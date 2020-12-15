The Stylish Gifts That the Most Sophisticated Hostess Will Appreciate

The Citizenry Copper Palo Santo Set
A sleek palo santo set to clear out all the bad energy from this year. $65, The Citizenry.
Away 'Chromaticity: How Artists See the World' Book
This coffee table book features the work of 33 artists from 33 international locales, all using the color they think best represents their home city. $40, Away.
Frontgate Charcuterie Picks
Elevate her charcuterie board situation while also keeping things as germ-free as possible. $19.20, Frontgate.
Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2012 x Yayoi Kusama Limited Edition Champagne
A bottle of bubbly is nice, but you'll really stand out among other guests with this limited edition Veuve Clicquot, which features a design by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. $225, Wally's.
Thula Lyric Throw
This cozy throw is a lovely addition to any living room or boudoir, and it's sustainably and ethically made in South Africa. For every blanket sold, 30 children are provided with clean water, through the brand's partnership with Playpumps. $103.20, Thula.
Snowe Marble Coasters
Your hostess will so appreciate this four-piece set of marble coasters, because no one wants unsightly glass rings ruining tables. $30, Snowe.
Malin + Goetz Make It a Double
This gift set includes a lovely hand and body wash (a 2020 imperative) as well as a lotion. $65, Malin + Goetz.
Funboy Winter Sleigh Snow Sled
Floats aren't just for summer! Bring out this inflatable sled-inspired float when the snow starts falling. $99, Funboy.
Aerin Leoben Ceramic & 24-Karat Gold Vase
A classic gold-accented vase that's just waiting for fresh flowers. $149.99, Saks Off 5th.
Karma and Luck Pure Break Feng Shui Pearl Stone Tree
This feng shui tree is all about protection, and represents beauty and motivation, with pearl leaves that symbolize innocence, beauty and foresight. $249, Karma and Luck.
Ora Ritual
Make her home as zen as possible with this ceramic diffuser set, complete with an essential oil blend and roll-on so she can always keep calm. $125, Ora.
Chateau Montelena 2016 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa Valley winery Chateau Montelena dates back to the 19th century, and they've truly perfected their craft. The vino connoisseur will definitely appreciate this cabernet, especially on a cold winter night, but it also ages well if she wants to save it for another time. $175, Chateau Montelena.
Anthropologie Kellie Mini Coupe Glasses (Set of Four)
The coupe glass is such a chic alternative to a champagne flute. $48, Anthropologie.
Rifle Paper Co. Strawberry Fields Gift Set
This adorable sticky note folio will be a welcome addition to her at-home desk situation, and there's also a puzzle, which is perfect for a cozy night at home. $50, Rifle Paper Co.
Judith Leiber More Is More Perfume
Gifting perfume can be tricky since fragrances are so particular, but this glitzy scent from Judith Leiber offers three different perfumes in one chic gold vessel, so she can select whichever bouquet she's partial to—or even mix them together. $125, Judith Leiber.
Tito's Vodka Mixology Kit
Avoiding crowded spaces is crucial right now, so why not elevate an at-home bar situation? This set includes a canvas and leather satchel, muddler, shaker, strainer, jigger and bar spoon. $75, Tito's Vodka.
Baked by Melissa Winter Wonderland 25-Piece Gift Box
You can't go wrong with mini cupcakes, and these individually-sized treats are ideal for this year, so people only touch the food they'll be eating. $25, Baked by Melissa.
Cardsome Exclusive Holiday Stationery Box
An assortment of Christmas cards with cheeky little sayings that are perfect for the holidays. $39, Gift Me Chic.
Baloo Living Sleep Stone Mask
This silky smooth face mask features a hidden pocket over the third eye chakra with a smooth crystal stone inside, for the most peaceful night's sleep. $54, Baloo Living.
Meesha Farzaneh The Because BEWBS Pillow
This fuzzy rug pillow is so cozy, and the best part is that your purchase gives back to a worthy cause, as three percent of sales are donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. $68, Meesha Farzaneh.
Cincoro Anejo Tequila
It's always polite to bring a bottle of wine or your host's beverage of choice. If she's a tequila lover, consider Michael Jordan's Cincoro Anejo, which comes in such a pretty glass vessel she'll want to display it all season long. $130, Cincoro.
PopSocket Tidepool Forest
A very seasonal tech accessory to prop her phone up while she's working, that also adds a little holiday cheer. $20, PopSocket.
Gray Malin Seaside Picture Frame
A beach-y picture frame to indulge her summer wanderlust. $55, Gray Malin.
Longaberger Recipe Cards Set of 50
The gourmand hostess will adore these recipe cards to keep organized and remember all the details for her favorite seasonal dishes. $28, Longaberger.
Naturally London Exhale Foot Soak
An antioxidant-filled exfoliating foot soak for a little at-home spa day. $103.20, Naturally London.
Homegrown Garden Deluxe Succulent and Cactus Grow Kit
Flowers are always appreciated, but your hostess will really love this home garden set with cacti and succulents seeds, so she can plant her own green plants inside her house. $45, Homegrown.
Jordan Samuel Skin The After Show Body Cleanser
Show your appreciation for all your hostess' hard work with a gift that's just for her, like this luxe body cleanser. $37, Jordan Samuel Skin.
Longaberger Bold Green Round Tray Basket
This handwoven basket is an easy way to add subtle festive cheer to a table. $88, Longaberger.
Cakebread Cellars 2018 Napa Valley Chardonnay
This easy-to-drink chardonnay is a good table wine for a holiday dinner. $39.99, Cakebread Cellars.
Mab & Stroke Stress Relief Bundle
The holidays are always a little stressful, and even more so this year. Bring a bit of bliss into her home with this holiday set, complete with vegan "calm tabs" filled with herbal extract that she can mix into her drink of choice, as well as a luxe body lotion. $83, Mab & Stroke.
KonMari Tidy Brass Organizing Tray
A chic gold tray that might be the most stylish way to store trinkets. $65, KonMari.
UrbanStems The Evergreen
Instead of showing up with a bouquet of flowers, consider gifting your hostess this wintery evergreen plant. $70, UrbanStems.
The holidays are different this year, and many aren’t able to celebrate with family and friends—at least not in-person. That doesn’t mean festivities are canceled, because we cannot emphasize enough how much we want to very loudly say farewell to 2020.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
Whether you’re one of the lucky ones that gets to attend a socially-distanced, mask-required holiday fête (even if it’s just you, your parents and your dog) or you’re keeping the festivities virtual this year, you don’t want to show up (or log on) empty-handed, especially when your very kind hostess is trusting you to come into their home.
You want to put some thought into a unique gift for the ultimate hostess, because yes, it is obvious when you bring a candle you grabbed at the drugstore on the way over, and no, that wine you bought at CVS en route is not drinkable. Don’t worry if you’re having trouble brainstorming a gift that will really stand out, because we’ve done the hard work for you. From vintage-inspired champagne coupe glasses and a mixology kit to a whimsical picture frame and chakra-balancing eye mask, scroll through for the best gifts to show your appreciation this year.