpsuit is an effortless wardrobe staple. $110, Bishop & Young.

Courtesy Bishop and Young
Mutha F* Racism Scented Candle

A tuberose scented candle (with hints of jasmine, mimosa and vanilla) that also helps fight racism? Yes, please. 100 percent of the profits from this votive go towards fighting racial injustice, in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. $60, Mutha.

Courtesy Mutha

Allies of Skin Molecular Saviour Probiotics Treatment Mist

This facial mist is great for when you want a gentler toner to use as the first post-cleanse step in your skincare routine. It's ultra-hydrating, which is a major asset during the colder months. $59, Dermstore.

Courtesy Allies of Skin

Ba&sh Wilie Wrap Jacket

We never realized how much we wanted a silk seafoam green blazer until spotting this adorable jacket, but that's just where we're at now.  $197.50, Ba&sh.

Courtesy Bash
Soma Sunday Pants

Sometimes, you just need a good lounging outfit, which means finding the softest joggers possible. We love that these have a slimmer fit, so you don't feel like you're walking around in baggy sweatpants. $56, Soma.

Courtesy Soma
From a silky blazer and luxurious glow oil to a stylish bio-degradable puffer coat and delicate cashmere sweater, here's what we're loving and coveting at the moment.

