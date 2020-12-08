Kate Middleton Is Wearing Her Most Festive Outfits on the Royal Train Tour

Kate Middleton is wearing the perfect festive wardrobe on the Cambridges' royal train tour. Scroll through for everything you need to know about her chic holiday fashion choices.











Few people love a theme quite as much as Kate Middleton, especially when it comes to her fashion choices. Whether it’s mastering the art of sartorial diplomacy or subtly coordinating her entire family’s wardrobes, the Duchess of Cambridge truly is the queen of managing to very stylishly dress in theme, no kitsch allowed.

Prince William and Kate are now in the midst of a three-day tour of the U.K., via the royal train, to start off the holiday season. They are meeting with frontline workers, volunteers, teachers, schoolchildren, young people and others who have gone above and beyond in supporting their communities during the COVID-19 crisis.

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spread some holiday cheer around the U.K., complete with reindeer and Santa hats, it’s no surprise Kate is breaking out her most festive attire, with many a chic winter coat and very seasonal plaid accessories.

Duchess Kate started off the tour with a fashion repeat; she headed to the train station wearing her custom olive green Alexander McQueen coat with a very Christmas-ready tartan scarf.

She wore another royal repeat for the Cambridges’ first stop of their tour, in Edinburgh. Kate chose another bespoke piece, this time a blue Catherine Walker coat, with a Strathberry clutch. If you were wondering what, exactly, is so festive about a blue look, this one is actually more about the locale—Kate’s outfit was a perfect nod to the Scottish flag, and Strathberry is an Edinburgh-based brand. And don’t worry, there was still some holiday cheer, but this time it was courtesy of Prince William, who wore a red plaid tartan scarf of his own.

Kate selected another impossibly chic coat (this one a navy blue jacket from Hobbs London) for the Cambridges’ visit to South Yorkshire, with a cream-colored sweater. She decided to up her Christmas cheer factor later that day, as she switched out her top for a more festive sweater from Scottish brand Brora Cashmere, per Instagram account @katemidleton1. Kate’s specific sweater was actually made in collaboration with Troy London, so it was a peak British fashion moment.

The pièce de résistance (at least thus far) must be the red-and-tartan outfit Kate wore to begin the second day of the royal tour in Cardiff, Wales. For the Duchess of Cambridge’s most festive look yet, she chose to rewear her full-length red Alexander McQueen coat (plenty of royal repeats on this tour, and we’re really loving that), with her pleated tartan Emilia Wickstead skirt (another repeat, which she wore to a Kensington Palace holiday party two years ago) underneath. If you thought there’s no way the Duchess could up her festive factor, we’re here to inform you that you are incorrect, as Kate added a coordinating tartan scarf.

Our favorite accessory so far, though, is the Duchess of Cambridge’s face mask of choice that she wore while visiting Berkshire Hospital in Reading. She took off the aforementioned tartan scarf (perhaps it was getting a little toasty), but she simply couldn’t go sans Christmas-y plaid, and donned a (drumroll, please)…tartan face mask!

We expect plenty more festive holiday attire from the Duchess over the next few weeks (you can still make a seasonal statement via Zoom meetings!), and perhaps even a family Christmas card with the entire Cambridge clan in coordinating ensembles. For now, we’re content with her brief royal tour wardrobe, so scroll through the slideshow above to get a peek at all the Duchess’ festive fashion on the royal train excursion.