John F. Kennedy’s Former Georgetown Home Sold for $4.2 Million

The stately Georgetown home where the late John F. Kennedy once lived with his sister, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, has now sold. The former president resided in the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom brick abode from 1949 until 1951, when he was serving as the U.S. Senator from Massachusetts and preparing for his presidential campaign.
The 4,659-square-foot Washington, D.C. home was originally built in 1800, and later received a total renovation courtesy of architect Richard Foster and builder Tom Glass, per the listing shared by Sotheby’s International Realty brokers Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert.
The house was initially listed for $4.68 million in February this year, and was subsequently discounted to its most recent asking price of $4.45 million. The final sales price, however, comes to $4.2 million, which is the exact amount the sellers paid for the property in 2008.
A two-story entry leads into the home, with an elegant spiral staircase. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and a center island, with countertop seating as well as a breakfast nook. There’s also a formal dining room.
A wood paneled study is fitted with built-in bookshelves and a fireplace, and a formal living room features moldings and hardwood floors.
The owner’s suite has its own fireplace, and the bathroom is outfitted with double vanities and a soaking tub. The home also features two separate outdoor spaces, so it’s ideal for entertaining.
This isn’t the only Georgetown house with a big JFK connection, as the townhome where he reportedly met his future wife, the then-Jacqueline Bouvier, sold two years ago for $1.73 million. Earlier this year, another Kennedy family mansion traded hands, as the palatial Palm Beach retreat once owned by JFK’s father, Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., sold for a staggering $70 million.