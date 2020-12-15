The Stylish Gifts That the Most Sophisticated Hostess Will Appreciate

The holidays are always a little stressful, and even more so this year. Bring a bit of bliss into her home with this holiday set, complete with vegan "calm tabs" filled with herbal extract that she can mix into her drink of choice, as well as a luxe body lotion. $83, Mab & Stroke.

Show your appreciation for all your hostess' hard work with a gift that's just for her, like this luxe body cleanser. $37, Jordan Samuel Skin.

Flowers are always appreciated, but your hostess will really love this home garden set with cacti and succulents seeds, so she can plant her own green plants inside her house. $45, Homegrown.

It's always polite to bring a bottle of wine or your host's beverage of choice. If she's a tequila lover, consider Michael Jordan's Cincoro Anejo, which comes in such a pretty glass vessel she'll want to display it all season long. $130, Cincoro.

This fuzzy rug pillow is so cozy, and the best part is that your purchase gives back to a worthy cause, as three percent of sales are donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. $68, Meesha Farzaneh.

You can't go wrong with mini cupcakes, and these individually-sized treats are ideal for this year, so people only touch the food they'll be eating. $25, Baked by Melissa.

Gifting perfume can be tricky since fragrances are so particular, but this glitzy scent from Judith Leiber offers three different perfumes in one chic gold vessel, so she can select whichever bouquet she's partial to—or even mix them together. $125, Judith Leiber.

This adorable sticky note folio will be a welcome addition to her at-home desk situation, and there's also a puzzle, which is perfect for a cozy night at home. $50, Rifle Paper Co.

Napa Valley winery Chateau Montelena dates back to the 19th century, and they've truly perfected their craft. The vino connoisseur will definitely appreciate this cabernet, especially on a cold winter night, but it also ages well if she wants to save it for another time. $175, Chateau Montelena.

Make her home as zen as possible with this ceramic diffuser set, complete with an essential oil blend and roll-on so she can always keep calm. $125, Ora.

This cozy throw is a lovely addition to any living room or boudoir, and it's sustainably and ethically made in South Africa. For every blanket sold, 30 children are provided with clean water, through the brand's partnership with Playpumps. $103.20, Thula.

A bottle of bubbly is nice, but you'll really stand out among other guests with this limited edition Veuve Clicquot, which features a design by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. $225, Wally's.

This coffee table book features the work of 33 artists from 33 international locales, all using the color they think best represents their home city. $40, Away.

The holidays are different this year, and many aren’t able to celebrate with family and friends—at least not in-person. That doesn’t mean festivities are canceled, because we cannot emphasize enough how much we want to very loudly say farewell to 2020.

Whether you’re one of the lucky ones that gets to attend a socially-distanced, mask-required holiday fête (even if it’s just you, your parents and your dog) or you’re keeping the festivities virtual this year, you don’t want to show up (or log on) empty-handed, especially when your very kind hostess is trusting you to come into their home.

You want to put some thought into a unique gift for the ultimate hostess, because yes, it is obvious when you bring a candle you grabbed at the drugstore on the way over, and no, that wine you bought at CVS en route is not drinkable. Don’t worry if you’re having trouble brainstorming a gift that will really stand out, because we’ve done the hard work for you. From vintage-inspired champagne coupe glasses and a mixology kit to a whimsical picture frame and chakra-balancing eye mask, scroll through for the best gifts to show your appreciation this year.