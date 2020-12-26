Jenny Craig: Everything You Need to Know Before Trying This Program – 2021 Update

For people who want to start a healthy, weight loss diet but can’t due to the complicated nature of it, they’re in luck. There’s a weight loss program called Jenny Craig that will deliver healthy pre-packaged meals at your doorstep, which completely takes complexity out of the equation. The meals delivered are low on calories and ready to eat. The service has its own Jenny Craig diet plan tailor made to its subscribers’ requirements for the most effective weight loss. Think of it as the start to a healthy lifestyle.

What is the Jenny Craig Program?

The Jenny Craig Program was founded in Melbourne, Australia by Jenny and Sydney Craig back in 1983 as an ultimate service to help people lose weight in the most healthy and efficient way possible. Just 2 years later, in 1985, the Jenny Craig Program came to the US. Today, it has over 600 weight management centers worldwide.

After reading that the first question you may ask is why would anyone need it? Can’t a person do all of that himself/herself. Well, they most definitely can but it isn’t easy. Most fitness enthusiasts have to go out of their way to count calories and make sure their diet and exercise can satisfy their weight goals. Most people who aspire to be fit get put off by these complications and the Jenny Craig program is targeted towards those very people.

Think about it, you not having to worry about the calories in what you’re eating while losing weight and getting ready to eat food at your doorstep. That’s what we would call a fitness enthusiast’s paradise. As you shall see in the menu later on, there’s a wide variety of healthy meals and snacks to choose from and it’s not something boring, that most people believe healthy eating to be.

How does it Work?

You might not believe it, but following the Jenny Craig program is not complicated at all. Your whole process of weight loss, from start to finish, can be done in 4 really simple steps. They are as follows:

Step 1: Signing Up

As it would be necessary for any type of subscription service, you have to sign up first. To do that, you have 2 options. You can either head to The Jenny Craig website and sign up online or you can physically visit a local Jenny Craig center if it’s nearby.

During the Covid pandemic, however, we would recommend doing it online. This is a paid membership and requires a fee for work. There are multiple meals plans available, all with their own price and benefits. You have to choose one that best suits your budget requirements and you’ll be god to go in the sign up stage.

Step 2: Meeting a Consultant

Once you’re done with the signing up process in Step 1, a Jenny Craig consultant will be assigned to you. Again, you can either meet them physically or virtually online (we still emphasize on keeping it online). The consultant is there to guide you in every step of the way. You can discuss your weight loss goals and problems you have with the diet. Anything. And they’ll help you get the best possible meal to trim that fat.

You’ll only need to meet them twice a week at first and then, if you get the hang of it yourself, meet them less frequently. The consultant is claimed to be professional enough to figure out your strengths and help you use them to your advantage.

Step 3: Eating and Exercising

Then comes the most effective part, eating. The daily Jenny Craig diet consists of 3 entrées and 2 snacks which can either be picked up from the Jenny Craig Centre or directly delivered to your home. There are over a 100 items to choose from in the Jenny Craig menu and we’ll discuss it in detail on the Menu section.

Along with the diet, it is also important to perform the exercises recommended by your consultant. Diet alone cannot help you reach your weight loss goal so it’s important that you also focus on physical activity. The exercise along with the proper diet will make sure that you reach your goal weight in the earliest time possible.

Step 4: Transitioning Back

You can’t be subscribed to this program forever so you’ll eventually have to phase it out. Once you’re halfway there with your goal weight you’ll need to stop relying on the Jenny Craig food and slowly integrating home cooked meals in your diet. The diet plan and recipes for your home cooked meals will be provided by your consultant.

Even once you’ve completely phased out the Jenny Craig meal, you can still have weekly consultation with your consultant for diet and exercise tips as long as you still have the membership.

Also, the knowledge you’ve gained through this program will also help you prepare healthy meals on your own and stay in shape for as long as you possibly can.

Menu

In case you want to know what the Jenny Craig menu looks like, it’s basically a 2-3 course meal depending on what package you go for. Even with the most basic plan, you get Breakfast and Lunch. As mentioned earlier, you either have the option of having it delivered at your doorstep or you can physically go to a Jenny Craig weight management center to pick up your own meals.

Breakfast menu typically consists of blueberry pancakes, sausages, turkey bacon, egg white sandwiches, apple cinnamon oatmeal, and nonfat milk. Similarly,

Lunch has tuna salad, lettuce, carrots, chicken fajita, garden salad, low fat dressing, turkey burger, and spinach salad.

Dinner may not be available with the basic package but in case you wanted to know what’s in it, it has lasagna, roasted asparagus, butternut ravioli, pot pie, and steamed zucchini. You basically get the idea.

It’s all a healthy, low fat diet for the best calorie control possible. In addition to these regular meals, fresh fruit like strawberries, oranges, nectarines, apples, watermelons, kiwi, and avocado; vegetable like kale, lettuce, onion, garlic, beets, and celery; dairy products like Greek yogurt; and fresh herbs can also be bought separately from the Jenny Craig program.

In case you haven’t noticed, all these foods are rich in proteins and fibers and low on carbohydrates. This is essential for weight loss. At the earlier stages, sugary foods will probably be prohibited for a couple of weeks but then you’ll be allowed to have them once in a while later. Consumption of alcohol is also highly discouraged in this program but, like sugary foods, you can have it later in moderate amounts.

As mentioned earlier all of these are prepared by the Jenny Craig Center and you can either go to the center or get it delivered to your house. The meals are packaged and are ready to eat. This means that no cooking is required, which allows you to take your time out for other pastimes. To view the complete menu of Jenny Craig, Visit its official website!

Pros

Easy to Follow: The whole concept of the The whole concept of the Jenny Craig subscription is that it makes the process of losing weight all the more easier. All important decisions are made by your personal consultant like the diet and exercise plans. All your meals are delivered to your doorstep on a regular basis. All that you need to do is follow the instructions and you’ll be good to go. No cooking so you can focus on other important things in life. Can Potentially Reduce risk of Diseases: Following the Jenny Craig diet can potentially reduce the risk of diseases, particularly heart diseases. It can also help you improve your blood sugar control. This is because low fat results in lower insulin, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels in the body. Thanks to blood sugar control, the Jenny Craig diet can prove to be beneficial for people with Type 2 diabetes. An Overall Balanced Diet: Since the diet is recommended by trained consultants, it is always going to be balanced. And it doesn’t end there. Once you stop with the Jenny Craig diet and move on to home cooked meals, the knowledge acquired through this diet program will help you make better, and well balanced meals in the future even when you’re no longer a Jenny Craig member. Social Support: Lastly, it has been proven that staying in touch with your friends, family, and fitness coaches helps significantly with the weight loss. Here, the consultants act as fitness coaches. By being in constant contact with them, you’ll get all sorts of useful tips and feedback that’s not only going to help in the present but also in the future. Also, during the time of a pandemic, any social contact helps. Limitless Future: As we’ve discussed earlier, one the program and the membership is over, you’ll be left not only with a much more fit body, but also with tons of knowledge regarding healthy diet and weight loss exercises. You can potentially keep following those on your own and stay in shape for as long as you can without wasting your efforts on this program. It won’t be difficult to do things on your own since you’ve slowly transitioned back to home cooked meals in the 4th Stage of this program.

Cons

Expensive:

It’s better to address the elephant in the room and it’s regarding pricing. As we shall see later, the Jenny Craig program isn’t exactly the cheapest out there as there are other diet food services available as well such as Nutrisystem . However, think of it as a price worth paying for this level of convenience, which might make this worth it.

Might not be suitable for Everyone:

Everyone is different and therefore might have different health plans. Your consultant might try his/her best to give you the best diet but they don’t know about your health conditions. It’s always better to consult with your doctor before trying out the new diet and exercises.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Jenny Craig Work?

Yes, it does. And if you have any doubts regarding this, head over to the Jenny Craig website and there you’ll find countless success stories of happy clients who successfully managed to reach their goal weight with this program.

Does Jenny Craig work for all ages?

The Jenny Craig program is designed for people of ages 13 and up. Based on your age, your consultant will recommend the best possible meal and exercise plan, which best suits your metabolism for an effective weight loss.

Can I really do Jenny Craig anywhere?

Yes, this program offers the flexibility of getting your meals and meeting your consultant either physically or online. If you live nearby a Jenny Craig center then all is well. Otherwise you can contact your consultant on call and get your meals delivered anywhere.

Price & Verdict

Finally, we come to pricing. As mentioned earlier, this doesn’t come in cheap and it has multiple costs attached to it. The one time initial subscription fee is around $100. There’s also a $20 monthly fee that you need to pay to stay in the membership. Apart from that, you also need to pay separately for the meals provided, which can cost around $150 per week depending on what you get.

The weekly meal plans are as follows:

Simple Meal Plan $12.99

7 Breakfasts

7 Lunches

Essential Meal Plan $19.49

7 Breakfasts

7 Lunches

7 Dinners

Free Delivery in the US

Rapid Results™ Complete Weight Loss Plan $22.49

7 Breakfasts

7 Lunches

7 Dinners

7 Snacks and Desserts

Personal Coaching

Free Delivery in the US

A little bit steep but if you consider all the convenience, service, and benefits that you’re getting by this program, it is worth every penny. There might not be any other service that offers this level of convenience and dedication to your weight loss goals and there’s definitely not another program which will deliver the pre-packaged food to your doorstep. If you need weight loss and if you can pay for it, then do get the Jenny Craig subscription.

However, as it’s mentioned in one of the cons, do consult your doctor to confirm that you don’t have any problem that might cause problems with this diet. In normal circumstances it’s completely safe. However, not everything is suitable for everyone so it’s better to be safe than sorry.

If you want more information regarding this program, head over to the link below to check out their website and, if you’re convinced, sign up.

