Love Tarot Readings: 5 Best Sites for Free Online Love Readings

Tarot cards are one of the most versatile tools that a psychic or clairvoyant can use, and they can be invaluable in guiding you in matters of the heart.

Though tarot cards can answer virtually any question about your life, love and relationships often take center stage. Most of us wonder about current and future relationships while striving to understand how our past and present can influence what happens next.

Wondering if Prince Charming is around the corner or if that new relationship will last? A love tarot online reading can help you uncover eerily accurate predictions about your love life. All of this is possible using the 72-card tarot deck, which has been in use throughout the world for more than 500 years!

Going online can be the best way to get a love tarot reading, but it’s important to choose wisely. Look for legitimate companies with a network of verified tarot readers for the best experience.

To help you in your search, we tried and tested several online tarot providers and narrowed it down to three of our favorites.

Psychic Source has nearly 200 psychics specializing in tarot readings alone, giving you an array of choices. Though it can at first seem overwhelming to choose one person, the Psychic Source platform gives you complete bios for each advisor, including their headshots, years of experience, background, and reviews.

Once you choose a tarot reader that’s a good fit, you’ll get your first 3 minutes free and 75% off for additional minutes if you’re a new user. You also have the option for either a phone, chat or video reading. You might prefer a phone reading if you’re on the go and need to make a quick decision.

Chat readings, on the other hand, are ideal if you want to take time to digest the text and chat in a way that’s more private. And, finally, video chats utilize a webcam, giving you an experience that’s closest to a face-to-face encounter.

Not sure if Psychic Source’s advisors are the real deal? Each of them is rigorously tested for authenticity, so there are no charlatans here! And, on the off chance that you catch a psychic on a bad day, every session comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not happy with a particular psychic, Psychic Source will credit it back to your account so that you can try again with someone else.

Keen is an online psychic network that has been in business since 1999, serving over 3 million customers over that span. They’re the world’s largest online psychic site, offering clients 24 hour access to one of their readers via phone, chat, or email.

With over 1,700 psychic advisors inside the Keen network, you’ll have no trouble finding someone that specializes in the area of life you’d like to discuss. They have every type of psychic you can imagine including love psychics, tarot readers, clairvoyants, energy healers, astrologists, mediums, and more.

To help you find the best love tarot readers, Keen allows you to filter their available psychics by customer rating, price, specialty, and availability. This makes it really easy to find the highest rated advisors and to avoid the bad ones. Every reader on the Keen psychic site is rated by the community, so you can read reviews from past clients before deciding which advisor you’d like to talk to.

Keen offers the cheapest tarot readings, starting at just $1.99 for 10 minutes. With such an amazing deal, you can get advice and insight from a real psychic virtually risk-free!

If you want to vet your tarot card reader before committing time and funds, then Kasamba is a great platform to try. Though all of the online psychics have bios available, Kasamba’s advisors go above and beyond, giving potential customers in-depth insight into their gifts, communication styles, and more.

Kasamba has also been in the business for over 20 years, and they’ve built a reputation for quality readings at an affordable price. Many customers look to Kasamba for chat readings, where the advisors are known for fast typing skills and not wasting a lot of time finger pecking the keyboard.

If you’re still on the fence, you can get started with Kasamba completely free, and not just for your first reading. With Kasamba, the first 3 minutes of every reading are free, so you can try a lot of psychics without having to pay a dime. If you like who you’re chatting with, you can get 70% off additional minutes as a new member.

How to Get a Free Tarot Love Reading

Watch out for generic apps that give you canned tarot responses. Those are not going to be specific to your situation and are going to lack a personal touch.

Though genuine online tarot readers have a reputation for being expensive, the three companies we outlined above all offer free introductory readings and steep discounts for new customers. You can get started with three free minutes without any out-of-pocket costs. If you’d like a longer reading, new customers on these platforms get steep discounts.

How Can a Tarot Love Reading Help You?

A tarot card reading can be used to address any issue or question in your life, including love. If there’s any aspect of your romantic life that you’re uncertain about, a psychic love reading can give you guidance and insight.

To inspire you, here are some of the most common reasons people reach out to phone psychics for spiritual advice:

Help Find Love

If you’re looking for that one true love, a relationship tarot reading can be the key you need to unlock the mystery of where this person is hiding! Most often, people are looking for answers like when and where they’ll magically find their soulmate. A psychic online can push you to also understand what you’re looking for in a partner and why successful relationships have eluded you in the past.

Don’t be surprised if a free love tarot reading ends with a whole new perspective on yourself and your love life!

Cheating and Infidelity

Not knowing if a partner is true can be one of the most heart-wrenching feelings you’ll encounter. You might feel an absence of trust or a total lack of confidence in your judgment. Psychic readings can help you discover the truth.

There are several tarot cards that your clairvoyant may draw to hint that your mate has gone astray. Along with these cards, your tarot reader will also have other information that may lead you to confirm (or deny) your suspicions.

Relationship Problems

If your stock answer is “it’s complicated,” whenever someone asks you about your relationship, it might be time for a free tarot reading with a psychic. Whether you don’t know where you stand in your relationship or you’re feeling hurt, tension, or confusion with your partner, a tarot love reading can give you some much-needed insight to help you both get on the same page.

Love Compatibility

Is he (or she) the one? Is that fire-hot passion going to last or will it turn to indifference? Is your crush your potential soulmate? A reading with an expert tarot advisor can potentially answer these questions. This type of reading can go beyond what a horoscope analysis can offer, giving you a wealth of information about how your relationship will pan out with a current or potential partner.

The Best Love Tarot Cards to Get in a Psychic Reading

With 72 cards in a tarot deck, it can take a while to become familiar with all of them, and your tarot reader might not give you a lot of context about the specifics of a single card other than how it affects your life.

Here are the best cards to see in a love tarot spread:

Lovers

Though the exact image of Lovers will vary depending on the deck, it usually features a naked man and woman in a fertile garden, which is said to represent the Garden of Eden.

When facing upright, it’s one of the most favorable cards in the deck for those interested in love. It can represent the ideal relationship, with an abundance of love, passion, harmony, and mutual attractiveness. It can also demonstrate a bonded pair, potentially a couple that is joined in marriage.

The Empress

The empress can be thought of as a goddess or representation of Mother Earth. As such, The Empress is often associated with fertility as well as sensuality. If you’re a sexually active female and draw this card, you might need to get a pregnancy test!

However, fertility doesn’t necessarily have to mean childbirth. It can also represent creativity or a tendency toward being the nurturer in a relationship. And finally, the Empress also reminds us to be more in-tune with nature. Perhaps take your partner on a hike and enjoy the world around you.

The Hierophant

Though the Hierophant is a religious figure, it doesn’t necessarily represent organized religion. It can also indicate adherence to tradition or spirituality. Or, it might show that you want or are in a relationship with traditional values or norms. Because of this latter aspect, it could potentially predict that a relationship is on a path toward marriage.

The Devil

Though the devil can be a scary figure, in the world of tarot, this symbol is more primal than anything else. It can indicate deep sensual pleasure, but there is a potentially darker side. If you draw The Devil in a free love tarot reading, check in with yourself to ensure you’re not obsessed with your lover or experiencing an unhealthy degree of lust. If you’re having a lot of one-night stands, you might send up seeing the Devil.

On the other hand, if you’re feeling balanced in love and your relationship, it can simply be communicating that you’re having the time of your life.

The Sun

As the saying goes, “it’s always darkest before the dawn,” and drawing the sun can be a very positive omen. It signifies pure joy and happiness, so even if you’re feeling some darkness now, you can expect there to be light in your life soon.

Ace of Cups

This card often represents newness, either in the form of a new love or a refresh in your current relationship. Often, the visual in a tarot card deck is of the cup overflowing. This can be interpreted as water that is cleaning the past and making way for something new in the present and future.

Two of Cups

The Two of Cups is considered one of the best love cards in tarot. It symbolizes a joining of two in a ceremony, though not necessarily marriage. It could be that a new relationship is on the horizon or you’ll be able to improve your current situation and begin working together better as a team.

Six of Cups

The Six of Cups tends to signify a link to the past, whether it’s a past relationship that has the potential to be reconciled or simply nostalgia for what was and might have been. If you’re reeling from a breakup, this card could be a sign that you’re looking for comfort from someone that can offer unconditional love like a parent, child, or close friend.

Ten of Cups

There’s no question that the Ten of Cups is a symbol of abundance, and in tarot, this generalization definitely applies. It’s often a clear indicator of emotional fulfillment and pure happiness. If you’re currently in a relationship, drawing this card could mean that you’re about to take the next step or you’ve reached a point of stability and a long-term commitment.

Ten of Pentacles

The Ten of Pentacles has an air of permanence to it. If you’re wondering how your love life will turn out, the Ten of Pentacles is telling you that it’ll all work out in the end. It can also be a positive portent for a current romance, signifying financial stability, achieving desired milestones, and earning approval from the family.

