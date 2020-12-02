Queen Elizabeth Is Hiring a New Personal Assistant at Buckingham Palace

If you’re a serious royal enthusiast that has always dreamed of a regal job at Buckingham Palace, then you’re in luck. Now’s your chance to work for Queen Elizabeth, as the royal family is hiring a new personal assistant in the Private Secretary’s Office at Buckingham Palace.

The new PA will support the senior manager in the Private Secretary’s Office at Buckingham Palace, and will be in charge of managing requests, coordinating meetings and appointments, drafting correspondence and managing inboxes.

The position is offered as a two-year fixed-term contract, from January 2021 through January 2023, according to the job listing posted by the Royal Household. The new royal personal assistant will make up to £35,000 (about $46,980) a year, depending on experience.

Job duties include “liaising daily” at a “senior level,” and building relationships with fellow Palace colleagues as well as outside organizations.

Newbie PAs need not apply, as this is not an entry-level position. The job listing states that the applicant must be a “highly experienced” personal assistant, who is accustomed to supporting “board-level” individuals, though prior royal knowledge must also be an asset. The perfect candidate should display “superb” communication skills, show good judgement and have the ability to handle sensitive situations, in addition to be being able to work well with others.

The job is primarily located within Buckingham Palace in London, but the listing notes that travel is required, so it seems the lucky new hire will get to jet set about quite a bit.

While the Queen hasn’t taken on a ton of far-off official visits as of late, Prince William and Kate Middleton have embarked on quite a few royal tours over the past few years, as have Prince Charles and Camilla-Parker Bowles. Since most travel is on pause right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, we assume that the employee will perhaps be moving somewhat locally, between the Queen’s regal residences, including Balmoral Castle, Sandringham and Windsor Castle.

If you’ve decided this is your dream job, make sure you get your resume ready ASAP, as the application window closes on December 4.