Home Set: Festive Favorites to Begin the Holiday Season

Look Optic Casper Blue Light Screen Glasses

We'll admit it—we're obsessed with blue light glasses. Considering the ridiculous amount of time spent in front of screens this year, they've become particularly crucial, and might be our favorite accessory other than hand sanitizer. They really do help with the headaches that are inevitable from staring at your computer and phone all day, and we love that this brand has a continuous partnership with Charity:Water, so for every purchase made, a donation is made to the charity to help provide clean water for all. $78, Look Optic.