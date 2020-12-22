Home Set: Stylish Holiday Must-Haves to Celebrate the End of 2020

Vintner's Daughter Limited Edition Active Botanical Serum

There's a reason beauty connoisseurs rave over this serum, and while it's an admittedly pricey product, it's well worth it. The serum contains over 22 active ingredients, which help tone and firm skin while fighting signs of aging and giving you a true glow. If you really want to treat yourself this holiday season, we recommend trying this limited edition bottle, with a custom design inspired by Napa Valley. $325, Net-a-Porter.