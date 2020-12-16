John F. Kennedy’s Former Georgetown Home Sold for $4.2 Million

Late president John F. Kennedy's onetime Georgetown home just sold. Scroll through to see inside the abode.
Courtesy Compass Studios for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
A grand two-story entry leads into the home.
Courtesy Compass Studios for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The home sold for $4.2 million.
Courtesy Compass Studios for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The formal living room.
Courtesy Compass Studios for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The eat-in kitchen.
Courtesy Compass Studios for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The wood-paneled library features a fireplace and built-in shelving.
Courtesy Compass Studios for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The home spans 4,659 square feet.
Courtesy Compass Studios for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The home is composed of three bedrooms.
Courtesy Compass Studios for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The owner's suite.
Courtesy Compass Studios for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
It has its own private fireplace.
Courtesy Compass Studios for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
As well as an en-suite bathroom with double vanities and a soaking tub.
Courtesy Compass Studios for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The owner's suite terrace.
Courtesy Compass Studios for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The formal dining room.
Courtesy Compass Studios for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
There are two private outdoor spaces.
Courtesy Compass Studios for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
JFK lived here with his sister, Eunice.
Courtesy Compass Studios for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
The stately Georgetown home where the late John F. Kennedy once lived with his sister, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, has now sold. The former president resided in the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom brick abode from 1949 until 1951, when he was serving as the U.S. Senator from Massachusetts and preparing for his presidential campaign.

The 4,659-square-foot Washington, D.C. home was originally built in 1800, and later received a total renovation courtesy of architect Richard Foster and builder Tom Glass, per the listing shared by Sotheby’s International Realty brokers Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert.

John F. Kennedy lived in the home with his sister, Eunice. Getty Images

The house was initially listed for $4.68 million in February this year, and was subsequently discounted to its most recent asking price of $4.45 million. The final sales price, however, comes to $4.2 million, which is the exact amount the sellers paid for the property in 2008.

A two-story entry leads into the home, with an elegant spiral staircase. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and a center island, with countertop seating as well as a breakfast nook. There’s also a formal dining room.

A wood paneled study is fitted with built-in bookshelves and a fireplace, and a formal living room features moldings and hardwood floors.

The owner’s suite has its own fireplace, and the bathroom is outfitted with double vanities and a soaking tub. The home also features two separate outdoor spaces, so it’s ideal for entertaining.

381257 17: President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy attend a ceremony January 18, 1963 in Washington, DC. (Photo by National Archive/Newsmakers)

John F. Kennedy met his future wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, at a townhome right nearby.

This isn’t the only Georgetown house with a big JFK connection, as the townhome where he reportedly met his future wife, the then-Jacqueline Bouvier, sold two years ago for $1.73 million. Earlier this year, another Kennedy family mansion traded hands, as the palatial Palm Beach retreat once owned by JFK’s father, Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., sold for a staggering $70 million.

