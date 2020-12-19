PhenQ Review: Does This Fat Burner Work?

Weight loss has never been easy to achieve or even talk about. Millions of people around the world struggling to lose some weight can attest to the down moments and the low self-esteem that comes with being overweight.

The health risks that are associated with being overweight are just as overwhelming. From heart conditions to diabetes, stroke, high blood pressure, the list goes on and on. These health risks alone are enough to motivate someone to seek to cut off some of the weight.

Have you tried different weight loss products available, only to get little or no results? We know that feeling of frustration. The market is overwhelming with weight loss products, with more being released to the market daily.

However, there’s a product that you should try before you give up on your quest to lose weight. We’re talking about PhenQ. We believe that it contains the right ingredients to help you achieve your weight loss goals without exposing yourself to more health risks.

This article will review PhenQ and discuss its ingredients, benefits, side effects, and how you can use it for maximum results. This is to furnish you with all the information you need about the product before you decide whether to use it or not.

Who Should Use PhenQ?

PhenQ is made using natural ingredients, making it safe for both men and women to lose weight. It is also safe for Vegans.

Women using birth control pills can also use this product because the ingredients used do not interfere with the pill’s effectiveness.

Children below the age of 18 years, pregnant and breastfeeding women should not use this product. It’s also not safe for people under any medication and those with chronic illnesses.

PhenQ Review: Overview of the Supplement

PhenQ is a combination weight loss supplement manufactured by Wolfson Berg Limited. It acts as an appetite suppressant, energy booster, and fat burner. In-depth research has been done on the ingredients used, and then they are combined to create a wholesome product.

Comprehensive clinical studies have shown that each ingredient used can decrease body fat by up to about 7.24%, body fat by up to 3.44%, and increase muscle mass by about 3.80%. All these ingredients are 100% natural, and so they can work the magic without posing a threat to health. These ingredients are highly potent, and that increases their ability to cut out weight speedily.

Health is paramount, so the manufacturer pays attention to producing the best. To achieve that, a team of nutrition experts, health consultants, and fitness professionals is involved in creating PhenQ. The company offers exciting deals to anyone who chooses their products to go through their weight loss journey.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

It’s made from 100% natural ingredients.

It’s legitimate and produced by a renowned company.

It has a 60-day money-back guarantee on all purchased products.

Results begin to show in a short time.

Bundle packages come with discounts.

It helps to improve fat oxidation.

It’s a good source of calcium.

No prescription is required.

Cons:

It’s not suitable for children below 18 years.

It’s only available online on their official website .

. It contains caffeine, which can interfere with sleep patterns.

It’s contraindicated for pregnant and nursing mothers.

Ingredients in PhenQ

Before learning about each of the products, it’s important to note that the manufacturer took the time to make sure that all the ingredients are natural.

Each tablet of PhenQ contains the following ingredients:

Capsicum Extract – It’s naturally found in red pepper or chili pepper. It has strong thermogenic properties that boost the pill’s ability to burn fat in the body. It turns up the body’s heat, thus burning fat and accelerating other metabolic processes in the body. It also contains appetite suppressing properties, which help you to cut your calorie intake.

Caffeine – It helps in increasing alertness and boosting energy levels in the body. It also contains appetite-suppressing characteristics, limiting the amount of food you eat and the frequency of eating. The first step to weight loss is to reduce the frequency of food intake. It also works well to boost thermogenesis and improve your performance.

Niacin (Vitamin B3) – It promotes the conversion of food into energy in the body so that it’s not stored as fats. While taking PhenQ, you are advised to be active so that Niacin effects in the body can make a difference. Due to the quick conversion of food into energy, it’s possible to feel hungry and want to eat again.

Piperine – It is extracted from black pepper. It has high thermogenic properties to aid in the breakdown of fats in the body. Research has shown that piperine possesses the ability to prevent the formation of new fat cells. It also helps in increasing the concentration of good cholesterol in the body. Piperine is used to regulate obesity-induced dyslipidemia, a condition where fat levels increase abnormally in the blood.

Chromium Picolinate – It’s a natural mineral found in meat, vegetables, and whole grains, which helps control blood sugar levels by curbing the desire for sugars and carbs. Chromium increases the uptake of sugar by the cells, so you will not have any sugar cravings giving your body enough time to lose weight.

Nopal – It works as an appetite suppressant due to its high fiber content. Foods rich in fiber help with regular bowel movements and keep you satisfied longer. Nopal cactus is also known to be extremely rich in amino acids that furnish your body with energy. It also works to flush out fluids that cause extra weight when retained in the body.

L-Carnitine Fumarate – It occurs naturally in foods like red meat, nuts, and green vegetables. This amino acid helps the body to burn out stored fats and convert them to energy. Dieting comes with exhaustion; the energy produced helps alleviate this tiredness and keep you active.

Calcium Carbonate – Not only does it improve bone health, but it also helps burn excess body fats. It signals the brain that the body has acquired enough fats, and the rest, the body should break down. The brain also gives the body a feeling of fullness so that appetite is suppressed and prevents more food intake.

ɑ-LACYS RESET – It’s a formula developed using cutting edge science and research. It has three active principles; alpha-lipoic acid, cysteine base, and magnesium. It works actively to accelerate metabolism and thermogenesis, this burning fat quickly. Thermogenesis causes the body to produce heat by burning calories and melting away the fats.

How Does PhenQ Work?

The combination used to do PhenQ works together to produce the desired results by discouraging fat production in the body.

This, in turn, reduces weight caused by fat’s build-up and releases excess water retained in the body. The carefully selected ingredients work harmoniously to give the expected results.

PhenQ works in five different ways to cause the body to lose weight. They include:

Burning fat – Different ingredients like piperine, capsicum extract, and caffeine work together to accelerate the fat burning process by increasing metabolism and thermogenic rates. All that stubborn fat you had resigned to love with is melted away, and your clothes begin to fit you better.

– Different ingredients like piperine, capsicum extract, and caffeine work together to accelerate the fat burning process by increasing metabolism and thermogenic rates. All that stubborn fat you had resigned to love with is melted away, and your clothes begin to fit you better. Halting Fat Production – Burning of fats stored in the body helps reduce fat build-up. What is more, some ingredients, like piperine, prevent the formation of new fat cells so that there is no replacement of the ones already melted down. This process ensures that the improvements gained to have a permanent effect.

– Burning of fats stored in the body helps reduce fat build-up. What is more, some ingredients, like piperine, prevent the formation of new fat cells so that there is no replacement of the ones already melted down. This process ensures that the improvements gained to have a permanent effect. Suppressing your Appetite – PhenQ has ingredients like caffeine that works to reduce cravings for carbs and sugars. Weight loss can not succeed unless there is a reduced intake of food. By suppressing your appetite, PhenQ gives the body more time to burn the calories already in the body before more food is added to it. After using PhenQ for a while, you’ll notice that the ever-contested battle between food and you will abruptly come to an end.

– PhenQ has ingredients like caffeine that works to reduce cravings for carbs and sugars. Weight loss can not succeed unless there is a reduced intake of food. By suppressing your appetite, PhenQ gives the body more time to burn the calories already in the body before more food is added to it. After using PhenQ for a while, you’ll notice that the ever-contested battle between food and you will abruptly come to an end. Boosting your energy – Dieting is known to cause low energy and fatigue. Still, PhenQ is designed with ingredients that help boost your energy, improve your physical performance, and keep you focused. Ensure that you add some exercise to your routine as it will help to lose weight while remaining energetic.

– Dieting is known to cause low energy and fatigue. Still, PhenQ is designed with ingredients that help boost your energy, improve your physical performance, and keep you focused. Ensure that you add some exercise to your routine as it will help to lose weight while remaining energetic. Enhancing your mood – Losing weight can cause anxiety, depression, and mood swings. PhenQ works mostly to alleviate such feelings and calmly elevate your mood. Some of the ingredients used in PhenQ have a relaxing effect on the body, making you feel good.

Benefits of Using PhenQ

PhenQ is a powerful dieting formula that works to help you achieve the body of your dreams. From the many positive reviews given by the users, it’s clear that this product does have a lot of benefits. People who have opted to use this product have nothing but praise for it.

Let’s look at some of the benefits that come with using PhenQ:

Improved Mood and Energy Levels

Using PhenQ keeps you in a good mood and your energy levels spiked. When calories and fats are burnt in the body, energy is released. It’s recommended that you remain active so that you can begin witnessing the results sooner.

Improved Mental Health

The process of weight loss can be stressful and mind-straining. It can lead to fatigue, anxiety, restlessness, and depression. When losing weight using PhenQ, brain function is improved, leading to improved mental health. By finding a solution to a disturbing health challenge, many people are able to rest easy and have peace of mind.

Improved Confidence and Self-Esteem

When using PhenQ, you’ll notice that you will start seeing results from the first month of using it. When you finally begin to get that slim and sexy body you always dreamed about, you begin to love your body, and your confidence increases and your self-esteem too.

Weight Loss Achieved Naturally

Each of the ingredients used in manufacturing PhenQ occurs naturally in foods and does not cause any harm. The body is stimulated to burn fats and lose the extra weight naturally. While using PhenQ, you shouldn’t worry about pumping any chemicals into your body as it contains none. This ability to lose weight naturally puts PhenQ ahead of other products in the markets because most of them offer chemical-based solutions.

You Have Guarantee

The product comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee so that you have time to try the pills. If you feel that they are not working for you, you can get your money back before the 60-day window elapses.

Side Effects

PhenQ is made from 100% natural ingredients, so there are no significant side effects that have been reported. However, just like any medication, there are possible side effects that might be experienced.

Some of them include:

Allergies to some active ingredient -Some people may react to some ingredients used in the production of PhenQ. One of such ingredients is Chromium Picolinate.

-Some people may react to some ingredients used in the production of PhenQ. One of such ingredients is Chromium Picolinate. Headache – Ingredients such as Caffeine Anhydrous are used in large quantities in the product and can cause headaches. The headache experienced by using this product will eventually subside as the body slowly adjusts to the high doses.

– Ingredients such as Caffeine Anhydrous are used in large quantities in the product and can cause headaches. The headache experienced by using this product will eventually subside as the body slowly adjusts to the high doses. Disruption of your Sleeping Pattern – Caffeine is known to increase brain activity and suppress sleep. Taking the pill after 3 pm can cause a lack of sleep during the night.

– Caffeine is known to increase brain activity and suppress sleep. Taking the pill after 3 pm can cause a lack of sleep during the night. Nausea – In the first few days of using PhenQ, you might experience nausea due to high doses of the ingredients used and the increased activity in the body. This feeling, however, subsides after a few days of using the pill.

Who Should Refrain from PhenQ?

PhenQ is not recommended for anyone below the age of 18 years. The ingredients used may be too intense for children.

It’s also not recommended for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. Pregnant women add weight as a result of the pregnancy. This group can lose weight after the baby has stopped breastfeeding.

Do you have a pre-existing medical condition and are on medication? Before starting on PhenQ, you must consult with your doctor to clear any doubts and ascertain your safety, and you use PhenQ.

Dosage & Tips to Start

The recommended dosage is two pills a day. One is to be taken with breakfast and another with lunch. You should not take the pills past 3 pm as it might lead to a lack of sleep during the night. Each bottle contains 60 tablets, enough for one month. Most users give reports of notable results within three months.

You should be aware of the possible side effects like nausea, headache, and anxiety for the first few days of taking the pills. You should also know that weight loss is a long process that requires patience and consistency.

As fat is burning in your body, a lot of energy is released, and it needs to be utilized. Staying idle may derail your weight loss progress. Ensure that you remain active and take time out to exercise.

If you miss a dose of PhenQ, do not double the medication to account for the missed dose. Instead, wait till the next morning or lunch hour to take your pill. Take it with plenty of water.

Take only the recommended dosage; don’t try to take more expecting faster results. All the ingredients in PhenQ are natural, but some, like caffeine, can be overstimulating if used in excess.

PhenQ does not have a time limit as to when you can stop using it. Some people get results faster than others, while it takes time for others to get substantial results.

Once you have achieved the right weight that you desire, you can discontinue the use. There are no side effects from the pills, so it’s safe to use for as long as you need.

Where to Buy PhenQ and Guarantees?

PhenQ is readily available on their official website. Click here to make a purchase. At the moment, you get to save up to $10 when you buy one bottle.

If you buy two bottles, you get one free, and you save up to $100. If you buy three bottles, you get two bottles free and a free Advana Cleanse. You also get to save $210.

This product has a 60-day money-back guarantee attached to it. Such a guarantee increases your confidence to buy the product. Otherwise, why would someone offer such a security if the product won’t work?

Final Thoughts: Should You Buy PhenQ?

PhenQ is highly recommended as a solution for weight loss with thousands of positive reviews. The manufacturer of PhenQ is also renowned worldwide and approved for quality products.

There are no significant side effects associated with the product, and it can be used by anyone who is not in the group labeled as contraindicated.

The results that come with using PhenQ are long-lasting and do not bring harm to the body. If you are scouring the market for a perfect weight loss product, consider getting yourself PhenQ and watch your body slowly turn into the body you always dreamed of having.

