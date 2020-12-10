Queen Elizabeth Has Big Plans for the Royal Family Next Year

The senior royals finally reunited this week, as Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince Edward, Countess Sophie and Princess Anne gathered together on the steps of the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle to join Queen Elizabeth in thanking local volunteers and workers for all thy’ve done during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen came up with the idea for the the socially distanced photo op, as she also wanted the whole family to show their support for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they ended their three-day royal train tour of the U.K., reports the Mirror. Expect to see many more group engagements in the coming months, as the Queen has big plans for the senior royals.

Queen Elizabeth has decided this group will make up the “New Firm,” also known as the senior working royals. The Queen wants the eight royals (composed of herself, the Cambridges, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne) to work together more in the future, attending events together and helping to champion each other’s causes, per the Mirror.

The “New Firm” looks different from recent years, as it no longer includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year and relocated to California, nor Prince Andrew, who stepped down from royal duties following the controversy surrounding his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Queen reportedly wants the New Firm to work together with plenty of joint engagements, which we already got a peek of earlier this year, when Prince William and Kate Middleton went to Loughborough with Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown and social distancing regulations have changed how the royals approach work, but the New Firm has actually already begun joint engagements, albeit virtually, like in May, when Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, Prince Edward and Sophie as well as Princess Anne all joined a video call together to thank healthcare workers.

Get ready for plenty more joint outings (virtual and in-person) in the future, as royal aides have already been instructed to start thinking about future events and engagements for the eight senior royals, for as soon as possible.