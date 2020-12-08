Home Set: Festive Favorites to Begin the Holiday Season

Welcome to Home Set. Scroll through to see our favorite style, wellness, beauty and home items and accessories right now.
Julia Cherruault for Observer

Merna Maita Polar Fleece Jumpsuit

We've decided 2020 is the year of the onesie, and we're very into this bordeaux-colored jumpsuit, which is made by sustainable, female-founded brand Merna Maita. $215, Merna Maita.

Courtesy Merna Maita

Primally Pure Holiday Tinted Lip Balm

Ah, yes, the season of constant lip balm application has, indeed, arrived. We love that this vanilla-and-mint (a true holiday moment) balm has just the slightest red tint, and is so moisturizing. $12, Primally Pure.

Courtesy Primally Pure

Sundarbay Black Vegan Leather Grandad Blazer

We're itching to spruce up our WFH look right now, and one of the easiest ways to do that is by throwing on a chic jacket like this vegan blazer, which is perfect for your next Zoom meeting. $295.93, Sundarbay.

Courtesy Sundarbay
Nanor Tuberose Row Body Scrub

Nanor teamed up with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Rose Inc. to create this lush rose body scrub, made with all organic ingredients and a dreamy aroma of roses, bergamot and jasmine. $49, Nanor.

Courtesy Nanor

Saylor Sylvana Pant

Even though holiday parties are virtual this year, and New Year's Eve plans aren't the extravaganzas of the past, it's still nice to get all dressed up for a special occasion—just trust us, you'll feel great. These über sparkly pants are just what you'll want to wear as you say farewell to the dumpster fire that was 2020 and welcome a fresh start. $242, Saylor.

Courtesy Saylor

Fleur Marché Le Calm Kit

As the days get shorter and colder during this very strange and difficult year, anxiety and stress levels are at an all-time high. This "Le Calm" kit is curated with CBD products to help you relax a bit, including a calming patch, balance drops and calm capsules. We already feel more zen. $145, Fleur Marché.

Courtesy Fleur Marché
Look Optic Casper Blue Light Screen Glasses

We'll admit it—we're obsessed with blue light glasses. Considering the ridiculous amount of time spent in front of screens this year, they've become particularly crucial, and might be our favorite accessory other than hand sanitizer. They really do help with the headaches that are inevitable from staring at your computer and phone all day, and we love that this brand has a continuous partnership with Charity:Water, so for every purchase made, a donation is made to the charity to help provide clean water for all. $78, Look Optic.

Courtesy Look Optic

Bathing Culture Plastic-Free Bather Set

Sustainability is so important, and making small changes in your daily routine really can make a difference. This plastic-free four-piece set from Bathing Culture includes a face and body oil, mineral bath salts, a "Luffa" and a tote, all in glass packaging and with biodegradable liquids. $99, Bathing Culture.

Courtesy Bathing Culture

Hill House Home 'Je Suis Tired' Silk Eye Mask

Just in case anyone was wondering, we're tired and dreaming of a trip to Paris, so this is everything we've ever wanted. $50, Hill House Home.

Courtesy Hill House Home
APL x Summer Fridays TechLoom Bliss

APL partnered up with Summer Fridays to create this limited edition version of its beloved slip-in sneaker, in the most lovely shade of blue. $220, APL.

Courtesy APL

Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray

Skin gets extra sensitive during the winter, and this 100 percent natural, soothing and purifying spray helps calm down your irritated skin. Spritz it on after you've washed your face, wait a minute and then continue with your usual routine. $28, Tower28.

Courtesy Tower 28
Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From the most festive sparkly gold pants and a lush rose body scrub to a stylish vegan leather blazer and cozy oxblood jumpsuit, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

